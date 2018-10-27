Drive Chart
TENN
SC

No Text

South Carolina rallies from 12 down to beat Vols 27-24

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 27, 2018

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) Jake Bentley lay on the field after a hard hit on his game-tying two-point conversion in the second half.

Despite feeling like he ''got hit by a boulder'' and taking a few moments to recover, Bentley knew he wasn't done - and neither was South Carolina.

Bentley threw for 152 yards and a touchdown and the Gamecocks stopped Tennessee on downs twice in the final quarter to rally from 12-points down to beat the Vols 27-24 on Saturday.

''It's a huge SEC win for us and it's huge for our team,'' Bentley said. ''The resiliency that our team showed the past couple of weeks and tonight really a testament to our coaches and the culture that we have here.''

It's also a testament to Bentley's ability to block out critics and sluggish play. He was hurt against Kentucky last month, missed a dramatic win over Missouri the next week as his backup Michael Scarnecchia starred, then played a dreadful first half in a 26-23 loss to Texas A&M two weeks ago where even an average game might have saved the Gamecocks.

Bentley heard the boos, plenty of them.

''I've had great teammates who've lifted me up the past couple of weeks,'' Bentley said. ''But it's our job to come out here and win.''

Parker White's 25-yard field goal with 5:52 remaining proved the difference, the second time in South Carolina's past three game he's gotten the game winning kick.

South Carolina defensive end D.J. Wonnum, back after missing five games with an ankle injury, sacked Vols quarterback Jarrett Guarantano on fourth down with 1:08 to go to seal the win.

The Vols (3-5, 1-4 Southeastern Conference) looked like they had gained control when they went up 21-9 on Carlin Fils-aime's 14-yard TD run early in the third quarter.

But with the previous six meetings in the series decided by 20 points, there was little chance this one wouldn't tighten up.

''We played some good football today,'' Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt said. ''We didn't finish the game. We made mistakes and they took advantage of it.''

The Gamecocks (4-3, 3-3) began the comeback on Rico Dowdle's 1-yard touchdown run. Then, after a Vols field goal, South Carolina responded again.

Bentley connected with Bryan Edwards on a 73-yard pass to the Tennessee 2 and two plays later Ty'Son Williams bulled in for a 1-yard touchdown run.

Bentley ran past three defenders for a two-point conversion and a 24-all tie.

After Javon Kinlaw knocked down Guarantano's fourth-down pass with 9:47 to go, Bentley led the Gamecocks to the Vols 8 to set Parker up for the go-ahead kick.

Tennessee drove to midfield the final time it had the ball before Wonnum wrapped up Guarantano on fourth-and-10.

Tennessee finally got off to a quick start.

Guarantano helped the Vols convert four third downs on a 71-yard TD drive that ended with a 6-yard pass to Jauan Jennings, the brother of South Carolina women's basketball forward Alexis Jennings, to put the Vols up 14-3.

Perhaps it was scoring at his big sister's school, but the younger Jennings celebrated his touchdown by placing the ball on the stomach of defender Steven Montac as he lay in the end zone. The action drew a penalty and set up a late South Carolina touchdown after it began at its 40.

TAKEAWAYS

Tennessee: The Vols rebounded strongly from last week's 58-21 beatdown by No. 1 Alabama. But Tennessee still has some offensive work to do, particularly down the stretch.

South Carolina: Second-half Jake Bentley looks much better than first-half Bentley. The Gamecocks junior had 61 yards passing, an interception and a sack the first 30 minutes. He led three scoring drives the final two quarters.

RUNNING RICO

South Carolina's Rico Dowdle ran for a season high 140 yards against the Vols, his third 100-yard game of the season. Dowdle said the team focused on improving the run during the off week and felt the results were there Saturday.

SMITH'S LOSS

The Vols played without starting left tackle Trey Smith who was found to have blood clots in his lungs and is out indefinitely. Tennessee's Pruitt said Smith was out of the hospital and is grateful doctors have done a good job with the players' condition.

UP NEXT

Tennessee steps out of the SEC with a home game against Charlotte next week.

South Carolina plays its first game with Ole Miss in nine years when it travels to face the Rebels next Saturday.

---

More AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 6:36
42-A.Woznick 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
121
yds
03:16
pos
24
27
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Two Point Conversion 0:05
19-J.Bentley scrambles to TEN End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
24
Touchdown 0:09
27-T.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
65
yds
01:44
pos
24
22
Field Goal 1:53
42-B.Cimaglia 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
47
yds
5:32
pos
24
16
Point After TD 8:05
43-P.White extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
16
Touchdown 8:10
5-R.Dowdle runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
64
yds
01:52
pos
21
15
Point After TD 10:02
42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
9
Touchdown 10:09
27-C.Fils-Aime runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
20
9
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 0:49
43-P.White extra point is no good. blocked by 2-S.Tuttle.
plays
yds
pos
14
9
Touchdown 0:56
19-J.Bentley complete to 1-D.Samuel. 1-D.Samuel runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
80
yds
01:15
pos
14
9
Point After TD 2:11
42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
3
Touchdown 2:11
2-J.Guarantano complete to 15-J.Jennings. 15-J.Jennings runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
18
plays
81
yds
08:09
pos
13
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:46
43-P.White 19 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
63
yds
04:07
pos
7
3
Point After TD 4:53
42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 4:58
2-J.Guarantano complete to 80-E.Wolf. 80-E.Wolf runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
53
yds
04:43
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 19
Rushing 10 12
Passing 12 6
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 11-16 4-9
4th Down Conv 0-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 338 372
Total Plays 73 56
Avg Gain 4.6 6.6
Net Yards Rushing 144 224
Rush Attempts 34 40
Avg Rush Yards 4.2 5.6
Net Yards Passing 194 148
Comp. - Att. 27-39 11-16
Yards Per Pass 5.0 9.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-13 1-4
Penalties - Yards 9-75 2-9
Touchdowns 3 3
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 2-51.0 2-50.0
Return Yards 34 105
Punts - Returns 1-7 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-27 4-105
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kicking 4/4 3/4
Extra Points 3/3 1/2
Field Goals 1/1 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Tennessee 3-5 7710024
South Carolina 4-3 3615327
O/U 53, SC -9
Williams-Brice Stadium Columbia, SC
 194 PASS YDS 148
144 RUSH YDS 224
338 TOTAL YDS 372
Tennessee
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Guarantano 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 207 2 0 130.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.4% 1399 8 2 144.8
J. Guarantano 27/39 207 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Jordan 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 62 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
102 396 2
T. Jordan 12 62 0 10
T. Chandler 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 54 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
76 372 1
T. Chandler 11 54 0 12
C. Fils-Aime 27 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 20 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 20 1
C. Fils-Aime 3 20 1 14
J. Guarantano 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 -40 0
J. Guarantano 7 10 0 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Callaway 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 86 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 372 0
M. Callaway 9 86 0 16
T. Jordan 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 70 0
T. Jordan 4 29 0 11
T. Chandler 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 183 3
T. Chandler 7 29 0 11
J. Palmer 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 343 1
J. Palmer 2 29 0 20
J. Jennings 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 335 3
J. Jennings 3 26 1 16
E. Wolf 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 19 1
E. Wolf 1 5 1 5
B. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 129 0
B. Johnson 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Warrior 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
N. Warrior 7-1 0.0 0
D. Kirkland Jr. 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
D. Kirkland Jr. 5-1 0.0 0
T. Kelly Jr. 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
T. Kelly Jr. 5-1 0.0 0
Q. Sapp 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
Q. Sapp 4-0 0.0 0
K. Phillips 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.5
K. Phillips 4-2 0.5 0
B. Buchanan 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Buchanan 3-0 0.0 0
A. Taylor 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Taylor 3-0 0.0 0
D. Bituli 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. Bituli 3-2 0.0 0
S. Tuttle 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
S. Tuttle 2-0 0.0 1
A. Johnson Jr. 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
A. Johnson Jr. 2-1 0.5 0
W. Ignont 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
W. Ignont 2-0 0.0 0
J. Allen 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Allen 1-0 0.0 0
D. Taylor 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0
P. Bain 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Bain 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Cimaglia 42 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
8/10 23/23
B. Cimaglia 1/1 45 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Doyle 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 51.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
37 42.2 2
J. Doyle 2 51.0 2 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Chandler 8 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 16.1 27 0
T. Chandler 1 27.0 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Callaway 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 2.9 7 0
M. Callaway 1 7.0 7 0
South Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Bentley 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.8% 152 1 1 156.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.2% 1303 11 8 132.1
J. Bentley 11/16 152 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Dowdle 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 140 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
97 491 3
R. Dowdle 14 140 1 30
T. Williams 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 34 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 289 3
T. Williams 13 34 1 9
M. Denson 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 66 1
M. Denson 6 30 0 12
J. Bentley 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 120 0
J. Bentley 4 20 0 22
D. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 21 0
D. Samuel 2 8 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Edwards 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 96 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 447 5
B. Edwards 3 96 0 73
T. Williams 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 47 0
T. Williams 2 16 0 11
K. Crosby 3 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 67 0
K. Crosby 1 15 0 15
K. Pollard 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 62 1
K. Pollard 1 10 0 10
D. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 8 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 390 5
D. Samuel 3 8 1 5
J. Vann 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 66 0
J. Vann 1 7 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Brunson 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-5 0 0.0
T. Brunson 8-5 0.0 0
S. Greene 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 1 0.0
S. Greene 6-2 0.0 0
J. Williams 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 0.0
J. Williams 5-2 0.0 0
R. Roderick 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
R. Roderick 4-1 0.0 0
J. Horn 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Horn 4-0 0.0 0
B. Allen-Williams 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
B. Allen-Williams 4-0 0.0 0
K. Thomas 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Thomas 3-1 0.0 0
DJ. Wonnum 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
DJ. Wonnum 3-0 2.0 0
K. Enagbare 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Enagbare 3-0 0.0 0
S. Montac 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Montac 3-0 0.0 0
D. Fennell 35 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Fennell 2-0 0.0 0
J. Kinlaw 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Kinlaw 2-0 0.0 0
K. Smith 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Smith 2-0 0.0 0
K. Nixon 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Nixon 2-1 0.0 0
R. Sandidge 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Sandidge 1-0 0.0 0
R. Fenton 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 3 0.0
R. Fenton 1-0 0.0 0
B. Johnson 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Gwyn 54 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Gwyn 1-0 0.0 0
J. Charleston 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Charleston 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. White 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/2
SEASON FG XP
10/11 20/21
P. White 2/2 19 1/2 7
A. Woznick 42 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
A. Woznick 1/1 25 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Charlton 20 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 50.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
24 45.7 0
J. Charlton 2 50.0 0 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 28.0 34 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 22.6 34 0
D. Samuel 3 28.0 34 0
A. Turner 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 20.8 21 0
A. Turner 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:07 TENN 28 1:46 4 2 Punt
9:41 SC 39 4:43 9 39 TD
0:40 SC 35 0:13 4 3 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:20 TENN 29 8:09 18 71 TD
0:49 SC 35 0:07 4 0 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:15 SC 35 0:00 10 65 TD
8:05 SC 35 5:32 14 47 FG
0:05 SC 35 0:00 14 40 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:55 SC 35 4:42 13 30 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TENN 35 1:15 4 -7 Punt
11:15 SC 17 1:30 5 44 INT
4:53 TENN 35 4:07 11 63 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:49 SC 14 2:46 6 9 Punt
2:11 TENN 20 1:15 9 80 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:02 TENN 35 1:52 9 66 TD
1:53 TENN 35 1:44 5 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:52 SC 35 3:16 10 57 FG
1:01 TENN 47 0:06 4 29
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores