Mond accounts for 4 TDs at No. 12 A&M routs Texas St. 41-7

  • AP
  • Aug 30, 2019

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) Kellen Mond threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score in just more than three quarters, and Texas A&M had four interceptions as the 12th-ranked Aggies routed Texas State 41-7 on Thursday night.

Mond, who threw for 194 yards, had touchdown passes of 21 and 3 yards and ran for another score in the first two quarters as Texas A&M raced to a 28-0 halftime lead.

Coach Jimbo Fisher raved about Mond's improvement since last season.

''I think he's really in a good place right now,'' Fisher said. ''Command of things is really good. He really understands what's going on.''

Quartney Davis had 85 yards receiving and a touchdown and Jhamon Ausbon added a touchdown catch. First-year starter Jashaun Corbin had 103 yards rushing with a touchdown reception and a TD run.

Myles Jones had two of Texas A&M's four interceptions, and the Aggies had three sacks and nine tackles for losses.

''It was a solid first game and hopefully we'll get a lot better,'' Fisher said.

Tyler Vitt threw two interceptions in the first half before first-year coach Jake Spavital, a former Texas A&M assistant, benched him for Gresch Jensen. But he didn't fare much better, throwing two interceptions, including one on his second pass. Vitt was 9 of 15 for 51 yards and Jensen had 160 yards passing and a fourth-quarter touchdown pass.

The Bobcats couldn't get anything going on the ground and were outgained 246 yards to 8.

''We've still got a long ways to go offensively,'' Spavital said. ''We've got to figure out our quarterback situation.''

The Aggies took a 7-0 lead when Mond connected with Quartney Davis on a 21-yard touchdown pass with about eight minutes left in the first quarter.

Leon O'Neal Jr. grabbed the ball just before it would have hit the ground for an interception on Texas State's next drive.

Fisher said the play of his secondary was one of the highlights of the opener.

''They were huge,'' he said. ''Once they start making plays and realize they can make them, they gain confidence.''

A 1-yard touchdown by Corbin pushed the lead to 14-0. That score was set up by a 40-yard reception by Ausbon three plays earlier.

Mond showed off his scrambling skills in the second quarter on a 5-yard touchdown run where he stiff-armed a defender.

Jones hopped in front of a receiver on Texas State's next drive to give the Aggies another interception with about five minutes left in the second quarter. Mond's TD throw to Corbin came after that to make it 28-0.

Spavital pulled Vitt for Jenson on Texas State's next drive, and he was quickly intercepted. Roney Elam jumped high in the air and snagged it with one hand before securing it with the other to give A&M the ball back.

Mond's only big mistake came when he was intercepted by Bryan London II in the third quarter. But it didn't matter much as Jones grabbed his second interception on the next play.

Freshman Isaiah Spiller had an 85-yard run late in the third quarter. The Aggies pushed the lead to 38-0 when Mond threw a 1-yard pass to Ausbon early in the fourth, and the QB headed to the bench soon after that.

THE TAKEAWAY

The Aggies looked sharp on both offense and defense against a lesser opponent, but will need to step up their play next week if they hope to topple No. 1 Clemson.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Aggies should retain their spot in the poll before their first big test next week against the defending national champions.

UP NEXT

Texas State: Hosts Wyoming on Sept. 7

Texas A&M: Visits top-ranked Clemson on Sept. 7.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:36
14-J.Rowland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
41
Touchdown 0:45
2-G.Jensen complete to 13-T.Graham. 13-T.Graham runs 27 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on TXAM 28-T.Fuller Pass interference declined.
11
plays
84
yds
04:20
pos
6
41
Field Goal 5:13
47-S.Small 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
48
yds
04:47
pos
0
41
Point After TD 14:55
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
38
Touchdown 15:00
11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
4
plays
94
yds
01:25
pos
0
37
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:37
47-S.Small 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
25
yds
4:23
pos
0
31
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:05
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 3:10
11-K.Mond complete to 7-J.Corbin. 7-J.Corbin runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
42
yds
02:15
pos
0
27
Point After TD 7:25
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 7:35
11-K.Mond runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
40
yds
02:38
pos
0
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:16
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 2:20
7-J.Corbin runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
42
yds
02:56
pos
0
13
Point After TD 7:44
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 7:51
11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
72
yds
04:11
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 22
Rushing 2 10
Passing 12 11
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 6-15 6-11
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 204 478
Total Plays 61 72
Avg Gain 3.3 6.6
Net Yards Rushing 8 246
Rush Attempts 15 36
Avg Rush Yards 0.5 6.8
Net Yards Passing 196 232
Comp. - Att. 29-46 23-36
Yards Per Pass 4.3 6.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-15 0-0
Penalties - Yards 4-24 3-30
Touchdowns 1 5
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 4 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 4 1
Punts - Avg 7-35.6 3-43.3
Return Yards 79 89
Punts - Returns 1-5 2-13
Kickoffs - Returns 3-61 1-19
Int. - Returns 1-13 4-57
Kicking 1/1 7/7
Extra Points 1/1 5/5
Field Goals 0/0 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Texas State 0-1 00077
12 Texas A&M 1-0 141431041
TXAM -33, O/U 57.5
Kyle Field College Station, TX
 196 PASS YDS 232
8 RUSH YDS 246
204 TOTAL YDS 478
Texas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Jensen 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.5% 160 1 2 105.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.5% 160 1 2 105.6
G. Jensen 20/31 160 1 2
T. Vitt 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 51 0 2 61.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 51 0 2 61.9
T. Vitt 9/15 51 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
An. Taylor 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 19 0
An. Taylor 7 19 0 8
G. Jensen 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
G. Jensen 2 2 0 12
C. Twyford 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -1 0
C. Twyford 4 -1 0 1
T. Vitt 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -12 0
T. Vitt 2 -12 0 -5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. White 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 60 0
H. White 7 60 0 18
T. Graham Jr. 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 53 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 53 1
T. Graham Jr. 4 53 1 27
S. Caillouet 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 37 0
S. Caillouet 4 37 0 15
J. Banks 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
J. Banks 2 19 0 15
J. Sheread 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
J. Sheread 3 18 0 9
M. Hays 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
M. Hays 2 10 0 7
An. Taylor 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 8 0
An. Taylor 3 8 0 9
C. Twyford 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 6 0
C. Twyford 4 6 0 8
J. Haydel 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Haydel 0 0 0 0
H. Hebert 49 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
H. Hebert 0 0 0 0
J. Hopkins 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Hopkins 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
An. Taylor 25 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
An. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0
B. London II 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
B. London II 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Jo. Rowland 14 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
Jo. Rowland 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. O'Kelly 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 35.6 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 35.6 1
S. O'Kelly 7 35.6 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Sheread 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 20.3 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 20.3 25 0
J. Sheread 3 20.3 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
H. White 80 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
H. White 1 5.0 5 0
Texas A&M
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.4% 194 3 1 160.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.4% 194 3 1 160.0
K. Mond 19/27 194 3 1
Z. Calzada 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.4% 38 0 0 79.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.4% 38 0 0 79.9
Z. Calzada 4/9 38 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Spiller 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 106 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 106 0
I. Spiller 7 106 0 85
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 104 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 104 1
J. Corbin 23 104 1 20
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 25 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 25 1
K. Mond 5 25 1 9
C. Richardson 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
C. Richardson 2 12 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Q. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 85 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 85 1
Q. Davis 6 85 1 29
J. Ausbon 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 75 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 75 1
J. Ausbon 6 75 1 40
J. Preston 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
J. Preston 2 18 0 10
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 12 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 12 1
J. Corbin 4 12 1 5
K. Rogers 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
K. Rogers 1 12 0 12
R. Paul 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
R. Paul 1 11 0 11
G. Beal 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
G. Beal 2 10 0 5
J. Wydermyer 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Wydermyer 1 9 0 9
C. Chapman 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Chapman 0 0 0 0
C. Buckley 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Buckley 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Wilson 40 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Wilson 1-0 1.0 0
J. Peevy 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Peevy 1-0 1.0 0
R. Elam 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
R. Elam 1-0 1.0 1
M. Jones 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
M. Jones 0-0 0.0 2
L. O'Neal Jr. 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
L. O'Neal Jr. 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Small 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
2/2 5/5
S. Small 2/2 26 5/5 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Mann 34 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 43.3 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 43.3 3
B. Mann 3 43.3 3 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
J. Corbin 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Paul 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 6.5 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 6.5 12 0
R. Paul 2 6.5 12 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:08 TXSTSM 18 1:01 3 6 Punt
7:44 TXSTSM 25 2:21 7 12 INT
2:16 TXSTSM 25 1:03 3 1 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:05 TXSTSM 10 1:50 4 -5 Punt
7:25 TXSTSM 25 1:53 8 33 INT
3:05 TXSTSM 25 0:25 3 50 INT
0:52 TXSTSM 1 0:41 5 33 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 TXSTSM 24 0:00 5 23 Punt
8:20 TXSTSM 13 0:00 1 87 INT
3:37 TXSTSM 25 1:47 8 36 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 TXSTSM 25 2:00 5 18 Punt
12:04 TXSTSM 19 1:22 3 5 Punt
5:05 TXSTSM 16 4:20 11 84 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXAM 20 1:46 4 21 Punt
12:02 TXAM 28 4:11 9 72 TD
5:16 TXSTSM 42 2:56 6 42 TD
0:31 TXAM 45 0:12 6 16 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:13 TXSTSM 40 2:38 5 40 TD
5:25 TXSTSM 42 2:15 5 42 TD
2:21 TXSTSM 25 0:53 3 24 Fumble
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:13 TXAM 46 4:13 9 -33 INT
8:10 TXSTSM 30 4:23 9 25 FG
1:30 TXAM 6 1:25 4 94 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:47 TXAM 26 0:31 3 0 Punt
10:00 TXAM 43 4:47 9 48 FG
0:36 TXAM 35 0:00 2 12
