Tate returns, Arizona rolls over No. 19 Oregon 44-15
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) J.J. Taylor burst through holes and leaped over defenders. Khalil Tate was sharp in his return. The defense created turnovers, so did special teams.
Stuck in a recent rut, Arizona picked a great time to play its best game of the season.
Taylor ran for 212 yards and two touchdowns, Tate threw for three scores and the Wildcats dominated No. 19 Oregon 44-15 on Saturday night.
''We talked about playing four quarters,'' Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin said. ''Not playing a perfect game, but playing four quarters and we did that.''
Arizona (4-5, 3-3 Pac-12) jumped on the Ducks early and never let them up, turning one Oregon miscue after another into scores.
Tate threw for 189 yards on 19-of-33 passing with an interception after missing last week's game against UCLA with a left ankle injury. Shawn Poindexter caught two touchdown passes and Josh Pollack kicked three field goals for Arizona, which had lost three of four.
''That was my first time missing a game in my whole football career, so that was something different for me to adjust to,'' Tate said. ''I knew I had to bounce back and lead my team to a W.''
Oregon (5-3, 2-3) got off to a slow start for the second straight week, committed three turnovers and two costly mistakes on special teams. The Ducks were forced to pass after falling behind early and had 270 total yards - 190 below their average - against one of the Pac-12's worst defenses.
''This was a gut check,'' coach Mario Cristobal said. ''We've got to make sure we're working the right way, doing the right things and enhancing those things, and getting ready to take the brunt of what comes with a loss like this.''
Oregon fell behind 27-0 by halftime last week, preventing any chance of a comeback in a 34-20 loss to No. 14 Washington State.
The Ducks got stuck in the starting gate again in the desert.
Arizona picked apart Oregon's defense on its opening drive and the Ducks somehow left Poindexter uncovered on a 22-yard TD reception.
Oregon's offense sputtered early and the Ducks kept turning it over to give the Wildcats short fields.
Travis Dye lost a fumble, star quarterback Justin Herbert tossed an interception on an ill-advised throw and Arizona's Chacho Ulloa broke through to block Tom Snee's punt at the Oregon 6-yard line. Pollack kicked field goals after each play, putting Arizona up 16-0.
The Ducks finally got some momentum going with Herbert's 29-yard TD pass to Dillon Mitchell, but Arizona followed with an 18-play scoring drive capped by Taylor's 1-yard run to lead 23-8 at halftime.
''I thought we had some momentum there, but they came right back and scored,'' Cristobal said.
Tate opened the second half with an 8-yard TD pass to Poindexter, then found Shun Brown for a 27-yard score after a punt hit an Oregon player and Arizona recovered.
Taylor capped the rout by leaping over a defender into the end zone on a 19-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
Oregon will likely drop out of the AP Top 25 after a second straight ugly loss.
Arizona overwhelmed the Ducks in all three phases to move a step closer to bowl eligibility in Sumlin's first season.
HERBERT'S NIGHT
Widely considered a top NFL draft prospect, Herbert did not have an eye-popping performance. He threw for 186 yards on 24-of-48 passing with two touchdowns and an interception.
Cristobal put the blame on the entire offense, not just his junior quarterback.
The Ducks faced third-and-long numerous times in the first half, which allowed Arizona to rush Herbert without worrying about the run. Oregon also was limited to 84 yards rushing on 23 carries.
''As an entire offense, we've got to do a better job of getting him into a rhythm,'' Cristobal said. ''We've got to get on a better schedule where we're not facing a lot of third-and-9s, third-and-10s.''
UP NEXT
Oregon hosts UCLA next Saturday.
Arizona hosts Colorado next Friday.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|27
|Rushing
|4
|13
|Passing
|12
|10
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|3-16
|8-19
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|261
|456
|Total Plays
|71
|84
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|84
|276
|Rush Attempts
|23
|51
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|5.4
|Net Yards Passing
|177
|180
|Comp. - Att.
|24-48
|19-33
|Yards Per Pass
|3.7
|5.5
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-9
|1-9
|Penalties - Yards
|6-53
|11-106
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|8-47.0
|5-42.0
|Return Yards
|26
|80
|Punts - Returns
|1--1
|2-43
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-27
|2-36
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-1
|Kicking
|1/1
|8/8
|Extra Points
|1/1
|5/5
|Field Goals
|0/0
|3/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|177
|PASS YDS
|180
|
|84
|RUSH YDS
|276
|
|261
|TOTAL YDS
|456
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
|J. Herbert
|24/48
|186
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
|J. Herbert
|6
|31
|0
|20
|
Tr. Dye 26 RB
|Tr. Dye
|5
|23
|0
|11
|
T. Brooks-James 20 RB
|T. Brooks-James
|5
|20
|0
|10
|
C. Verdell 34 RB
|C. Verdell
|6
|14
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Mitchell 13 WR
|D. Mitchell
|6
|69
|1
|29
|
J. Breeland 27 TE
|J. Breeland
|4
|34
|0
|15
|
J. Redd 30 WR
|J. Redd
|6
|33
|0
|16
|
Tr. Dye 26 RB
|Tr. Dye
|2
|19
|0
|12
|
B. Schooler 9 WR
|B. Schooler
|3
|14
|1
|7
|
C. Verdell 34 RB
|C. Verdell
|2
|12
|0
|15
|
R. Bay 87 TE
|R. Bay
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Johnson III 3 WR
|J. Johnson III
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Collins 28 WR
|J. Collins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Tr. Dye 35 LB
|Tr. Dye
|12-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Graham Jr. 4 CB
|T. Graham Jr.
|7-0
|0.0
|1
|
N. Pickett 16 S
|N. Pickett
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Baker 51 DL
|G. Baker
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jelks 97 DE
|J. Jelks
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
U. Amadi 7 S
|U. Amadi
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hollins 11 LB
|J. Hollins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jackson 29 LB
|A. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Holland 8 S
|J. Holland
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Apelu 39 LB
|K. Apelu
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lenoir 15 CB
|D. Lenoir
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McGraw 21 S
|M. McGraw
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carlberg 90 DL
|D. Carlberg
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Niu 55 LB
|S. Niu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Breeze 25 S
|B. Breeze
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Tr. Dye 26 RB
|Tr. Dye
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scott 34 DL
|J. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Peleti-Gore 59 LB
|P. Peleti-Gore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Stack 96 K
|A. Stack
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Maimone 42 P
|B. Maimone
|6
|48.0
|3
|56
|
T. Snee 38 P
|T. Snee
|2
|44.0
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Brooks-James 20 RB
|T. Brooks-James
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|
J. Redd 30 WR
|J. Redd
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Sudduth 36 CB
|C. Sudduth
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Tate 14 QB
|K. Tate
|19/33
|189
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Taylor 21 RB
|J. Taylor
|30
|212
|2
|64
|
G. Brightwell 23 RB
|G. Brightwell
|7
|31
|0
|11
|
K. Tate 14 QB
|K. Tate
|7
|26
|0
|15
|
A. Mariscal 25 RB
|A. Mariscal
|5
|8
|0
|3
|
B. Leon 38 RB
|B. Leon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Brown 6 WR
|S. Brown
|10
|96
|1
|27
|
S. Poindexter 19 WR
|S. Poindexter
|2
|30
|2
|22
|
T. Ellison 9 WR
|T. Ellison
|2
|19
|0
|11
|
T. Marcus Jr. 84 WR
|T. Marcus Jr.
|1
|17
|0
|0
|
J. Taylor 21 RB
|J. Taylor
|3
|16
|0
|9
|
S. Berryhill III 86 WR
|S. Berryhill III
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Peterson 18 WR
|C. Peterson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Cooper 7 WR
|D. Cooper
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Schooler 7 LB
|C. Schooler
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fields II 1 LB
|T. Fields II
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Harris 49 DE
|J. Harris
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cooper 31 S
|T. Cooper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Bell 37 S
|X. Bell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hearn 20 CB
|A. Hearn
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Young 5 S
|C. Young
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Young Jr. 19 S
|S. Young Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
P. Johnson 52 DT
|P. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pandy 26 LB
|A. Pandy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ulloa 13 S
|C. Ulloa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Flannigan-Fowles 6 S
|D. Flannigan-Fowles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Colacion 34 LB
|J. Colacion
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Burns 2 CB
|L. Burns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wilborn 14 DE
|K. Wilborn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wallace 3 S
|J. Wallace
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Pollack 30 K
|J. Pollack
|3/3
|34
|5/5
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Klumph 42 P
|D. Klumph
|5
|42.0
|3
|53
|
J. Glatting 16 P
|J. Glatting
|1
|41.0
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Taylor 21 RB
|J. Taylor
|2
|18.0
|21
|0
-
TROY
SALA
38
17
Final ESPN2
-
BAYLOR
13WVU
14
58
Final FS1
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
51
24
Final ESPN2
-
BALLST
OHIO
14
52
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
VATECH
49
28
Final ESPN
-
25APLST
GAS
14
34
Final ESPNU
-
LATECH
FAU
21
13
Final CBSSN
-
MIAMI
BC
14
27
Final ESPN
-
IND
MINN
31
38
Final FS1
-
WYO
COLOST
34
21
Final CBSSN
-
23UTAH
UCLA
41
10
Final ESPN
-
TXTECH
IOWAST
31
40
Final ESP2
-
VANDY
ARK
45
31
Final SECN
-
20WISC
NWEST
17
31
Final FOX
-
BTHN
NEB
9
45
Final BTN
-
2CLEM
FSU
59
10
Final ABC
-
CMICH
AKRON
10
17
Final ESP3
-
ARMY
EMICH
37
22
Final CBSSN
-
MA
UCONN
22
17
Final ESPU
-
WAKE
LVILLE
56
35
Final
-
PURDUE
MICHST
13
23
Final ESPN
-
UNC
UVA
21
31
Final
-
USM
CHARLO
17
20
Final ESP3
-
CSTCAR
GAST
37
34
Final ESP+
-
OREGST
COLO
41
34
Final/OT PACN
-
TCU
KANSAS
26
27
Final FS1
-
KSTATE
8OKLA
14
51
Final FOX
-
CINCY
SMU
26
20
Final/OT CBSSN
-
21SFLA
HOU
36
57
Final ESP2
-
DUKE
PITT
45
54
Final
-
ARIZST
USC
38
35
Final ESP2
-
NILL
BYU
7
6
Final ESPU
-
MTSU
ODU
51
17
Final ESP+
-
18IOWA
17PSU
24
30
Final ESPN
-
9FLA
7UGA
17
36
Final CBS
-
ILL
MD
33
63
Final BTN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
19
61
Final FBOOK
-
RICE
NTEXAS
17
41
Final ESP+
-
12UK
MIZZOU
15
14
Final SECN
-
15WASH
CAL
10
12
Final FS1
-
UNLV
SJST
37
50
Final ATSN
-
TULANE
TULSA
24
17
Final ESPU
-
BOISE
AF
48
38
Final CBSSN
-
14WASHST
24STNFRD
41
38
Final PACN
-
NMEXST
TXSTSM
20
27
Final ESP3
-
22NCST
CUSE
41
51
Final ESP2
-
ARKST
LALAF
43
47
Final ESP+
-
16TXAM
MISSST
13
28
Final ESPN
-
FIU
WKY
38
17
Final beIN
-
UAB
UTEP
19
0
Final ESP+
-
TENN
SC
24
27
Final SECN
-
3ND
NAVY
44
22
Final CBS
-
6TEXAS
OKLAST
35
38
Final ABC
-
SDGST
NEVADA
24
28
Final ESPU
-
19OREG
ARIZ
15
44
Final ESPN
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
20
50
Final ESP2