CBS to air SEC division-defining doubleheader: Alabama vs. LSU, Georgia vs. Kentucky in Week 10

Two critical SEC division battles will be part of the SEC on CBS doubleheader for Week 10. On Saturday, Nov. 3, No. 7 Georgia will visit No. 12 Kentucky at 3:30 p.m. ET in a game that will determine the winner of the SEC East. It will be followed at 8 p.m. when No. 1 Alabama heads to Death Valley to take on No. 4 LSU in a battle for SEC West supremacy. Since Texas A&M lost to Mississippi State, an Alabama win over LSU will clinch the SEC West title for the Crimson Tide

Kentucky is fresh off a thrilling walk-off win over Missouri on Saturday night. Quarterback Terry Wilson hit C.J. Conrad on a quick out during an untimed down to keep the SEC East dream alive for the Wildcats, who improved to 7-1 (5-1 SEC). Georgia pulled away from rival No. 9 Florida on Saturday afternoon to notch a 36-17 win. The Gators have now lost to Kentucky and Georgia.

The Tigers and Crimson Tide were off Saturday and should be fresh for the battle on the bayou. LSU sits at 7-1 (4-1 SEC) with its only blemish coming at Florida on Oct. 6. The Crimson Tide are 8-0 (5-0 SEC) and earned unanimous first-place love in the most recent AP Top 25 poll.

Something's got to give in this major divisional showdowns on Saturday, and CBS will be with you the entire way. You will also be able to stream both games on CBSSports.com and via the CBS Sports app.