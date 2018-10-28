Drive Chart
Tate returns, Arizona rolls over No. 19 Oregon 44-15

  Oct 28, 2018
  • Oct 28, 2018

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) J.J. Taylor burst through holes and leaped over defenders. Khalil Tate was sharp in his return. The defense created turnovers, so did special teams.

Stuck in a recent rut, Arizona picked a great time to play its best game of the season.

Taylor ran for 212 yards and two touchdowns, Tate threw for three scores and the Wildcats dominated No. 19 Oregon 44-15 on Saturday night.

''We talked about playing four quarters,'' Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin said. ''Not playing a perfect game, but playing four quarters and we did that.''

Arizona (4-5, 3-3 Pac-12) jumped on the Ducks early and never let them up, turning one Oregon miscue after another into scores.

Tate threw for 189 yards on 19-of-33 passing with an interception after missing last week's game against UCLA with a left ankle injury. Shawn Poindexter caught two touchdown passes and Josh Pollack kicked three field goals for Arizona, which had lost three of four.

''That was my first time missing a game in my whole football career, so that was something different for me to adjust to,'' Tate said. ''I knew I had to bounce back and lead my team to a W.''

Oregon (5-3, 2-3) got off to a slow start for the second straight week, committed three turnovers and two costly mistakes on special teams. The Ducks were forced to pass after falling behind early and had 270 total yards - 190 below their average - against one of the Pac-12's worst defenses.

''This was a gut check,'' coach Mario Cristobal said. ''We've got to make sure we're working the right way, doing the right things and enhancing those things, and getting ready to take the brunt of what comes with a loss like this.''

Oregon fell behind 27-0 by halftime last week, preventing any chance of a comeback in a 34-20 loss to No. 14 Washington State.

The Ducks got stuck in the starting gate again in the desert.

Arizona picked apart Oregon's defense on its opening drive and the Ducks somehow left Poindexter uncovered on a 22-yard TD reception.

Oregon's offense sputtered early and the Ducks kept turning it over to give the Wildcats short fields.

Travis Dye lost a fumble, star quarterback Justin Herbert tossed an interception on an ill-advised throw and Arizona's Chacho Ulloa broke through to block Tom Snee's punt at the Oregon 6-yard line. Pollack kicked field goals after each play, putting Arizona up 16-0.

The Ducks finally got some momentum going with Herbert's 29-yard TD pass to Dillon Mitchell, but Arizona followed with an 18-play scoring drive capped by Taylor's 1-yard run to lead 23-8 at halftime.

''I thought we had some momentum there, but they came right back and scored,'' Cristobal said.

Tate opened the second half with an 8-yard TD pass to Poindexter, then found Shun Brown for a 27-yard score after a punt hit an Oregon player and Arizona recovered.

Taylor capped the rout by leaping over a defender into the end zone on a 19-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oregon will likely drop out of the AP Top 25 after a second straight ugly loss.

Arizona overwhelmed the Ducks in all three phases to move a step closer to bowl eligibility in Sumlin's first season.

HERBERT'S NIGHT

Widely considered a top NFL draft prospect, Herbert did not have an eye-popping performance. He threw for 186 yards on 24-of-48 passing with two touchdowns and an interception.

Cristobal put the blame on the entire offense, not just his junior quarterback.

The Ducks faced third-and-long numerous times in the first half, which allowed Arizona to rush Herbert without worrying about the run. Oregon also was limited to 84 yards rushing on 23 carries.

''As an entire offense, we've got to do a better job of getting him into a rhythm,'' Cristobal said. ''We've got to get on a better schedule where we're not facing a lot of third-and-9s, third-and-10s.''

UP NEXT

Oregon hosts UCLA next Saturday.

Arizona hosts Colorado next Friday.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:32
30-J.Pollack extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
15
44
Touchdown 3:41
21-J.Taylor runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
65
yds
05:36
pos
15
43
Point After TD 9:17
96-A.Stack extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
15
37
Touchdown 9:20
10-J.Herbert complete to 9-B.Schooler. 9-B.Schooler runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
74
yds
05:01
pos
14
37
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:49
30-J.Pollack extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
8
37
Touchdown 2:49
14-K.Tate complete to 6-S.Brown. 6-S.Brown runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
52
yds
03:59
pos
8
36
Point After TD 10:30
30-J.Pollack extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
8
30
Touchdown 10:35
14-K.Tate complete to 19-S.Poindexter. 19-S.Poindexter runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
106
yds
03:30
pos
8
29
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:39
30-J.Pollack extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
8
23
Touchdown 1:43
21-J.Taylor runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
21
plays
63
yds
07:34
pos
8
22
Two Point Conversion 9:17
10-J.Herbert scrambles to ARI End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
8
16
Touchdown 9:25
10-J.Herbert complete to 13-D.Mitchell. 13-D.Mitchell runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
02:09
pos
6
16
Field Goal 11:34
30-J.Pollack 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
0
16
Field Goal 12:53
30-J.Pollack 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
42
yds
00:45
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:00
30-J.Pollack 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
5
yds
00:40
pos
0
10
Point After TD 11:08
30-J.Pollack extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:08
14-K.Tate complete to 19-S.Poindexter. 19-S.Poindexter runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
02:11
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 27
Rushing 4 13
Passing 12 10
Penalty 2 4
3rd Down Conv 3-16 8-19
4th Down Conv 1-3 1-2
Total Net Yards 261 456
Total Plays 71 84
Avg Gain 3.7 5.4
Net Yards Rushing 84 276
Rush Attempts 23 51
Avg Rush Yards 3.7 5.4
Net Yards Passing 177 180
Comp. - Att. 24-48 19-33
Yards Per Pass 3.7 5.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-9 1-9
Penalties - Yards 6-53 11-106
Touchdowns 2 5
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 2 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 8-47.0 5-42.0
Return Yards 26 80
Punts - Returns 1--1 2-43
Kickoffs - Returns 2-27 2-36
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-1
Kicking 1/1 8/8
Extra Points 1/1 5/5
Field Goals 0/0 3/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
19 Oregon 5-3 080715
Arizona 4-5 101314744
O/U 65, ARIZ +9.5
Arizona Stadium Tucson, AZ
 177 PASS YDS 180
84 RUSH YDS 276
261 TOTAL YDS 456
Oregon
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 186 2 1 92.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.6% 2069 20 6 147.2
J. Herbert 24/48 186 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 146 2
J. Herbert 6 31 0 20
Tr. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
69 339 2
Tr. Dye 5 23 0 11
T. Brooks-James 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 220 3
T. Brooks-James 5 20 0 10
C. Verdell 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
115 600 4
C. Verdell 6 14 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Mitchell 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 69 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
48 677 4
D. Mitchell 6 69 1 29
J. Breeland 27 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 240 2
J. Breeland 4 34 0 15
J. Redd 30 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 271 5
J. Redd 6 33 0 16
Tr. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 58 0
Tr. Dye 2 19 0 12
B. Schooler 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 14 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 130 1
B. Schooler 3 14 1 7
C. Verdell 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 149 0
C. Verdell 2 12 0 15
R. Bay 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 54 0
R. Bay 1 5 0 5
J. Johnson III 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 185 4
J. Johnson III 0 0 0 0
J. Collins 28 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Collins 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Tr. Dye 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-0 1 0.0
Tr. Dye 12-0 0.0 0
T. Graham Jr. 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
T. Graham Jr. 7-0 0.0 1
N. Pickett 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
N. Pickett 7-0 0.0 0
G. Baker 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
G. Baker 7-0 0.0 0
J. Jelks 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
J. Jelks 4-0 1.0 0
U. Amadi 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 3 0.0
U. Amadi 3-0 0.0 0
J. Hollins 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
J. Hollins 3-0 0.0 0
A. Jackson 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Jackson 3-0 0.0 0
J. Holland 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 3 0.0
J. Holland 2-0 0.0 0
K. Apelu 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Apelu 2-1 0.0 0
D. Lenoir 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 3 0.0
D. Lenoir 2-0 0.0 0
M. McGraw 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. McGraw 1-0 0.0 0
D. Carlberg 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Carlberg 1-0 0.0 0
S. Niu 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Niu 1-0 0.0 0
B. Breeze 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Breeze 1-0 0.0 0
Tr. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Tr. Dye 1-0 0.0 0
J. Scott 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Scott 1-0 0.0 0
P. Peleti-Gore 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Peleti-Gore 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Stack 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
4/6 16/16
A. Stack 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Maimone 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 48.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
20 45.7 3
B. Maimone 6 48.0 3 56
T. Snee 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 44.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
16 35.8 0
T. Snee 2 44.0 0 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Brooks-James 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 26.1 9 0
T. Brooks-James 1 9.0 9 0
J. Redd 30 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 13.0 18 0
J. Redd 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Sudduth 36 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
C. Sudduth 1 -1.0 -1 0
Arizona
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Tate 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.6% 189 3 1 129.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54% 1604 14 5 135.0
K. Tate 19/33 189 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Taylor 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
30 212 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
167 1029 6
J. Taylor 30 212 2 64
G. Brightwell 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
84 474 2
G. Brightwell 7 31 0 11
K. Tate 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 138 2
K. Tate 7 26 0 15
A. Mariscal 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 76 1
A. Mariscal 5 8 0 3
B. Leon 38 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 21 1
B. Leon 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Brown 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 96 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 485 4
S. Brown 10 96 1 27
S. Poindexter 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 30 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 582 6
S. Poindexter 2 30 2 22
T. Ellison 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 372 3
T. Ellison 2 19 0 11
T. Marcus Jr. 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
T. Marcus Jr. 1 17 0 0
J. Taylor 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 103 0
J. Taylor 3 16 0 9
S. Berryhill III 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 151 1
S. Berryhill III 1 11 0 11
C. Peterson 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 154 3
C. Peterson 0 0 0 0
D. Cooper 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 208 0
D. Cooper 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Schooler 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 2 0.0
C. Schooler 10-1 0.0 0
T. Fields II 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
T. Fields II 5-1 1.0 0
J. Harris 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Harris 4-0 0.0 0
T. Cooper 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Cooper 2-0 0.0 0
X. Bell 37 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
X. Bell 2-0 0.0 0
A. Hearn 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Hearn 2-0 0.0 0
C. Young 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Young 2-0 0.0 0
S. Young Jr. 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 3 0.0
S. Young Jr. 2-0 0.0 1
P. Johnson 52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
P. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
A. Pandy 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Pandy 1-1 0.0 0
C. Ulloa 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Ulloa 1-0 0.0 0
D. Flannigan-Fowles 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Flannigan-Fowles 1-0 0.0 0
J. Colacion 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Colacion 1-0 0.0 0
L. Burns 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Burns 1-0 0.0 0
K. Wilborn 14 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Wilborn 1-0 0.0 0
J. Wallace 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
J. Wallace 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Pollack 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 5/5
SEASON FG XP
8/10 12/12
J. Pollack 3/3 34 5/5 14
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Klumph 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 42.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
39 41.5 3
D. Klumph 5 42.0 3 53
J. Glatting 16 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 41.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 38.7 0
J. Glatting 1 41.0 0 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Taylor 21 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
19 23.5 21 1
J. Taylor 2 18.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Brown 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 8.9 24 0
S. Brown 1 24.0 24 0
C. Ulloa 13 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
C. Ulloa 1 9.0 9 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARIZ 35 1:02 4 -1 Punt
11:08 ARIZ 35 1:03 4 -15 Punt
8:44 OREG 8 1:06 3 6 Punt
5:50 OREG 16 0:00 1 5 Fumble
4:58 ARIZ 35 0:53 5 6 Punt
2:31 OREG 8 0:43 3 41 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:48 ARIZ 35 0:14 4 -10 Punt
11:34 ARIZ 35 2:09 8 65 TD
1:39 ARIZ 35 0:58 10 9 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 OREG 45 0:44 3 1 Punt
10:30 ARIZ 35 1:08 5 -5 Punt
7:35 OREG 35 0:42 3 2 Punt
2:49 ARIZ 10 1:07 5 40 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:21 OREG 26 5:01 14 74 TD
3:32 ARIZ 35 2:28 12 74 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:19 ARIZ 25 2:11 8 75 TD
9:46 OREG 44 0:57 3 1 Punt
7:34 ARIZ 20 1:39 4 17 Punt
5:40 OREG 21 0:40 3 5 FG
4:01 ARIZ 22 1:25 4 17 Punt
1:13 ARIZ 49 0:45 8 37 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:28 OREG 6 0:49 3 1 FG
9:17 OREG 35 7:34 21 88 TD
0:36 ARIZ 5 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:19 OREG 35 0:00 2 79 INT
14:05 ARIZ 4 3:30 8 96 TD
8:42 ARIZ 25 1:03 3 6 Punt
6:48 ARIZ 15 3:59 10 85 TD
1:36 ARIZ 50 0:55 5 24 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:17 OREG 35 5:36 11 65 TD
0:25 ARIZ 1 0:05 2 0
