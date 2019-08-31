|
|
|CUSE
|LIB
No. 22 Syracuse, back issues ruin Freeze's debut, 24-0
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) Hugh Freeze figures he will someday be the answer to a trivia question, one concerning the most unusual debut for a coach at a new school.
The first-year Liberty coach watched from a hospital bed in the coaching box Saturday night as No. 22 Syracuse outlasted his mistake-prone Flames, 24-0.
Still recovering from back surgery for a herniated disk on Aug. 16 and a staph infection, Freeze was told to stay off his feet for the weekend. He was in communication with his coaches and players during the game, called many of the Flames' first- and second-down plays and addressed the team before and after the game, as well as at halftime, from a barely upright position to protect his healing back.
''I don't know how much it played'' a factor, he said of not being on the sidelines. ''I think me being gone for two weeks probably had an effect somewhat on some things.''
So did the Orange, who arrived with a highly regarded defense and showed why.
They sacked Stephen Calvert eight times for minus 51 yards, limited the Flames to minus-4 rushing yards and forced four turnovers, continuing trends they started last season.
''The thing that was really exciting was that a lot of those eight sacks weren't even pressures,'' Orange coach Dino Babers said. ''Those are just three-man rushes and four-man rushes, somebody beating a guy and getting home.''
Abdul Adams, Jarveon Howard and Moe Neal ran for touchdowns for the Orange, who started slowly behind new quarterback Tommy DeVito. They led just 10-0 at halftime thanks to Andre Szmyt's 45-yard field goal and Adams' 2-yard run. An interception by Andre Cisco set Syracuse up at the Flames' 37 and Howard capped a five-play drive with a 1-yard run. Neal's 42-yard burst capped the scoring.
Babers thought the slow start was 50 percent opening-game jitters and 50 percent unfamiliarity with what Liberty intended to do.
''You have to understand this group didn't see this on tape,'' he said. ''We didn't get to practice those looks.''
Calvert threw two interceptions, as many as Freeze had said the fourth-year starter had thrown in all of fall camp, and seemed to forget that Freeze has preached to him to have a clock in his head that keeps him aware of when he needs to get rid of the ball. Freeze said the fourth-year starter also missed some reads he hadn't missed in camp, but added: ''I don't think it had a lot to do with the outcome.''
The Orange front four ''gave us fits,'' Freeze said. ''Once we were not effective running the football, they really were teeing off on us and made it very difficult on our offensive line. You always have to at least have the appearance of being balanced. ... Once we became, in their mind, one-dimensional, you're fighting a very hard uphill battle.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Syracuse: DeVito came in with a reputation for having a big arm, but displayed a bit of gunslinger mentality, too, when he tried to rifle a pass into the back left corner of the end zone just before halftime and Bejour Wilson intercepted for the Flames' second interception. The first came in the opening quarter when DeVito threw deep from his 42 and Ceneca Espinoza Jr. pulled it down at the 3 yard-line. DeVito finished 17 of 35 for 176 yards. ''He'll be more patient. He'll be better the next one,'' Babers said.
Liberty: Antonio Gandy-Golden came into the game as the receiver to watch for the Flames, and was the only one to watch for most of the night. He had five catches for 115 yards by halftime, including a 56-yarder he took to the Orange five. Two plays later, Liberty fumbled it away. Gandy-Golden finished with six catches for 119 yards, exactly half of the 238 yards the Flames managed through the air.
I''LL TAKE THAT
Syracuse led all Power Five conference teams last year with 31 turnovers and picked up right where it left off, forcing four by Liberty.
''I'll tell you what, it was good that we had those four turnovers when our offense gave up two and our special teams gave up one,'' Babers said.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Syracuse was solid on defense, but did little else to enhance its Top 25 status.
UP NEXT
Syracuse: The Orange remain on the road, playing at Maryland.
Liberty: The Flames go on the road for the first time, playing at Louisiana.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|18
|Rushing
|6
|4
|Passing
|9
|10
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|8-20
|4-17
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|361
|187
|Total Plays
|79
|76
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|2.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|192
|-4
|Rush Attempts
|44
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|-0.1
|Net Yards Passing
|169
|191
|Comp. - Att.
|17-35
|21-42
|Yards Per Pass
|4.8
|4.5
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-7
|8-47
|Penalties - Yards
|10-88
|5-55
|Touchdowns
|3
|0
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|2
|2
|Punts - Avg
|6-49.2
|8-43.9
|Return Yards
|51
|48
|Punts - Returns
|3-41
|3-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|3-48
|Int. - Returns
|2-10
|2-0
|Kicking
|4/4
|0/1
|Extra Points
|3/3
|0/0
|Field Goals
|1/1
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|169
|PASS YDS
|191
|
|
|192
|RUSH YDS
|-4
|
|
|361
|TOTAL YDS
|187
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. DeVito 13 QB
|T. DeVito
|17/35
|176
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Neal 21 RB
|M. Neal
|14
|89
|1
|42
|
A. Adams 23 RB
|A. Adams
|14
|49
|1
|8
|
J. Howard 28 RB
|J. Howard
|9
|32
|1
|8
|
T. DeVito 13 QB
|T. DeVito
|6
|21
|0
|11
|
C. Elmore 5 FB
|C. Elmore
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Neal 21 RB
|M. Neal
|3
|54
|0
|29
|
T. Harris 80 WR
|T. Harris
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
A. Adams 23 RB
|A. Adams
|2
|29
|0
|15
|
S. Riley 1 WR
|S. Riley
|3
|26
|0
|11
|
T. Jackson 86 WR
|T. Jackson
|3
|21
|0
|9
|
N. Johnson 82 WR
|N. Johnson
|3
|7
|0
|3
|
A. Hackett 89 TE
|A. Hackett
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Howard 28 RB
|J. Howard
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Tuazama 88 DL
|D. Tuazama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Black 85 DL
|J. Black
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
K. Coleman 55 DL
|K. Coleman
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
T. Williams 6 DB
|T. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jonathan 57 DL
|K. Jonathan
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
L. Williams 46 LB
|L. Williams
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
A. Cordy 8 DB
|A. Cordy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Foster 9 DB
|E. Foster
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Robinson 94 DL
|A. Robinson
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Harper 52 DL
|C. Harper
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
I. Melifonwu 23 DB
|I. Melifonwu
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Cisco 7 DB
|A. Cisco
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Szmyt 91 K
|A. Szmyt
|1/1
|45
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Hofrichter 10 P
|S. Hofrichter
|6
|49.2
|4
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Riley 1 WR
|S. Riley
|3
|13.7
|31
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Calvert 12 QB
|S. Calvert
|20/39
|234
|0
|2
|
J. Bennett 6 QB
|J. Bennett
|1/3
|4
|0
|0
|
D. Stubbs 5 WR
|D. Stubbs
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Hickson 23 RB
|F. Hickson
|11
|29
|0
|7
|
P. Pickett 25 RB
|P. Pickett
|5
|11
|0
|12
|
T. Henderson 20 RB
|T. Henderson
|3
|5
|0
|2
|
J. Mack 34 RB
|J. Mack
|2
|2
|0
|1
|
J. Bennett 6 QB
|J. Bennett
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Stubbs 5 WR
|D. Stubbs
|1
|-12
|0
|-12
|
S. Calvert 12 QB
|S. Calvert
|10
|-39
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Gandy-Golden 11 WR
|A. Gandy-Golden
|6
|119
|0
|56
|
D. Stubbs 5 WR
|D. Stubbs
|5
|47
|0
|18
|
K. Coleman 17 WR
|K. Coleman
|3
|25
|0
|11
|
D. King 7 WR
|D. King
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
K. Shaa 2 WR
|K. Shaa
|2
|13
|0
|17
|
F. Hickson 23 RB
|F. Hickson
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Douglas 9 WR
|D. Douglas
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Huntley 3 TE
|J. Huntley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Louis 1 WR
|S. Louis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Pickett 25 RB
|P. Pickett
|2
|-1
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Rusins 99 DL
|R. Rusins
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Jenkins 9 LB
|A. Jenkins
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Espinoza Jr. 6 S
|C. Espinoza Jr.
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Wilson 20 CB
|B. Wilson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Probert 10 K
|A. Probert
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Alves 13 P
|A. Alves
|8
|43.9
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Louis 1 WR
|S. Louis
|3
|16.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stubbs 5 WR
|D. Stubbs
|3
|0.0
|1
|0
-
NMEXST
23WASHST
7
42
3rd 11:56 PACN
-
SUT
UNLV
7
42
3rd 13:46 MW Network
-
FRESNO
USC
10
17
2nd 5:49 ESPN
-
MIAMI
8FLA
20
24
Final ESPN
-
ARIZ
HAWAII
38
45
Final CBSSN
-
WAG
UCONN
21
24
Final ESP3
-
ROB
BUFF
10
38
Final ESP+
-
MRGNST
BGREEN
3
46
Final ESP3
-
ALBANY
CMICH
21
38
Final ESP3
-
UCLA
CINCY
14
24
Final ESPN
-
GRDWB
CHARLO
28
49
Final ESP+
-
CAR
WKY
35
28
Final ESP+
-
FAMU
17UCF
0
62
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
1CLEM
14
52
Final ACCN
-
FIU
TULANE
14
42
Final ESP3
-
ALST
UAB
19
24
Final ESPN+
-
TXSTSM
12TXAM
7
41
Final SECN
-
SDST
MINN
21
28
Final FS1
-
KENTST
ARIZST
7
30
Final PACN
-
NCO
SJST
18
35
Final
-
14UTAH
BYU
30
12
Final ESPN
-
RICE
ARMY
7
14
Final CBSSN
-
19WISC
SFLA
49
0
Final ESPN
-
TULSA
18MICHST
7
28
Final FS1
-
MA
RUT
21
48
Final BTN
-
UTAHST
WAKE
35
38
Final ACCN
-
PURDUE
NEVADA
31
34
Final CBSSN
-
COLOST
COLO
31
52
Final ESPN
-
OKLAST
OREGST
52
36
Final FS1
-
MISS
MEMP
10
15
Final ABC
-
MISSST
LALAF
38
28
Final ESPNU
-
IND
BALLST
34
24
Final CBSSN
-
SALA
24NEB
21
35
Final ESPN
-
NOIOWA
21IOWAST
26
29
Final/3OT FS1
-
INST
KANSAS
17
24
Final FSN
-
TOLEDO
UK
24
38
Final SECN
-
BOISE
FSU
36
31
Final ESPNews
-
ECU
NCST
6
34
Final ACCN
-
AKRON
ILL
3
42
Final BTN
-
FAU
5OHIOST
21
45
Final FOX
-
HOW
MD
0
79
Final BTN
-
RI
OHIO
20
41
Final ESPN+
-
JMAD
WVU
13
20
Final SNPT
-
BUCK
TEMPLE
12
56
Final ESP3
-
EWASH
13WASH
14
47
Final PACN
-
DUKE
2BAMA
3
42
Final ABC
-
ETNST
APLST
7
42
Final ESPN+
-
GAST
TENN
38
30
Final ESPNU
-
EMICH
CSTCAR
30
23
Final ESPN+
-
HOLY
NAVY
7
45
Final CBSSN
-
SC
UNC
20
24
Final ESPN
-
IDAHO
15PSU
7
79
Final BTN
-
COLG
AF
7
48
Final
-
MTST
TXTECH
10
45
Final FSN
-
VATECH
BC
28
35
Final ACCN
-
PORTST
ARK
13
20
Final SECN
-
NWEST
25STNFRD
7
17
Final FOX
-
22CUSE
LIB
24
0
Final ESPN+
-
CAMP
TROY
14
43
Final ESPN+
-
UIW
TXSA
7
35
Final
-
SAMST
NMEX
31
39
Final MW Network
-
DAVIS
CAL
13
27
Final PACN
-
VMI
MRSHL
17
56
Final STAD
-
ALCORN
USM
10
38
Final ESPN+
-
NRFST
ODU
21
24
Final
-
ILST
NILL
10
24
Final ESP+
-
SFA
BAYLOR
17
56
Final ESPN+
-
MONNJ
WMICH
13
48
Final ESP3
-
SMU
ARKST
37
30
Final ESPN+
-
NICHST
KSTATE
14
49
Final ESPN+
-
11OREG
16AUBURN
21
27
Final ABC
-
MIZZOU
WYO
31
37
Final CBSSN
-
GAS
6LSU
3
55
Final SECN
-
MTSU
7MICH
21
40
Final BTN
-
UVA
PITT
30
14
Final ACCN
-
MIAOH
20IOWA
14
38
Final FS1
-
ABIL
NTEXAS
31
51
Final ESPN+
-
3UGA
VANDY
30
6
Final ESPN
-
ARPB
TCU
7
39
Final FSN
-
HOUBP
UTEP
34
36
Final ESPN+
-
LATECH
10TEXAS
14
45
Final LHN
-
GRAM
LAMON
9
31
Final
-
WBRST
SDGST
0
6
Final FBOOK
-
HOU
4OKLA
0
080 O/U
-23
Sun 7:30pm ABC
-
9ND
LVILLE
0
055 O/U
+17.5
Mon 8:00pm ESPN