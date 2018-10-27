|
|
|TENN
|SC
South Carolina rallies from 12 down to beat Vols 27-24
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) Jake Bentley lay on the field after a hard hit on his game-tying two-point conversion in the second half.
Despite feeling like he ''got hit by a boulder'' and taking a few moments to recover, Bentley knew he wasn't done - and neither was South Carolina.
Bentley threw for 152 yards and a touchdown and the Gamecocks stopped Tennessee on downs twice in the final quarter to rally from 12-points down to beat the Vols 27-24 on Saturday.
''It's a huge SEC win for us and it's huge for our team,'' Bentley said. ''The resiliency that our team showed the past couple of weeks and tonight really a testament to our coaches and the culture that we have here.''
It's also a testament to Bentley's ability to block out critics and sluggish play. He was hurt against Kentucky last month, missed a dramatic win over Missouri the next week as his backup Michael Scarnecchia starred, then played a dreadful first half in a 26-23 loss to Texas A&M two weeks ago where even an average game might have saved the Gamecocks.
Bentley heard the boos, plenty of them.
''I've had great teammates who've lifted me up the past couple of weeks,'' Bentley said. ''But it's our job to come out here and win.''
Parker White's 25-yard field goal with 5:52 remaining proved the difference, the second time in South Carolina's past three game he's gotten the game winning kick.
South Carolina defensive end D.J. Wonnum, back after missing five games with an ankle injury, sacked Vols quarterback Jarrett Guarantano on fourth down with 1:08 to go to seal the win.
The Vols (3-5, 1-4 Southeastern Conference) looked like they had gained control when they went up 21-9 on Carlin Fils-aime's 14-yard TD run early in the third quarter.
But with the previous six meetings in the series decided by 20 points, there was little chance this one wouldn't tighten up.
''We played some good football today,'' Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt said. ''We didn't finish the game. We made mistakes and they took advantage of it.''
The Gamecocks (4-3, 3-3) began the comeback on Rico Dowdle's 1-yard touchdown run. Then, after a Vols field goal, South Carolina responded again.
Bentley connected with Bryan Edwards on a 73-yard pass to the Tennessee 2 and two plays later Ty'Son Williams bulled in for a 1-yard touchdown run.
Bentley ran past three defenders for a two-point conversion and a 24-all tie.
After Javon Kinlaw knocked down Guarantano's fourth-down pass with 9:47 to go, Bentley led the Gamecocks to the Vols 8 to set Parker up for the go-ahead kick.
Tennessee drove to midfield the final time it had the ball before Wonnum wrapped up Guarantano on fourth-and-10.
Tennessee finally got off to a quick start.
Guarantano helped the Vols convert four third downs on a 71-yard TD drive that ended with a 6-yard pass to Jauan Jennings, the brother of South Carolina women's basketball forward Alexis Jennings, to put the Vols up 14-3.
Perhaps it was scoring at his big sister's school, but the younger Jennings celebrated his touchdown by placing the ball on the stomach of defender Steven Montac as he lay in the end zone. The action drew a penalty and set up a late South Carolina touchdown after it began at its 40.
TAKEAWAYS
Tennessee: The Vols rebounded strongly from last week's 58-21 beatdown by No. 1 Alabama. But Tennessee still has some offensive work to do, particularly down the stretch.
South Carolina: Second-half Jake Bentley looks much better than first-half Bentley. The Gamecocks junior had 61 yards passing, an interception and a sack the first 30 minutes. He led three scoring drives the final two quarters.
RUNNING RICO
South Carolina's Rico Dowdle ran for a season high 140 yards against the Vols, his third 100-yard game of the season. Dowdle said the team focused on improving the run during the off week and felt the results were there Saturday.
SMITH'S LOSS
The Vols played without starting left tackle Trey Smith who was found to have blood clots in his lungs and is out indefinitely. Tennessee's Pruitt said Smith was out of the hospital and is grateful doctors have done a good job with the players' condition.
UP NEXT
Tennessee steps out of the SEC with a home game against Charlotte next week.
South Carolina plays its first game with Ole Miss in nine years when it travels to face the Rebels next Saturday.
---
More AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|19
|Rushing
|10
|12
|Passing
|12
|6
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|11-16
|4-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|338
|372
|Total Plays
|73
|56
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|144
|224
|Rush Attempts
|34
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|5.6
|Net Yards Passing
|194
|148
|Comp. - Att.
|27-39
|11-16
|Yards Per Pass
|5.0
|9.3
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-13
|1-4
|Penalties - Yards
|9-75
|2-9
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-51.0
|2-50.0
|Return Yards
|34
|105
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-27
|4-105
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|4/4
|3/4
|Extra Points
|3/3
|1/2
|Field Goals
|1/1
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|194
|PASS YDS
|148
|
|
|144
|RUSH YDS
|224
|
|
|338
|TOTAL YDS
|372
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|27/39
|207
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Jordan 9 RB
|T. Jordan
|12
|62
|0
|10
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|11
|54
|0
|12
|
C. Fils-Aime 27 DB
|C. Fils-Aime
|3
|20
|1
|14
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|7
|10
|0
|11
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Callaway 1 WR
|M. Callaway
|9
|86
|0
|16
|
T. Jordan 9 RB
|T. Jordan
|4
|29
|0
|11
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|7
|29
|0
|11
|
J. Palmer 84 WR
|J. Palmer
|2
|29
|0
|20
|
J. Jennings 15 WR
|J. Jennings
|3
|26
|1
|16
|
E. Wolf 80 TE
|E. Wolf
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
B. Johnson 7 WR
|B. Johnson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Warrior 18 DB
|N. Warrior
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kirkland Jr. 34 LB
|D. Kirkland Jr.
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kelly Jr. 24 DB
|T. Kelly Jr.
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Sapp 14 LB
|Q. Sapp
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Phillips 5 DL
|K. Phillips
|4-2
|0.5
|0
|
B. Buchanan 28 DB
|B. Buchanan
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Taylor 6 DB
|A. Taylor
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bituli 35 LB
|D. Bituli
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tuttle 2 DL
|S. Tuttle
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Johnson Jr. 98 DL
|A. Johnson Jr.
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
W. Ignont 23 LB
|W. Ignont
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Allen 8 LB
|J. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 19 LB
|D. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Bain 97 DL
|P. Bain
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Cimaglia 42 K
|B. Cimaglia
|1/1
|45
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Doyle 47 P
|J. Doyle
|2
|51.0
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Callaway 1 WR
|M. Callaway
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Bentley 19 QB
|J. Bentley
|11/16
|152
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Dowdle 5 RB
|R. Dowdle
|14
|140
|1
|30
|
T. Williams 27 RB
|T. Williams
|13
|34
|1
|9
|
M. Denson 34 RB
|M. Denson
|6
|30
|0
|12
|
J. Bentley 19 QB
|J. Bentley
|4
|20
|0
|22
|
D. Samuel 1 WR
|D. Samuel
|2
|8
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Edwards 89 WR
|B. Edwards
|3
|96
|0
|73
|
T. Williams 27 RB
|T. Williams
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
K. Crosby 3 TE
|K. Crosby
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
K. Pollard 87 TE
|K. Pollard
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Samuel 1 WR
|D. Samuel
|3
|8
|1
|5
|
J. Vann 6 WR
|J. Vann
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Brunson 6 LB
|T. Brunson
|8-5
|0.0
|0
|
S. Greene 44 LB
|S. Greene
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 21 DB
|J. Williams
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Roderick 10 DB
|R. Roderick
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Horn 7 DB
|J. Horn
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Allen-Williams 4 LB
|B. Allen-Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thomas 5 DL
|K. Thomas
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
DJ. Wonnum 8 DL
|DJ. Wonnum
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
K. Enagbare 52 DL
|K. Enagbare
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Montac 22 DB
|S. Montac
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Fennell 35 DL
|D. Fennell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kinlaw 3 DL
|J. Kinlaw
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 95 DL
|K. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nixon 9 DB
|K. Nixon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Sandidge 90 DL
|R. Sandidge
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Fenton 16 DB
|R. Fenton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 19 DL
|B. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gwyn 54 OL
|J. Gwyn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Charleston 17 DB
|J. Charleston
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. White 43 K
|P. White
|2/2
|19
|1/2
|7
|
A. Woznick 42 K
|A. Woznick
|1/1
|25
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Charlton 20 P
|J. Charlton
|2
|50.0
|0
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
13
37
3rd 11:08 ESP2
-
19OREG
ARIZ
8
30
3rd 6:48 ESPN
-
SDGST
NEVADA
24
25
3rd 0:25 ESPU
-
TROY
SALA
38
17
Final ESPN2
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
51
24
Final ESPN2
-
BALLST
OHIO
14
52
Final CBSSN
-
BAYLOR
13WVU
14
58
Final FS1
-
GATECH
VATECH
49
28
Final ESPN
-
25APLST
GAS
14
34
Final ESPNU
-
LATECH
FAU
21
13
Final CBSSN
-
MIAMI
BC
14
27
Final ESPN
-
IND
MINN
31
38
Final FS1
-
WYO
COLOST
34
21
Final CBSSN
-
23UTAH
UCLA
41
10
Final ESPN
-
20WISC
NWEST
17
31
Final FOX
-
TXTECH
IOWAST
31
40
Final ESPN2
-
VANDY
ARK
45
31
Final SECN
-
BTHN
NEB
9
45
Final BTN
-
WAKE
LVILLE
56
35
Final
-
ARMY
EMICH
37
22
Final CBSSN
-
MA
UCONN
22
17
Final ESPU
-
2CLEM
FSU
59
10
Final ABC
-
CMICH
AKRON
10
17
Final ESP3
-
PURDUE
MICHST
13
23
Final ESPN
-
UNC
UVA
21
31
Final
-
USM
CHARLO
17
20
Final ESP3
-
CSTCAR
GAST
37
34
Final ESP+
-
OREGST
COLO
41
34
Final/OT PACN
-
TCU
KANSAS
26
27
Final FS1
-
CINCY
SMU
26
20
Final/OT CBSSN
-
NILL
BYU
7
6
Final ESPU
-
KSTATE
8OKLA
14
51
Final FOX
-
ARIZST
USC
38
35
Final ESP2
-
DUKE
PITT
45
54
Final
-
9FLA
7UGA
17
36
Final CBS
-
21SFLA
HOU
36
57
Final ABC
-
ILL
MD
33
63
Final BTN
-
18IOWA
17PSU
24
30
Final ESPN
-
MTSU
ODU
51
17
Final ESP+
-
NMEX
UTAHST
19
61
Final FBOOK
-
12UK
MIZZOU
15
14
Final SECN
-
RICE
NTEXAS
17
41
Final ESP+
-
UNLV
SJST
37
50
Final ATSN
-
15WASH
CAL
10
12
Final FS1
-
14WASHST
24STNFRD
41
38
Final PACN
-
BOISE
AF
48
38
Final CBSSN
-
TULANE
TULSA
24
17
Final ESPU
-
22NCST
CUSE
41
51
Final ESPN2
-
ARKST
LALAF
43
47
Final ESP+
-
16TXAM
MISSST
13
28
Final ESPN
-
NMEXST
TXSTSM
20
27
Final ESP3
-
FIU
WKY
38
17
Final beIN
-
TENN
SC
24
27
Final SECN
-
UAB
UTEP
19
0
Final ESP+
-
6TEXAS
OKLAST
35
38
Final ABC
-
3ND
NAVY
44
22
Final CBS