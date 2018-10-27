|
Thorson leads Northwestern over No. 20 Wisconsin 31-17
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) Clayton Thorson ran for two touchdowns and threw for one, and Northwestern beat No. 20 Wisconsin 31-17 on Saturday.
The first-place Wildcats (5-3, 5-1) solidified themselves as contenders for the Big Ten West championship while gaining some revenge for a loss at Camp Randall Stadium early last season that helped prevent them from winning the division.
They increased their lead over the Badgers (5-3, 3-2) and Purdue - a 23-13 loser at Michigan State - to 1 1/2 games. Iowa, which began the day tied with the Boilermakers and Wisconsin, visited No. 17 Penn State.
With quarterback Alex Hornibrook sidelined by a concussion and the defense without several injured starters, it was simply a rough afternoon for Wisconsin. Northwestern turned two fumbles by star running back Jonathan Taylor and another by quarterback Jack Coan into 17 points on the way to its fourth straight victory.
The Wildcats went on a 17-0 run in the second half after rallying to beat then-winless Nebraska in overtime and beating struggling Rutgers by three last week.
''Around here, a lot of times we're called the Cardiac `Cats,'' Thorson said. ''I don't know how much we like that name. But we haven't given anyone any reason not to call us that so it's nice to get a win like that.''
Thorson was a bit shaky again after struggling in a narrow win at Rutgers. He completed 17 of 30 passes for 167 yards with three interceptions against a short-handed defense. But he ran for two TDs in the first half and found Kyric McGowan for a 24-yard score in the third quarter.
Isaiah Bowser ran for 117 yards and a touchdown. He scored on a 2-yard run early in the fourth, making it 31-10 after Coan fumbled deep in Badgers territory.
''I was proud of the effort certainly of a lot of our guys, but we need to play better football,'' Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said. ''We need to take better care of the football. When you turn it over and you're backed up in the opponent's red zone, that's hard.''
Coan was 20 of 31 for 158 yards and a touchdown in his first career start.
Taylor, the nation's leading rusher, ran for just 46 yards on 11 carries after finishing with 100 or more in eight straight games.
Garrett Groshek ran for 68. But the Badgers lost for the second time in three games.
Northwestern was leading 14-10 early in the third when Wisconsin's Jack Sanborn got flagged for roughing the punter. That set up Thorson's TD pass to McGowan in the back of the end zone.
Taylor then lost his second fumble of the game when Paddy Fisher poked the ball out as he was tackled and Montre Hartage recovered at the Wisconsin 42. That led to a 26-yard field goal by Charlie Kuhbander, making it 24-10 with 2:39 left in the quarter.
The Wildcats added to their lead early in the fourth after Coan dropped the ball on a fake handoff, picked it up, scrambled and fumbled again. Bowser's 2-yard run made it 31-10.
THE TAKEAWAY
Wisconsin: With a chance to move into first place in the division, the Badgers simply came out flat. The offense struggled to move the ball without Hornibrook, and the turnovers didn't help.
Northwestern: The Wildcats will take a more lopsided victory after needing overtime to beat then-winless Nebraska and squeezing past Rutgers by three.
UP NEXT
Wisconsin: Hosts Rutgers on Nov. 3
Northwestern: Hosts Notre Dame on Nov. 3.
More AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|20
|Rushing
|11
|10
|Passing
|6
|8
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|8-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|318
|349
|Total Plays
|65
|79
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|165
|177
|Rush Attempts
|32
|49
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|3.6
|Net Yards Passing
|153
|172
|Comp. - Att.
|20-33
|17-30
|Yards Per Pass
|4.6
|5.7
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-5
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-54
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-3
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|3
|Punts - Avg
|4-36.8
|3-43.3
|Return Yards
|78
|5
|Punts - Returns
|1-11
|2-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-60
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3-7
|0-0
|Kicking
|3/5
|5/5
|Extra Points
|2/2
|4/4
|Field Goals
|1/3
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|153
|PASS YDS
|172
|165
|RUSH YDS
|177
|318
|TOTAL YDS
|349
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
J. Coan 17 QB
|J. Coan
|20/31
|158
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
G. Groshek 37 RB
|G. Groshek
|7
|68
|0
|20
J. Taylor 23 RB
|J. Taylor
|11
|46
|0
|10
D. Davis III 6 WR
|D. Davis III
|1
|19
|0
|19
A. Ingold 45 FB
|A. Ingold
|4
|12
|1
|4
T. Deal 28 RB
|T. Deal
|4
|8
|0
|4
K. Pryor 3 WR
|K. Pryor
|2
|7
|0
|15
J. Coan 17 QB
|J. Coan
|3
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Davis III 6 WR
|D. Davis III
|5
|55
|0
|15
K. Pryor 3 WR
|K. Pryor
|4
|52
|1
|18
G. Groshek 37 RB
|G. Groshek
|4
|20
|0
|7
A. Taylor 4 WR
|A. Taylor
|2
|16
|0
|8
A. Ingold 45 FB
|A. Ingold
|2
|12
|0
|9
J. Ferguson 84 TE
|J. Ferguson
|2
|7
|0
|4
A. Krumholz 24 WR
|A. Krumholz
|0
|0
|0
|0
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|0
|0
|0
|0
J. Coan 17 QB
|J. Coan
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
T. Edwards 53 LB
|T. Edwards
|10-2
|0.0
|0
E. Bondoc 13 S
|E. Bondoc
|7-1
|0.0
|1
R. Connelly 43 LB
|R. Connelly
|7-6
|0.0
|0
O. Sagapolu 99 NT
|O. Sagapolu
|6-0
|0.0
|0
R. Wildgoose 5 CB
|R. Wildgoose
|5-2
|0.0
|0
E. Burrell 25 S
|E. Burrell
|5-1
|0.0
|0
C. Williams 21 CB
|C. Williams
|5-0
|0.0
|0
A. Van Ginkel 17 LB
|A. Van Ginkel
|4-0
|0.0
|0
Z. Baun 56 LB
|Z. Baun
|3-1
|0.0
|1
M. Cone 31 CB
|M. Cone
|2-0
|0.0
|1
F. Hicks 20 CB
|F. Hicks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
C. Orr 54 LB
|C. Orr
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Pfaff 52 DE
|D. Pfaff
|1-0
|0.0
|0
M. Henningsen 92 DE
|M. Henningsen
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
R. Gaglianone 27 K
|R. Gaglianone
|1/2
|36
|2/2
|5
Z. Hintze 39 K
|Z. Hintze
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
C. Allen 90 P
|C. Allen
|4
|36.8
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|3
|14.3
|17
|0
G. Groshek 37 RB
|G. Groshek
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Dunn 16 WR
|J. Dunn
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
C. Thorson 18 QB
|C. Thorson
|17/30
|172
|1
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
I. Bowser 25 RB
|I. Bowser
|34
|112
|1
|11
C. Thorson 18 QB
|C. Thorson
|8
|29
|2
|27
K. McGowan 8 WR
|K. McGowan
|1
|21
|0
|21
C. Hanaoka 1 RB
|C. Hanaoka
|2
|10
|0
|6
B. Holman 16 WR
|B. Holman
|1
|5
|0
|5
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
B. Skowronek 88 WR
|B. Skowronek
|4
|73
|0
|32
C. Green 84 TE
|C. Green
|5
|36
|0
|11
K. McGowan 8 WR
|K. McGowan
|1
|24
|1
|24
F. Nagel 2 WR
|F. Nagel
|3
|18
|0
|10
C. Hanaoka 1 RB
|C. Hanaoka
|2
|8
|0
|5
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|1
|7
|0
|7
J. Jefferson 12 WR
|J. Jefferson
|1
|6
|0
|6
T. Pugh 80 TE
|T. Pugh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
B. Gallagher 51 LB
|B. Gallagher
|9-1
|0.0
|0
P. Fisher 42 LB
|P. Fisher
|7-0
|0.0
|0
M. Hartage 24 CB
|M. Hartage
|5-0
|0.0
|0
S. Miller 91 DL
|S. Miller
|4-0
|0.0
|0
J. Pace 13 DB
|J. Pace
|4-2
|0.0
|0
J. McGee 41 S
|J. McGee
|4-1
|0.0
|0
F. Wyatt 92 DL
|F. Wyatt
|3-1
|0.0
|0
J. Gaziano 97 DL
|J. Gaziano
|3-0
|0.0
|0
T. Williams 3 DB
|T. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
N. Hall 32 LB
|N. Hall
|2-0
|0.0
|0
T. Whillock 7 DB
|T. Whillock
|1-1
|0.0
|0
E. Brown IV 98 DE
|E. Brown IV
|1-0
|1.0
|0
J. Thompson 99 DL
|J. Thompson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
T. Goens 83 DL
|T. Goens
|1-1
|0.0
|0
C. Ruiz 18 DB
|C. Ruiz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
A. Miller 95 DL
|A. Miller
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
C. Kuhbander 14 K
|C. Kuhbander
|1/1
|26
|4/4
|7
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Collins 49 P
|J. Collins
|3
|43.3
|2
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
TCU
KANSAS
17
14
3rd 3:00 FS1
OREGST
COLO
10
31
3rd 8:13 PACN
MTSU
ODU
31
10
3rd 14:05 ESP+
DUKE
PITT
28
17
3rd 11:02
NILL
BYU
7
3
3rd 8:48 ESPU
CINCY
SMU
7
7
3rd 14:17 CBSSN
12UK
MIZZOU
3
14
2nd 0:49 SECN
NMEX
UTAHST
3
49
2nd 3:41 FBOOK
21SFLA
HOU
21
28
2nd 0:00 ABC
18IOWA
17PSU
17
17
2nd 0:00 ESPN
KSTATE
8OKLA
7
34
2nd 0:00 FOX
ARIZST
USC
24
14
2nd 0:00 ESP2
9FLA
7UGA
7
13
2nd 0:00 CBS
ILL
MD
9
28
2nd 0:00 BTN
RICE
NTEXAS
10
17
2nd 0:00 ESP+
TROY
SALA
38
17
Final ESPN2
TOLEDO
WMICH
51
24
Final ESPN2
BALLST
OHIO
14
52
Final CBSSN
BAYLOR
13WVU
14
58
Final FS1
GATECH
VATECH
49
28
Final ESPN
25APLST
GAS
14
34
Final ESPNU
LATECH
FAU
21
13
Final CBSSN
MIAMI
BC
14
27
Final ESPN
IND
MINN
31
38
Final FS1
WYO
COLOST
34
21
Final CBSSN
23UTAH
UCLA
41
10
Final ESPN
WAKE
LVILLE
56
35
Final
20WISC
NWEST
17
31
Final FOX
VANDY
ARK
45
31
Final SECN
BTHN
NEB
9
45
Final BTN
TXTECH
IOWAST
31
40
Final ESPN2
ARMY
EMICH
37
22
Final CBSSN
CMICH
AKRON
10
17
Final ESP3
PURDUE
MICHST
13
23
Final ESPN
MA
UCONN
22
17
Final ESPU
2CLEM
FSU
59
10
Final ABC
UNC
UVA
21
31
Final
USM
CHARLO
17
20
Final ESP3
CSTCAR
GAST
37
34
Final ESP+
UNLV
SJST
0
057.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 6:30pm ATSN
15WASH
CAL
0
046 O/U
+12
Sat 6:30pm FS1
14WASHST
24STNFRD
0
055.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm PACN
TULANE
TULSA
0
048.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
BOISE
AF
0
058 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
22NCST
CUSE
0
066 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN2
NMEXST
TXSTSM
0
054.5 O/U
+1
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
ARKST
LALAF
0
069.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
16TXAM
MISSST
0
042.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
FIU
WKY
0
054 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm beIN
UAB
UTEP
0
050 O/U
+14.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
TENN
SC
0
053 O/U
-9
Sat 7:30pm SECN
3ND
NAVY
0
054.5 O/U
+23.5
Sat 8:00pm CBS
6TEXAS
OKLAST
0
060.5 O/U
+3
Sat 8:00pm ABC
SDGST
NEVADA
0
045.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPU
19OREG
ARIZ
0
065 O/U
+9.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
HAWAII
FRESNO
0
059.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:30pm ESP2