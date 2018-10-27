WATCH: Iowa goes deep into its bag of tricks for a large-man touchdown against Penn State

I know it feels like we say this all the time, but, we might actually have the best large-man touchdown of the 2018 college football season. And it came on trick play from Iowa on fourth down, of all things, teams and times.

The Hawkeyes already held a bizarre 5-0 lead thanks to a field goal and a safety, but facing a fourth-and-goal, coach Kirk Ferentz -- who already showed a trick play formation on a field goal attempt earlier in the game -- reached further into his bag of tricks. Punter Colton Rastetter took the snap and tossed it back across the field to defensive end Sam Brincks.

Back up the Brincks truck. 🚛@HawkeyeFootball gets tricky on 4th-and-goal. pic.twitter.com/9QwLdmxkky — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 27, 2018

You have to hand it to both players. Rastetter showed nice touch on the throw and Brincks, for usually playing with his hand in the ground, tracked the ball well and showed soft hands on the catch. That's how you draw it up. The score extended Iowa's lead to 12-0 over the Nittany Lions.