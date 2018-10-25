Drive Chart
BAYLOR
WVU

No. 13 WVU uses 31-point second quarter to beat Baylor 58-14

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 25, 2018

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) No. 13 West Virginia was determined to make up for being embarrassed in its last game on the road.

Will Grier threw three touchdown passes and the Mountaineers used a big second quarter to cruise to a 58-14 victory over Baylor on Thursday night.

The Mountaineers (6-1, 4-1 Big 12) bounced back from a blowout loss at Iowa State with arguably its top performance of the season on offense and one of its best on defense.

''We finally played a complete game for four quarters,'' coach Dana Holgorsen said.

During a 31-point second quarter, Grier had TD tosses of 25 and 65 yards to David Sills, and Grier ran for a 1-yard score for a 41-0 halftime lead. It marked the most points in a quarter for the Mountaineers since they scored 35 against Clemson in the Orange Bowl following the 2011 season.

West Virginia had 10 first-half drives, compiled 435 yards by the break and 568 overall.

''We needed to go out and play well and we did. It's what our team needed,'' Holgorsen said. ''It's going to give us momentum for what we know is going to be a tough November.''

Grier had his best game in the span of a month after getting sacked seven times against Iowa State, throwing three red-zone interceptions against Kansas and failing to get the Mountaineers into the end zone in the second half at Texas Tech.

He was limited to 100 passing yards in the 30-14 loss to the Cyclones two weeks ago and had 302 by halftime Thursday. Grier finished 17 of 27 for 353 yards and sat out the fourth quarter.

Baylor had come up just short at No. 6 Texas two weeks ago, driving to the Longhorns 17 in the final seconds but couldn't reach the end zone and lost 23-17 .

The Bears (4-4, 2-3) were never in this one. They were limited to 287 total yards.

''I didn't see it coming,'' Baylor coach Matt Rhule said. ''I thought our defense hung in there early, as the offense had some uncharacteristic turnovers.''

Charlie Brewer, who nearly brought Baylor back from a 38-13 fourth-quarter deficit against West Virginia as a freshman last year, threw three interceptions and was replaced by Jalan McClendon in the second quarter.

Rhule said Brewer ''looked a little out of it'' as he left the field and was being evaluated for a potential injury that Rhule didn't specify. Brewer went 1 of 8 for 22 yards.

Evan Staley kicked three field goals for West Virginia. His 44-yarder in the third quarter boosted the lead to 44-0.

THE TAKEAWAY

Baylor: The Bears lost their third straight road game to a ranked league opponent. They still have plenty of chances to get two more wins to become bowl eligible a year after going 1-11 in Rhule's first season. Baylor dropped to 0-4 against West Virginia in Morgantown.

West Virginia: The defense had 12 tackles for losses, including five sacks, and was noticeably better after what defensive coordinator Tony Gibson pointed out were 31 missed tackles in the team's only loss.

Linebacker David Long said the defense was ready to redeem itself.

''We felt like we lost a little respect as a team when we lost,'' he said. ''I feel like we went out there just to take that back.''

WR IMPROVEMENT

West Virginia's wide receivers combined for just eight catches two weeks ago in part because they couldn't separate themselves from Iowa State defenders. They made a point to get open Thursday. Sills had five catches for 139 yards and Gary Jennings had three for 100 yards. Jennings caught a 53-yard TD pass from Grier on West Virginia's first drive and a 36-yarder from Jack Allison in the fourth quarter.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Mountaineers could have an opportunity to move up in the AP Top 25 poll after falling out of the top 10 last week.

UP NEXT

Baylor: Hosts Oklahoma State on Nov. 3.

West Virginia: Plays at No. 6 Texas on Nov. 3.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 14:53
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
58
Touchdown 15:00
11-J.Allison complete to 12-G.Jennings. 12-G.Jennings runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
79
yds
00:04
pos
14
57
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:23
96-C.Martin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
51
Touchdown 0:35
19-J.McClendon runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
65
yds
04:59
pos
13
51
Point After TD 5:34
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
51
Touchdown 5:38
4-L.Brown runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
14
plays
77
yds
04:14
pos
7
50
Point After TD 9:52
96-C.Martin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
44
Touchdown 9:57
21-J.Fleeks runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
74
yds
04:28
pos
6
44
Field Goal 14:30
30-E.Staley 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
0
yds
00:30
pos
0
44
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:09
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
41
Touchdown 3:18
7-W.Grier runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
2
plays
80
yds
00:47
pos
0
40
Point After TD 6:11
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
34
Touchdown 6:19
32-M.Pettaway runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
33
yds
00:14
pos
0
33
Point After TD 6:40
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
27
Touchdown 6:49
7-W.Grier complete to 13-D.Sills. 13-D.Sills runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
67
yds
00:33
pos
0
26
Point After TD 8:23
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
20
Touchdown 8:31
7-W.Grier complete to 13-D.Sills. 13-D.Sills runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
57
yds
03:02
pos
0
19
Field Goal 14:10
30-E.Staley 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
41
yds
00:31
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:03
30-E.Staley 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
25
yds
01:28
pos
0
10
Point After TD 14:10
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 14:20
7-W.Grier complete to 12-G.Jennings. 12-G.Jennings runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
65
yds
00:40
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 22
Rushing 7 5
Passing 9 13
Penalty 2 4
3rd Down Conv 5-14 1-10
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 260 553
Total Plays 65 64
Avg Gain 4.0 8.6
Net Yards Rushing 82 172
Rush Attempts 36 33
Avg Rush Yards 2.3 5.2
Net Yards Passing 178 381
Comp. - Att. 17-29 21-31
Yards Per Pass 6.1 12.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-27 1-15
Penalties - Yards 8-75 6-64
Touchdowns 2 7
Rushing TDs 2 3
Passing TDs 0 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 4 0
Fumbles - Lost 3-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 3 0
Punts - Avg 8-41.1 2-50.0
Return Yards 92 65
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-3
Kickoffs - Returns 4-92 2-17
Int. - Returns 0-0 3-45
Kicking 2/4 10/12
Extra Points 2/2 7/7
Field Goals 0/2 3/5
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Baylor 4-4 0014014
13 West Virginia 6-1 103110758
O/U 67, WVU -14
Milan Puskar Stadium Morgantown, WV
 178 PASS YDS 381
82 RUSH YDS 172
260 TOTAL YDS 553
Baylor
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. McClendon 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.2% 183 0 0 149.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.9% 542 3 1 156.4
J. McClendon 16/21 183 0 0
C. Brewer 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
12.5% 22 0 3 -39.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.5% 1820 10 6 129.2
C. Brewer 1/8 22 0 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Hasty 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 338 3
J. Hasty 9 37 0 14
T. Ebner 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 209 0
T. Ebner 3 23 0 23
J. McClendon 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 22 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 74 1
J. McClendon 11 22 1 9
J. Hurd 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 132 3
J. Hurd 2 20 0 14
J. Lovett 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 253 3
J. Lovett 2 -1 0 4
J. Fleeks 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -4 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 6 1
J. Fleeks 2 -4 1 2
C. Brewer 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
72 123 4
C. Brewer 7 -15 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Hurd 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
50 660 3
J. Hurd 3 38 0 15
C. Platt 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 295 1
C. Platt 2 38 0 23
T. Thornton 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 211 2
T. Thornton 3 36 0 17
D. Mims 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 558 4
D. Mims 2 29 0 17
M. Jones 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 132 1
M. Jones 1 22 0 22
J. Lovett 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 38 0
J. Lovett 1 18 0 18
T. Ebner 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 152 0
T. Ebner 2 15 0 8
J. Hasty 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 147 1
J. Hasty 3 9 0 5
J. Fleeks 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 72 1
J. Fleeks 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Johnston 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
C. Johnston 6-0 0.0 0
V. Vaughns 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
V. Vaughns 5-0 0.0 0
G. Roberts 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
G. Roberts 5-0 0.0 0
B. Lynch 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Lynch 3-0 0.0 0
R. Texada 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
R. Texada 3-0 0.0 0
H. Black 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
H. Black 3-0 0.0 0
J. Lynch 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
J. Lynch 3-0 1.0 0
J. Houston 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Houston 2-0 0.0 0
J. Woods 22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Woods 2-0 0.0 0
C. Morgan 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
C. Morgan 2-0 0.0 0
C. Ogbonnaya 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Ogbonnaya 2-0 0.0 0
B. Roy 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Roy 1-0 0.0 0
D. Thomas 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
D. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
J. Lockhart 43 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Lockhart 1-0 0.0 0
B. Thompson 48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Thompson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Bernard 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
T. Bernard 1-0 0.0 0
B. Bass 14 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Bass 1-0 0.0 0
R. Matiscik 46 LS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Matiscik 1-0 0.0 0
J. Williams 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Williams 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Martin 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
13/18 25/28
C. Martin 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Galitz 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 41.1 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
38 43.3 1
D. Galitz 8 41.1 1 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Platt 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 23.5 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 23.5 24 0
C. Platt 2 23.5 24 0
J. Fleeks 21 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 22.5 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 21.0 32 0
J. Fleeks 2 22.5 32 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
West Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
W. Grier 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63% 353 3 0 209.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.3% 2272 25 7 188.7
W. Grier 17/27 353 3 0
J. Allison 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 43 1 0 272.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 43 1 0 272.8
J. Allison 4/4 43 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Bush 14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 79 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 88 0
T. Bush 1 79 0 79
M. Pettaway 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 35 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 278 1
M. Pettaway 4 35 1 33
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 54 1
A. Sinkfield 7 26 0 8
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 366 2
K. McKoy 7 23 0 9
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 16 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 312 4
L. Brown 7 16 1 10
L. Dorr 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
L. Dorr 2 2 0 1
J. Allison 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. Allison 1 -1 0 0
W. Grier 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -7 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 -67 1
W. Grier 3 -7 1 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Sills V 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 139 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 529 9
D. Sills V 5 139 2 65
G. Jennings Jr. 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 100 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 502 8
G. Jennings Jr. 3 100 2 53
T. Wesco 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 139 0
T. Wesco 3 52 0 23
T. Simmons 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 256 1
T. Simmons 3 29 0 17
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 44 0
A. Sinkfield 2 29 0 31
J. Haskins 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 63 1
J. Haskins 3 21 0 12
M. Simms 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 511 2
M. Simms 1 13 0 13
T. Bush 14 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 115 1
T. Bush 1 13 0 13
D. Maiden 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 69 1
D. Maiden 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Long Jr. 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
D. Long Jr. 7-0 1.0 0
K. Robinson Jr. 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 2 0.0
K. Robinson Jr. 5-2 0.0 0
D. Askew-Henry 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 2 0.0
D. Askew-Henry 4-1 0.0 0
H. Bailey 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
H. Bailey 4-1 0.0 0
J. Norwood 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Norwood 4-0 0.0 0
Da. Stills 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
Da. Stills 4-0 1.0 0
S. Campbell 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
S. Campbell 3-0 0.0 1
K. Bigelow Jr. 40 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Bigelow Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
E. Rose 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 1.0
E. Rose 3-0 1.0 0
J. Robinson 12 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Robinson 2-0 0.0 0
J. Adams 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Adams 2-0 0.0 0
D. Lindsay 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Lindsay 2-0 0.0 0
E. Loe 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
E. Loe 2-0 1.0 0
J. Stewart 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Stewart 2-0 1.0 0
S. Mahone 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Mahone 1-0 0.0 0
S. Wolfley 87 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Wolfley 1-0 0.0 0
J. Chandler 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Chandler 1-1 0.0 0
K. Washington 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
K. Washington 0-0 0.0 1
T. Avery Jr. 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
T. Avery Jr. 0-1 0.0 1
R. Donahue 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Donahue 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Staley 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/5 7/7
SEASON FG XP
7/11 36/36
E. Staley 3/5 47 7/7 16
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Kinney 15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 50.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
21 42.0 1
B. Kinney 2 50.0 1 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Thimons 42 FB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
L. Thimons 1 0.0 0 0
T. Bush 14 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
T. Bush 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hall 27 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
K. Hall 1 3.0 3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:10 WVU 35 0:33 4 -8 Punt
8:41 BAYLOR 27 0:23 3 18 INT
5:57 BAYLOR 23 0:57 4 23 INT
2:57 WVU 35 1:41 5 1 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:28 WVU 35 1:19 4 -20 Punt
8:23 WVU 35 0:56 4 -3 Punt
6:40 WVU 35 0:00 2 69 INT
6:11 WVU 35 1:40 6 13 Punt
3:09 WVU 35 1:35 6 14 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:37 WVU 35 0:00 1 38
14:25 WVU 35 4:28 11 56 TD
5:34 WVU 35 4:59 11 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 WVU 35 3:09 9 59 Downs
9:22 BAYLOR 20 1:39 3 2 Punt
4:35 BAYLOR 6 1:46 5 29 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BAYLOR 35 0:40 4 65 TD
13:31 WVU 30 4:09 11 43 FG Miss
7:37 WVU 45 1:36 6 32 FG Miss
4:31 BAYLOR 33 1:28 4 25 FG
0:39 WVU 29 0:31 6 41 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:33 WVU 48 3:02 7 52 TD
7:22 WVU 33 0:33 2 67 TD
6:33 BAYLOR 33 0:14 2 33 TD
4:05 WVU 20 0:47 2 80 TD
0:45 WVU 25 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BAYLOR 27 0:30 3 0 FG
9:52 BAYLOR 35 4:14 14 72 TD
0:23 BAYLOR 35 0:04 3 34 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:37 WVU 26 2:11 4 4 Punt
6:54 WVU 40 1:29 3 4 Punt
2:03 WVU 30 0:54 3 2
