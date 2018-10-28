College football scores, schedule, games today: Mississippi State upsets Texas A&M, Penn State survives
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 9 all Saturday long
There have been upsets galore over the last two weeks of the college football season, which leads one to ask: Will Week 9 be any different? Two top-six teams are in action on the road against unranked rivals and there are three games featuring top 25 teams on the day. One of which, of course, is No. 7 Georgia taking on No. 9 Florida in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week in Jacksonville, Florida. The SEC East will be in the spotlight all day as No. 12 Kentucky, which holds the division's tiebreaker right now, hits the road to face Missouri. No. 3 Navy will also be in action Saturday evening when it takes on Navy in San Diego live on CBS at 8 p.m.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire day Saturday, updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 8. Be sure to check back early and often for predictions, the day's best plays and live GameTrackers covering all of the action. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.
Week 9 college football schedule, scores
All times Eastern
No. 2 Clemson 59, Florida State 10 -- Recap
Michigan State 23, Purdue 13 -- Boxscore
No. 7 Georgia 36, No. 9 Florida 17 -- Recap
No. 8 Oklahoma 51, Kansas State 14 -- Boxscore
No. 17 Penn State 30, No. 18 Iowa 24 -- Boxscore
No. 12 Kentucky 15, Missouri 14 -- Boxscore
Cal 12, No. 15 Washington 10 -- Boxscore
No. 14 Washington State 41, No. 24 Stanford 38 -- Boxscore
Mississippi State 28, No. 16 Texas A&M 13 -- Boxscore
No. 6 Texas at Oklahoma State -- ABC -- LIVE updates
No. 3 Notre Dame at Navy -- 8 p.m. on CBS -- LIVE updates
Click here for the full Week 9 college football scoreboard.
Mississippi State stuns Texas A&M
No. 16 Texas A&M was stunned by Mississippi State in the land of the cowbell, 28-13, in game that dealt a serious blow to the Aggies chances to win the SEC West. Bulldogs quarterback Nick Fitzgerald bounced back from a miserable performance last week against LSU, accounting for all four of their touchdowns on the night. Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond threw a pick on fourth-and-goal in the end zone down eight points with 2:36 to play to essentially ice the game. With the loss, No. 1 Alabama can lock up the SEC West with a win over No. 4 LSU next week.
Washington falls to Cal
No. 15 Washington has Pac-12 North title hopes and is still in the thick of a berth for another New Year's Six bowl, but those might have evaporated in Berkeley. The Huskies fell 12-10 to the Cal Bears in a sloppy game that forced Washington coach Chris Petersen to bench senior Jake Browning for freshman Jake Haener. The freshman promptly threw a pick, causing Petersen to go back to his veteran. Peyton Henry kicked a 23-yard field goal with 4:51 to play to bring the Huskies within two, but the Bears went 27 yards on eight plays to drain the clock and pull off the upset. The Huskies are now 4-2 in conference play, and the Pac-12 North is a giant mess.
Arizona State holds on to take down USC
The Sun Devils held on as USC's third string quarterback, Jack Sears, tossed a pair of late fourth quarter touchdowns in a 38-35 win for Arizona State. This is a huge win for the Sun Devils, working towards making a bowl game here in Year 1 with Herm Edwards, and a concerning loss for USC and Clay Helton. The Trojans have suffered their fair share of bad luck with injuries this season -- like losing quarterbacks J.T. Daniels and Matt Fink in the same game -- but two straight division losses suddenly have the defending champs on the outside of the Pac-12 title race.
Oklahoma beats Kansas State
Oklahoma continued its pursuit of a Big 12 championship with an impressive win against a tough Kansas State team, dominating from start to finish in a 51-14 win. Kyler Murray threw for three touchdowns and ran for another score, connecting with CeeDee Lamb for this 82-yard score.
No. 12 Kentucky wins on walk-off TD vs. Missouri
The Wildcats kept their SEC East title hopes alive in Columbia on Saturday with a score on the final play of the game. After a pass interference penalty in the end zone and down 14-9, Kentucky got one final shot at scoring. Terry Wilson, who had a mostly forgettable day, found C.J. Conrad for the 2-yard score. Missouri bottled up Kentucky's offense just about all afternoon as star running back Benny Snell had just 67 yards on 19 carries. The Wildcats also benched Wilson during the second half at points in favor of Gunnar Hoak. But now with the win, the Wildcats are set up for an epic showdown with Georgia next week that could decide the division.
Penn State survives against Iowa
The start of Iowa-Penn State was all kinds of bonkers. It began with a safety of a bad snap during a Penn State punt, and shortly thereafter, Iowa's punter was throwing a touchdown pass to an Iowa defensive end. That's how the Hawkeyes jumped out to a 12-0 lead on Penn State in the first quarter. The Nittany Lions then cut the deficit to 12-7 before another safety made it 14-7. Penn State has been able to get it to 17-17 at the half; however, quarterback Trace McSorley left the game with an apparent knee injury after he was sacked. McSorley came back in the second half, however, and sparked a Nittany Lions' comeback with a 51-yard TD run. Despite a late flurry from the Hawkeyes, Penn State managed to hold on for a 30-24 win.
Northwestern knocks off No. 20 Wisconsin
Northwestern beat No. 20 Wisconsin 31-17, taking advantage of a Wisconsin team without starting quarterback Alex Hornibrook. Even though Northwestern had three turnovers of its own, Wisconsin had three as well. Clayton Thorson was responsible for all three of Northwestern's turnovers, but he matched them with three touchdowns, including two on the ground. This win puts Northwestern in a strong position in the Big Ten West. Purdue lost to Michigan State, and Iowa plays a tough road game against Penn State on Saturday. Should Iowa lose, Northwestern will find itself alone atop the division with tiebreakers against both Wisconsin and Purdue.
Houston DL Ed Oliver ruled out vs. USF
Houston will host No. 21 South Florida on Saturday afternoon without star defensive lineman Ed Oliver. The junior had been dealing with a knee injury and his status this week was in question all the way up until recently. However, the official word is in, and he won't play. The actual game itself hasn't disappointed, however, especially if you like points. The Cougars lead 28-23 in the second half.
Hey, Vandy won an SEC game
The Commodores and Razorbacks entered Saturday with zero SEC wins combined. Commodores running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn is back after missing last week's game, and picked up right where he left off with 172 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries. Quarterback Kyle Shurmur tossed two touchdown passes of his own, and Vandy won 45-31. Running backs Rakeem Boyd and Chase Hayden each found the end zone in the first half to account for two of the Razorbacks four touchdowns.
Brian Lewerke out, Michigan State holds on vs. Purdue
With Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke out with a shoulder injury and Purdue on fire after last weekend's dominating win over Ohio State, the Boilermakers were bound to blow out the Spartans, right? Well, not so much. Backup quarterback Rocky Lombardi threw for 318 yards and two touchdowns, and the Spartans defense held the Boilermakers rushing attack to just 62 yards in a grinding 23-13 win at home over Jeff Brohm and Purdue.
