|
|
|OREG
|AUBURN
Fresh win: Nix rallies No. 16 Auburn 27-21 over No. 11 Ducks
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Auburn true freshman quarterback Bo Nix threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Seth Williams with 9 seconds remaining and the 16th-ranked Tigers opened the season with a 27-21 comeback win over No. 11 Oregon on Saturday night.
Nix barely converted a fourth-and-3 at midfield on the final drive when he tucked and ran. Only the nose of the ball was past the chain when officials measured. Then on third-and-10 from the Oregon 39 with no timeouts, Nix hit Williams for 13 yards, and then found him again on the next play to put Auburn ahead for the first time.
The Tigers, who trailed 21-6 late in the third quarter, delivered another opening-weekend blow to the Pac-12. They beat the Pac-12's highest-ranked team in a season opener for the second year in a row - No. 6 Washington lost to them 21-16 in Atlanta last year.
Nix finished 13-of-31 passing for 177 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, and also ran seven times for 42 yards. JaTarvious Whitlow ran 24 times for 110 yards for the Tigers.
Justin Herbert, who bypassed early entry in the NFL draft to return to Oregon, was 28-of-37 passing for 242 yards with a touchdown.
THE TAKEAWAY
Oregon: The Ducks had several chances to keep this game from being that close. Already up 7-0, Bryan Addison couldn't pull in a catch in the back of the end zone on their second drive right before Camden Lewis missed a 20-yard field goal. There was also an exchange of 80-yard returns in the second quarter. Jevon Holland had an 81-yard punt return to the Auburn 9, setting up a chance to go up 21-3. But Herbert fumbled on the next play. Defensive end Big Kat Bryant scooped it up and ran 83 yards to the Oregon 3, though the Tigers had to settle for a field goal.
Auburn: While Nix had some mistakes, like the sidearm throw into traffic that was picked off near the Oregon 10 in the second quarter, but he made plays when the Tigers needed them. His father and high school coach, Patrick Nix, played at Auburn from 1992-95.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Both Auburn and Oregon are Top 25 teams, but the Tigers should be the higher-ranked of the two in the next poll.
UP NEXT
Oregon is home to play Nevada on Saturday night.
Auburn plays at home Saturday night against Tulane.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|22
|Rushing
|6
|13
|Passing
|10
|7
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|7-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|319
|375
|Total Plays
|70
|75
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|90
|206
|Rush Attempts
|33
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.7
|4.8
|Net Yards Passing
|229
|169
|Comp. - Att.
|28-37
|13-32
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|5.3
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-13
|1-8
|Penalties - Yards
|7-58
|7-60
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|7-48.9
|6-45.0
|Return Yards
|192
|84
|Punts - Returns
|3-131
|5-64
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-57
|1-20
|Int. - Returns
|2-4
|0-0
|Kicking
|3/4
|5/6
|Extra Points
|3/3
|3/3
|Field Goals
|0/1
|2/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|229
|PASS YDS
|169
|
|
|90
|RUSH YDS
|206
|
|
|319
|TOTAL YDS
|375
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
|J. Herbert
|28/37
|242
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Verdell 7 RB
|C. Verdell
|14
|76
|1
|37
|
Tr. Dye 26 RB
|Tr. Dye
|6
|23
|0
|13
|
D. Felix 22 RB
|D. Felix
|2
|7
|1
|6
|
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
|C. Habibi-Likio
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
|J. Herbert
|8
|-16
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Johnson III 3 WR
|J. Johnson III
|7
|98
|0
|47
|
J. Redd 30 WR
|J. Redd
|9
|64
|0
|14
|
S. Webb 18 TE
|S. Webb
|3
|28
|1
|20
|
J. Breeland 27 TE
|J. Breeland
|4
|26
|0
|13
|
J. Delgado 83 WR
|J. Delgado
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
Tr. Dye 26 RB
|Tr. Dye
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Addison 80 WR
|B. Addison
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Verdell 7 RB
|C. Verdell
|2
|4
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Tr. Dye 35 LB
|Tr. Dye
|12-3
|0.0
|0
|
I. Slade-Matautia 41 LB
|I. Slade-Matautia
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Holland 8 S
|J. Holland
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Graham Jr. 4 CB
|T. Graham Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Scott 34 DT
|J. Scott
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Breeze 25 S
|B. Breeze
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Aumavae 50 DT
|P. Aumavae
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pickett 16 S
|N. Pickett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lenoir 6 CB
|D. Lenoir
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Au. Faoliu 99 DT
|Au. Faoliu
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Niu 55 LB
|S. Niu
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Young 56 LB
|B. Young
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mathis 54 LB
|D. Mathis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. McKinley III 23 CB
|V. McKinley III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Cumberlander 45 DE
|G. Cumberlander
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Funa 47 LB
|M. Funa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thibodeaux 5 DE
|K. Thibodeaux
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Maimone 42 P
|B. Maimone
|7
|48.9
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Holland 8 S
|J. Holland
|3
|43.7
|81
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|13/31
|177
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Whitlow 28 RB
|J. Whitlow
|24
|110
|0
|31
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|7
|42
|0
|19
|
E. Stove 12 WR
|E. Stove
|1
|36
|0
|36
|
K. Martin 9 RB
|K. Martin
|4
|11
|0
|7
|
M. Hill 19 WR
|M. Hill
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
S. Shivers 8 RB
|S. Shivers
|4
|2
|0
|3
|
J. Gatewood 1 QB
|J. Gatewood
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Cannella 80 WR
|S. Cannella
|2
|42
|0
|21
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|4
|41
|1
|26
|
W. Hastings 33 WR
|W. Hastings
|1
|38
|0
|38
|
H. Joiner 22 RB
|H. Joiner
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
E. Stove 12 WR
|E. Stove
|3
|18
|1
|11
|
S. Nigh 99 FB
|S. Nigh
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Hill 19 WR
|M. Hill
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Whitlow 28 RB
|J. Whitlow
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Wilson 42 RB
|J. Wilson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Dinson 20 DB
|J. Dinson
|10-2
|1.0
|0
|
O. Pappoe 10 LB
|O. Pappoe
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tutt 6 DB
|C. Tutt
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Truesdell 94 DT
|T. Truesdell
|5-1
|0.5
|0
|
N. Coe 91 LB
|N. Coe
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Britt 33 LB
|K. Britt
|3-4
|0.5
|0
|
J. Davis 13 DB
|J. Davis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Davidson 3 DE
|M. Davidson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 5 DT
|D. Brown
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. McCreary 23 DB
|R. McCreary
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Igbinoghene 4 DB
|N. Igbinoghene
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sherwood 9 DB
|J. Sherwood
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 24 DB
|D. Thomas
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. McClain 35 LB
|Z. McClain
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
B. Bryant 1 DE
|B. Bryant
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Wooten 31 LB
|C. Wooten
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Carlson 26 K
|A. Carlson
|2/3
|40
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Siposs 90 P
|A. Siposs
|6
|45.0
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Igbinoghene 4 DB
|N. Igbinoghene
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Tutt 6 DB
|C. Tutt
|5
|12.8
|41
|0
-
NMEXST
23WASHST
7
42
3rd 11:56 PACN
-
SUT
UNLV
7
41
3rd 13:46 MW Network
-
FRESNO
USC
10
17
2nd 5:49 ESPN
-
MIAMI
8FLA
20
24
Final ESPN
-
ARIZ
HAWAII
38
45
Final CBSSN
-
WAG
UCONN
21
24
Final ESP3
-
ROB
BUFF
10
38
Final ESP+
-
MRGNST
BGREEN
3
46
Final ESP3
-
ALBANY
CMICH
21
38
Final ESP3
-
UCLA
CINCY
14
24
Final ESPN
-
GRDWB
CHARLO
28
49
Final ESP+
-
CAR
WKY
35
28
Final ESP+
-
FAMU
17UCF
0
62
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
1CLEM
14
52
Final ACCN
-
FIU
TULANE
14
42
Final ESP3
-
ALST
UAB
19
24
Final ESPN+
-
TXSTSM
12TXAM
7
41
Final SECN
-
SDST
MINN
21
28
Final FS1
-
KENTST
ARIZST
7
30
Final PACN
-
NCO
SJST
18
35
Final
-
14UTAH
BYU
30
12
Final ESPN
-
RICE
ARMY
7
14
Final CBSSN
-
19WISC
SFLA
49
0
Final ESPN
-
TULSA
18MICHST
7
28
Final FS1
-
MA
RUT
21
48
Final BTN
-
UTAHST
WAKE
35
38
Final ACCN
-
PURDUE
NEVADA
31
34
Final CBSSN
-
COLOST
COLO
31
52
Final ESPN
-
OKLAST
OREGST
52
36
Final FS1
-
MISS
MEMP
10
15
Final ABC
-
MISSST
LALAF
38
28
Final ESPNU
-
IND
BALLST
34
24
Final CBSSN
-
SALA
24NEB
21
35
Final ESPN
-
NOIOWA
21IOWAST
26
29
Final/3OT FS1
-
INST
KANSAS
17
24
Final FSN
-
TOLEDO
UK
24
38
Final SECN
-
BOISE
FSU
36
31
Final ESPNews
-
ECU
NCST
6
34
Final ACCN
-
AKRON
ILL
3
42
Final BTN
-
FAU
5OHIOST
21
45
Final FOX
-
HOW
MD
0
79
Final BTN
-
RI
OHIO
20
41
Final ESPN+
-
JMAD
WVU
13
20
Final SNPT
-
BUCK
TEMPLE
12
56
Final ESP3
-
EWASH
13WASH
14
47
Final PACN
-
DUKE
2BAMA
3
42
Final ABC
-
ETNST
APLST
7
42
Final ESPN+
-
GAST
TENN
38
30
Final ESPNU
-
EMICH
CSTCAR
30
23
Final ESPN+
-
HOLY
NAVY
7
45
Final CBSSN
-
SC
UNC
20
24
Final ESPN
-
IDAHO
15PSU
7
79
Final BTN
-
COLG
AF
7
48
Final
-
MTST
TXTECH
10
45
Final FSN
-
VATECH
BC
28
35
Final ACCN
-
PORTST
ARK
13
20
Final SECN
-
NWEST
25STNFRD
7
17
Final FOX
-
22CUSE
LIB
24
0
Final ESPN+
-
CAMP
TROY
14
43
Final ESPN+
-
UIW
TXSA
7
35
Final
-
SAMST
NMEX
31
39
Final MW Network
-
DAVIS
CAL
13
27
Final PACN
-
VMI
MRSHL
17
56
Final STAD
-
ALCORN
USM
10
38
Final ESPN+
-
NRFST
ODU
21
24
Final
-
ILST
NILL
10
24
Final ESP+
-
SFA
BAYLOR
17
56
Final ESPN+
-
MONNJ
WMICH
13
48
Final ESP3
-
SMU
ARKST
37
30
Final ESPN+
-
NICHST
KSTATE
14
49
Final ESPN+
-
11OREG
16AUBURN
21
27
Final ABC
-
MIZZOU
WYO
31
37
Final CBSSN
-
GAS
6LSU
3
55
Final SECN
-
MTSU
7MICH
21
40
Final BTN
-
UVA
PITT
30
14
Final ACCN
-
MIAOH
20IOWA
14
38
Final FS1
-
ABIL
NTEXAS
31
51
Final ESPN+
-
3UGA
VANDY
30
6
Final ESPN
-
ARPB
TCU
7
39
Final FSN
-
HOUBP
UTEP
34
36
Final ESPN+
-
LATECH
10TEXAS
14
45
Final LHN
-
GRAM
LAMON
9
31
Final
-
WBRST
SDGST
0
6
Final FBOOK
-
HOU
4OKLA
0
080 O/U
-23
Sun 7:30pm ABC
-
9ND
LVILLE
0
055 O/U
+17.5
Mon 8:00pm ESPN