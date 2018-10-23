Drive Chart
IOWA
PSU

Penn State's McSorley looking to carry big load against Hawkeyes

  • STATS TSX
  • Oct 23, 2018

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- It's hard to find any faults in Trace McSorley's game right now. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, whose team will have to defend the dual-threat star on Saturday, can't pinpoint any.

But McSorley's coach can. Penn State's all-time leader in nearly every passing category is doing too much.

"In general, my concern right now is Trace is carrying too much of the load on offense," Penn State coach James Franklin said. "That's something that we need to do a better job of. We need more players having a bigger impact on the game on offense."

If No. 17 Penn State (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) wants to keep its outside shot at a conference title intact, it'll definitely need more from the cast around McSorley when No. 17 Iowa (6-1, 3-1) visits Beaver Stadium on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes have found some momentum since a 28-17 loss to Wisconsin a month ago. They've won three straight in which they've averaged 38 points per game and will arrive in Happy Valley with the country's third-ranked defense in tow.

Coming off a 23-0 shutout against Maryland, the Hawkeyes are allowing just 258 yards per game and get a Penn State team that's sputtered on offense mightily compared to the last two seasons where Joe Moorhead called the plays.

But with Moorhead now at Mississippi State, former tight ends coach Ricky Rahne hasn't been able to coax as much out of an offense still loaded with talent, especially along the offensive line and at running back.

Drops by a green wideout corps have hurt as have a bunch of penalties that have forced the Nittany Lions into unfavorable situations to try and convert third downs. Overall, Penn State is 93rd nationally on third-down conversions having found success on just 35 of 95 attempts.

So Rahne's continued to dial up his best player and keep the ball in McSorley's hands when possible.

The fifth-year senior has averaged 18 carries per game over the past four weeks. Before that, his career average was 10 carries per game. His 554 rushing yards are by far a career high.

"I want to do whatever I need to do to help our team win," McSorley said. "If that's carrying the ball however many times, throwing it, whatever it might be. To me, I really haven't felt like there's been a big burden or felt like I'm shouldering too much of a load or whatever Coach was saying."

But as opponents have remained in games, Penn State's been forced to lean on McSorley's arm more too. He attempted 74 and 76 fourth-quarter passes in each of his first two seasons as a starter but is on pace for 98 fourth-quarter dropbacks this season.

That might not be a recipe for success against a Hawkeye defensive line that's loaded with big, rangy pass rushers who have nine of their 22 sacks over the last three games.

"He can really beat you with his feet or his arm," Ferentz said. "But beyond that, the most impressive thing to me is just what he brings to his team. And I think it's true of every quarterback; really good quarterbacks bring a lot of value to the team and are really meaningful to a team's success. I think he really epitomizes that."

Ferentz has seen it firsthand.

McSorley's completed 42 of 66 passes for 524 yards with three touchdowns and an interception and has added 31 carries for 101 yards and another score against Iowa in his career.

Ferentz could only watch as McSorley led a 12-play, 80-yard drive capped by a 7-yard touchdown pass to Juwan Johnson last season that snapped a 3-0 start for the Hawkeyes.

"If he's in the huddle, those guys -- I can't read minds, but I'm guessing all 11 of those guys felt like they were going to get it done last year against us," Ferentz said.

No Text
Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
18 Iowa 6-1 -----
17 Penn State 5-2 -----
O/U 52.5, PSU -6.5
Beaver Stadium University Park, PA
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Iowa
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.7% 1559 16 6 148.3
N. Stanley 119/196 1559 16 6
P. Mansell 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 64 0 1 122.9
P. Mansell 4/6 64 0 1
S. Petras 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
S. Petras 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Young 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 403 2
T. Young 82 403 2 40
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 297 4
M. Sargent 73 297 4 18
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 279 1
I. Kelly-Martin 74 279 1 19
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 47 0
I. Smith-Marsette 4 47 0 20
H. Geil 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 37 0
H. Geil 15 37 0 7
P. Mansell 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 24 1
P. Mansell 6 24 1 13
B. Ross 36 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 20 0
B. Ross 6 20 0 5
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 17 0
N. Stanley 18 17 0 13
K. Groeneweg 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
K. Groeneweg 2 14 0 11
M. Cooper 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
M. Cooper 1 9 0 9
A. Kelly 46 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
A. Kelly 2 7 0 4
N. Easley 84 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
N. Easley 2 7 0 9
T. Hockenson 38 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 1
T. Hockenson 1 4 1 4
N. Fant 87 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
N. Fant 1 -2 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Hockenson 38 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 424 3
T. Hockenson 25 424 3 54
N. Fant 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 312 6
N. Fant 26 312 6 58
N. Easley 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 239 3
N. Easley 24 239 3 23
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 218 1
I. Smith-Marsette 12 218 1 60
B. Smith 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 199 1
B. Smith 14 199 1 30
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 75 0
M. Sargent 4 75 0 48
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 45 0
I. Kelly-Martin 4 45 0 25
N. Wieting 39 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 30 0
N. Wieting 1 30 0 30
B. Ross 36 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 0
B. Ross 4 28 0 11
T. Tracy, Jr. 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
T. Tracy, Jr. 1 22 0 22
M. Cooper 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 0
M. Cooper 3 15 0 7
T. Young 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 1
T. Young 2 13 1 11
N. Ragaini 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
N. Ragaini 1 7 0 7
K. Groeneweg 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
K. Groeneweg 1 5 0 5
A. Kelly 46 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 1
A. Kelly 1 4 1 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Gervase 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Gervase 0-0 0.0 1
J. Brents 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Brents 0-0 0.0 1
M. Ojemudia 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Ojemudia 0-0 0.0 1
G. Stone 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
G. Stone 0-0 0.0 2
A. Hooker 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
A. Hooker 0-0 0.0 2
R. Moss 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
R. Moss 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Recinos 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
10/13 26/26
M. Recinos 10/13 0 26/26 56
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Penn State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. McSorley 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.9% 1461 11 3 128.2
T. McSorley 111/206 1461 11 3
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 195 2 0 559.6
S. Clifford 5/5 195 2 0
T. Stevens 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 23 1 0 623.2
T. Stevens 1/1 23 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
119 772 8
M. Sanders 119 772 8 78
T. McSorley 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
98 554 8
T. McSorley 98 554 8 51
R. Slade 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 155 4
R. Slade 26 155 4 61
Ma. Allen 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 99 2
Ma. Allen 24 99 2 19
J. Thomas 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 84 1
J. Thomas 3 84 1 69
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 32 1
K. Hamler 2 32 1 32
J. Brown 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 15 1
J. Brown 3 15 1 6
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 1 0
S. Clifford 4 1 0 6
B. Gillikin 93 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -10 0
B. Gillikin 1 -10 0 0
T. Stevens 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -12 0
T. Stevens 3 -12 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 401 5
K. Hamler 22 401 5 93
Ju. Johnson 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 293 1
Ju. Johnson 21 293 1 59
B. Polk 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 162 2
B. Polk 9 162 2 41
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 153 3
P. Freiermuth 12 153 3 27
D. Thompkins 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 124 1
D. Thompkins 7 124 1 40
J. Holland 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 114 0
J. Holland 7 114 0 29
M. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 112 0
M. Sanders 15 112 0 29
M. Hippenhammer 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 103 1
M. Hippenhammer 6 103 1 44
D. George 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 95 1
D. George 1 95 1 95
C. Sullivan-Brown 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 40 0
C. Sullivan-Brown 3 40 0 22
Ma. Allen 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 25 0
Ma. Allen 4 25 0 9
D. Dalton 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 19 0
D. Dalton 3 19 0 9
N. Bowers 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
N. Bowers 3 18 0 9
J. Dotson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
J. Dotson 1 10 0 10
Z. Kuntz 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
Z. Kuntz 1 8 0 8
T. Stevens 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 2 0
T. Stevens 2 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
Ja. Johnson 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
Ja. Johnson 0-0 0.0 1
N. Scott 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
N. Scott 0-0 0.0 1
A. Oruwariye 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
A. Oruwariye 0-0 0.0 2
G. Taylor 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
G. Taylor 0-0 0.0 2
E. Brooks 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
E. Brooks 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
