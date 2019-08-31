Drive Chart
HOLY
NAVY

Navy rolls past Holy Cross 45-7 in opener

  • AP
  • Aug 31, 2019

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) The new-look Navy football team passed its first test with flying colors.

Nelson Smith ran for 96 yards with three touchdowns, Diego Fagot had nine tackles and the Midshipmen dominated Holy Cross 45-7 in the regular-season opener Saturday.

''I thought it was a great team win,'' Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said. ''I thought we played well today. We still have a lot of room for improvement. You can't take any of these wins for granted.''

One of Niumatalolo's main areas of focus is improving the passing offense, which ranked last (130th) among FBS programs, averaging 72.8 passing yards per game in 2018. He wants to attack teams with elements of the run-and-shoot and Navy gained 103 yards through the air Saturday.

After passing for just 12 yards through much of the first half, Malcolm Perry found Mychal Cooper for a 44-yard gain in the final minute. Two plays later, Perry scored from the 1, boosting the lead to 24-7 and the Midshipmen were never threatened the rest of the way.

Perry was 6 of 9 for 103 yards and a 162.8 quarterback rating.

''Obviously, it wasn't perfect. It wasn't my best performance,'' said Perry. ''But I was pleased to be able to go out there and throw the ball.''

Navy still builds its offense around the triple-option and amassed 428 yards on the ground against the Crusaders.

''It was an exciting feeling,'' said slotback CJ Williams, who finished with 91 yards and a touchdown. ''We've had a lot of hard work. We trusted our training.''

The Midshipmen plan to be more aggressive under new defensive coordinator Brian Newberry and finished with three sacks, seven tackles for a loss and a forced fumble.

''I made a ton of mistakes personally. We're 1-0 and we just have to keep getting better everyday,'' Fagot said.

Quarterback Connor Degenhardt was 16 of 29 for 167 yards for Holy Cross, a member of the Patriot League in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Running back Domenic Cozier, who led Holy Cross with 643 yards rushing and eight touchdowns last season, did not play because of an illness. Miles Alexander filled the void and had a 16-yard touchdown run that cut the margin to 17-7 late in the first quarter.

''I think we shot ourselves in the foot at times,'' Holy Cross coach Bob Chesney said. ''I thought we had a chance to hang with them a little bit at the beginning.''

GOOD START

Bijan Nichols is the first freshman to start as the placekicker for Navy since Nick Sloan in 2012. Nichols converted a 44-yard field-goal attempt late in the first quarter that provided a 10-0 lead.

THE TAKEAWAY

Holy Cross: The Crusaders have four starters back on the defense that is expected to be among the best in their conference. This unit forced a turnover and were constantly tested by Navy's high-powered attack, which should bode well moving forward.

Navy: The Midshipmen took their first step toward bouncing back from a disappointing 2018 season when they went 3-10, losing to both Army and Air Force. It was their fewest wins since 2002. Niumatalolo hired seven new coaches to get back on track.

UP NEXT

Holy Cross: The Crusaders play the second of four straight non-conference games against visiting New Hampshire on Sept. 7.

Navy: The Midshipmen have a week off before opening conference play against visiting East Carolina on Sept. 14.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 14:52
43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
45
Touchdown 15:00
43-N.Smith runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
80
yds
01:51
pos
7
44
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:27
43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
38
Touchdown 4:32
32-I.Ruoss runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
03:28
pos
7
37
Point After TD 10:56
43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
31
Touchdown 11:07
43-N.Smith runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
20
yds
02:31
pos
7
30
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:10
43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
24
Touchdown 0:14
10-M.Perry runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
70
yds
01:34
pos
7
23
Point After TD 1:48
35-D.Ng extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 1:55
9-M.Alexander runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
80
yds
05:34
pos
6
17
Point After TD 7:29
43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
Touchdown 7:37
20-C.Williams runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
80
yds
03:50
pos
0
16
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 6:01
43-B.Nichols 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
25
yds
3:06
pos
0
10
Point After TD 10:42
43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 10:46
43-N.Smith runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
04:14
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 28
Rushing 5 23
Passing 8 5
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 3-12 8-12
4th Down Conv 0-1 2-2
Total Net Yards 218 521
Total Plays 56 76
Avg Gain 3.9 6.9
Net Yards Rushing 64 428
Rush Attempts 27 67
Avg Rush Yards 2.4 6.4
Net Yards Passing 154 93
Comp. - Att. 16-29 6-9
Yards Per Pass 5.3 10.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-13 1-10
Penalties - Yards 3-15 3-25
Touchdowns 1 6
Rushing TDs 1 6
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-37.6 1-45.0
Return Yards 48 -7
Punts - Returns 1--1 1--7
Kickoffs - Returns 3-49 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 1/2 7/7
Extra Points 1/1 6/6
Field Goals 0/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Holy Cross 0-1 07007
Navy 1-0 101414745
NAVY -22, O/U 53.5
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium Annapolis, MD
 154 PASS YDS 93
64 RUSH YDS 428
218 TOTAL YDS 521
Holy Cross
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Degenhardt 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.2% 167 0 0 103.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.2% 167 0 0 103.5
C. Degenhardt 16/29 167 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Alexander 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 40 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 40 1
M. Alexander 12 40 1 16
C. Degenhardt 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 17 0
C. Degenhardt 10 17 0 10
P. Oliver 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
P. Oliver 4 8 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Mountain 14 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 62 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 62 0
D. Mountain 4 62 0 32
T. Ayeni 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 46 0
T. Ayeni 7 46 0 10
S. Gilliam 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
S. Gilliam 1 18 0 18
J. Jewell 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
J. Jewell 1 18 0 18
A. Asante 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
A. Asante 1 18 0 18
D. Thomas 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
D. Thomas 1 8 0 8
M. Alexander 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
M. Alexander 1 -3 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Dobbs 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-4 0 0.0
J. Dobbs 9-4 0.0 0
C. Riley 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-3 0 0.0
C. Riley 9-3 0.0 0
J. Lang 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
J. Lang 8-0 0.0 0
K. Knight 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
K. Knight 5-0 0.0 0
C. Honohan 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Honohan 4-1 0.0 0
L. Doran 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
L. Doran 4-0 0.0 0
G. Holloman 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
G. Holloman 3-0 0.0 0
T. Kiessling 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Kiessling 3-1 0.0 0
B. Whitley 17 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Whitley 3-0 0.0 0
J. Smith 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Smith 3-0 0.0 0
M. Cedeno 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Cedeno 2-1 0.0 0
D. Kuznetsov 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Kuznetsov 2-0 0.0 0
K. Bucceroni 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
K. Bucceroni 2-2 0.0 0
N. Johnson 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
N. Johnson 2-1 0.0 0
W. Reynolds 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
W. Reynolds 2-1 0.0 0
C. Stefanik 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
C. Stefanik 2-2 1.0 0
M. Ebo 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Ebo 1-1 0.0 0
J. Reichwein 59 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Reichwein 1-0 0.0 0
J. Modak 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Modak 0-1 0.0 0
L. Anderson 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Anderson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Ng 35 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/1 1/1
D. Ng 0/1 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Wilkinson 47 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 37.6 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 37.6 1
C. Wilkinson 5 37.6 1 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Alexander 9 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
M. Alexander 1 19.0 19 0
S. Gilliam 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
S. Gilliam 1 12.0 12 0
A. Asante 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
A. Asante 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Navy
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Perry 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 103 0 0 162.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 103 0 0 162.8
M. Perry 6/9 103 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Smith 43 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 96 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 96 3
N. Smith 15 96 3 49
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 91 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 91 1
C. Williams 10 91 1 18
M. Fells 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 56 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 56 0
M. Fells 3 56 0 31
T. Maloy 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 55 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 55 0
T. Maloy 4 55 0 24
G. Winn 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 33 0
G. Winn 3 33 0 24
M. Perry 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 28 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 28 1
M. Perry 10 28 1 12
J. Harris II 37 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 17 0
J. Harris II 6 17 0 7
T. King-El 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
T. King-El 2 17 0 11
I. Ruoss 32 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 10 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 10 1
I. Ruoss 4 10 1 6
K. Makekau 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
K. Makekau 2 9 0 6
J. Smith 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Smith 1 9 0 9
D. Morris 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
D. Morris 1 9 0 9
P. Olsen 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
P. Olsen 2 0 0 2
T. Goslin 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -2 0
T. Goslin 4 -2 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Cooper 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 48 0
M. Cooper 2 48 0 44
K. Makekau 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 29 0
K. Makekau 1 29 0 29
C. Warren 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
C. Warren 2 22 0 12
R. Mitchell 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
R. Mitchell 1 4 0 4
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Williams 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Fagot 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
D. Fagot 8-0 0.0 0
C. Kinley 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
C. Kinley 4-2 1.0 0
M. McMorris 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. McMorris 4-0 0.0 0
J. Springer 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Springer 3-1 0.0 0
E. Nash 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Nash 3-0 0.0 0
K. Brennan 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Brennan 3-1 0.0 0
N. Cromartie 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
N. Cromartie 2-0 1.0 0
P. Carothers 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
P. Carothers 2-1 0.0 0
J. Pittman 99 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Pittman 2-0 0.0 0
E. Fochtman 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
E. Fochtman 2-1 1.0 0
C. Bankston 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Bankston 1-0 0.0 0
N. Obanor 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Obanor 1-0 0.0 0
D. Tolentino 97 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Tolentino 1-0 0.0 0
W. Little 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
W. Little 1-3 0.0 0
J. Carothers 34 FB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Carothers 1-0 0.0 0
J. Warren 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Warren 1-0 0.0 0
C. Warren 13 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Warren 1-0 0.0 0
J. Perkins 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Perkins 0-2 0.0 0
M. Edwards 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Edwards 0-1 0.0 0
M. Farrar 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Farrar 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Nichols 43 P
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
1/1 6/6
B. Nichols 1/1 44 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. White 4 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 45.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 45.0 1
O. White 1 45.0 1 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Springer 1 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -7.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -7.0 0 0
J. Springer 1 -7.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:42 HOLY 25 0:47 3 -3 Punt
6:01 HOLY 12 1:38 6 26 Punt
3:35 NAVY 47 1:08 3 -2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NAVY 33 3:30 7 27 FG Miss
7:29 HOLY 25 5:34 13 75 TD
0:10 HOLY 22 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 HOLY 25 0:00 3 55 Fumble
10:56 HOLY 25 2:56 10 40 Downs
4:27 HOLY 30 1:31 5 27 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:52 HOLY 23 0:51 4 18 Punt
9:17 HOLY 8 0:55 3 9 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NAVY 25 4:14 9 75 TD
9:13 NAVY 48 3:06 7 25 FG
2:22 NAVY 18 1:58 5 49 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:27 NAVY 20 3:50 7 80 TD
1:48 NAVY 25 1:34 8 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:38 HOLY 20 2:31 5 20 TD
8:00 NAVY 25 3:28 7 75 TD
2:12 NAVY 20 1:51 7 80 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:56 NAVY 25 4:20 9 21 Punt
7:51 NAVY 26 6:48 14 65 Game
