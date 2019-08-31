Drive Chart
HOW
MD

No Text

Maryland rolls past Howard 79-0 in Locksley, Jackson debuts

  • AP
  • Aug 31, 2019

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) The game started with coach Michael Locksley and quarterback Josh Jackson unsure what to expect in their Maryland debut.

By halftime, Jackson was done for the day and Locksley' biggest concern was trying to keep from running up the score on defenseless Howard.

Jackson threw four touchdown passes and the Terrapins rolled to a 79-0 victory Saturday in a record-breaking performance.

With Jackson leading the way, Maryland scored 28 points in both the first and second quarters to shatter the school mark for most points scored in one half. The assault continued in the second half, with the only suspense being if the Terrapins would break the school record for points in game - 80 against Washington College in 1927.

Maryland's third-stringers had a first and goal at the 4 in the closing minutes but couldn't push the ball in.

Locksley didn't care. After taking advantage of Howard's porous pass defense in the first half, he had his two backup quarterbacks throw only three passes over the final 30 minutes.

''We made a decision at halftime that we were going to run the ball, even though they outnumbered us,'' said Locksley, who took over at Maryland after serving as Alabama offensive coordinator.

If there was any question about piling it on, Howard first-year coach Ron Prince exonerated Locksley during their brief postgame chat.

''He understood that we weren't trying to run the score up. We have respect for how the game should be played,'' Locksley said.

On this day, the Terrapins played it extremely well. They finished with a 623-68 advantage in total yardage, limiting Howard to 1 yard on the ground and four first downs.

Most of the highlights on offense were provided by Jackson, who came to Maryland after an injury-shortened sophomore season at Virginia Tech. He was uncertain how the layoff would affect him, although he needn't have worried - Jackson went 15 for 24 for 245 yards with TD throws of 26, 4, 6 and 24 yards.

The last Maryland quarterback to throw four touchdown passes in his first start was Mark Manges, against Villanova in 1975.

''It was nice. I kind of just got right back into the groove of things,'' Jackson said. ''The touchdowns are cool and everything, but I was just glad we could go out and get a victory in the first game and now we did it. Seventy-nine points is pretty awesome for coach Locks and our team.''

Backup Tyrrell Pigrome threw a 62-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and ran for a 22-yard score to make it 63-0.

Maryland kept on coming with its backups, but Prince understood.

''First of all, it's my job to stop Maryland. Not Maryland's job,'' Prince said. ''I thought coach Locksley was very sporting about the entire thing.''

The Terrapins' defense also shined, limiting Howard to one first down before halftime while bottling up quarterback Caylin Newton, little brother of NFL star Cam Newton.

Newton went 3 for 11 for 23 yards, was sacked five times and did not play in the second half.

Punting was also a problem. Isaiah Moore had kicks of 14 and 3 yards, dropped the snap once and had a kick blocked for a safety.

This certainly wasn't what Prince was looking for in his first game as Howard's coach. He can console himself in knowing that competing against teams in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference can't possibly be as difficult as taking on a Big Ten school on its home turf.

''We knew Maryland was going to be a challenge. They have a fantastic roster,'' Prince said. ''They're a big, strong team and they're going to be better.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Howard: It's not a stretch to say Prince has a heck of a lot of work to do if Howard is to be competitive in the MEAC. Offense, defense and special teams were all sub-par. At least the Bison will take away a nice check for driving down the road to play against a neighboring giant.

Maryland: Well, it's tough to top this performance in terms of getting off to a strong start under a new coach, though it would be foolish to measure Maryland's strength or improvement based on this awful mismatch.

STARTING STRONG

Maryland has won 10 consecutive season openers, averaging 36.1 points per game during a streak that includes a pair of upset wins over Texas.

UP NEXT

Howard: The Bison face Youngstown State next Saturday, the second of four straight road games at the outset of the season.

Maryland: A true test for the Terrapins looms next Saturday when No. 22 Syracuse arrives in College Park.

----

For more AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 13:03
38-P.Inzerillo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
79
Touchdown 13:10
13-T.Desue runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
89
yds
03:02
pos
0
78
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:07
38-P.Inzerillo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
72
Touchdown 5:14
34-J.Funk runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
49
yds
02:18
pos
0
71
Safety 11:06
98-I.Moore punts 0 yards from HOW 1 blocked by 37-L.Gater. 37-L.Gater to HOW End Zone for 1 yard. to HOW End Zone for 1 yard safety.
plays
yds
pos
0
65
Point After TD 12:10
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
63
Touchdown 12:20
3-T.Pigrome runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
42
yds
01:18
pos
0
62
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:30
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
56
Touchdown 1:40
17-J.Jackson complete to 81-T.Mabry. 81-T.Mabry runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
91
yds
03:20
pos
0
55
Point After TD 6:15
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
49
Touchdown 6:25
3-T.Pigrome complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus runs 62 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
63
yds
00:35
pos
0
48
Point After TD 8:50
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
42
Touchdown 9:41
98-I.Moore punts 33 yards from HOW 7. 1-D.Turner runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
-13
yds
00:44
pos
0
41
Point After TD 13:44
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
35
Touchdown 13:52
17-J.Jackson complete to 85-S.Nelson. 85-S.Nelson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
27
yds
01:08
pos
0
34
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:28
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 1:32
5-A.McFarland runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
55
yds
00:31
pos
0
27
Point After TD 3:16
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 3:22
17-J.Jackson complete to 9-C.Okonkwo. 9-C.Okonkwo runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
63
yds
02:02
pos
0
20
Point After TD 6:53
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 6:56
5-A.McFarland runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
30
yds
00:53
pos
0
13
Point After TD 11:06
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:13
17-J.Jackson complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
26
yds
00:05
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 4 24
Rushing 1 13
Passing 2 10
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 2-17 6-13
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 30 623
Total Plays 57 78
Avg Gain 0.5 8.0
Net Yards Rushing 1 317
Rush Attempts 38 48
Avg Rush Yards 0.0 6.6
Net Yards Passing 29 306
Comp. - Att. 8-19 17-30
Yards Per Pass 1.5 10.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 7-38 0-0
Penalties - Yards 6-42 5-45
Touchdowns 0 11
Rushing TDs 0 5
Passing TDs 0 5
Other 0 1
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 13-36.6 4-42.3
Return Yards 145 95
Punts - Returns 0-0 5-51
Kickoffs - Returns 9-145 2-44
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 0/0 11/11
Extra Points 0/0 11/11
Field Goals 0/0 0/0
Safeties 0 1
1234T
Howard 0-1 00000
Maryland 1-0 282816779
MD -29.5, O/U 65.5
Capital One Field at Byrd Stadium College Park, MD
 29 PASS YDS 306
1 RUSH YDS 317
30 TOTAL YDS 623
Howard
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Ra. Williams 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 32 0 0 117.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 32 0 0 117.2
Ra. Williams 2/4 32 0 0
C. Newton 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
27.3% 23 0 0 44.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
27.3% 23 0 0 44.8
C. Newton 3/11 23 0 0
Q. Williams 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 12 0 0 100.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 12 0 0 100.2
Q. Williams 3/4 12 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Dorsey 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 21 0
K. Dorsey 6 21 0 16
D. Parson 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 18 0
D. Parson 12 18 0 4
J. Crute 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
J. Crute 2 12 0 9
J. Aley 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
J. Aley 3 3 0 4
Q. Williams 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
Q. Williams 1 0 0 0
D. Gillespie 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
D. Gillespie 1 -5 0 -5
C. Newton 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 -13 0
C. Newton 8 -13 0 7
Ra. Williams 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -21 0
Ra. Williams 4 -21 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Dorsey 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 0
K. Dorsey 1 26 0 26
J. Olibrice 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
J. Olibrice 1 14 0 14
A. Boyd 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
A. Boyd 2 12 0 9
M. Hyatt 23 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
M. Hyatt 1 8 0 8
M. Cornwell 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
M. Cornwell 1 6 0 6
K. Anthony 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Anthony 0 0 0 0
D. Gillespie 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Gillespie 0 0 0 0
J. Dooley 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Dooley 0 0 0 0
D. Parson 31 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Parson 0 0 0 6
J. Crute 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -5 0
J. Crute 1 -5 0 -5
Defense T-A SACK INT
Q. Hill 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
Q. Hill 7-0 0.0 0
J. Smith VI 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
J. Smith VI 6-1 0.0 0
K. Anderson 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Anderson 4-0 0.0 0
T. Fuller 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Fuller 3-0 0.0 0
A. Walker 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Walker 3-0 0.0 0
R. Dennard 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Dennard 3-0 0.0 0
M. Sims II 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Sims II 2-0 0.0 0
S. Dinkins 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Dinkins 2-1 0.0 0
I. Reynoso 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
I. Reynoso 2-0 0.0 0
M. Allison 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Allison 2-1 0.0 0
A. Turner 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Turner 2-0 0.0 0
D. Brokenburr 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Brokenburr 2-0 0.0 0
D. Logan-Nealy 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Logan-Nealy 2-1 0.0 0
C. White 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. White 2-1 0.0 0
J. Cromwell 39 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Cromwell 1-0 0.0 0
S. Salawu 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Salawu 1-0 0.0 0
M. Johnson 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Johnson 1-1 0.0 0
T. Freeland 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Freeland 1-0 0.0 0
Ra. Williams 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ra. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
A. Motley 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Motley 1-0 0.0 0
J. Newell 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Newell 1-0 0.0 0
E. Jean-Baptiste 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Jean-Baptiste 1-0 0.0 0
J. Jackson 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Robinson 40 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Z. Robinson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
I. Moore 98 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
14 37.6 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
14 37.6 3
I. Moore 14 37.6 3 72
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Logan-Nealy 24 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
9 16.1 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 16.1 22 0
D. Logan-Nealy 9 16.1 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Maryland
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Jackson 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 245 4 0 203.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 245 4 0 203.3
J. Jackson 15/24 245 4 0
T. Pigrome 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 61 1 0 208.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 61 1 0 208.5
T. Pigrome 2/5 61 1 0
T. DeSue 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
T. DeSue 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Fleet-Davis 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 79 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 79 0
T. Fleet-Davis 16 79 0 14
J. Funk 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 79 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 79 1
J. Funk 12 79 1 49
L. Harrison III 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 62 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 62 0
L. Harrison III 6 62 0 30
L. Legendre 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 30 0
L. Legendre 2 30 0 17
J. Leake 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 23 0
J. Leake 3 23 0 12
T. Pigrome 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 22 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 22 1
T. Pigrome 1 22 1 22
A. McFarland Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 18 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 18 2
A. McFarland Jr. 6 18 2 6
T. DeSue 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 1
T. DeSue 1 5 1 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Demus Jr. 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 100 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 100 2
D. Demus Jr. 3 100 2 62
B. Cobbs 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 58 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 58 0
B. Cobbs 2 58 0 39
Da. Jones 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 57 0
Da. Jones 2 57 0 49
T. Mabry 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 1
T. Mabry 1 24 1 24
J. Leake 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
J. Leake 2 15 0 9
A. McFarland Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
A. McFarland Jr. 1 14 0 14
D. Turner 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
D. Turner 1 12 0 12
J. Funk 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
J. Funk 2 11 0 12
C. Okonkwo 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 1
C. Okonkwo 2 9 1 5
S. Nelson 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 1
S. Nelson 1 6 1 6
S. Savoy 29 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Savoy 0 0 0 0
I. Hazel 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
I. Hazel 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Eley 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
A. Eley 6-0 0.0 0
S. Okuayinonu 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
S. Okuayinonu 5-2 1.0 0
T. Baylor 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Baylor 3-0 0.0 0
S. Smith 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
S. Smith 3-0 1.0 0
A. Booker Jr. 89 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Booker Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
A. Brooks Jr. 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Brooks Jr. 2-1 0.0 0
C. Campbell 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Campbell 2-1 0.0 0
T. Capehart 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
T. Capehart 2-0 1.0 0
L. Gater 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Gater 2-0 0.0 0
Br. Miller 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Br. Miller 1-1 0.0 0
W. Cook 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Cook 1-0 0.0 0
Br. Gaddy 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
Br. Gaddy 1-0 1.0 0
K. Bennett 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Bennett 1-0 0.0 0
K. Howard 59 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Howard 1-0 0.0 0
T. Ellis 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Ellis 1-0 0.0 0
B. Kulka 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Kulka 1-0 0.0 0
O. Oluwatimi 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Oluwatimi 1-0 0.0 0
K. Jones 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 1.5
K. Jones 1-3 1.5 0
C. Glasgow 77 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Glasgow 1-0 0.0 0
De. Jones 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
De. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
J. Alexander 88 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Alexander 1-0 0.0 0
D. Brownlee 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Brownlee 1-0 0.0 0
T. Makia 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Makia 1-0 0.0 0
O. Olayinka 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
O. Olayinka 1-0 1.0 0
C. Andrews 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Andrews 1-0 0.0 0
N. Cross 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Cross 1-1 0.0 0
BA. Miller 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
BA. Miller 0-1 0.5 0
D. Demus Jr. 7 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Demus Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
M. Lewis 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Lewis 0-1 0.0 0
F. Gotay 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
F. Gotay 0-1 0.0 0
B. Brand 27 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Brand 0-1 0.0 0
I. Davis 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
I. Davis 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. Inzerillo 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
P. Inzerillo 0/0 0 2/2 2
J. Petrino 27 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 9/9
SEASON FG XP
0/0 9/9
J. Petrino 0/0 0 9/9 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Pecorella 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 38.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 38.3 2
A. Pecorella 3 38.3 2 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Funk 34 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
J. Funk 1 22.0 22 0
D. Turner 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
D. Turner 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Turner 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 26.0 40 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 26.0 40 1
D. Turner 2 26.0 40 1
R. Lewis 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -0.5 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 -0.5 0 0
R. Lewis 2 -0.5 0 0
S. Savoy 29 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 0.0 0 0
S. Savoy 2 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:21 HOW 5 1:09 3 7 Punt
11:06 HOW 25 0:58 3 3 Punt
8:46 HOW 19 0:23 4 -6 Downs
6:53 HOW 25 0:51 3 9 Punt
3:16 HOW 25 0:46 3 6 Punt
1:28 HOW 25 1:02 4 -6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:44 HOW 29 0:56 3 2 Punt
10:25 HOW 20 0:44 3 -3 TD
8:50 HOW 16 1:11 5 22 Punt
6:15 HOW 19 1:09 3 -1 Punt
1:30 HOW 22 0:55 4 2 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 HOW 24 0:00 4 18 Fumble
12:10 HOW 13 1:04 3 -12 Safety
9:28 HOW 8 1:15 3 5 Punt
5:07 HOW 25 1:06 4 18 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:03 HOW 29 1:11 4 2 Punt
2:35 HOW 8 1:26 5 17 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MD 31 1:32 7 26 Punt
11:18 HOW 26 0:05 1 26 TD
10:03 MD 20 0:40 3 7 Punt
7:49 HOW 13 0:53 5 13 TD
5:24 MD 37 2:02 6 63 TD
2:03 MD 45 0:31 2 55 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 HOW 22 1:08 4 22 TD
12:43 MD 39 1:32 5 19 Punt
7:00 MD 37 0:35 2 63 TD
5:00 MD 34 3:20 10 66 TD
0:29 MD 32 0:19 3 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:38 HOW 42 1:18 4 42 TD
10:10 HOW 45 0:37 3 2 Punt
7:32 HOW 49 2:18 6 49 TD
3:19 MD 11 3:02 10 89 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:12 MD 18 7:55 13 78 Downs
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores