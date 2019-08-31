Drive Chart
UVA
PITT

No Text

Cavaliers ride Perkins, defense to 30-14 win over Pitt

  • AP
  • Aug 31, 2019

PITTSBURGH (AP) Virginia looks ready to live up to the preseason hype.

Bryce Perkins threw for 181 yards and two touchdowns and the Cavaliers took advantage of a series of Pittsburgh miscues in a 30-14 victory on Saturday night. Perkins found Chris Sharp for a 2-yard score in the first quarter after Virginia blocked a punt and connected with Hasise Dubois on a 13-yard touchdown in the third quarter following an interception by Matt Gahm to give the Cavaliers just their second win over the Panthers since Pitt joined the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2013.

Perkins also ran for 44 yards and Virginia's defense knocked around Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett, who had an uneven night operating new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple's more pass-heavy attack for the first time.

Pickett attempted a career-high 41 passes, completing 21 of them for 185 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. The junior also spent large portions of the night on the run as Pitt's offensive line - featuring four first-year starters -struggled to keep the Cavaliers at bay.

The Panthers are coming off a surprising Coastal Division title last fall, when they emerged from a rocky start to become the sixth different team in as many seasons to win one of the most unpredictable divisions in major college football. The Cavaliers - coming off an 8-5 mark in head coach Bronco Mendenhall's third season - were tabbed as the favorites heading into 2019 thanks in large part to Perkins and a defense coming off an impressive shutout of South Carolina in the Belk Bowl.

Virginia took an early 10-point lead but the Panthers recovered as Pickett briefly found a rhythm. He hit 9 of 10 during one stretch in the second quarter, and his 3-yard flip to Tre Tipton with 38 seconds left in the first half gave Pitt a 14-13 lead and momentum at the break.

It didn't last. Brian Delaney finished off Virginia's opening drive of the third quarter by hitting a 45-yard field goal. Pickett then tried to force a sideline throw on Pitt's next possession that Gahm stepped in front of to give the Cavaliers the ball at the Pitt 29. Five plays later Perkins hit Dubois going over the middle and the senior extended every inch of his 6-foot-3 frame to stretch the ball over the goal line and put Virginia up by nine.

Pitt never came close to getting back in it, not with Pickett under heavy duress on nearly every snap.

THE TAKEAWAY

Virginia: The defense - and not Perkins - might be the biggest reason for optimism in Charlottesville. The Cavaliers mixed up coverages and blitz schemes brilliantly and the front three spent most of the night operating on Pitt's side of the line of scrimmage. Pitt's four running backs - A.J. Davis, Todd Sibley, V'Lique Carter and Vincent Davis - averaged just 3.4 yards per carry.

Pitt: The Panthers hired Whipple to reinvigorate a passing game that was one of the least effective in the FBS last season. The early returns were equal parts promising and problematic. There were times when receivers broke free down field, but either Pickett overthrew them or they dropped it. A bigger issue going forward? Finding a way to make sure Pickett doesn't endure the kind of punishment he took against Virginia.

UP NEXT

Virginia: Welcomes former Cavaliers coach Mike London and William & Mary to Scott Stadium on Friday. London went 27-46 at Virginia from 2010-15.

Pitt: Hosts Mid-American Conference preseason favorite Ohio (1-0) next Saturday. The Panthers lead the all-time series with the Bobcats 7-1.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:32
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
30
14
Touchdown 0:39
21-W.Taulapapa runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
27
yds
03:06
pos
29
14
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:23
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
14
Touchdown 8:30
3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
29
yds
2:26
pos
22
14
Field Goal 11:58
26-B.Delaney 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
16
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:38
97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
14
Touchdown 0:42
8-K.Pickett complete to 5-T.Tipton. 5-T.Tipton runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
85
yds
05:38
pos
13
13
Field Goal 10:28
26-B.Delaney 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
78
yds
03:01
pos
13
7
Point After TD 13:29
97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 13:33
21-A.Davis runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
85
yds
00:40
pos
10
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:11
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
0
Touchdown 6:17
3-B.Perkins complete to 31-C.Sharp. 31-C.Sharp runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
34
yds
01:34
pos
9
0
Field Goal 9:01
26-B.Delaney 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
61
yds
05:37
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 15
Rushing 10 7
Passing 7 6
Penalty 3 2
3rd Down Conv 7-15 7-16
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 297 241
Total Plays 67 71
Avg Gain 4.4 3.4
Net Yards Rushing 129 78
Rush Attempts 33 30
Avg Rush Yards 3.9 2.6
Net Yards Passing 168 163
Comp. - Att. 20-34 21-41
Yards Per Pass 4.9 4.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-13 4-22
Penalties - Yards 3-35 5-51
Touchdowns 3 2
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 4-45.5 4-43.0
Return Yards 80 26
Punts - Returns 2-21 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-48 1-26
Int. - Returns 2-11 0-0
Kicking 6/7 2/3
Extra Points 3/3 2/2
Field Goals 3/4 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Virginia 1-0 10310730
Pittsburgh 0-1 0140014
PITT 2.5, O/U 46.5
Heinz Field Pittsburgh, PA
 168 PASS YDS 163
129 RUSH YDS 78
297 TOTAL YDS 241
Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Perkins 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.8% 181 2 0 123.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.8% 181 2 0 123.0
B. Perkins 20/34 181 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 66 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 66 1
W. Taulapapa 10 66 1 14
B. Perkins 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 44 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 44 0
B. Perkins 18 44 0 27
P. Kier 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 19 0
P. Kier 5 19 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Dubois 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 45 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 45 1
H. Dubois 4 45 1 27
J. Reed 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 34 0
J. Reed 7 34 0 14
T. Chatman 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 33 0
T. Chatman 1 33 0 33
T. Jana 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
T. Jana 3 29 0 17
T. Cowley 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
T. Cowley 2 27 0 19
C. Sharp 31 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 1
C. Sharp 2 8 1 6
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
W. Taulapapa 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Blount 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 2.0
J. Blount 2-0 2.0 1
B. Hall 34 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
B. Hall 1-0 1.0 0
E. Hanback 58 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
E. Hanback 0-1 0.5 0
M. Gahm 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Gahm 0-0 0.0 1
J. Mack 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Mack 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Delaney 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/4 3/3
SEASON FG XP
3/4 3/3
B. Delaney 3/4 45 3/3 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Griffin 81 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 45.5 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 45.5 3
N. Griffin 4 45.5 3 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Reed 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 24.0 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 24.0 30 0
J. Reed 2 24.0 30 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Davis 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
C. Davis 1 12.0 12 0
N. Taylor 14 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 0 0
N. Taylor 1 2.0 0 0
Pittsburgh
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.2% 185 1 2 87.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.2% 185 1 2 87.4
K. Pickett 21/41 185 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Davis 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 25 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 25 1
A. Davis 8 25 1 16
T. Sibley Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 23 0
T. Sibley Jr. 7 23 0 8
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 16 0
K. Pickett 12 16 0 11
V. Carter 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
V. Carter 1 8 0 8
V. Davis 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
V. Davis 2 6 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Davis 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 65 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 65 0
A. Davis 2 65 0 59
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 54 0
M. Ffrench 6 54 0 16
T. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 33 0
T. Mack 6 33 0 8
T. Tipton 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 1
T. Tipton 3 26 1 19
W. Gragg 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 4 0
W. Gragg 3 4 0 6
V. Carter 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
V. Carter 1 3 0 3
N. Griffin-Stewart 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
N. Griffin-Stewart 0 0 0 0
T. Sibley Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Sibley Jr. 0 0 0 0
A. Mathews 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Mathews 0 0 0 0
D. Carter 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Carter 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Ford 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Ford 1-0 0.0 0
J. Campbell 96 P
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Campbell 1-0 0.0 0
H. Baldonado 87 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
H. Baldonado 1-0 1.0 0
D. Alexandre 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Alexandre 1-0 1.0 0
J. Twyman 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Twyman 1-0 1.0 0
E. Reynolds 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
E. Reynolds 0-1 0.5 0
K. Camp 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
K. Camp 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Kessman 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/1 2/2
A. Kessman 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Christodoulou 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 43.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 43.0 0
K. Christodoulou 4 43.0 0 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 26.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 26.0 26 0
M. Ffrench 1 26.0 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
M. Ffrench 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:38 UVA 25 5:37 12 68 FG
7:51 PITT 19 1:34 4 19 TD
3:56 UVA 24 2:48 5 20 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:29 UVA 18 3:01 8 63 FG
9:12 UVA 41 2:46 5 10 Punt
0:38 UVA 31 0:08 2 22 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 UVA 25 0:00 9 47 FG
11:42 PITT 29 3:12 6 29 TD
3:10 UVA 32 1:27 3 8 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:57 UVA 28 2:02 5 13 Punt
8:35 UVA 47 4:01 8 23 FG Miss
3:45 PITT 27 3:06 5 27 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PITT 29 0:18 3 0 Punt
8:22 PITT 25 0:24 3 3 Punt
6:11 PITT 25 2:09 6 19 Punt
1:02 PITT 15 0:40 7 85 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:24 PITT 25 1:04 3 0 Punt
6:20 PITT 20 5:38 15 80 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:58 PITT 25 0:09 3 46 INT
8:23 PITT 35 4:34 12 41 FG Miss
0:58 PITT 17 0:21 3 7 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:50 PITT 10 3:35 15 57 INT
4:28 PITT 23 0:33 4 4 Downs
0:32 PITT 25 0:00 2 6
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores