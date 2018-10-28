|
|
|WASHST
|STNFRD
No. 14 Washington St. rallies past No. 24 Stanford 41-38
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) As soon as Stanford threw a tying touchdown pass, Gardner Minshew's first reaction was that the Cardinal left Washington State too much time with 1:25 to play.
With one deep pass over the middle and a clutch kick that proved to be true and the Cougars are now all alone in first place in the Pac-12 North.
Minshew completed his first 19 passes of the second half and drove No. 14 Washington State to a 42-yard field goal by Blake Mazza with 19 seconds remaining to lead the Cougars to a 41-38 victory over No. 24 Stanford on Saturday.
''That's too much time. We had three timeouts,'' Minshew said. ''We want the ball to come to us. We want to have the chance to make the play to win the game. ... We knew if we got the chance, we could win it for us.''
Minshew completed 40 of 50 passes for 438 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Cougars (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) to their third straight win over the Cardinal (5-3, 3-2). This victory follows last week's over then-No. 12 Oregon, giving Washington State back-to-back wins over ranked opponents for the first time since 2002.
Minshew engineered the winning drive in the final 1:25 with the big play coming on a 35-yard pass to Jamire Calvin on third-and-2 from the 33. Minshew completed one more pass to move the ball to the 25 and after two incomplete passes, Mazza made his kick to win it in his first try at a game-winner at any level.
''It's exhilarating and it's awesome,'' Mazza said. ''Those are the two things that describe that moment. Only a certain amount of people can experience that in sports.''
With No. 15 Washington losing at California, the Cougars head into the final month of the season alone in first place in the conference and remain the only one-loss team in the Pac-12.
''On Sunday, I'm not sure we can beat Pullman Junior High. On Thursday, I think we can beat an All-Star team of the Eagles and Patriots. This is not a business for rational people. That's not why people come to the game to see what's supposed to happen. They want to be surprised.''
K.J. Costello threw a game-tying 25-yard touchdown pass to JJ Arcega-Whiteside with 1:25 to play but it wasn't enough to prevent Stanford from losing for the third time in four games.
Costello threw for 323 yards and four touchdowns but made a key mistake when he threw short to Bryce Love on fourth-and-3 from the 32 in the fourth quarter. Love was stopped for a 1-yard loss and the Cougars drove down for a TD.
''Learned a couple lessons,'' coach David Shaw said. ''It's hard. You can't check the ball down on fourth-and-(3), unless the check down is beyond the first-down marker. That was a tough play.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Washington State: The Cougars fell behind 28-14 late in the first half before seizing momentum. Minshew led a 69-yard field-goal drive in the final 1:04 of the second quarter and the Cougars then got a second TD run by James Williams on the opening drive of the second half. They tied it early in the fourth on a 7-yard pass from Minshew to Tay Martin.
Stanford: The Cardinal have turned into a pass-first team, throwing 43 times compared to 23 runs with some of those coming on sacks and scrambles. Arcega-Whiteside had 10 catches for 111 yards and two TDs, Kaden Smith had nine catches for 112 yards and a TD and Houston Heimuli also caught a touchdown pass.
FLY AWAY
Minshew provided a highlight running as well. He scrambled for on a key drive in the fourth quarter for 4 yards on third-and-5, nearly performing a flip out of bounds as he fought for the marker. He then converted the fourth down with a keeper, setting up a go-ahead 3-yard TD pass to Renard Bell.
''I was trying to set the high-jump record right there,'' he said. ''I thought they should have given me the first down because I imagine it looked cool. It felt cool. That was pretty wild.''
SPREAD IT AROUND
Minshew completed passes to 10 players, with all of them getting at least two receptions. Dezmon Patmon led the way with 10 catches for 127 yards, while Calvin gained 102 yards on just three receptions. Williams had nine catches for 79 yards out of the backfield, while Martin caught five balls, including a TD.
LOVE'S HEALTH
Love has been nursing an ankle injury for most of the season and wasn't 100 percent for this game. He left after hurting himself again in the fourth quarter and finished with 67 yards from scrimmage on nine touches.
''I'd love for somebody to find me a tougher guy in America,'' Shaw said. ''This kid just grinds through it and he pushes through it. He knows this is not a long-term, career-threatening deal.''
UP NEXT
Washington State: Host California on Saturday.
Stanford: Visit Washington on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|27
|Rushing
|4
|6
|Passing
|19
|16
|Penalty
|1
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|8-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|491
|443
|Total Plays
|69
|66
|Avg Gain
|7.1
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|59
|120
|Rush Attempts
|19
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|5.2
|Net Yards Passing
|432
|323
|Comp. - Att.
|40-50
|34-43
|Yards Per Pass
|8.6
|7.5
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-6
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|9-89
|3-18
|Touchdowns
|5
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-49.0
|2-36.0
|Return Yards
|0
|133
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-39
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|4-94
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|7/7
|6/6
|Extra Points
|5/5
|5/5
|Field Goals
|2/2
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|432
|PASS YDS
|323
|
|
|59
|RUSH YDS
|120
|
|
|491
|TOTAL YDS
|443
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Minshew II 16 QB
|G. Minshew II
|40/50
|438
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Williams 32 RB
|J. Williams
|8
|30
|2
|16
|
M. Borghi 21 RB
|M. Borghi
|7
|25
|0
|7
|
G. Minshew II 16 QB
|G. Minshew II
|4
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Patmon 12 WR
|D. Patmon
|10
|127
|0
|17
|
J. Calvin 6 WR
|J. Calvin
|3
|102
|0
|54
|
J. Williams 32 RB
|J. Williams
|9
|79
|0
|33
|
T. Harris 5 WR
|T. Harris
|2
|27
|0
|15
|
E. Winston Jr. 8 WR
|E. Winston Jr.
|3
|23
|0
|15
|
C. Jackson Jr. 85 WR
|C. Jackson Jr.
|2
|23
|0
|12
|
M. Borghi 21 RB
|M. Borghi
|2
|17
|1
|13
|
R. Bell 81 WR
|R. Bell
|2
|14
|1
|11
|
K. Sweet 17 WR
|K. Sweet
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
D. Martin 1 WR
|D. Martin
|5
|13
|1
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Pelluer 47 LB
|P. Pelluer
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Woods 13 LB
|J. Woods
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Molton 3 CB
|D. Molton
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sherman 41 LB
|D. Sherman
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Strong 4 CB
|M. Strong
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Thomas 25 S
|S. Thomas
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Begg 89 DL
|N. Begg
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Silvels 20 LB
|D. Silvels
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 37 LB
|J. Rogers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Oguayo 30 DL
|N. Oguayo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Aiolupotea-Pei 90 DL
|M. Aiolupotea-Pei
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Tago 45 DL
|L. Tago
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Comfort 56 DL
|T. Comfort
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Fa'avae 58 LB
|F. Fa'avae
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 34 S
|J. Thompson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Taylor III 27 LB
|W. Taylor III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Dale 26 DB
|H. Dale
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Braden 77 DL
|B. Braden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Mazza 40 K
|B. Mazza
|2/2
|42
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Draguicevich III 94 P
|O. Draguicevich III
|4
|49.0
|0
|67
|
K. Sweet 17 WR
|K. Sweet
|1
|48.0
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Costello 3 QB
|K. Costello
|34/43
|323
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Love 20 RB
|B. Love
|5
|53
|0
|43
|
T. Speights 23 RB
|T. Speights
|8
|43
|0
|18
|
K. Costello 3 QB
|K. Costello
|7
|19
|0
|9
|
C. Scarlett 22 RB
|C. Scarlett
|3
|5
|1
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Smith 82 TE
|K. Smith
|9
|112
|1
|36
|
J. Arcega-Whiteside 19 WR
|J. Arcega-Whiteside
|10
|111
|2
|25
|
T. Irwin 2 WR
|T. Irwin
|8
|80
|0
|16
|
B. Love 20 RB
|B. Love
|4
|14
|0
|9
|
M. Wilson 4 WR
|M. Wilson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Parkinson 84 TE
|C. Parkinson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
H. Heimuli 34 FB
|H. Heimuli
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Barton 27 LB
|S. Barton
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Adebo 11 CB
|P. Adebo
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Holder 13 CB
|A. Holder
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fox 10 LB
|J. Fox
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Buncom 5 S
|F. Buncom
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Antoine 3 S
|M. Antoine
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Okereke 20 LB
|B. Okereke
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Murphy 4 CB
|A. Murphy
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 57 DT
|M. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 97 DE
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Branch 31 LB
|M. Branch
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Swann 51 DE
|J. Swann
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Edwards 9 S
|B. Edwards
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Reid 90 LB
|G. Reid
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Toohill 52 LB
|C. Toohill
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Booker 34 DE
|T. Booker
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
E. Bonner 30 CB
|E. Bonner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Toner 26 K
|J. Toner
|1/1
|40
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bailey 14 P
|J. Bailey
|2
|36.0
|2
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Scarlett 22 RB
|C. Scarlett
|4
|23.5
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Irwin 2 WR
|T. Irwin
|1
|39.0
|39
|0
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
13
37
3rd 11:08 ESP2
-
19OREG
ARIZ
8
30
3rd 6:48 ESPN
-
SDGST
NEVADA
24
25
3rd 0:25 ESPU
-
TROY
SALA
38
17
Final ESPN2
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
51
24
Final ESPN2
-
BALLST
OHIO
14
52
Final CBSSN
-
BAYLOR
13WVU
14
58
Final FS1
-
GATECH
VATECH
49
28
Final ESPN
-
25APLST
GAS
14
34
Final ESPNU
-
LATECH
FAU
21
13
Final CBSSN
-
MIAMI
BC
14
27
Final ESPN
-
IND
MINN
31
38
Final FS1
-
WYO
COLOST
34
21
Final CBSSN
-
23UTAH
UCLA
41
10
Final ESPN
-
20WISC
NWEST
17
31
Final FOX
-
TXTECH
IOWAST
31
40
Final ESPN2
-
VANDY
ARK
45
31
Final SECN
-
BTHN
NEB
9
45
Final BTN
-
WAKE
LVILLE
56
35
Final
-
ARMY
EMICH
37
22
Final CBSSN
-
MA
UCONN
22
17
Final ESPU
-
2CLEM
FSU
59
10
Final ABC
-
CMICH
AKRON
10
17
Final ESP3
-
PURDUE
MICHST
13
23
Final ESPN
-
UNC
UVA
21
31
Final
-
USM
CHARLO
17
20
Final ESP3
-
CSTCAR
GAST
37
34
Final ESP+
-
OREGST
COLO
41
34
Final/OT PACN
-
TCU
KANSAS
26
27
Final FS1
-
CINCY
SMU
26
20
Final/OT CBSSN
-
NILL
BYU
7
6
Final ESPU
-
KSTATE
8OKLA
14
51
Final FOX
-
ARIZST
USC
38
35
Final ESP2
-
DUKE
PITT
45
54
Final
-
9FLA
7UGA
17
36
Final CBS
-
21SFLA
HOU
36
57
Final ABC
-
ILL
MD
33
63
Final BTN
-
18IOWA
17PSU
24
30
Final ESPN
-
MTSU
ODU
51
17
Final ESP+
-
NMEX
UTAHST
19
61
Final FBOOK
-
12UK
MIZZOU
15
14
Final SECN
-
RICE
NTEXAS
17
41
Final ESP+
-
UNLV
SJST
37
50
Final ATSN
-
15WASH
CAL
10
12
Final FS1
-
14WASHST
24STNFRD
41
38
Final PACN
-
BOISE
AF
48
38
Final CBSSN
-
TULANE
TULSA
24
17
Final ESPU
-
22NCST
CUSE
41
51
Final ESPN2
-
ARKST
LALAF
43
47
Final ESP+
-
16TXAM
MISSST
13
28
Final ESPN
-
NMEXST
TXSTSM
20
27
Final ESP3
-
FIU
WKY
38
17
Final beIN
-
TENN
SC
24
27
Final SECN
-
UAB
UTEP
19
0
Final ESP+
-
6TEXAS
OKLAST
35
38
Final ABC
-
3ND
NAVY
44
22
Final CBS