|
|
|UCLA
|CINCY
Warren, Ridder lead Bearcats to 24-14 win over UCLA
CINCINNATI (AP) Thursday night lights. National television. Power Five opponent.
Cincinnati was more than ready for prime time - even sophomore safety Ja'von Hicks.
Hicks led an opportunistic Bearcats defense with an interception and fumble recovery, junior running back Michael Warren II scored one touchdown on the ground and caught one of sophomore quarterback Desmond Ridder's two scoring passes, and Cincinnati beat the UCLA Bruins 24-14 on Thursday in the teams' season-opener before a raucous crowd of 38,032 at venerable Nippert Stadium.
''Big stage, great atmosphere,'' said Warren, who finished with 92 yards on 26 carries while Ridder was 18-for-26 for 242 yards.
Despite losing his voice in the first half, forcing the offense to use silent counts, Ridder also connected with graduate-transfer tight end Josiah Deguara for a touchdown. Senior kicker Sam Crosa added a 44-yard field goal.
''Desmond did a good job of managing the game,'' said third-year coach Luke Fickell, who led Cincinnati to an 11-2 record last season. ''He was slinging and the throwing the ball well early.''
Hicks came up with a fumble recovery and an interception for the Bearcats, earning a game ball while starting in place of injured junior James Wiggins.
''Everybody was very proud of Ja'von,'' said senior linebacker Perry Young, who also had an interception. ''He got a little emotional when he got the game ball in the locker room.''
Hicks didn't have a perfect night. The local product whiffed on an open-field tackle in the middle of the field on junior wide receiver Demeric Felton's 75-yard touchdown catch-and-run in the second quarter and was whistled for a facemask penalty in the third quarter, but Fickell liked the way Hicks responded to the mistakes.
''Overcoming mistakes is huge,'' said Fickell, pointing out that Hicks symbolized the whole Bearcats team. ''They have the confidence that comes from winning. They learned last year how to work through it. There wasn't a panic.''
UCLA sophomore quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was 8-for-26 for 156 yards and two TDS, the 75-yarder to Felton and a seven-yard scoring toss to sophomore wide receiver Chase Cota. Thompson-Robinson also lost his grip on the football twice and threw two interceptions, personally accounting for all four UCLA turnovers.
''I was horrible,'' Thompson-Robinson said. ''We have to look at the film It was very disappointing, not only because we didn't get the win but looking at these guys faces.''
''Fumbles and interceptions aren't always the quarterback's fault,'' UCLA coach Chip Kelly said. ''We will look at the film and reassess what happened. Dorian has a confident way about him. You could tell it hurt, but I don't worry about him.''
Cincinnati knocked off UCLA in the opener for the second straight season. The Bearcats beat the Bruins 26-17 at the Rose Bowl last season.
Displaying first-game rust, the two teams combined for 19 penalties, costing them a total of 123 yards. Fickell admitted it ''wasn't the prettiest thing in the world.''
''It wasn't very clean,'' Fickell said. ''To get this under our belt is huge.''
''We have 87 freshmen and sophomores,'' Kelly said. ''We have 48 players that weren't here last year. It was their first game, their first time on a plane. We have to pack Similac instead of Gatorade.''
The Bearcats never trailed after Ridder and Deguara teamed up on a 16-yard scoring pass following Hicks' recovery of a Thompson-Robinson fumble at Cincinnati's 17-yard line on UCLA's first possession of the season.
Warren scored on a bruising 12-yard run on Cincinnati's fifth play after senior linebacker Perry Young intercepted Thompson-Robinson at UCLA's 30-yard line on the Bruins' first possession of the second half. The junior running back celebrated by dancing across the end zone and tugging his right fist up-and-down as if he was tooting a train whistle.
GOING NOWHERE
Bruins' sophomore cornerback Elijah Gates pried the ball out of Bearcats' junior running back Gerrid Doaks's grasp and senior linebacker Jason Harris recovered for UCLA, but the Bruins went nowhere but backward on the ensuing possession in the second quarter.
OUT OF CONTROL
Bruins sophomore CB Jay Shaw intercepted Ridder at the goal line and returned it to the Cincinnati 34-yard line before being flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. Senior center Boss Tagaloa was called for the same penalty on the next play.
HALFTIME ADJUSTMENTS
UCLA's first four offensive plays of the second half went penalty, two-yard run, incompletion, interception.
SIGH OF RELIEF
UCLA senior linebacker Krys Barnes thought he had a touchdown after recovering a Warren fumble late in the game, but officials ruled that Warren was down before the ball came loose, a ruling confirmed by replay. Warren was shaken up on the play but walked off.
THE TAKEAWAY
UCLA: Kelly will have to wait another week to log the 50th win of his college career. He is 3-10 in his second season with Bruins, more losses than the seven he incurred in four seasons with Oregon.
UC: Despite losing three starters from a line that anchored the American Athletic Conference's best defense last season, the Bearcats limited UCLA to 62 rushing yards.
UP NEXT
UCLA: The Bruins are scheduled to play their home opener on September 7 against San Diego State.
UC: The Bearcats are scheduled to travel to Columbus, Ohio, to face No. 5 Ohio State on September 7.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|24
|Rushing
|4
|11
|Passing
|5
|12
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-17
|8-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|208
|409
|Total Plays
|62
|75
|Avg Gain
|3.4
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|62
|175
|Rush Attempts
|36
|49
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.7
|3.6
|Net Yards Passing
|146
|234
|Comp. - Att.
|8-26
|18-26
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|9.0
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-10
|1-8
|Penalties - Yards
|9-60
|10-63
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-45.6
|4-45.0
|Return Yards
|78
|68
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-25
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-12
|1-28
|Int. - Returns
|1-66
|2-15
|Kicking
|2/3
|4/5
|Extra Points
|2/2
|3/3
|Field Goals
|0/1
|1/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|146
|PASS YDS
|234
|
|
|62
|RUSH YDS
|175
|
|
|208
|TOTAL YDS
|409
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|8/26
|156
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Felton 10 WR
|D. Felton
|23
|71
|0
|10
|
M. Irby 6 RB
|M. Irby
|3
|11
|0
|7
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|10
|-20
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Erwin 15 WR
|J. Erwin
|3
|37
|0
|39
|
D. Felton 10 WR
|D. Felton
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
G. Dulcich 85 TE
|G. Dulcich
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
M. Irby 6 RB
|M. Irby
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Cota 23 WR
|C. Cota
|1
|7
|1
|7
|
K. Philips 2 WR
|K. Philips
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Asiasi 86 TE
|D. Asiasi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Pitts 47 LB
|S. Pitts
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Wilson 87 TE
|J. Wilson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Barnes 14 LB
|K. Barnes
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gates 12 DB
|E. Gates
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Lake 37 DB
|Q. Lake
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 2 LB
|J. Woods
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mafi 56 DL
|A. Mafi
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
Lo. Toailoa 52 LB
|Lo. Toailoa
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Shaw 24 DB
|J. Shaw
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Blaylock 4 DB
|S. Blaylock
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Manoa 50 DL
|T. Manoa
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Ogbonnia 91 DL
|O. Ogbonnia
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Andrus Jr. 44 DL
|M. Andrus Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Harris 95 LB
|Ja. Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Odighizuwa 92 DL
|O. Odighizuwa
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Isibor 97 DL
|O. Isibor
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Le. Toailoa 26 LB
|Le. Toailoa
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cohen 29 LB
|A. Cohen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 35 DB
|C. Jones
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Wade 99 LB
|E. Wade
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Molson 17 K
|J. Molson
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Lees 88 P
|W. Lees
|5
|45.6
|0
|72
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Felton 10 WR
|D. Felton
|1
|12.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Ridder 9 QB
|D. Ridder
|18/26
|242
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Warren II 3 RB
|M. Warren II
|26
|92
|1
|15
|
G. Doaks 23 RB
|G. Doaks
|10
|53
|0
|13
|
D. Ridder 9 QB
|D. Ridder
|9
|34
|0
|15
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Pierce 12 WR
|A. Pierce
|2
|59
|0
|52
|
J. Deguara 83 TE
|J. Deguara
|4
|53
|1
|16
|
J. Jackson 2 WR
|J. Jackson
|3
|36
|0
|17
|
M. Warren II 3 RB
|M. Warren II
|3
|27
|1
|21
|
T. Geddis 4 WR
|T. Geddis
|3
|25
|0
|11
|
R. Medaris 17 WR
|R. Medaris
|2
|23
|0
|15
|
J. Whyle 81 TE
|J. Whyle
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
M. Pitts 9 DE
|M. Pitts
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Taylor 11 TE
|L. Taylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Forrest 5 S
|D. Forrest
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wright 11 LB
|B. Wright
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Tucky 19 DE
|E. Tucky
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryant 7 CB
|C. Bryant
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jefferies 14 CB
|C. Jefferies
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Pitts 9 DE
|M. Pitts
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Young 6 LB
|P. Young
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. White 8 LB
|J. White
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ponder 93 DT
|E. Ponder
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Beavers 27 LB
|D. Beavers
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mouhon 48 DE
|K. Mouhon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dublanko 41 LB
|J. Dublanko
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ward 15 CB
|T. Ward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Vann 42 DE
|M. Vann
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bryant 6 QB
|B. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thomas 5 RB
|T. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brooks 92 DT
|C. Brooks
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brown 99 DT
|M. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hicks 3 S
|J. Hicks
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Crosa 31 K
|S. Crosa
|1/2
|44
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Smith 37 P
|J. Smith
|4
|45.0
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Tucker 21 WR
|T. Tucker
|1
|28.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|1
|25.0
|0
|0
-
14UTAH
BYU
30
12
4th 9:19 ESPN
-
MIAMI
8FLA
20
24
Final ESPN
-
ARIZ
HAWAII
38
45
Final CBSSN
-
MRGNST
BGREEN
3
46
Final ESP3
-
ROB
BUFF
10
38
Final ESP+
-
ALBANY
CMICH
21
38
Final ESP3
-
WAG
UCONN
21
24
Final ESP3
-
UCLA
CINCY
14
24
Final ESPN
-
CAR
WKY
35
28
Final ESP+
-
GRDWB
CHARLO
28
49
Final ESP+
-
FAMU
17UCF
0
62
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
1CLEM
14
52
Final ACCN
-
FIU
TULANE
14
42
Final ESP3
-
ALST
UAB
19
24
Final ESPN+
-
TXSTSM
12TXAM
7
41
Final SECN
-
SDST
MINN
21
28
Final FS1
-
KENTST
ARIZST
7
30
Final PACN
-
NCO
SJST
18
35
Final
-
RICE
ARMY
0
048 O/U
-22.5
Fri 6:00pm CBSSN
-
TULSA
18MICHST
0
048 O/U
-23.5
Fri 7:00pm FS1
-
19WISC
SFLA
0
058.5 O/U
+10.5
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
MA
RUT
0
055.5 O/U
-16
Fri 7:15pm BTN
-
UTAHST
WAKE
0
060 O/U
-4.5
Fri 8:00pm ACCN
-
PURDUE
NEVADA
0
058 O/U
+11
Fri 9:30pm CBSSN
-
COLOST
COLO
0
056 O/U
-13.5
Fri 10:00pm ESPN
-
OKLAST
OREGST
0
072 O/U
+14
Fri 10:30pm FS1
-
MISSST
LALAF
0
060 O/U
+19.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
NOIOWA
21IOWAST
0
041.5 O/U
-18.5
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
INST
KANSAS
0
053.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
SALA
24NEB
0
066.5 O/U
-36
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
IND
BALLST
0
060 O/U
+17.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
MISS
MEMP
0
066 O/U
-4.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
ECU
NCST
0
053.5 O/U
-17
Sat 12:00pm
-
BOISE
FSU
0
053.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESNN
-
TOLEDO
UK
0
062 O/U
-11.5
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
HOW
MD
0
065.5 O/U
-29.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
FAU
5OHIOST
0
064.5 O/U
-27.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
AKRON
ILL
0
061 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
JMAD
WVU
0
052.5 O/U
-6
Sat 2:00pm ATSN
-
RI
OHIO
0
066.5 O/U
-22.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
EWASH
13WASH
0
054.5 O/U
-21
Sat 3:00pm PACN
-
BUCK
TEMPLE
0
0
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
GAST
TENN
0
057.5 O/U
-26
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
COLG
AF
0
043.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
DUKE
2BAMA
0
057 O/U
-33.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
IDAHO
15PSU
0
058.5 O/U
-39.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
SC
UNC
0
063 O/U
+11.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
ETNST
APLST
0
051.5 O/U
-32.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
EMICH
CSTCAR
0
053.5 O/U
+6
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
HOLY
NAVY
0
053.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
NWEST
25STNFRD
0
047.5 O/U
-6
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
VATECH
BC
0
058 O/U
+4.5
Sat 4:00pm
-
PORTST
ARK
0
0
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
MTST
TXTECH
0
060 O/U
-25
Sat 4:00pm
-
SAMST
NMEX
0
062.5 O/U
-9
Sat 6:00pm
-
22CUSE
LIB
0
068 O/U
+18.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
UIW
TXSA
0
058.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
CAMP
TROY
0
0
-35.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
DAVIS
CAL
0
048 O/U
-13
Sat 6:30pm PACN
-
VMI
MRSHL
0
060.5 O/U
-39
Sat 6:30pm
-
ILST
NILL
0
042.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ALCORN
USM
0
055 O/U
-26
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
NRFST
ODU
0
055.5 O/U
-27
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
NICHST
KSTATE
0
047.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
MONNJ
WMICH
0
073.5 O/U
-25.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
SMU
ARKST
0
056 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
SFA
BAYLOR
0
057.5 O/U
-38
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
3UGA
VANDY
0
057.5 O/U
+21.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPN
-
MIZZOU
WYO
0
056 O/U
+17.5
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
ABIL
NTEXAS
0
0
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
11OREG
16AUBURN
0
055.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
GAS
6LSU
0
053 O/U
-27.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
MTSU
7MICH
0
054.5 O/U
-34.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
UVA
PITT
0
046.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
MIAOH
20IOWA
0
047 O/U
-21.5
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
GRAM
LAMON
0
058.5 O/U
-28.5
Sat 8:00pm ESP3
-
HOUBP
UTEP
0
061.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
ARPB
TCU
0
0
Sat 8:00pm
-
LATECH
10TEXAS
0
055.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 8:00pm
-
WBRST
SDGST
0
036.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 9:00pm FBOOK
-
SUT
UNLV
0
070.5 O/U
-24
Sat 10:00pm
-
NMEXST
23WASHST
0
064.5 O/U
-31.5
Sat 10:00pm PACN
-
FRESNO
USC
0
052.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
HOU
4OKLA
0
080 O/U
-23
Sun 7:30pm ABC
-
9ND
LVILLE
0
054.5 O/U
+18
Mon 8:00pm ESPN