WATCH: Iowa goes deep into its bag of tricks for a large-man touchdown against Penn State

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz is mixing it up in Happy Valley

David Scrivner / USA TODAY Sports

I know it feels like we say this all the time, but, we might actually have the best large-man touchdown of the 2018 college football season. And it came on trick play from Iowa on fourth down, of all things, teams and times. 

The Hawkeyes already held a bizarre 5-0 lead thanks to a field goal and a safety, but facing a fourth-and-goal, coach Kirk Ferentz -- who already showed a trick play formation on a field goal attempt earlier in the game -- reached further into his bag of tricks. Punter Colton Rastetter took the snap and tossed it back across the field to defensive end Sam Brincks

You have to hand it to both players. Rastetter showed nice touch on the throw and Brincks, for usually playing with his hand in the ground, tracked the ball well and showed soft hands on the catch. That's how you draw it up. The score extended Iowa's lead to 12-0 over the Nittany Lions.

CBS Sports Writer

Ben Kercheval joined CBS Sports in 2016 and has been covering college football since 2010. Before CBS, Ben worked at Bleacher Report, UPROXX Sports and NBC Sports. As a long-suffering North Texas graduate,... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories