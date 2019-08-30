Drive Chart
UCLA
CINCY

No Text

Warren, Ridder lead Bearcats to 24-14 win over UCLA

  • AP
  • Aug 30, 2019

CINCINNATI (AP) Thursday night lights. National television. Power Five opponent.

Cincinnati was more than ready for prime time - even sophomore safety Ja'von Hicks.

Hicks led an opportunistic Bearcats defense with an interception and fumble recovery, junior running back Michael Warren II scored one touchdown on the ground and caught one of sophomore quarterback Desmond Ridder's two scoring passes, and Cincinnati beat the UCLA Bruins 24-14 on Thursday in the teams' season-opener before a raucous crowd of 38,032 at venerable Nippert Stadium.

''Big stage, great atmosphere,'' said Warren, who finished with 92 yards on 26 carries while Ridder was 18-for-26 for 242 yards.

Despite losing his voice in the first half, forcing the offense to use silent counts, Ridder also connected with graduate-transfer tight end Josiah Deguara for a touchdown. Senior kicker Sam Crosa added a 44-yard field goal.

''Desmond did a good job of managing the game,'' said third-year coach Luke Fickell, who led Cincinnati to an 11-2 record last season. ''He was slinging and the throwing the ball well early.''

Hicks came up with a fumble recovery and an interception for the Bearcats, earning a game ball while starting in place of injured junior James Wiggins.

''Everybody was very proud of Ja'von,'' said senior linebacker Perry Young, who also had an interception. ''He got a little emotional when he got the game ball in the locker room.''

Hicks didn't have a perfect night. The local product whiffed on an open-field tackle in the middle of the field on junior wide receiver Demeric Felton's 75-yard touchdown catch-and-run in the second quarter and was whistled for a facemask penalty in the third quarter, but Fickell liked the way Hicks responded to the mistakes.

''Overcoming mistakes is huge,'' said Fickell, pointing out that Hicks symbolized the whole Bearcats team. ''They have the confidence that comes from winning. They learned last year how to work through it. There wasn't a panic.''

UCLA sophomore quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was 8-for-26 for 156 yards and two TDS, the 75-yarder to Felton and a seven-yard scoring toss to sophomore wide receiver Chase Cota. Thompson-Robinson also lost his grip on the football twice and threw two interceptions, personally accounting for all four UCLA turnovers.

''I was horrible,'' Thompson-Robinson said. ''We have to look at the film It was very disappointing, not only because we didn't get the win but looking at these guys faces.''

''Fumbles and interceptions aren't always the quarterback's fault,'' UCLA coach Chip Kelly said. ''We will look at the film and reassess what happened. Dorian has a confident way about him. You could tell it hurt, but I don't worry about him.''

Cincinnati knocked off UCLA in the opener for the second straight season. The Bearcats beat the Bruins 26-17 at the Rose Bowl last season.

Displaying first-game rust, the two teams combined for 19 penalties, costing them a total of 123 yards. Fickell admitted it ''wasn't the prettiest thing in the world.''

''It wasn't very clean,'' Fickell said. ''To get this under our belt is huge.''

''We have 87 freshmen and sophomores,'' Kelly said. ''We have 48 players that weren't here last year. It was their first game, their first time on a plane. We have to pack Similac instead of Gatorade.''

The Bearcats never trailed after Ridder and Deguara teamed up on a 16-yard scoring pass following Hicks' recovery of a Thompson-Robinson fumble at Cincinnati's 17-yard line on UCLA's first possession of the season.

Warren scored on a bruising 12-yard run on Cincinnati's fifth play after senior linebacker Perry Young intercepted Thompson-Robinson at UCLA's 30-yard line on the Bruins' first possession of the second half. The junior running back celebrated by dancing across the end zone and tugging his right fist up-and-down as if he was tooting a train whistle.

GOING NOWHERE

Bruins' sophomore cornerback Elijah Gates pried the ball out of Bearcats' junior running back Gerrid Doaks's grasp and senior linebacker Jason Harris recovered for UCLA, but the Bruins went nowhere but backward on the ensuing possession in the second quarter.

OUT OF CONTROL

Bruins sophomore CB Jay Shaw intercepted Ridder at the goal line and returned it to the Cincinnati 34-yard line before being flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. Senior center Boss Tagaloa was called for the same penalty on the next play.

HALFTIME ADJUSTMENTS

UCLA's first four offensive plays of the second half went penalty, two-yard run, incompletion, interception.

SIGH OF RELIEF

UCLA senior linebacker Krys Barnes thought he had a touchdown after recovering a Warren fumble late in the game, but officials ruled that Warren was down before the ball came loose, a ruling confirmed by replay. Warren was shaken up on the play but walked off.

THE TAKEAWAY

UCLA: Kelly will have to wait another week to log the 50th win of his college career. He is 3-10 in his second season with Bruins, more losses than the seven he incurred in four seasons with Oregon.

UC: Despite losing three starters from a line that anchored the American Athletic Conference's best defense last season, the Bearcats limited UCLA to 62 rushing yards.

UP NEXT

UCLA: The Bruins are scheduled to play their home opener on September 7 against San Diego State.

UC: The Bearcats are scheduled to travel to Columbus, Ohio, to face No. 5 Ohio State on September 7.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 14:51
31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 15:00
9-D.Ridder complete to 3-M.Warren. 3-M.Warren runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
80
yds
05:30
pos
14
23
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:40
17-J.Molson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 5:45
1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 23-C.Cota. 23-C.Cota runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
59
yds
1:49
pos
13
17
Point After TD 11:44
31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 11:51
3-M.Warren runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
30
yds
02:43
pos
7
16
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:23
17-J.Molson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 8:35
1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
75
yds
00:44
pos
6
10
Field Goal 9:29
31-S.Crosa 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
32
yds
04:30
pos
0
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:09
31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 7:16
9-D.Ridder complete to 83-J.Deguara. 83-J.Deguara runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
93
yds
03:42
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 24
Rushing 4 11
Passing 5 12
Penalty 3 1
3rd Down Conv 6-17 8-16
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 208 409
Total Plays 62 75
Avg Gain 3.4 5.5
Net Yards Rushing 62 175
Rush Attempts 36 49
Avg Rush Yards 1.7 3.6
Net Yards Passing 146 234
Comp. - Att. 8-26 18-26
Yards Per Pass 5.6 9.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-10 1-8
Penalties - Yards 9-60 10-63
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 4 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 1-1
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 5-45.6 4-45.0
Return Yards 78 68
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-25
Kickoffs - Returns 1-12 1-28
Int. - Returns 1-66 2-15
Kicking 2/3 4/5
Extra Points 2/2 3/3
Field Goals 0/1 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UCLA 0-1 077014
Cincinnati 1-0 737724
CINCY -2.5, O/U 55.5
Nippert Stadium Cincinnati, OH
 146 PASS YDS 234
62 RUSH YDS 175
208 TOTAL YDS 409
UCLA
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
30.8% 156 2 2 91.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
30.8% 156 2 2 91.2
D. Thompson-Robinson 8/26 156 2 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Felton 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 71 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 71 0
D. Felton 23 71 0 10
M. Irby 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
M. Irby 3 11 0 7
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 -20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 -20 0
D. Thompson-Robinson 10 -20 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Erwin 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 37 0
J. Erwin 3 37 0 39
D. Felton 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
D. Felton 1 16 0 16
G. Dulcich 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
G. Dulcich 1 14 0 14
M. Irby 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
M. Irby 1 7 0 7
C. Cota 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 1
C. Cota 1 7 1 7
K. Philips 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Philips 0 0 0 0
D. Asiasi 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Asiasi 0 0 0 0
S. Pitts 47 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Pitts 0 0 0 0
J. Wilson 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Wilson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Barnes 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
K. Barnes 8-2 0.0 0
E. Gates 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
E. Gates 8-3 0.0 0
Q. Lake 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
Q. Lake 6-0 0.0 0
J. Woods 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
J. Woods 6-0 0.0 0
A. Mafi 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
A. Mafi 5-4 0.0 0
Lo. Toailoa 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
Lo. Toailoa 5-1 0.0 0
J. Shaw 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
J. Shaw 4-0 0.0 1
S. Blaylock 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
S. Blaylock 4-1 0.0 0
T. Manoa 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Manoa 3-0 0.0 0
O. Ogbonnia 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
O. Ogbonnia 2-1 0.0 0
M. Andrus Jr. 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Andrus Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
Ja. Harris 95 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Ja. Harris 1-1 0.0 0
O. Odighizuwa 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
O. Odighizuwa 1-1 0.0 0
O. Isibor 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
O. Isibor 1-0 1.0 0
Le. Toailoa 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
Le. Toailoa 1-2 0.0 0
A. Cohen 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Cohen 1-1 0.0 0
C. Jones 35 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
C. Jones 1-2 0.0 0
E. Wade 99 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Wade 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Molson 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
J. Molson 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Lees 88 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 45.6 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 45.6 0
W. Lees 5 45.6 0 72
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Felton 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 0 0
D. Felton 1 12.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Cincinnati
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 242 2 1 165.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 242 2 1 165.1
D. Ridder 18/26 242 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Warren II 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 92 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 92 1
M. Warren II 26 92 1 15
G. Doaks 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 53 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 53 0
G. Doaks 10 53 0 13
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 34 0
D. Ridder 9 34 0 15
R. Montgomery 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
R. Montgomery 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Pierce 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 59 0
A. Pierce 2 59 0 52
J. Deguara 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 53 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 53 1
J. Deguara 4 53 1 16
J. Jackson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 0
J. Jackson 3 36 0 17
M. Warren II 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 27 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 1
M. Warren II 3 27 1 21
T. Geddis 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
T. Geddis 3 25 0 11
R. Medaris 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
R. Medaris 2 23 0 15
J. Whyle 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
J. Whyle 1 19 0 19
M. Pitts 9 DE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Pitts 0 0 0 0
L. Taylor 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Taylor 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Forrest 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
D. Forrest 7-2 0.0 0
B. Wright 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
B. Wright 7-0 0.0 0
E. Tucky 19 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Tucky 3-0 0.0 0
C. Bryant 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
C. Bryant 3-2 0.0 0
C. Jefferies 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Jefferies 3-0 0.0 0
M. Pitts 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
M. Pitts 3-0 1.0 0
P. Young 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
P. Young 3-0 0.0 1
J. White 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. White 2-0 0.0 0
E. Ponder 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
E. Ponder 2-1 0.0 0
D. Beavers 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Beavers 2-1 0.0 0
K. Mouhon 48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Mouhon 1-0 0.0 0
J. Dublanko 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
J. Dublanko 1-3 0.0 0
T. Ward 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Ward 1-0 0.0 0
M. Vann 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
M. Vann 1-2 0.0 0
B. Bryant 6 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Bryant 1-0 0.0 0
T. Thomas 5 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
C. Brooks 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
C. Brooks 0-2 0.0 0
M. Brown 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Brown 0-1 0.0 0
J. Hicks 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Hicks 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Crosa 31 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/2 3/3
S. Crosa 1/2 44 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Smith 37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 45.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 45.0 1
J. Smith 4 45.0 1 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Tucker 21 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 28.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 28.0 0 0
T. Tucker 1 28.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Montgomery 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 0 0
R. Montgomery 1 25.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:29 UCLA 37 1:51 9 58 Fumble
7:09 UCLA 17 0:44 3 6 Punt
1:07 UCLA 20 1:02 6 14 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:19 UCLA 25 0:44 3 75 TD
4:25 UCLA 27 1:15 4 -12 Punt
1:50 UCLA 10 0:59 5 -7 Punt
0:25 CINCY 34 0:00 2 -5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UCLA 25 0:22 4 -3 INT
11:44 UCLA 25 0:58 3 8 Punt
8:14 UCLA 41 2:29 7 59 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:51 UCLA 25 1:38 6 10 INT
8:47 UCLA 27 4:16 14 55 Fumble
3:21 UCLA 20 0:21 4 0 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CINCY 25 1:31 5 -7 Punt
10:58 CINCY 17 3:42 8 83 TD
6:15 CINCY 28 3:47 10 57 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:59 CINCY 41 4:30 9 32 FG
8:23 CINCY 28 2:42 8 45 Fumble
3:04 CINCY 45 1:09 5 12 Punt
0:51 UCLA 20 0:16 4 15 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:11 CINCY 35 0:00 1 0
14:34 UCLA 30 2:43 5 30 TD
10:25 CINCY 20 1:25 4 12 Punt
5:40 CINCY 25 5:30 11 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:38 CINCY 35 2:57 6 38 Downs
4:26 CINCY 40 0:57 3 1 Punt
2:54 UCLA 20 1:40 5 5 Game
NCAA FB Scores