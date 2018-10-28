Drive Chart
NCST
CUSE

No Text

Syracuse beats No. 22 NC State 51-41

  • STATS AP
  Oct 28, 2018

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) Quarterback Eric Dungey said he thought he was getting complacent when Syracuse coach Dino Babers declined to name a starter before the biggest game of the season.

After a week of heated competition in practice with redshirt freshman Tommy DeVito, the hero in last week's double-overtime victory over North Carolina, the Orange senior got the nod on Saturday night against No. 22 North Carolina State and delivered big-time. Dungey threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, and Syracuse won 51-41 to become eligible for the postseason for the first time in five years.

''I think it is huge for this senior class,'' said Dungey, who finished 27 of 38 for 411 yards passing and rushed for 32 to reach 10,064 total yards for his career. ''We've been through a lot. This is a great win. Every win against a ranked opponent is big.''

Syracuse (6-2, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) improved to 5-0 in the Carrier Dome, and it was only the Orange's second win in 12 games against the Wolfpack.

''It was a fabulous win,'' said Babers, who was 4-8 in each of his first two seasons with the Orange. ''For a team to have the opportunity to have a winning season, it's something I'll always be proud of.''

N.C. State (5-2, 2-2), which was coming off its first loss of the season, a 41-7 thrashing at No. 2 Clemson, fell behind early, rallied, then ran out of time at the end. Orange linebacker Andrew Armstrong sealed the victory with an interception at the Wolfpack 23-yard line with 2:18 left, the only turnover of the game.

''For us to get that turnover was the difference,'' Babers said. ''It only took one the way we were playing.''

Dungey outdueled the Wolfpack's Ryan Finley in a game punctuated by big plays by both stars. Finley was 26 of 44 for a career-high 473 yards and three scores as the teams combined for 1,102 total yards. He hit Kelvin Harmon 11 times for a career-high 247 yards and two scores.

''I think we've got to put it behind us,'' Finley said. ''I think the defense gave us a shot down the stretch. We had a drive to win. We just didn't make it happen. Give them credit. They played well.''

Dungey, who was averaging 273.8 yards offensively per game, passed for 204 yards in a first-quarter blitz that gave Syracuse a 24-7 lead, and his 1-yard plunge in the third quarter, his ninth rushing touchdown of the season and 29th of his career, put the Orange ahead 34-20.

The Wolfpack responded with a 75-yard scoring drive keyed by Finley's 49-yard pass to tight end Cary Angeline, who was all alone down the right side. That set up Brady Bodine's 1-yard run.

Dungey then hit Taj Harris for a 31-yard TD, faking a run before hitting his wide-open freshman receiver. The play left Dungey just 16 yards shy of 10,000 for his career, tops in school history.

Finley's 16-yard pass to Angeline set up Reggie Gallaspy's 1-yard run early in the fourth, cutting the Orange lead to 41-34.

''I'm proud of our guys for finding a way to get back into it,'' North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren said. ''The bottom line, in the second half we couldn't get off the field. We needed to score on every possession. That's the kind of game it was.''

Andre Szmyt's 41-yard field goal, his third field goal of the game, gave the Orange a 10-point lead with 9:44 to play and was his 21st of the season, a school record. Dungey keyed that drive with a 29-yard pass to Sean Riley on a third-and-21 play.

A key for the Orange defense was trying to put pressure on Finley, a tall order considering the Wolfpack had only allowed three sacks on the year. Syracuse pressured a lot and managed to sack him once, but the Orange did force the Wolfpack into four three-and-outs in gaining the big early lead.

After a 29-yard field goal by Szmyt early in the first, Finley hit a streaking Emeka Emezie down the middle for a 67-yard touchdown and a 7-3 lead.

The Orange responded in 36 seconds, with Dungey lofting a perfectly thrown pass to Nykeim Johnson deep down the middle for an 82-yard score.

The Syracuse defense forced two more three-and-outs, and Dungey took advantage. He hit Jamal Custis for 45 yards down the right sideline to set up Jarveon Howard's 2-yard scoring run, then completed a 20-yard touchdown pass to Custis for a 24-7 lead with 2:39 left in the opening period. The scoring pass to Custis was set up by a 48-yard completion by tailback Dontae Strickland to Riley, who had 10 catches for a career-high 164 yards.

Unfazed, the Wolfpack responded with a 13-point surge to narrow the lead to 24-20, getting a pair of short field goals (25 and 29 yards) from Christopher Dunn and taking advantage of a crucial penalty by the Orange.

After Syracuse forced its fourth three-and-out of the game, Riley was called for roughing the kicker. Given new life, Finley hit Harmon on a 74-yard bomb midway through the second.

Szmyt's 45-yard field goal gave the Orange a 27-20 halftime lead.

THIRD DOWN

North Carolina State entered the game converting half of their third downs in league play (20 of 40), the top mark in the ACC. The Wolfpack converted just 3 of 11 in the opening half and finished 6 of 15.

QUARTERBACK SHUFFLE

DeVito, who had played in five games and was 28 of 53 for 399 yards and four TDs with one interception, played one series in the second quarter to try to jumpstart the Orange offense like he did a week ago. Syracuse punted after three plays that included an intentional grounding.

THE TAKEAWAY

North Carolina State: The Wolfpack have plenty of firepower with Finley at the helm but likely will fall out of the national rankings.

Syracuse: The Orange have not been ranked since 2001 and though they didn't get any votes last week they have proved their mettle. With Dungey at the helm, the offense continues to put up a lot of points. They entered the game averaging 42.6, tops in the ACC, and have scored over 50 four times.

UP NEXT

North Carolina State will try to clinch bowl eligibility at home against Florida State next Saturday

Syracuse plays at Wake Forest next Saturday.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:05
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
51
Touchdown 1:09
4-D.Strickland runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
41
yds
01:14
pos
41
50
Point After TD 7:23
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
44
Touchdown 7:27
15-R.Finley complete to 3-K.Harmon. 3-K.Harmon runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
02:17
pos
40
44
Field Goal 10:32
91-A.Szmyt 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
42
yds
03:56
pos
34
44
Point After TD 14:28
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
41
Touchdown 14:31
25-R.Gallaspy runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
14
plays
94
yds
03:48
pos
33
41
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:11
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
41
Touchdown 4:17
2-E.Dungey complete to 80-T.Harris. 80-T.Harris runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
01:53
pos
27
40
Point After TD 6:10
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
34
Touchdown 6:13
33-B.Bodine runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
03:02
pos
26
34
Point After TD 9:15
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
34
Touchdown 9:19
2-E.Dungey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
14
plays
75
yds
5:16
pos
20
33
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:14
91-A.Szmyt 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
58
yds
00:28
pos
20
27
Field Goal 3:17
32-C.Dunn 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
13
yds
1:09
pos
20
24
Point After TD 7:40
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
24
Touchdown 7:50
15-R.Finley complete to 3-K.Harmon. 3-K.Harmon runs 74 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
76
yds
01:14
pos
16
24
Field Goal 10:53
32-C.Dunn 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
63
yds
02:29
pos
10
24
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:39
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
24
Touchdown 2:45
2-E.Dungey complete to 17-J.Custis. 17-J.Custis runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
68
yds
00:37
pos
7
23
Point After TD 6:11
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 6:11
28-J.Howard runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
60
yds
1:23
pos
7
16
Point After TD 9:08
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 9:19
2-E.Dungey complete to 82-N.Johnson. 82-N.Johnson runs 82 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
65
yds
00:25
pos
7
9
Point After TD 9:44
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 9:54
15-R.Finley complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie runs 67 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
65
yds
00:30
pos
6
3
Field Goal 11:04
91-A.Szmyt 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
55
yds
02:53
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 30
Rushing 6 5
Passing 13 19
Penalty 2 6
3rd Down Conv 6-15 5-12
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 535 522
Total Plays 73 79
Avg Gain 7.3 6.6
Net Yards Rushing 68 81
Rush Attempts 29 37
Avg Rush Yards 2.3 2.2
Net Yards Passing 467 441
Comp. - Att. 26-44 30-42
Yards Per Pass 10.6 10.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-6 5-39
Penalties - Yards 9-95 9-65
Touchdowns 5 6
Rushing TDs 2 3
Passing TDs 3 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 2-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 5-41.4 5-40.0
Return Yards 12 51
Punts - Returns 1--3 1-15
Kickoffs - Returns 1-15 2-34
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-2
Kicking 7/7 9/9
Extra Points 5/5 6/6
Field Goals 2/2 3/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
22 NC State 5-2 71371441
Syracuse 6-2 243141051
O/U 66, CUSE +2.5
Carrier Dome Syracuse, NY
 467 PASS YDS 441
68 RUSH YDS 81
535 TOTAL YDS 522
NC State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Finley 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.1% 473 3 1 167.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.8% 2250 13 6 149.8
R. Finley 26/44 473 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Gallaspy 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 65 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
117 448 9
R. Gallaspy 19 65 1 14
B. Bodine 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 11 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 92 2
B. Bodine 3 11 1 7
T. Pennix 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 68 0
T. Pennix 2 6 0 3
R. Finley 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 26 0
R. Finley 3 0 0 4
C. Riley 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -11 0
C. Riley 1 -11 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Harmon 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
11 247 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 794 4
K. Harmon 11 247 2 74
E. Emezie 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 89 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 345 3
E. Emezie 4 89 1 67
C. Angeline 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 64 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 102 1
C. Angeline 2 64 0 49
T. Thomas 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 252 2
T. Thomas 3 37 0 22
J. Meyers 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 416 1
J. Meyers 5 36 0 11
R. Gallaspy 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 13 0
R. Gallaspy 1 0 0 0
D. Autenrieth 42 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Autenrieth 0 0 0 0
C. Riley 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 184 1
C. Riley 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Pratt 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
15-2 0 2.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
15-2 0 2.5
G. Pratt 15-2 2.5 0
S. Griffin 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
S. Griffin 7-0 0.0 0
J. Morehead 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
J. Morehead 6-1 0.0 0
C. Ingram 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
C. Ingram 5-0 0.0 0
D. Wright 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.5
D. Wright 4-1 0.5 0
D. Roseboro 45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
D. Roseboro 3-0 1.0 0
E. Bryant 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
E. Bryant 3-0 1.0 0
T. Kidd-Glass 34 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Kidd-Glass 3-0 0.0 0
T. Smith 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Smith 3-0 0.0 0
L. Murchison 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Murchison 2-0 0.0 0
J. Smith-Williams 39 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Smith-Williams 2-1 0.0 0
I. Moore 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Moore 1-0 0.0 0
B. Miller 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Miller 1-0 0.0 0
T. Ingle 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Ingle 1-0 0.0 0
J. Boletepeli 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Boletepeli 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dunn 32 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
10/13 25/25
C. Dunn 2/2 29 5/5 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Cole III 90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 41.4 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
23 42.7 0
A. Cole III 5 41.4 0 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Trowell 8 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 20.6 15 0
M. Trowell 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Thomas 87 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -3.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 9.5 0 0
T. Thomas 1 -3.0 0 0
Syracuse
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
E. Dungey 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.1% 411 3 0 188.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.6% 1844 13 4 139.3
E. Dungey 27/38 411 3 0
D. Strickland 4 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 48 0 0 503.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 48 0 0 503.2
D. Strickland 1/1 48 0 0
T. Devito 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 21 0 0 125.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.6% 420 4 1 136.6
T. Devito 2/3 21 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Strickland 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 43 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 290 6
D. Strickland 11 43 1 8
E. Dungey 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 32 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
107 509 9
E. Dungey 15 32 1 17
M. Neal 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
100 490 2
M. Neal 5 17 0 7
J. Howard 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 4 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 215 3
J. Howard 5 4 1 2
T. Devito 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 8 1
T. Devito 1 -15 0 -15
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Riley 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 164 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 488 2
S. Riley 10 164 0 48
N. Johnson 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 136 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 456 3
N. Johnson 7 136 1 82
T. Harris 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 86 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 326 2
T. Harris 6 86 1 31
J. Custis 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 80 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 672 5
J. Custis 3 80 1 45
M. Neal 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 59 0
M. Neal 1 11 0 11
R. Pierce 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 68 3
R. Pierce 1 6 0 6
D. Butler 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 120 0
D. Butler 1 0 0 0
D. Strickland 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 81 0
D. Strickland 1 -3 0 -3
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Foster 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
E. Foster 7-0 0.0 0
R. Guthrie 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
R. Guthrie 7-1 0.0 0
I. Melifonwu 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
I. Melifonwu 6-0 0.0 0
K. Whitner 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
K. Whitner 6-1 0.0 0
S. Bradshaw 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
S. Bradshaw 4-1 0.0 0
A. Robinson 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Robinson 3-0 0.0 0
A. Armstrong 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
A. Armstrong 2-0 0.0 1
S. Cullen 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Cullen 2-0 0.0 0
K. Coleman 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Coleman 2-0 0.0 0
A. Cisco 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Cisco 2-0 0.0 0
C. Slayton 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Slayton 1-0 1.0 0
C. Fredrick 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
C. Fredrick 1-0 0.0 0
A. Cordy 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Cordy 1-0 0.0 0
A. Stritzinger 32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Stritzinger 1-0 0.0 0
C. Okechukwu 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Okechukwu 1-0 0.0 0
T. Williams 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
T. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
K. Ruff 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Ruff 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Szmyt 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 6/6
SEASON FG XP
21/23 40/40
A. Szmyt 3/3 45 6/6 15
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Hofrichter 10 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 40.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
41 44.5 3
S. Hofrichter 5 40.0 3 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Riley 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 17.8 22 0
S. Riley 2 17.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Riley 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 20.4 15 1
S. Riley 1 15.0 15 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CUSE 35 0:59 4 -5 Punt
10:24 CUSE 35 0:30 3 65 TD
9:08 CUSE 35 1:24 4 -15 Punt
6:08 CUSE 35 0:41 4 -7 Punt
4:09 NCST 25 0:40 3 3 Punt
2:39 CUSE 35 2:29 15 68 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:04 NCST 9 1:14 4 91 TD
5:45 NCST 27 2:23 9 62 FG
1:40 NCST 11 0:53 6 25 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:15 CUSE 35 3:02 8 65 TD
4:11 CUSE 35 3:48 14 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:44 CUSE 35 2:17 7 65 TD
3:19 NCST 15 0:12 3 64 INT
1:05 CUSE 35 0:27 4 14
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:57 CUSE 34 2:53 9 55 FG
9:44 NCST 35 0:25 3 65 TD
7:38 CUSE 40 1:27 5 60 TD
5:22 CUSE 30 1:05 5 6 Punt
3:22 CUSE 32 0:37 3 68 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:49 NCST 35 1:41 6 8 Fumble
7:40 NCST 35 1:14 6 7 Punt
3:17 NCST 35 1:30 7 58 Punt
0:42 CUSE 30 0:28 4 43 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:06 NCST 35 0:00 16 75 TD
6:10 NCST 35 1:53 6 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:28 NCST 35 3:56 11 51 FG
7:23 NCST 35 3:59 9 26 Punt
2:23 NCST 21 1:14 7 21 TD
