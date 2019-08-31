Drive Chart
McKay, stout defense lead NC State past East Carolina 34-6

  • Aug 31, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Matthew McKay never looked overwhelmed as he made his first start for North Carolina State at quarterback.

The redshirt sophomore ran for two touchdowns and threw for another while N.C. State overcame a shaky start to shut down East Carolina's ground game to beat the Pirates 34-6 in Saturday's season opener for both teams.

McKay completed 25 of 37 passes for 308 yards, becoming only the third quarterback in school history and first in a dozen years to crack the 300-yard mark in his first career start.

''The first play I went out there, I took a deep breath and said, `OK we're playing football,''' McKay said, ''So not nervous or anything, just definitely prepared for my moment.''

He looked that way, too.

McKay scored on a 4-yard keeper just before halftime for a 17-3 lead, then got loose around the left side and dove for the pylon for a 21-yard score early in the fourth.

McKay also found a wide-open Tabari Hines on the right side for a 48-yard touchdown in the third as the Wolfpack broke the game open.

''Just very confident, very calm,'' Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said. ''Put his time in, studied, prepared. Like I tell the players: if you're prepared, you won't be nervous. And he prepared the right way for this football game.''

Holton Ahlers threw for 168 yards for the Pirates in their first game under new coach Mike Houston. But a promising game-opening drive ended when Ahlers fumbled inside the Wolfpack 5-yard line, and ECU never got near the end zone again until late with the outcome long decided.

''They don't give any ribbons for coming close,'' Houston said of the fumble. ''That was a big play in the ballgame because that completely changed the outlook in the first half.''

THE TAKEAWAY

ECU: East Carolina closed last season with a 58-3 loss on the same field, a disastrous afternoon that had the Pirates kicking a last-second field goal to avoid their first shutout in more than two decades. The second trip went only marginally better. ECU got nothing going on the ground, running 29 times for 41 yards (1.4-yard average) and leaving the mobile Ahlers to carry the offense almost entirely on his own. There was also a penalty that wiped out Tyler Snead's 93-yard kickoff return immediately following Hines' long TD.

''It gives us the best evaluation we've had so far of where we are,'' Houston said. ''This is not where we want to be, and this is not where we will be.''

N.C. State: It was a good start for Doeren's seventh year, which has the Wolfpack entering with more youth than in recent seasons. A balanced ground game produced 191 yards of the Wolfpack's 505 total yards, which included true freshman Zonovan Knight scoring from 9 yards out on his first college carry. And after that opening drive, the Wolfpack's defense settled in and controlled the line of scrimmage with plenty of three-man fronts that closed down every running lane.

THE BIG PLAY

ECU looked sharp on the first drive, with Ahlers completing his first seven passes and the Pirates pushing to the Wolfpack's 9-yard line. But as the 235-pound Ahlers headed for the goal line on a first-down run, sophomore Tanner Ingle knocked the ball loose with a hard hit and fellow safety Jarius Morehead recovered it in the end zone.

''That was a very long drive so I was very thankful we got off the field and they didn't score,'' Wolfpack defensive lineman James Smith-Williams said. ''So I definitely thanked (Morehead).''

MORE ON MCKAY

Before Saturday, the only Wolfpack players to throw for 300 yards in their first career start were Harrison Beck (321 yards) in 2007 and longtime NFL quarterback Philip Rivers (397) in 2000.

''As practice went on throughout the week, you could see him (becoming) more and more confident,'' Doeren said. ''Thursday he had his best practice that I've seen him have since he's been here.

''I said to the guys: `Man, if he throws it like that, we're good Saturday because he's throwing dimes.'''

DOMINANT

Going back to the December meeting, N.C. State outscored ECU by 83 points (92-9), outgained the Pirates by 787 yards (1,160-373) and posted 11 touchdowns to ECU's zero over the two games.

UP NEXT

ECU: The Pirates host Gardner-Webb in their first home game under Houston next Saturday.

N.C. State: Western Carolina visits the Wolfpack next Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball , http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25 and https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/id1138957862?mt=2

---

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:26
9-J.Verity 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
61
yds
02:53
pos
6
34
Field Goal 4:57
32-C.Dunn 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
64
yds
06:03
pos
3
34
Point After TD 12:21
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
31
Touchdown 12:28
7-M.McKay runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
71
yds
00:06
pos
3
30
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:48
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
24
Touchdown 9:56
7-M.McKay complete to 5-T.Hines. 5-T.Hines runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
70
yds
01:44
pos
3
23
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:51
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
17
Touchdown 0:59
7-M.McKay runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
55
yds
01:24
pos
3
16
Field Goal 10:09
32-C.Dunn 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
56
yds
02:28
pos
3
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 6:07
9-J.Verity 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
3
7
Point After TD 8:34
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 8:37
24-Z.Knight runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
95
yds
01:55
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 23
Rushing 3 9
Passing 12 12
Penalty 3 2
3rd Down Conv 5-15 4-12
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 245 505
Total Plays 74 70
Avg Gain 3.3 7.2
Net Yards Rushing 41 191
Rush Attempts 29 31
Avg Rush Yards 1.4 6.2
Net Yards Passing 204 314
Comp. - Att. 26-45 26-39
Yards Per Pass 4.5 8.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-24 0-0
Penalties - Yards 5-53 6-55
Touchdowns 0 4
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 2-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 7-49.0 5-41.6
Return Yards 84 26
Punts - Returns 1-12 3-26
Kickoffs - Returns 3-72 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 2/3 6/6
Extra Points 0/0 4/4
Field Goals 2/3 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
East Carolina 0-1 30036
NC State 1-0 71071034
NCST -17, O/U 52
Carter-Finley Stadium Raleigh, NC
 204 PASS YDS 314
41 RUSH YDS 191
245 TOTAL YDS 505
East Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Ahlers 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.4% 168 0 1 87.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.4% 168 0 1 87.5
H. Ahlers 22/39 168 0 1
R. Herring 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 60 0 0 150.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 60 0 0 150.7
R. Herring 4/6 60 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Pinnix Jr. 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 23 0
D. Pinnix Jr. 11 23 0 9
H. Ahlers 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 11 0
H. Ahlers 10 11 0 12
H. Howe 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 8 0
H. Howe 5 8 0 8
R. Herring 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
R. Herring 1 2 0 2
D. Mauney 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -3 0
D. Mauney 2 -3 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Proehl 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 45 0
B. Proehl 5 45 0 12
A. Omotosho 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 37 0
A. Omotosho 1 37 0 37
J. Hatfield 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 33 0
J. Hatfield 6 33 0 9
D. Farrier 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
D. Farrier 2 22 0 18
L. Henley 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 0
L. Henley 3 21 0 11
M. Vines 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
M. Vines 3 20 0 9
Z. Byrd 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
Z. Byrd 1 20 0 20
H. Howe 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
H. Howe 1 16 0 16
T. Snead 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
T. Snead 2 13 0 11
C. Johnson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
C. Johnson 2 11 0 7
A. Watley 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Watley 0 0 0 0
J. Lewis 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Lewis 0 0 0 0
D. Pinnix Jr. 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
D. Pinnix Jr. 1 -3 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Witherspoon 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
M. Witherspoon 8-0 0.0 0
K. Futrell 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
K. Futrell 7-1 0.0 0
G. Stringer 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
G. Stringer 6-0 0.0 0
X. Smith 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
X. Smith 5-1 0.0 0
J. McMillian 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. McMillian 5-1 0.0 0
B. Bivens 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
B. Bivens 4-3 0.0 0
D. Robinson 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
D. Robinson 4-3 0.0 0
D. Charles 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Charles 4-1 0.0 0
J. Price 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Price 3-0 0.0 0
A. Turner 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
A. Turner 3-4 0.0 0
H. Haji-Badri 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
H. Haji-Badri 0-1 0.0 0
M. Fleming 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Fleming 0-1 0.0 0
C. Purvis 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Purvis 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Verity 9 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 0/0
SEASON FG XP
2/3 0/0
J. Verity 2/3 31 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Young 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 49.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 49.0 1
J. Young 7 49.0 1 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Snead 22 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 24.0 36 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 24.0 36 0
T. Snead 3 24.0 36 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Snead 22 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
T. Snead 1 12.0 12 0
NC State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. McKay 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.6% 308 1 0 146.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.6% 308 1 0 146.4
M. McKay 25/37 308 1 0
B. Hockman 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 6 0 0 75.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 6 0 0 75.2
B. Hockman 1/2 6 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Knight 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 42 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 42 1
Z. Knight 9 42 1 13
M. McKay 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 35 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 35 2
M. McKay 6 35 2 21
J. Houston 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 35 0
J. Houston 6 35 0 22
T. Hines 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 34 0
T. Hines 1 34 0 34
K. Lesane 85 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 24 0
K. Lesane 1 24 0 24
R. Person 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 20 0
R. Person 5 20 0 15
T. Pennix 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Pennix 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Thomas 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 83 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 83 0
T. Thomas 6 83 0 19
T. Hines 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 74 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 74 1
T. Hines 4 74 1 48
E. Emezie 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 70 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 70 0
E. Emezie 7 70 0 16
R. Person 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 45 0
R. Person 1 45 0 45
C. Angeline 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
C. Angeline 2 21 0 14
D. Carter 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
D. Carter 1 12 0 12
J. Houston 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 10 0
J. Houston 3 10 0 6
K. Lesane 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
K. Lesane 1 6 0 6
M. Fisher 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
M. Fisher 1 5 0 5
Z. Knight 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
Z. Knight 1 2 0 2
J. Provillon 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Provillon 0 0 0 0
D. Parham 28 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Parham 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Ingram 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
C. Ingram 6-1 0.0 1
P. Wilson 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
P. Wilson 6-0 0.0 0
T. Ingle 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
T. Ingle 6-2 0.0 0
J. Smith-Williams 1 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
J. Smith-Williams 5-0 1.0 0
I. Moore 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
I. Moore 4-0 1.0 0
N. McCloud 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
N. McCloud 4-1 0.0 0
L. Murchison 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
L. Murchison 4-1 1.0 0
S. Griffin 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Griffin 2-1 0.0 0
I. Stallings 22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
I. Stallings 2-0 0.0 0
L. Acceus 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
L. Acceus 2-1 0.0 0
C. Hart Jr. 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Hart Jr. 2-1 0.0 0
J. Morehead 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Morehead 2-1 0.0 0
D. Thomas 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
T. Baker-Williams 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Baker-Williams 1-0 0.0 0
D. Graves 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Graves 1-0 0.0 0
X. Lyas 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
X. Lyas 1-0 0.0 0
A. McNeill 29 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. McNeill 1-0 0.0 0
B. Miller 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Miller 1-1 0.0 0
I. Kante 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Kante 1-0 0.0 0
J. Boletepeli 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Boletepeli 1-0 0.0 0
V. Jones 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
V. Jones 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dunn 32 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
2/2 4/4
C. Dunn 2/2 34 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Gill 97 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 41.6 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 41.6 1
T. Gill 5 41.6 1 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Thomas 87 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 8.7 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 8.7 16 0
T. Thomas 3 8.7 16 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ECU 25 4:07 13 66 Fumble
8:34 ECU 36 2:24 8 34 FG
4:07 ECU 43 0:53 3 1 Punt
1:29 ECU 27 1:16 11 38 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:04 ECU 24 1:43 6 4 INT
6:36 ECU 20 1:09 3 0 Punt
3:22 ECU 23 0:49 3 -7 Punt
0:51 ECU 25 0:39 5 20 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:07 ECU 20 1:23 3 8 Punt
9:48 ECU 7 2:22 6 24 Punt
2:56 ECU 14 2:18 6 33 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:21 ECU 25 0:44 3 -7 Punt
4:19 ECU 25 2:53 8 61 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:32 NCST 20 1:55 7 80 TD
6:07 NCST 35 1:33 6 22 Downs
3:10 NCST 20 1:34 5 12 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:37 NCST 35 2:28 6 56 FG
7:56 NCST 45 1:15 3 8 Punt
4:45 NCST 30 1:17 5 13 Punt
2:23 NCST 45 1:24 3 55 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 NCST 25 0:00 5 29 Punt
11:40 NCST 30 1:44 4 70 TD
6:45 NCST 27 2:46 6 32 Punt
0:33 NCST 14 0:06 10 71 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:00 NCST 24 6:03 12 59 FG
1:23 NCST 25 0:05 2 -2 Game
NCAA FB Scores