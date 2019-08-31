Drive Chart
FAU
OHIOST

No Text

Fields' Day: New QB helps Ohio State roll over FAU 45-21

  • AP
  • Aug 31, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Justin Fields made some mistakes that quarterbacks make when they haven't played much. The much-ballyhooed Georgia transfer also showed flashes of how good he might be and why he was a five-star recruit.

Fields, who saw limited action as a freshman last season sitting behind Jake Fromm, threw four touchdown passes and ran for a score in his first game for Ohio State, leading the fifth-ranked Buckeyes over Florida Atlantic 45-21 on Saturday in the season opener.

Fields made it look easy early, engineering touchdown on Ohio State's first four drives, including his 51-yard scoring run on the Buckeyes' first possession.

The Buckeyes' offense sputtered in the second and third quarters behind its relatively inexperienced leader. Fields stayed in the game for all but the last offensive series, finishing 18 for 25 for 234 yards.

''We jumped on them early, but we just got to keep that tempo up and just be able to score all game long,'' Fields said.

Tight end Jeremy Ruckert caught two touchdown passes , and Binjimen Victor and Chris Olave also had scoring grabs. J.K. Dobbins had 91 rushing yards and a touchdown.

''Lots to build from off of today,'' Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. ''I thought overall, though, game management was decent. There was one time where (Fields) scrambled out and took a sack, could have just thrown it away. It would have been second-and110. I think it was second and 14. A lot of little things going on there. But again, overall pretty solid.''

THE TAKEAWAY

FAU: The Owls had trouble keeping up with Ohio State's better athletes but mustered enough momentum for a couple of long fourth-quarter scoring drives after the game was already out of hand.

''We gave ourselves a chance to stay in the game, but they're just a really good team and we shot ourselves in the foot early,'' Owls tight end Harrison Bryant said.

Ohio State: Fields' numbers look great, but he made his share of gaffes that led to the offense getting stuck. The first-team defense was excellent, holding FAU to minus-14 total yards in the first half. But against this opponent, it was hard to tell how good the Buckeyes really are.

''On defense, I thought we ran to the ball early on, then our second team came in a little bit and they let them come down the field,'' Day said. ''We can't let that happen.''

TOO LITTLE TOO LATE

Florida Atlantic had trouble generating anything good until putting together a 75-yard drive in the fourth quarter against Ohio State's backups for the Owls' first touchdown of the game.

Chris Robison finished 22 for 34 for 178 yards and a touchdown for the Owls. FAU was held to just 22 yards on the ground by a revamped Ohio State defense that was coming off a down season.

''If you play a top-five team like that, you have to do everything right just to have a chance,'' FAU coach Lane Kiffin said.

THE REAL FIRST TIME

Day made his debut as Ohio State's full-time head coach after being the interim last season while Urban Meyer was serving a three-game suspension for his handling of domestic violence allegations against a former assistant.

He was named head coach when Meyer retired after last season.

Day said his moment of realization came in the tunnel as the team was getting ready to take the field. It made the hair stand up on his arms.

''It was really humbling to just run out of the tunnel with our guys with a packed house,'' he said.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

By doing what they were expected to do against a weaker team, Ohio State likely won't budge in the poll.

HE SAID IT

''The defense started out real fast. We've got to get some young guys going, but it's going to take time. Overall, we played great.'' - Ohio State DE Chase Young.

BEATING THE STORM

The FAU team left quickly after the game for the Columbus airport to get home before Hurricane Dorian gets any closer to the US. The school is in Boca Raton on the state's southeast coast. The latest forecast has the storm skirting the coast.

UP NEXT

FAU: The Owls won't get a break as they host No. 17 Central Florida, which routed Florida A&M 62-0 on Thursday.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes get their first real test of the season next week against in-state rival Cincinnati, which took down UCLA 24-14 in their opener on Thursday night.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:13
95-B.Haubeil 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
65
yds
05:03
pos
21
45
Point After TD 8:16
44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
42
Touchdown 8:20
2-C.Robison complete to 10-J.Raine. 10-J.Raine runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
76
yds
02:28
pos
20
42
Point After TD 10:48
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good. Penalty on FAU 23-J.Pierre Running into kicker declined.
plays
yds
pos
14
42
Touchdown 10:48
2-J.Dobbins runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
47
yds
02:38
pos
14
41
Two Point Conversion 13:26
2-C.Robison complete to 85-J.Mitchell. 85-J.Mitchell to OSU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
35
Touchdown 13:26
3-L.McCammon runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
16
plays
87
yds
02:03
pos
12
35
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:37
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
35
Touchdown 2:42
1-J.Fields complete to 88-J.Ruckert. 88-J.Ruckert runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
52
yds
03:30
pos
6
34
Field Goal 12:26
44-V.Rivas 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
1
yds
0:54
pos
6
28
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:41
44-V.Rivas 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
15
yds
01:09
pos
3
28
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:50
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 6:55
1-J.Fields complete to 17-C.Olave. 17-C.Olave runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
46
yds
01:03
pos
0
27
Point After TD 9:12
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 9:19
1-J.Fields complete to 9-B.Victor. 9-B.Victor runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
58
yds
00:41
pos
0
20
Point After TD 11:05
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 11:10
1-J.Fields complete to 88-J.Ruckert. 88-J.Ruckert runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
26
yds
00:45
pos
0
13
Point After TD 13:07
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:15
1-J.Fields runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
70
yds
1:09
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 24
Rushing 4 14
Passing 12 9
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 5-17 7-14
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 188 463
Total Plays 73 74
Avg Gain 2.6 6.3
Net Yards Rushing 22 237
Rush Attempts 33 48
Avg Rush Yards 0.7 4.9
Net Yards Passing 166 226
Comp. - Att. 26-40 19-26
Yards Per Pass 4.2 8.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-40 2-6
Penalties - Yards 5-35 7-62
Touchdowns 2 6
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 1 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 3-0 2-2
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 9-47.2 4-43.8
Return Yards 35 120
Punts - Returns 3-5 4-53
Kickoffs - Returns 2-30 3-67
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 3/3 7/7
Extra Points 1/1 6/6
Field Goals 2/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
FAU 0-1 0331521
5 Ohio St. 1-0 28071045
OHIOST -27.5, O/U 64.5
Ohio Stadium Columbus, OH
 166 PASS YDS 226
22 RUSH YDS 237
188 TOTAL YDS 463
FAU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Robison 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 178 1 0 118.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 178 1 0 118.4
C. Robison 22/34 178 1 0
J. Agner 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 30 0 1 70.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 30 0 1 70.4
J. Agner 3/5 30 0 1
J. Charles 28 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% -2 0 0 83.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% -2 0 0 83.2
J. Charles 1/1 -2 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Charles 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 25 0
J. Charles 10 25 0 9
L. McCammon III 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 25 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 25 1
L. McCammon III 12 25 1 6
B. Emmons 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
B. Emmons 1 1 0 1
W. Wright 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
W. Wright 1 -1 0 -1
M. Davidson 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
M. Davidson 1 -1 0 -1
C. Robison 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 -24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 -24 0
C. Robison 9 -24 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Bryant 40 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 79 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 79 0
H. Bryant 6 79 0 26
T. Harrison 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 57 0
T. Harrison 4 57 0 38
J. Raine 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 29 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 29 1
J. Raine 6 29 1 14
D. Cousart 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
D. Cousart 2 18 0 17
L. McCammon III 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 0
L. McCammon III 3 15 0 12
J. Mitchell 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
J. Mitchell 1 12 0 12
J. Charles 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Charles 1 8 0 8
M. Davidson 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Davidson 0 0 0 0
D. Antoine 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Antoine 0 0 0 0
B. Emmons 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
B. Emmons 1 -2 0 0
W. Wright 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -10 0
W. Wright 2 -10 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Brown 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
D. Brown 8-0 0.0 0
H. Barnwell V 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
H. Barnwell V 6-0 0.0 0
Ra. Smith 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
Ra. Smith 6-3 0.0 0
A. Leroy 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
A. Leroy 5-0 1.0 0
J. Pierre 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Pierre 4-1 0.0 0
Q. Hafiz 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
Q. Hafiz 4-3 0.0 0
W. Davis 42 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
W. Davis 3-2 0.0 0
T. Bonner 45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Bonner 3-1 0.0 0
C. Tooley 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Tooley 3-1 0.0 0
K. Smith 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Smith 3-0 0.0 0
Z. Gilbert 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Z. Gilbert 2-1 0.0 0
L. McCarthy 13 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
L. McCarthy 2-0 1.0 0
A. Adams 30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Adams 1-0 0.0 0
D. Horton 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Horton 1-0 0.0 0
M. Dotson 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Dotson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Young 32 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Young 1-0 0.0 0
L. Harris 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
A. Ross 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Ross 1-0 0.0 0
K. McCrary 48 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. McCrary 1-0 0.0 0
J. Joyner 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Joyner 1-0 0.0 0
N. Jefferson 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Jefferson 1-0 0.0 0
C. Brice 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Brice 0-1 0.0 0
Ra. Smith 34 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Ra. Smith 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
V. Rivas 44 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/2 2/2
V. Rivas 2/2 28 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Hayball 97 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 47.2 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 47.2 1
M. Hayball 9 47.2 1 70
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Dotson 15 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
M. Dotson 1 10.0 10 0
D. Antoine 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
D. Antoine 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Cousart 87 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 2.5 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 2.5 5 0
D. Cousart 2 2.5 5 0
M. Dotson 15 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
M. Dotson 1 0.0 0 0
Ohio St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72% 234 4 0 203.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72% 234 4 0 203.4
J. Fields 18/25 234 4 0
C. Chugunov 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% -2 0 0 83.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% -2 0 0 83.2
C. Chugunov 1/1 -2 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 94 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 94 1
J. Dobbins 22 94 1 17
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 61 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 61 1
J. Fields 12 61 1 51
M. Teague III 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 49 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 49 0
M. Teague III 8 49 0 21
M. Crowley 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 27 0
M. Crowley 4 27 0 8
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
D. McCall 2 11 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Victor 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 65 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 65 1
B. Victor 2 65 1 33
C. Olave 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 59 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 59 1
C. Olave 4 59 1 29
J. Ruckert 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 38 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 38 2
J. Ruckert 4 38 2 25
A. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
A. Mack 2 21 0 12
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 0
K. Hill 3 21 0 11
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
J. Dobbins 1 14 0 14
A. Riep 10 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
A. Riep 1 9 0 9
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
D. McCall 1 7 0 7
L. Farrell 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Farrell 0 0 0 0
J. Gill 26 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
J. Gill 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Okudah 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
J. Okudah 6-0 0.0 0
J. Fuller 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
J. Fuller 5-2 0.0 0
Ch. Young 2 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.5
Ch. Young 4-1 1.5 0
J. Cornell 9 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
J. Cornell 4-0 1.0 0
M. Harrison 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
M. Harrison 4-1 1.0 0
T. Borland 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Borland 4-0 0.0 0
A. Jackson 52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Jackson 3-0 0.0 0
B. Browning 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Browning 3-1 0.0 0
P. Werner 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
P. Werner 3-1 0.0 0
S. Banks 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Banks 2-0 0.0 0
B. White 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. White 2-1 0.0 0
S. Wade 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Wade 2-0 0.0 0
A. Riep 10 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Riep 1-0 0.0 0
D. Hamilton 53 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Hamilton 1-0 0.0 0
D. Arnette 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Arnette 1-0 0.0 0
J. Wint 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Wint 1-0 0.0 0
R. Landers 67 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
R. Landers 1-2 0.5 0
H. Garrett 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Garrett 1-0 0.0 0
T. Mitchell 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Mitchell 1-0 0.0 0
I. Pryor 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Pryor 1-0 0.0 0
A. Williams 17 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
J. Jean-Baptiste 8 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Jean-Baptiste 1-1 0.0 0
T. Togiai 72 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Togiai 0-1 0.0 0
J. Proctor 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Proctor 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Haubeil 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
1/1 6/6
B. Haubeil 1/1 46 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Chrisman 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 43.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 43.8 2
D. Chrisman 4 43.8 2 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 26.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 26.0 26 0
D. McCall 2 26.0 26 0
C. Olave 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
C. Olave 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 6.5 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 6.5 16 0
K. Hill 2 6.5 16 0
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 20.0 35 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 20.0 35 0
D. McCall 2 20.0 35 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:07 FAU 25 0:37 3 -1 Punt
11:05 FAU 25 0:27 3 -11 Punt
9:12 FAU 17 1:08 3 0 Punt
6:50 FAU 25 0:51 3 7 Punt
2:41 FAU 12 2:01 6 2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:24 FAU 32 1:09 3 -13 Punt
6:38 FAU 49 0:35 4 -19 Punt
4:32 FAU 23 1:07 3 1 Punt
1:50 OHIOST 25 1:09 5 15 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:29 FAU 25 0:00 10 65 FG
8:21 FAU 4 1:21 3 9 Punt
2:37 FAU 25 2:03 16 87 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:48 FAU 24 2:28 8 76 TD
3:06 FAU 25 0:57 6 -5 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OHIOST 30 1:45 4 70 TD
11:55 FAU 26 0:45 2 26 TD
10:00 OHIOST 42 0:41 3 58 TD
7:58 FAU 46 1:03 4 46 TD
5:20 OHIOST 26 2:32 6 20 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:16 OHIOST 32 1:52 4 -2 Punt
10:29 OHIOST 11 3:20 11 52 Fumble
5:26 OHIOST 44 0:46 3 2 Punt
2:40 OHIOST 25 0:30 3 7 Fumble
0:37 OHIOST 22 0:04 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:26 OHIOST 25 3:30 8 12 Fumble
6:12 OHIOST 48 3:30 10 52 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:26 FAU 40 2:38 8 40 TD
8:16 OHIOST 26 5:03 10 46 FG
1:55 OHIOST 20 1:06 6 20 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores