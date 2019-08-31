Drive Chart
CUSE
LIB

No Text

No. 22 Syracuse, back issues ruin Freeze's debut, 24-0

  • AP
  • Aug 31, 2019

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) Hugh Freeze figures he will someday be the answer to a trivia question, one concerning the most unusual debut for a coach at a new school.

The first-year Liberty coach watched from a hospital bed in the coaching box Saturday night as No. 22 Syracuse outlasted his mistake-prone Flames, 24-0.

Still recovering from back surgery for a herniated disk on Aug. 16 and a staph infection, Freeze was told to stay off his feet for the weekend. He was in communication with his coaches and players during the game, called many of the Flames' first- and second-down plays and addressed the team before and after the game, as well as at halftime, from a barely upright position to protect his healing back.

''I don't know how much it played'' a factor, he said of not being on the sidelines. ''I think me being gone for two weeks probably had an effect somewhat on some things.''

So did the Orange, who arrived with a highly regarded defense and showed why.

They sacked Stephen Calvert eight times for minus 51 yards, limited the Flames to minus-4 rushing yards and forced four turnovers, continuing trends they started last season.

''The thing that was really exciting was that a lot of those eight sacks weren't even pressures,'' Orange coach Dino Babers said. ''Those are just three-man rushes and four-man rushes, somebody beating a guy and getting home.''

Abdul Adams, Jarveon Howard and Moe Neal ran for touchdowns for the Orange, who started slowly behind new quarterback Tommy DeVito. They led just 10-0 at halftime thanks to Andre Szmyt's 45-yard field goal and Adams' 2-yard run. An interception by Andre Cisco set Syracuse up at the Flames' 37 and Howard capped a five-play drive with a 1-yard run. Neal's 42-yard burst capped the scoring.

Babers thought the slow start was 50 percent opening-game jitters and 50 percent unfamiliarity with what Liberty intended to do.

''You have to understand this group didn't see this on tape,'' he said. ''We didn't get to practice those looks.''

Calvert threw two interceptions, as many as Freeze had said the fourth-year starter had thrown in all of fall camp, and seemed to forget that Freeze has preached to him to have a clock in his head that keeps him aware of when he needs to get rid of the ball. Freeze said the fourth-year starter also missed some reads he hadn't missed in camp, but added: ''I don't think it had a lot to do with the outcome.''

The Orange front four ''gave us fits,'' Freeze said. ''Once we were not effective running the football, they really were teeing off on us and made it very difficult on our offensive line. You always have to at least have the appearance of being balanced. ... Once we became, in their mind, one-dimensional, you're fighting a very hard uphill battle.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Syracuse: DeVito came in with a reputation for having a big arm, but displayed a bit of gunslinger mentality, too, when he tried to rifle a pass into the back left corner of the end zone just before halftime and Bejour Wilson intercepted for the Flames' second interception. The first came in the opening quarter when DeVito threw deep from his 42 and Ceneca Espinoza Jr. pulled it down at the 3 yard-line. DeVito finished 17 of 35 for 176 yards. ''He'll be more patient. He'll be better the next one,'' Babers said.

Liberty: Antonio Gandy-Golden came into the game as the receiver to watch for the Flames, and was the only one to watch for most of the night. He had five catches for 115 yards by halftime, including a 56-yarder he took to the Orange five. Two plays later, Liberty fumbled it away. Gandy-Golden finished with six catches for 119 yards, exactly half of the 238 yards the Flames managed through the air.

I''LL TAKE THAT

Syracuse led all Power Five conference teams last year with 31 turnovers and picked up right where it left off, forcing four by Liberty.

''I'll tell you what, it was good that we had those four turnovers when our offense gave up two and our special teams gave up one,'' Babers said.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Syracuse was solid on defense, but did little else to enhance its Top 25 status.

UP NEXT

Syracuse: The Orange remain on the road, playing at Maryland.

Liberty: The Flames go on the road for the first time, playing at Louisiana.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 12:35
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
0
Touchdown 12:43
21-M.Neal runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
73
yds
00:00
pos
23
0
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:27
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
0
Touchdown 6:32
28-J.Howard runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
37
yds
01:58
pos
16
0
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:33
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
0
Touchdown 10:38
23-A.Adams runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
71
yds
03:48
pos
9
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:34
91-A.Szmyt 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
9
yds
00:53
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 18
Rushing 6 4
Passing 9 10
Penalty 2 4
3rd Down Conv 8-20 4-17
4th Down Conv 2-4 0-1
Total Net Yards 361 187
Total Plays 79 76
Avg Gain 4.6 2.5
Net Yards Rushing 192 -4
Rush Attempts 44 34
Avg Rush Yards 4.4 -0.1
Net Yards Passing 169 191
Comp. - Att. 17-35 21-42
Yards Per Pass 4.8 4.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-7 8-47
Penalties - Yards 10-88 5-55
Touchdowns 3 0
Rushing TDs 3 0
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 4
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 3-2
Int. Thrown 2 2
Punts - Avg 6-49.2 8-43.9
Return Yards 51 48
Punts - Returns 3-41 3-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 3-48
Int. - Returns 2-10 2-0
Kicking 4/4 0/1
Extra Points 3/3 0/0
Field Goals 1/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
22 Syracuse 1-0 377724
Liberty 0-1 00000
LIB 19, O/U 69
Williams Stadium Lynchburg, VA
 169 PASS YDS 191
192 RUSH YDS -4
361 TOTAL YDS 187
Syracuse
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. DeVito 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.6% 176 0 2 79.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.6% 176 0 2 79.4
T. DeVito 17/35 176 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Neal 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 89 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 89 1
M. Neal 14 89 1 42
A. Adams 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 49 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 49 1
A. Adams 14 49 1 8
J. Howard 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 32 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 32 1
J. Howard 9 32 1 8
T. DeVito 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 21 0
T. DeVito 6 21 0 11
C. Elmore 5 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
C. Elmore 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Neal 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 54 0
M. Neal 3 54 0 29
T. Harris 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 31 0
T. Harris 1 31 0 31
A. Adams 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 29 0
A. Adams 2 29 0 15
S. Riley 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
S. Riley 3 26 0 11
T. Jackson 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 0
T. Jackson 3 21 0 9
N. Johnson 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 7 0
N. Johnson 3 7 0 3
A. Hackett 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
A. Hackett 1 5 0 5
J. Howard 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Howard 1 3 0 3
D. Tuazama 88 DL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Tuazama 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Black 85 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
J. Black 2-0 2.0 0
K. Coleman 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
K. Coleman 2-0 2.0 0
T. Williams 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
K. Jonathan 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
K. Jonathan 1-1 0.5 0
L. Williams 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
L. Williams 1-1 1.5 0
A. Cordy 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Cordy 1-0 0.0 0
E. Foster 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
E. Foster 1-0 1.0 0
A. Robinson 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
A. Robinson 0-1 0.5 0
C. Harper 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
C. Harper 0-1 0.5 0
I. Melifonwu 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
I. Melifonwu 0-0 0.0 1
A. Cisco 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Cisco 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Szmyt 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
A. Szmyt 1/1 45 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Hofrichter 10 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 49.2 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 49.2 4
S. Hofrichter 6 49.2 4 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Riley 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 13.7 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 13.7 31 0
S. Riley 3 13.7 31 0
Liberty
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Calvert 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.3% 234 0 2 91.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.3% 234 0 2 91.4
S. Calvert 20/39 234 0 2
J. Bennett 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 4 0 0 44.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 4 0 0 44.5
J. Bennett 1/3 4 0 0
D. Stubbs 5 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
D. Stubbs 0/0 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
F. Hickson 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 29 0
F. Hickson 11 29 0 7
P. Pickett 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 11 0
P. Pickett 5 11 0 12
T. Henderson 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
T. Henderson 3 5 0 2
J. Mack 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
J. Mack 2 2 0 1
J. Bennett 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Bennett 1 2 0 2
D. Stubbs 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -12 0
D. Stubbs 1 -12 0 -12
S. Calvert 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 -39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 -39 0
S. Calvert 10 -39 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Gandy-Golden 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 119 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 119 0
A. Gandy-Golden 6 119 0 56
D. Stubbs 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 47 0
D. Stubbs 5 47 0 18
K. Coleman 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
K. Coleman 3 25 0 11
D. King 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 23 0
D. King 1 23 0 23
K. Shaa 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
K. Shaa 2 13 0 17
F. Hickson 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
F. Hickson 1 8 0 8
D. Douglas 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Douglas 1 4 0 4
J. Huntley 3 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Huntley 0 0 0 0
S. Louis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Louis 0 0 0 0
P. Pickett 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -1 0
P. Pickett 2 -1 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Rusins 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
R. Rusins 1-0 1.0 0
A. Jenkins 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Jenkins 1-0 1.0 0
C. Espinoza Jr. 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Espinoza Jr. 0-0 0.0 1
B. Wilson 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
B. Wilson 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Probert 10 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/0
A. Probert 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Alves 13 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 43.9 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 43.9 1
A. Alves 8 43.9 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Louis 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 16.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 16.0 18 0
S. Louis 3 16.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Stubbs 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 0.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 0.0 1 0
D. Stubbs 3 0.0 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CUSE 25 1:21 4 4 Punt
10:45 CUSE 25 0:40 3 -5 Punt
8:10 CUSE 3 2:48 10 55 INT
3:27 LIB 36 0:53 3 9 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:26 CUSE 29 3:48 14 71 TD
7:45 CUSE 22 1:51 6 20 Fumble
3:37 CUSE 16 2:57 11 4 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:03 LIB 49 1:06 4 9 Downs
8:30 LIB 37 1:58 5 37 TD
4:35 CUSE 37 2:35 6 18 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 CUSE 27 0:00 7 73 TD
11:04 LIB 40 2:06 5 -5 Punt
4:26 CUSE 29 0:58 3 5 Punt
1:31 CUSE 26 0:08 2 7
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:13 LIB 8 0:28 3 0 Fumble
12:39 LIB 49 1:48 5 26 FG Miss
9:28 LIB 39 0:40 3 58 Fumble
4:30 LIB 3 0:31 3 61 INT
1:51 LIB 25 1:33 8 19 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:33 LIB 22 2:07 5 9 Punt
5:54 LIB 14 1:36 6 38 Punt
0:35 LIB 20 0:08 8 19 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:27 LIB 40 0:25 4 -12 INT
6:27 LIB 25 1:14 3 0 Punt
1:54 LIB 20 1:08 6 8 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:35 LIB 17 1:08 7 23 Downs
8:23 LIB 6 3:22 14 71 Fumble
3:23 LIB 15 1:46 6 19 Punt
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores