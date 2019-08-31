|
|
|IDAHO
|PSU
Clifford stars, No. 15 Penn State's defense hammers Idaho
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Sean Clifford's first game as Penn State's starting quarterback was a short one.
A near flawless first-half performance backed by a dominant effort from the defense allowed Clifford to take the second half off as the 15th-ranked Nittany Lions hammered FCS foe Idaho 72-7.
Clifford left the game early in the third after his 14-for-23, 280-yard, two-touchdown effort helped spot Penn State a comfortable lead in his first career start. He chipped in 57 rushing yards on seven carries and hooked up with receiver KJ Hamler for scoring strikes of 36 and 21 yards.
''I need to watch the tape to really give an evaluation,'' Clifford said, ''But when you score 79 points, it's not a bad day at the office.''
Hamler, who beat the Idaho secondary clean for both of his touchdown receptions, said afterward he realized Clifford was nervous.
''I just pulled him aside and just said, `Calm down,''' Hamler said. ''And he went on a little rampage after that.''
Journey Brown and Noah Cain both added a pair of touchdown runs while Ricky Slade, Devyn Ford and Nick Eury each ran for scores. Jake Pinegar kicked two field goals and Jordan Stout made another for Penn State (1-0). Will Levis threw a touchdown pass to tight end Brenton Strange in the fourth quarter.
The Nittany Lions overcame early sloppiness before coasting the rest of the way to their biggest point total since an 81-0 win against Cincinnati in 1991.
A botched handoff and a misfire from Clifford forced them to settle for a pair of field goals on their first two possessions. But Penn State scored touchdowns on five of its next eight drives and went into halftime leading 44-0.
''The first two drives, he missed some throws,'' Franklin said. ''Not because of a lack of arm strength, was just inaccurate, his feet were probably a little antsy. After those first two drives, he admitted to me he really settled down and got comfortable.''
Idaho didn't cross midfield until halfway through the second quarter, managed just one first down in the first half, went 1 for 15 on third down and finished with just 145 yards, compared with Penn State's 673.
Mason Petrino got the Vandals on the board with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Logan Kendall in the fourth quarter.
Vandals coach Paul Petrino said he thinks he'd see more positives when reviewing the game film.
''Overall, we expected to play a lot better than we did,'' Petrino said.
SPEEDY D
Clifford offered a warning to opposing offenses on Wednesday, one that appeared legit against Idaho. The Nittany Lions have speed on defense.
Defenders gang tackled all afternoon, often got pressure with four-man fronts and finished with seven sacks and 11 tackles for loss. Cornerback John Reid picked off a pass while standout defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos finished with 2 1/2 sacks.
''I thought we played shutout football on defense even though the scoreboard doesn't necessarily show that,'' Penn State coach James Franklin said.
HEAVY CONTACT
Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth, the team's top red zone target last season, left the game after a helmet-to-helmet collision at the goal line with Idaho's Lloyd Hightower in the second quarter.
He did not return and Franklin, per his own policy on reporting injuries, did not update the tight end's status.
THE TAKEAWAY
Idaho: The Vandals didn't have much success with either Petrino or Colton Richardson at quarterback as their offensive line was outmatched and manhandled by what is expected to be one of the Big Ten's best front sevens. Idaho will get a better look at what it has when it hosts Division II opponent Central Washington in a week.
Penn State: Although the Nittany Lions were shaky in the red zone early, their defense was anything but. With the game out of hand as early as the first quarter, defensive coordinator Brent Pry used the opportunity to get some of his younger players - most of whom he expects to play big roles this year - into action. In total, the Nittany Lions played nearly every player listed on their three-deep depth chart.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Beating up on an FCS opponent probably won't propel Penn State much higher this early.
UP NEXT
Idaho hosts Central Washington on Sept. 7.
Penn State hosts Buffalo on Sept. 7.
---
For more AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|35
|Rushing
|1
|15
|Passing
|3
|18
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|1-15
|1-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|95
|673
|Total Plays
|54
|82
|Avg Gain
|1.8
|8.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|4
|331
|Rush Attempts
|28
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.1
|7.4
|Net Yards Passing
|91
|342
|Comp. - Att.
|16-26
|25-37
|Yards Per Pass
|3.5
|9.2
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|7-50
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|10-67
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|1
|10
|Rushing TDs
|0
|7
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|11-35.1
|1-32.0
|Return Yards
|0
|66
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|6-41
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-25
|Kicking
|1/1
|13/13
|Extra Points
|1/1
|10/10
|Field Goals
|0/0
|3/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|91
|PASS YDS
|342
|
|
|4
|RUSH YDS
|331
|
|
|95
|TOTAL YDS
|673
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Petrino 8 QB
|M. Petrino
|11/17
|91
|1
|1
|
C. Richardson 19 QB
|C. Richardson
|5/9
|50
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Carter 22 RB
|A. Carter
|14
|32
|0
|14
|
K. Martinez 21 RB
|K. Martinez
|3
|16
|0
|8
|
L. Kendall 32 TE
|L. Kendall
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Richardson 19 QB
|C. Richardson
|4
|-19
|0
|-2
|
M. Petrino 8 QB
|M. Petrino
|6
|-25
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Cotton 88 WR
|J. Cotton
|6
|83
|0
|38
|
N. Romano 5 RB
|N. Romano
|3
|28
|0
|24
|
M. Noil 2 WR
|M. Noil
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Martinez 21 RB
|K. Martinez
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Haywood 7 WR
|C. Haywood
|3
|7
|0
|5
|
J. Byers 1 WR
|J. Byers
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
L. Kendall 32 TE
|L. Kendall
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
C. Whitney 12 TE
|C. Whitney
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Carter 22 RB
|A. Carter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Walker 8 LB
|T. Walker
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Shannon 24 LB
|S. Shannon
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Akanno 7 LB
|C. Akanno
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Miller 4 LB
|R. Miller
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 11 LB
|J. Jenkins
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Nash 21 DB
|C. Nash
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Escalante 28 DB
|S. Escalante
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kim 98 DL
|J. Kim
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Thomas 29 DB
|S. Thomas
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Degraw 94 DL
|N. Degraw
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dedmon 27 DB
|T. Dedmon
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Blackburn 54 LB
|C. Blackburn
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Haywood 7 WR
|C. Haywood
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hightower 5 DB
|L. Hightower
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Noil 6 DB
|W. Noil
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woodward 16 DB
|J. Woodward
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 10 LB
|C. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Eppinger 18 DB
|D. Eppinger
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Crawford 55 DL
|R. Crawford
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ginwright 2 DB
|D. Ginwright
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Tamba 34 LB
|L. Tamba
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Rufai 45 DL
|K. Rufai
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Elliss 99 DL
|N. Elliss
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rufai 23 DB
|M. Rufai
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Coffey 15 K
|C. Coffey
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Coffey 15 K
|C. Coffey
|11
|35.1
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Cotton 88 WR
|J. Cotton
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|14/23
|280
|2
|0
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|11/14
|62
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Ford 28 RB
|D. Ford
|6
|107
|1
|81
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|7
|57
|0
|25
|
N. Cain 21 RB
|N. Cain
|9
|44
|2
|9
|
N. Eury 40 RB
|N. Eury
|6
|44
|1
|10
|
J. Brown 4 RB
|J. Brown
|5
|38
|2
|23
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
|K. Hamler
|1
|32
|0
|16
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|5
|21
|0
|12
|
R. Slade 3 RB
|R. Slade
|5
|9
|1
|5
|
M. Shuster 15 QB
|M. Shuster
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Shorter 6 WR
|J. Shorter
|3
|36
|0
|17
|
J. Brown 4 RB
|J. Brown
|2
|31
|0
|18
|
D. George 11 WR
|D. George
|2
|28
|0
|20
|
W. Carr 23 WR
|W. Carr
|3
|27
|0
|11
|
R. Slade 3 RB
|R. Slade
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
|P. Freiermuth
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
|K. Hamler
|4
|16
|2
|36
|
C. Sullivan-Brown 81 WR
|C. Sullivan-Brown
|2
|13
|0
|14
|
J. Dotson 5 WR
|J. Dotson
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Weller 80 WR
|J. Weller
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
Z. Kuntz 82 TE
|Z. Kuntz
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Ford 28 RB
|D. Ford
|3
|6
|0
|4
|
B. Strange 86 TE
|B. Strange
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
D. Chisena 88 WR
|D. Chisena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Bowers 83 TE
|N. Bowers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Hippenhammer 12 WR
|M. Hippenhammer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Isaac 20 DE
|A. Isaac
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sutherland 26 S
|J. Sutherland
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Smith 12 LB
|B. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wade 38 S
|L. Wade
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Mustipher 97 DT
|P. Mustipher
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
|T. Castro-Fields
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Neff 35 S
|J. Neff
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gordon 19 CB
|T. Gordon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Simmons 34 DE
|S. Simmons
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Oweh 28 DE
|J. Oweh
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Brooks 13 LB
|E. Brooks
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Luketa 40 LB
|J. Luketa
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Gross-Matos 99 DE
|Y. Gross-Matos
|2-1
|2.5
|0
|
J. Reid 29 CB
|J. Reid
|2-0
|1.0
|1
|
D. Brown 24 CB
|D. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brown 6 LB
|C. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 36 LB
|J. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Toney 18 DE
|S. Toney
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Joseph 49 DE
|D. Joseph
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Shelton 55 DT
|A. Shelton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Parsons 11 LB
|M. Parsons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Taylor 17 S
|G. Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brisker 7 S
|J. Brisker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Windsor 54 DT
|R. Windsor
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
L. Dixon 10 LB
|L. Dixon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Stout 98 K
|J. Stout
|2/2
|53
|0/0
|6
|
J. Pinegar 92 K
|J. Pinegar
|2/2
|38
|10/10
|16
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Gillikin 93 P
|B. Gillikin
|1
|32.0
|1
|32
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Strange 86 TE
|B. Strange
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
|K. Hamler
|4
|7.0
|25
|0
|
M. Hippenhammer 12 WR
|M. Hippenhammer
|2
|6.5
|18
|0
-
UIW
TXSA
7
35
4th 9:53
-
SAMST
NMEX
23
32
3rd 0:59 MW Network
-
22CUSE
LIB
24
0
4th 6:05 ESPN+
-
DAVIS
CAL
13
13
3rd 4:04 PACN
-
VMI
MRSHL
7
35
3rd 11:54 STAD
-
ILST
NILL
3
3
3rd 12:00 ESP+
-
ALCORN
USM
7
13
3rd 10:43 ESPN+
-
NICHST
KSTATE
7
28
3rd 11:38 ESPN+
-
NRFST
ODU
6
17
3rd 3:40
-
SFA
BAYLOR
7
35
3rd 14:30 ESPN+
-
MONNJ
WMICH
7
31
3rd 13:41 ESP3
-
MTSU
7MICH
7
24
2nd 3:10 BTN
-
3UGA
VANDY
21
3
2nd 0:27 ESPN
-
ABIL
NTEXAS
7
38
2nd 1:01 ESPN+
-
UVA
PITT
13
14
2nd 0:38 ACCN
-
MIZZOU
WYO
14
17
2nd 2:20 CBSSN
-
11OREG
16AUBURN
14
6
2nd 4:41 ABC
-
MIAOH
20IOWA
7
10
2nd 1:18 FS1
-
LATECH
10TEXAS
0
21
2nd 10:26 LHN
-
HOUBP
UTEP
7
10
2nd 8:18 ESPN+
-
ARPB
TCU
0
10
2nd 13:31 FSN
-
GRAM
LAMON
6
14
2nd 10:04
-
CAMP
TROY
7
20
2nd 0:00 ESPN+
-
SMU
ARKST
16
9
2nd 0:00 ESPN+
-
GAS
6LSU
3
42
2nd 0:00 SECN
-
MIAMI
8FLA
20
24
Final ESPN
-
ARIZ
HAWAII
38
45
Final CBSSN
-
ROB
BUFF
10
38
Final ESP+
-
MRGNST
BGREEN
3
46
Final ESP3
-
ALBANY
CMICH
21
38
Final ESP3
-
UCLA
CINCY
14
24
Final ESPN
-
WAG
UCONN
21
24
Final ESP3
-
CAR
WKY
35
28
Final ESP+
-
GRDWB
CHARLO
28
49
Final ESP+
-
FAMU
17UCF
0
62
Final CBSSN
-
ALST
UAB
19
24
Final ESPN+
-
FIU
TULANE
14
42
Final ESP3
-
GATECH
1CLEM
14
52
Final ACCN
-
TXSTSM
12TXAM
7
41
Final SECN
-
SDST
MINN
21
28
Final FS1
-
NCO
SJST
18
35
Final
-
KENTST
ARIZST
7
30
Final PACN
-
14UTAH
BYU
30
12
Final ESPN
-
RICE
ARMY
7
14
Final CBSSN
-
TULSA
18MICHST
7
28
Final FS1
-
19WISC
SFLA
49
0
Final ESPN
-
MA
RUT
21
48
Final BTN
-
UTAHST
WAKE
35
38
Final ACCN
-
PURDUE
NEVADA
31
34
Final CBSSN
-
COLOST
COLO
31
52
Final ESPN
-
OKLAST
OREGST
52
36
Final FS1
-
FAU
5OHIOST
21
45
Final FOX
-
AKRON
ILL
3
42
Final BTN
-
NOIOWA
21IOWAST
26
29
Final/3OT FS1
-
INST
KANSAS
17
24
Final FSN
-
ECU
NCST
6
34
Final ACCN
-
HOW
MD
0
79
Final BTN
-
BOISE
FSU
36
31
Final ESPNews
-
TOLEDO
UK
24
38
Final SECN
-
MISSST
LALAF
38
28
Final ESPNU
-
MISS
MEMP
10
15
Final ABC
-
SALA
24NEB
21
35
Final ESPN
-
IND
BALLST
34
24
Final CBSSN
-
RI
OHIO
20
41
Final ESPN+
-
JMAD
WVU
13
20
Final SNPT
-
EWASH
13WASH
14
47
Final PACN
-
BUCK
TEMPLE
12
56
Final ESP3
-
IDAHO
15PSU
7
79
Final BTN
-
GAST
TENN
38
30
Final ESPNU
-
SC
UNC
20
24
Final ESPN
-
EMICH
CSTCAR
30
23
Final ESPN+
-
COLG
AF
7
48
Final
-
ETNST
APLST
7
42
Final ESPN+
-
HOLY
NAVY
7
45
Final CBSSN
-
DUKE
2BAMA
3
42
Final ABC
-
NWEST
25STNFRD
7
17
Final FOX
-
VATECH
BC
28
35
Final ACCN
-
MTST
TXTECH
10
45
Final FSN
-
PORTST
ARK
13
20
Final SECN
-
WBRST
SDGST
0
036.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 9:00pm FBOOK
-
SUT
UNLV
0
070.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:00pm MW Network
-
NMEXST
23WASHST
0
065.5 O/U
-33
Sat 10:00pm PACN
-
FRESNO
USC
0
051 O/U
-14
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
HOU
4OKLA
0
080 O/U
-23
Sun 7:30pm ABC
-
9ND
LVILLE
0
055 O/U
+17.5
Mon 8:00pm ESPN