Maryland rolls past Howard 79-0 in Locksley, Jackson debuts
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) The game started with coach Michael Locksley and quarterback Josh Jackson unsure what to expect in their Maryland debut.
By halftime, Jackson was done for the day and Locksley' biggest concern was trying to keep from running up the score on defenseless Howard.
Jackson threw four touchdown passes and the Terrapins rolled to a 79-0 victory Saturday in a record-breaking performance.
With Jackson leading the way, Maryland scored 28 points in both the first and second quarters to shatter the school mark for most points scored in one half. The assault continued in the second half, with the only suspense being if the Terrapins would break the school record for points in game - 80 against Washington College in 1927.
Maryland's third-stringers had a first and goal at the 4 in the closing minutes but couldn't push the ball in.
Locksley didn't care. After taking advantage of Howard's porous pass defense in the first half, he had his two backup quarterbacks throw only three passes over the final 30 minutes.
''We made a decision at halftime that we were going to run the ball, even though they outnumbered us,'' said Locksley, who took over at Maryland after serving as Alabama offensive coordinator.
If there was any question about piling it on, Howard first-year coach Ron Prince exonerated Locksley during their brief postgame chat.
''He understood that we weren't trying to run the score up. We have respect for how the game should be played,'' Locksley said.
On this day, the Terrapins played it extremely well. They finished with a 623-68 advantage in total yardage, limiting Howard to 1 yard on the ground and four first downs.
Most of the highlights on offense were provided by Jackson, who came to Maryland after an injury-shortened sophomore season at Virginia Tech. He was uncertain how the layoff would affect him, although he needn't have worried - Jackson went 15 for 24 for 245 yards with TD throws of 26, 4, 6 and 24 yards.
The last Maryland quarterback to throw four touchdown passes in his first start was Mark Manges, against Villanova in 1975.
''It was nice. I kind of just got right back into the groove of things,'' Jackson said. ''The touchdowns are cool and everything, but I was just glad we could go out and get a victory in the first game and now we did it. Seventy-nine points is pretty awesome for coach Locks and our team.''
Backup Tyrrell Pigrome threw a 62-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and ran for a 22-yard score to make it 63-0.
Maryland kept on coming with its backups, but Prince understood.
''First of all, it's my job to stop Maryland. Not Maryland's job,'' Prince said. ''I thought coach Locksley was very sporting about the entire thing.''
The Terrapins' defense also shined, limiting Howard to one first down before halftime while bottling up quarterback Caylin Newton, little brother of NFL star Cam Newton.
Newton went 3 for 11 for 23 yards, was sacked five times and did not play in the second half.
Punting was also a problem. Isaiah Moore had kicks of 14 and 3 yards, dropped the snap once and had a kick blocked for a safety.
This certainly wasn't what Prince was looking for in his first game as Howard's coach. He can console himself in knowing that competing against teams in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference can't possibly be as difficult as taking on a Big Ten school on its home turf.
''We knew Maryland was going to be a challenge. They have a fantastic roster,'' Prince said. ''They're a big, strong team and they're going to be better.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Howard: It's not a stretch to say Prince has a heck of a lot of work to do if Howard is to be competitive in the MEAC. Offense, defense and special teams were all sub-par. At least the Bison will take away a nice check for driving down the road to play against a neighboring giant.
Maryland: Well, it's tough to top this performance in terms of getting off to a strong start under a new coach, though it would be foolish to measure Maryland's strength or improvement based on this awful mismatch.
STARTING STRONG
Maryland has won 10 consecutive season openers, averaging 36.1 points per game during a streak that includes a pair of upset wins over Texas.
UP NEXT
Howard: The Bison face Youngstown State next Saturday, the second of four straight road games at the outset of the season.
Maryland: A true test for the Terrapins looms next Saturday when No. 22 Syracuse arrives in College Park.
For more AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|4
|24
|Rushing
|1
|13
|Passing
|2
|10
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-17
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|30
|623
|Total Plays
|57
|78
|Avg Gain
|0.5
|8.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|1
|317
|Rush Attempts
|38
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.0
|6.6
|Net Yards Passing
|29
|306
|Comp. - Att.
|8-19
|17-30
|Yards Per Pass
|1.5
|10.2
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|7-38
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-42
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|0
|11
|Rushing TDs
|0
|5
|Passing TDs
|0
|5
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|13-36.6
|4-42.3
|Return Yards
|145
|95
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|5-51
|Kickoffs - Returns
|9-145
|2-44
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|0/0
|11/11
|Extra Points
|0/0
|11/11
|Field Goals
|0/0
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|29
|PASS YDS
|306
|
|
|1
|RUSH YDS
|317
|
|
|30
|TOTAL YDS
|623
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Ra. Williams 2 QB
|Ra. Williams
|2/4
|32
|0
|0
|
C. Newton 3 QB
|C. Newton
|3/11
|23
|0
|0
|
Q. Williams 6 QB
|Q. Williams
|3/4
|12
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Dorsey 21 RB
|K. Dorsey
|6
|21
|0
|16
|
D. Parson 31 RB
|D. Parson
|12
|18
|0
|4
|
J. Crute 33 RB
|J. Crute
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
J. Aley 11 WR
|J. Aley
|3
|3
|0
|4
|
Q. Williams 6 QB
|Q. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Gillespie 14 WR
|D. Gillespie
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|
C. Newton 3 QB
|C. Newton
|8
|-13
|0
|7
|
Ra. Williams 2 QB
|Ra. Williams
|4
|-21
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Dorsey 21 RB
|K. Dorsey
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
J. Olibrice 82 WR
|J. Olibrice
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
A. Boyd 15 WR
|A. Boyd
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
M. Hyatt 23 TE
|M. Hyatt
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Cornwell 87 TE
|M. Cornwell
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Anthony 81 WR
|K. Anthony
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Gillespie 14 WR
|D. Gillespie
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Dooley 88 WR
|J. Dooley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Parson 31 RB
|D. Parson
|0
|0
|0
|6
|
J. Crute 33 RB
|J. Crute
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Q. Hill 30 LB
|Q. Hill
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith VI 16 DB
|J. Smith VI
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Anderson 1 DB
|K. Anderson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fuller 96 DL
|T. Fuller
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Walker 27 DB
|A. Walker
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Dennard 9 DB
|R. Dennard
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sims II 32 LB
|M. Sims II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dinkins 52 DL
|S. Dinkins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Reynoso 4 LB
|I. Reynoso
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Allison 28 LB
|M. Allison
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Turner 91 DL
|A. Turner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brokenburr 93 DL
|D. Brokenburr
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Logan-Nealy 24 DB
|D. Logan-Nealy
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. White 25 LB
|C. White
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cromwell 39 DB
|J. Cromwell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Salawu 38 LB
|S. Salawu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Johnson 20 DB
|M. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Freeland 17 DB
|T. Freeland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ra. Williams 7 DB
|Ra. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Motley 92 DL
|A. Motley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Newell 90 DL
|J. Newell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jean-Baptiste 45 DL
|E. Jean-Baptiste
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 97 DL
|J. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Robinson 40 DL
|Z. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Moore 98 K
|I. Moore
|14
|37.6
|3
|72
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Logan-Nealy 24 DB
|D. Logan-Nealy
|9
|16.1
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Jackson 17 QB
|J. Jackson
|15/24
|245
|4
|0
|
T. Pigrome 3 QB
|T. Pigrome
|2/5
|61
|1
|0
|
T. DeSue 13 QB
|T. DeSue
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Fleet-Davis 8 RB
|T. Fleet-Davis
|16
|79
|0
|14
|
J. Funk 34 RB
|J. Funk
|12
|79
|1
|49
|
L. Harrison III 2 RB
|L. Harrison III
|6
|62
|0
|30
|
L. Legendre 4 QB
|L. Legendre
|2
|30
|0
|17
|
J. Leake 20 RB
|J. Leake
|3
|23
|0
|12
|
T. Pigrome 3 QB
|T. Pigrome
|1
|22
|1
|22
|
A. McFarland Jr. 5 RB
|A. McFarland Jr.
|6
|18
|2
|6
|
T. DeSue 13 QB
|T. DeSue
|1
|5
|1
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Demus Jr. 7 WR
|D. Demus Jr.
|3
|100
|2
|62
|
B. Cobbs 15 WR
|B. Cobbs
|2
|58
|0
|39
|
Da. Jones 21 WR
|Da. Jones
|2
|57
|0
|49
|
T. Mabry 81 TE
|T. Mabry
|1
|24
|1
|24
|
J. Leake 20 RB
|J. Leake
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
A. McFarland Jr. 5 RB
|A. McFarland Jr.
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
D. Turner 1 WR
|D. Turner
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Funk 34 RB
|J. Funk
|2
|11
|0
|12
|
C. Okonkwo 9 TE
|C. Okonkwo
|2
|9
|1
|5
|
S. Nelson 85 WR
|S. Nelson
|1
|6
|1
|6
|
S. Savoy 29 WR
|S. Savoy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Hazel 82 WR
|I. Hazel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Eley 16 LB
|A. Eley
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Okuayinonu 97 DL
|S. Okuayinonu
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Baylor 10 DL
|T. Baylor
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Smith 5 LB
|S. Smith
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Booker Jr. 89 DL
|A. Booker Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brooks Jr. 25 DB
|A. Brooks Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Campbell 44 LB
|C. Campbell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Capehart 31 DB
|T. Capehart
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Gater 37 DB
|L. Gater
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Br. Miller 32 LB
|Br. Miller
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Cook 43 LB
|W. Cook
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Br. Gaddy 98 DL
|Br. Gaddy
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Bennett 24 DB
|K. Bennett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Howard 59 DL
|K. Howard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ellis 7 DB
|T. Ellis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Kulka 96 DL
|B. Kulka
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Oluwatimi 52 DL
|O. Oluwatimi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jones 4 LB
|K. Jones
|1-3
|1.5
|0
|
C. Glasgow 77 DL
|C. Glasgow
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
De. Jones 14 DB
|De. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Alexander 88 DL
|J. Alexander
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brownlee 49 LB
|D. Brownlee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Makia 40 LB
|T. Makia
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Olayinka 48 LB
|O. Olayinka
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Andrews 36 LB
|C. Andrews
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Cross 3 DB
|N. Cross
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
BA. Miller 90 DL
|BA. Miller
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Demus Jr. 7 WR
|D. Demus Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lewis 8 DB
|M. Lewis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Gotay 23 LB
|F. Gotay
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brand 27 DL
|B. Brand
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Davis 22 LB
|I. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Inzerillo 38 K
|P. Inzerillo
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|
J. Petrino 27 K
|J. Petrino
|0/0
|0
|9/9
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Pecorella 98 P
|A. Pecorella
|3
|38.3
|2
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
