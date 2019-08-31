Drive Chart
OREG
AUBURN

No Text

Fresh win: Nix rallies No. 16 Auburn 27-21 over No. 11 Ducks

  • AP
  • Aug 31, 2019

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Auburn true freshman quarterback Bo Nix threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Seth Williams with 9 seconds remaining and the 16th-ranked Tigers opened the season with a 27-21 comeback win over No. 11 Oregon on Saturday night.

Nix barely converted a fourth-and-3 at midfield on the final drive when he tucked and ran. Only the nose of the ball was past the chain when officials measured. Then on third-and-10 from the Oregon 39 with no timeouts, Nix hit Williams for 13 yards, and then found him again on the next play to put Auburn ahead for the first time.

The Tigers, who trailed 21-6 late in the third quarter, delivered another opening-weekend blow to the Pac-12. They beat the Pac-12's highest-ranked team in a season opener for the second year in a row - No. 6 Washington lost to them 21-16 in Atlanta last year.

Nix finished 13-of-31 passing for 177 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, and also ran seven times for 42 yards. JaTarvious Whitlow ran 24 times for 110 yards for the Tigers.

Justin Herbert, who bypassed early entry in the NFL draft to return to Oregon, was 28-of-37 passing for 242 yards with a touchdown.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oregon: The Ducks had several chances to keep this game from being that close. Already up 7-0, Bryan Addison couldn't pull in a catch in the back of the end zone on their second drive right before Camden Lewis missed a 20-yard field goal. There was also an exchange of 80-yard returns in the second quarter. Jevon Holland had an 81-yard punt return to the Auburn 9, setting up a chance to go up 21-3. But Herbert fumbled on the next play. Defensive end Big Kat Bryant scooped it up and ran 83 yards to the Oregon 3, though the Tigers had to settle for a field goal.

Auburn: While Nix had some mistakes, like the sidearm throw into traffic that was picked off near the Oregon 10 in the second quarter, but he made plays when the Tigers needed them. His father and high school coach, Patrick Nix, played at Auburn from 1992-95.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Both Auburn and Oregon are Top 25 teams, but the Tigers should be the higher-ranked of the two in the next poll.

UP NEXT

Oregon is home to play Nevada on Saturday night.

Auburn plays at home Saturday night against Tulane.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:09
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
27
Touchdown 0:09
10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
60
yds
02:12
pos
21
26
Point After TD 9:48
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
20
Missed Two Point Conversion 9:48
Team penalty on AUBURN False start 5 yards enforced at OREG 2. No Play.
plays
yds
pos
21
19
Touchdown 9:48
1-J.Gatewood runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
69
yds
03:09
pos
21
19
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:20
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
13
Touchdown 4:25
10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
58
yds
01:14
pos
21
12
Point After TD 9:23
96-A.Stack extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
6
Touchdown 9:29
22-D.Felix runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
53
yds
03:36
pos
20
6
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:54
26-A.Carlson 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
-4
yds
01:37
pos
14
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:11
49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
3
Touchdown 2:20
10-J.Herbert complete to 18-S.Webb. 18-S.Webb runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
75
yds
01:02
pos
13
3
Field Goal 3:28
26-A.Carlson 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
58
yds
01:16
pos
7
3
Point After TD 10:13
49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 10:17
7-C.Verdell runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
76
yds
04:43
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 22
Rushing 6 13
Passing 10 7
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 4-14 7-17
4th Down Conv 1-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 319 375
Total Plays 70 75
Avg Gain 4.6 5.0
Net Yards Rushing 90 206
Rush Attempts 33 43
Avg Rush Yards 2.7 4.8
Net Yards Passing 229 169
Comp. - Att. 28-37 13-32
Yards Per Pass 6.2 5.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-13 1-8
Penalties - Yards 7-58 7-60
Touchdowns 3 3
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 7-48.9 6-45.0
Return Yards 192 84
Punts - Returns 3-131 5-64
Kickoffs - Returns 2-57 1-20
Int. - Returns 2-4 0-0
Kicking 3/4 5/6
Extra Points 3/3 3/3
Field Goals 0/1 2/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
11 Oregon 0-1 1407021
16 Auburn 1-0 3371427
AUBURN -3.5, O/U 55
AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX
 229 PASS YDS 169
90 RUSH YDS 206
319 TOTAL YDS 375
Oregon
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.7% 242 1 0 139.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.7% 242 1 0 139.5
J. Herbert 28/37 242 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Verdell 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 76 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 76 1
C. Verdell 14 76 1 37
Tr. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 23 0
Tr. Dye 6 23 0 13
D. Felix 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 1
D. Felix 2 7 1 6
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
C. Habibi-Likio 2 5 0 3
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 -16 0
J. Herbert 8 -16 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Johnson III 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 98 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 98 0
J. Johnson III 7 98 0 47
J. Redd 30 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 64 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 64 0
J. Redd 9 64 0 14
S. Webb 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 28 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 1
S. Webb 3 28 1 20
J. Breeland 27 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 26 0
J. Breeland 4 26 0 13
J. Delgado 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Delgado 1 9 0 9
Tr. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
Tr. Dye 1 7 0 7
B. Addison 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
B. Addison 1 6 0 6
C. Verdell 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 4 0
C. Verdell 2 4 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
Tr. Dye 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-3 0 0.0
Tr. Dye 12-3 0.0 0
I. Slade-Matautia 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
I. Slade-Matautia 6-0 0.0 0
J. Holland 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
J. Holland 4-0 0.0 1
T. Graham Jr. 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
T. Graham Jr. 4-0 0.0 1
J. Scott 34 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Scott 4-0 0.0 0
B. Breeze 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Breeze 3-0 0.0 0
P. Aumavae 50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
P. Aumavae 2-0 0.0 0
N. Pickett 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Pickett 2-0 0.0 0
D. Lenoir 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Lenoir 2-0 0.0 0
Au. Faoliu 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Au. Faoliu 2-1 0.0 0
S. Niu 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
S. Niu 1-0 1.0 0
B. Young 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
B. Young 1-3 0.0 0
D. Mathis 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Mathis 1-0 0.0 0
V. McKinley III 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
V. McKinley III 1-1 0.0 0
G. Cumberlander 45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
G. Cumberlander 1-1 0.0 0
M. Funa 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Funa 1-0 0.0 0
K. Thibodeaux 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Thibodeaux 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Lewis 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/1 2/2
C. Lewis 0/1 0 2/2 2
A. Stack 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
A. Stack 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Maimone 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 48.9 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 48.9 1
B. Maimone 7 48.9 1 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Davis 17 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 33.0 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 33.0 33 0
D. Davis 1 33.0 33 0
Tr. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
Tr. Dye 1 24.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Holland 8 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 43.7 81 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 43.7 81 0
J. Holland 3 43.7 81 0
Auburn
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Nix 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.9% 177 2 2 98.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.9% 177 2 2 98.3
B. Nix 13/31 177 2 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 110 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 110 0
J. Whitlow 24 110 0 31
B. Nix 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 42 0
B. Nix 7 42 0 19
E. Stove 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 36 0
E. Stove 1 36 0 36
K. Martin 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
K. Martin 4 11 0 7
M. Hill 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
M. Hill 1 7 0 7
S. Shivers 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 2 0
S. Shivers 4 2 0 3
J. Gatewood 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
J. Gatewood 1 1 1 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Cannella 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 42 0
S. Cannella 2 42 0 21
S. Williams 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 41 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 41 1
S. Williams 4 41 1 26
W. Hastings 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 38 0
W. Hastings 1 38 0 38
H. Joiner 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 28 0
H. Joiner 1 28 0 28
E. Stove 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 18 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 1
E. Stove 3 18 1 11
S. Nigh 99 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
S. Nigh 1 9 0 9
M. Hill 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
M. Hill 1 1 0 1
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Whitlow 0 0 0 0
J. Wilson 42 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Wilson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Dinson 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 1.0
J. Dinson 10-2 1.0 0
O. Pappoe 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
O. Pappoe 5-0 0.0 0
C. Tutt 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Tutt 5-0 0.0 0
T. Truesdell 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.5
T. Truesdell 5-1 0.5 0
N. Coe 91 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. Coe 3-0 0.0 0
K. Britt 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.5
K. Britt 3-4 0.5 0
J. Davis 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Davis 3-1 0.0 0
M. Davidson 3 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Davidson 2-0 0.0 0
D. Brown 5 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Brown 2-1 0.0 0
R. McCreary 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. McCreary 2-0 0.0 0
N. Igbinoghene 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Igbinoghene 2-0 0.0 0
J. Sherwood 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Sherwood 2-0 0.0 0
D. Thomas 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Thomas 2-1 0.0 0
Z. McClain 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
Z. McClain 2-2 0.5 0
B. Bryant 1 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
B. Bryant 1-1 0.5 0
C. Wooten 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Wooten 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Carlson 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/3 3/3
A. Carlson 2/3 40 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Siposs 90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 45.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 45.0 2
A. Siposs 6 45.0 2 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Igbinoghene 4 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
N. Igbinoghene 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Tutt 6 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 12.8 41 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 12.8 41 0
C. Tutt 5 12.8 41 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OREG 26 4:43 12 74 TD
8:48 AUBURN 44 3:59 9 42 FG Miss
3:22 OREG 25 1:02 3 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:37 OREG 12 2:54 6 16 Punt
6:49 AUBURN 9 0:00 1 -5 Fumble
4:45 OREG 25 1:52 4 7 Punt
1:42 OREG 25 0:36 4 19 Punt
0:19 OREG 24 0:00 1 -5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:05 OREG 47 3:36 9 53 TD
7:08 OREG 20 0:46 3 1 Punt
4:20 OREG 25 1:38 5 23 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:22 OREG 19 0:44 3 5 Punt
9:48 OREG 25 3:23 9 34 Downs
4:38 OREG 18 2:10 5 13 Punt
0:09 AUBURN 36 0:00 1 0 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:13 AUBURN 25 1:20 4 2 Punt
4:44 AUBURN 20 1:16 5 58 FG
2:11 AUBURN 20 1:38 11 -8 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:28 AUBURN 13 2:34 6 28 Punt
6:31 OREG 3 1:37 3 -4 FG
2:12 AUBURN 26 0:24 4 10 INT
1:06 OREG 26 0:42 6 2 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:08 AUBURN 25 0:00 4 1 Punt
9:23 AUBURN 25 2:09 6 11 Punt
5:39 AUBURN 42 1:14 4 58 TD
1:56 AUBURN 20 1:44 5 18 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:57 AUBURN 31 3:09 8 69 TD
5:34 AUBURN 42 0:50 3 0 Punt
2:21 AUBURN 40 2:12 12 60 TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores