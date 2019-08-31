Drive Chart
TOLEDO
UK

No Text

Wilson's 2 touchdown passes lead Kentucky past Toledo 38-24

  • AP
  • Aug 31, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Terry Wilson threw two touchdown passes, Asim Rose and Kavosiey Smoke each ran for TDs and Kentucky overcame Toledo to pull away 38-24 on Saturday in the season opener for both schools.

The Wildcats rallied twice against the Rockets to enter the break tied at 14 before taking control in the second half. A third-quarter fumble recovery led to Chance Poore's 46-yard, go-ahead field goal before Bryce Oliver's leaping grab of Wilson's 32-yard TD pass provided a 10-point lead.

Smoke's 40-yard TD run down the left side midway through the fourth made it 31-17. Kentucky then converted DeAndre Square's interception into Wilson's 2-yard TD pass to Josh Ali to clinch the first meeting between the schools.

''It's always a good thing when you can walk in and win by 14,'' Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. ''We did some good things but there's certainly a lot we can improve on.''

Wilson completed 19 of 26 passes for 246 yards. Justin Rigg recovered Chris Rodriguez's goal-line fumble in the end zone for Kentucky's first TD and A.J. Rose (16 carries, 64 yards) ran for an 11-yard score. Smoke had 78 yards rushing on seven carries as the Wildcats outgained Toledo 422-347.

Toledo led twice on first-half TD runs of 5 yards by former Kentucky running back Bryant Koback and 21 by quarterback Mitchell Guadagni.

Guadagni left the game in third after his helmet was knocked off after being tackled by Chris Oats, who was ejected for targeting. Replacement Carter Bradley ran for a 7-yard TD with 1:02 remaining.

''I am proud of the fight we showed,'' Rockets coach Jason Candle said. ''We were down (but) responded well and I thought the kids did well with that. I expected us to play and compete. We didn't come down here to be someone's charity game.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Toledo: The Rockets never trailed in the first half thanks to the running of Guadagni and Koback. They just couldn't finish Kentucky, which rallied twice to tie the game before a costly fumble led to a field goal. Eleven penalties for 80 yards also hurt, including three pass interference flags that led to 17 points. Guadagni and Koback each rushed for 73 yards as the Rockets edged Kentucky 181-176 on the ground.

Kentucky: The Wildcats answered two wakeup calls in the first half with impressive drives and defensive stops before going ahead for good after halftime. Their win featured uneven play on both sides of the ball. Kentucky was even on the turnovers but came up with takeaways at the right time and registered four sacks. Square, a sophomore linebacker, had 11 tackles including a sack.

UP NEXT

Toledo has a week off before hosting FCS Murray State on Sept. 14.

Kentucky hosts Eastern Michigan on Sept. 7. The Wildcats won the inaugural meeting 24-20 in 2017.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/id1138957862?mt=2

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:02
29-E.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
38
Touchdown 1:09
2-C.Bradley scrambles runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
45
yds
01:46
pos
23
38
Point After TD 5:32
12-C.Poore extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
38
Touchdown 5:38
3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
39
yds
02:12
pos
17
37
Point After TD 8:26
12-C.Poore extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
31
Touchdown 8:35
20-K.Smoke runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
92
yds
01:51
pos
17
30
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:00
29-E.Davis 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
18
yds
01:14
pos
17
24
Point After TD 7:17
12-C.Poore extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 7:23
3-T.Wilson complete to 85-B.Oliver. 85-B.Oliver runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
82
yds
02:28
pos
14
23
Field Goal 12:18
12-C.Poore 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
6
yds
00:50
pos
14
17
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:01
12-C.Poore extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 6:06
10-A.Rose runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
61
yds
01:02
pos
14
13
Point After TD 11:31
29-E.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 11:39
6-M.Guadagni runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
80
yds
03:16
pos
13
7
Point After TD 14:55
12-C.Poore extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 15:00
24-C.Rodriguez to TOL End Zone FUMBLES (91-J.Hines). 83-J.Rigg runs no gain for a touchdown.
17
plays
113
yds
06:34
pos
7
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 12:15
29-E.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 12:20
22-B.Koback runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
63
yds
02:40
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 20
Rushing 6 8
Passing 7 9
Penalty 2 3
3rd Down Conv 7-16 3-11
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 319 416
Total Plays 64 65
Avg Gain 5.0 6.4
Net Yards Rushing 181 176
Rush Attempts 39 39
Avg Rush Yards 4.6 4.5
Net Yards Passing 138 240
Comp. - Att. 11-25 19-26
Yards Per Pass 5.5 9.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-28 1-6
Penalties - Yards 11-80 7-61
Touchdowns 3 5
Rushing TDs 3 3
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 4-2
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 8-42.4 6-54.0
Return Yards 65 70
Punts - Returns 3-6 2-5
Kickoffs - Returns 2-59 3-62
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-3
Kicking 4/4 6/6
Extra Points 3/3 5/5
Field Goals 1/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Toledo 0-1 773724
Kentucky 1-0 014101438
UK -10.5, O/U 61.5
Kroger Field Lexington, KY
 138 PASS YDS 240
181 RUSH YDS 176
319 TOTAL YDS 416
Toledo
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Guadagni 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 122 0 0 143.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 122 0 0 143.7
M. Guadagni 7/12 122 0 0
C. Bradley 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
30.8% 44 0 1 43.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
30.8% 44 0 1 43.8
C. Bradley 4/13 44 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Guadagni 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 73 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 73 1
M. Guadagni 14 73 1 21
B. Koback 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 73 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 73 1
B. Koback 15 73 1 11
R. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 24 0
R. Jones 2 24 0 15
S. Seymour 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
S. Seymour 3 8 0 7
C. Bradley 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 3 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 3 1
C. Bradley 5 3 1 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Mitchell 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 59 0
B. Mitchell 3 59 0 28
D. McKinley-Lewis 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 53 0
D. McKinley-Lewis 3 53 0 39
S. Seymour 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
S. Seymour 1 22 0 22
N. Kovacs 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
N. Kovacs 2 18 0 10
D. Rosi 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
D. Rosi 1 17 0 17
D. Maddox 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Maddox 0 0 0 0
D. Corbett 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Corbett 0 0 0 0
D. Phillips 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
D. Phillips 1 -3 0 -3
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Holt 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
S. Holt 8-1 0.0 0
J. Fisher 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
J. Fisher 7-0 0.0 0
J. Hines 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
J. Hines 6-0 0.0 0
D. Blue 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
D. Blue 5-1 0.0 0
T. Anderson 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Anderson 5-0 0.0 0
T. Taylor 56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
T. Taylor 3-0 1.0 0
D. Bolden 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Bolden 2-0 0.0 0
T. Simon 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Simon 2-0 0.0 0
C. McDonald 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. McDonald 2-1 0.0 0
Dy. Johnson 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Dy. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
Z. Ford 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Z. Ford 2-0 0.0 0
M. Guadagni 6 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Guadagni 1-0 0.0 0
D. Hood 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Hood 1-0 0.0 0
D. Rogers 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Rogers 1-0 0.0 0
N. Givhan 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Givhan 1-0 0.0 0
N. Bauer 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Bauer 1-1 0.0 0
N. Childress 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
N. Childress 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Ev. Davis 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
Ev. Davis 1/1 46 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Flint 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 42.4 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 42.4 4
B. Flint 8 42.4 4 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 37.0 37 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 37.0 37 0
R. Jones 1 37.0 37 0
D. Maddox 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
D. Maddox 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. McKinley-Lewis 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 2.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 2.0 5 0
D. McKinley-Lewis 3 2.0 5 0
Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.1% 246 2 0 177.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.1% 246 2 0 177.9
T. Wilson 19/26 246 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Smoke 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 78 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 78 1
K. Smoke 7 78 1 40
A. Rose 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 64 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 64 1
A. Rose 16 64 1 21
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 34 0
C. Rodriguez Jr. 5 34 0 21
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 1 0
T. Wilson 9 1 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Bowden Jr. 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 77 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 77 0
L. Bowden Jr. 6 77 0 30
A. Wagner 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 57 0
A. Wagner 3 57 0 40
B. Oliver 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 32 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 32 1
B. Oliver 1 32 1 32
A. Dailey Jr. 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
A. Dailey Jr. 2 31 0 17
A. Rose 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
A. Rose 3 26 0 13
K. Upshaw 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
K. Upshaw 2 19 0 17
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
C. Rodriguez Jr. 1 2 0 2
J. Ali 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 1
J. Ali 1 2 1 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Square 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 1 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 1 0.5
D. Square 9-2 0.5 1
Y. Corker 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
Y. Corker 6-0 0.0 0
C. Oats 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Oats 5-0 0.0 0
J. Wright 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
J. Wright 4-2 0.0 0
J. Paschal 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
J. Paschal 4-0 1.0 0
C. Taylor Jr. 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
C. Taylor Jr. 3-0 1.0 0
J. Griffin 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
J. Griffin 2-4 0.0 0
K. Daniel 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
K. Daniel 2-2 0.0 0
T. Carter 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
T. Carter 2-0 1.0 0
A. Abadi-Fitzgerald 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Abadi-Fitzgerald 1-0 0.0 0
J. Brown 32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
M. McCall 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. McCall 1-0 0.0 0
J. Watson 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
J. Watson 1-1 0.5 0
B. Echols 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Echols 1-0 0.0 0
K. Looney 59 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Looney 0-1 0.0 0
Q. Bohanna 95 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
Q. Bohanna 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Poore 12 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/5
C. Poore 1/1 46 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Duffy 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 54.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 54.0 2
M. Duffy 6 54.0 2 61
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Bowden Jr. 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 21.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 21.0 24 0
L. Bowden Jr. 2 21.0 24 0
J. Rigg 83 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Rigg 1 0.0 0 0
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
C. Rodriguez Jr. 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Ali 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
J. Ali 1 6.0 6 0
L. Bowden Jr. 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
L. Bowden Jr. 1 -1.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TOLEDO 37 2:40 7 63 TD
10:52 TOLEDO 20 4:01 9 36 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 TOLEDO 25 3:16 8 75 TD
9:47 TOLEDO 13 2:03 4 -6 Punt
6:01 TOLEDO 25 2:21 7 25 Punt
1:29 TOLEDO 3 0:53 3 18 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:20 TOLEDO 29 0:00 1 5 Fumble
11:37 TOLEDO 26 1:08 4 1 Punt
7:17 TOLEDO 25 0:46 3 8 Punt
5:14 TOLEDO 38 1:14 5 49 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 TOLEDO 17 0:00 4 20 Punt
12:00 TOLEDO 33 1:29 4 20 Punt
8:26 TOLEDO 25 0:00 2 42 INT
5:32 TOLEDO 25 1:20 3 0 Punt
2:55 UK 38 1:46 7 38 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:15 UK 30 1:17 4 -5 Punt
6:46 UK 3 6:34 17 97 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:31 UK 24 1:12 3 -2 Punt
7:08 UK 44 1:02 4 56 TD
3:35 UK 24 2:01 4 27 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:27 UK 9 0:00 3 9 Punt
13:08 TOLEDO 34 0:50 3 6 FG
9:51 UK 33 2:28 6 67 TD
5:55 UK 17 0:34 3 45 Fumble
3:12 UK 25 2:37 6 5 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:48 UK 4 1:17 3 7 Punt
10:26 UK 8 1:51 7 92 TD
7:50 TOLEDO 33 2:12 6 33 TD
3:38 UK 45 0:08 2 -7 Fumble
1:02 TOLEDO 42 0:02 2 -1 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores