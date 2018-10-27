Drive Chart
Kyler Murray lead No. 8 Oklahoma past Kansas State, 51-14

  STATS AP
  Oct 27, 2018

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Oklahoma is starting to look like a complete team.

Kyler Murray passed for 352 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score to help No. 8 Oklahoma beat Kansas State 51-14 on Saturday. The Sooners (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) rolled up a season-high 702 total yards and only punted once, and that was in the fourth quarter after Murray was done for the day.

But the defense did its job, too, putting together its second consecutive solid performance under interim defensive coordinator Ruffin McNeill. Oklahoma held the Wildcats (3-5, 1-4) to 245 yards, a season low for an opponent, a week after holding TCU to 275 yards.

''For them to have some success after some of the changes - to have that success makes a difference, and it continues to breed confidence,'' Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. ''So the key is, as the success comes, the work ethic has got to continue to rise. Ruffin's done a great job. It's not an easy role to step into.''

Kansas State's Alex Barnes, who entered the game as the Big 12's leading rusher, was limited to 28 yards on 13 carries. He rushed for 250 yards against Baylor and 181 against Oklahoma State in his previous two games.

''He's been tremendous against everybody, so that's, of all the stats in the game, that's one of the ones that I know I'm most proud of,'' Riley said.

Linebacker Kenneth Murray said the defensive improvement has stemmed from keeping things simple and players holding each other accountable.

''At the end of the day, it's about us,'' he said. ''It's about us playing for each other, and I think that's the biggest thing that we've built on these last few weeks, is just playing for the brother next to you, not trying to let the brother down next to you. I think our brotherhood right now is at an all-time high.''

As for the Oklahoma offense, it purred as usual. The Sooners scored at least 45 points for the fourth consecutive game. CeeDee Lamb caught four passes for a career-high 160 yards and two touchdowns, and Kennedy Brooks ran for 94 yards and two scores.

The Sooners gained 209 yards in the first quarter and took a 17-0 lead. Murray threw two touchdown passes in the period, including an 82-yard connection with Lamb.

Murray ran for a 9-yard touchdown in the second quarter to push the lead to 31-7, and the Sooners were ahead 34-7 at the break. Murray completed 17 of 22 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 37 yards and another score in the first half.

Skylar Thompson passed for 108 yards and ran for 54 for Kansas State. Two weeks after a dominant performance against Oklahoma State, the Wildcats regressed.

''I'll have to reinvest some time and try and find out if the ship has ever been in this condition before,'' Kansas State coach Bill Snyder said. ''I'm not sure that it has.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Kansas State: The Wildcats ran for 319 yards against Baylor and 291 yards against Oklahoma State in their previous two games. They found the going tough against the Sooners, a bit of a surprise against a Sooner team that had struggled at times against the run this season. Kansas State gained just 137 yards rushing on 32 carries.

Oklahoma: The Sooners won time of possession for the second straight week, and for just the third time this season. They ran for 322 yards on 39 carries, a good sign for a team that lost star running back Rodney Anderson in the second game of the season.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Sooners might not move up much in the next poll, but they helped perception with a second consecutive dominant performance.

RUSS RETURNS

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook stood on Oklahoma's sideline during Saturday's game.

Westbrook was the NBA's MVP in 2016-17 and has averaged a triple-double the past two years. He attended Oklahoma's game against UCLA earlier this season, but he wore UCLA gear because he went to college there.

''I did see him,'' Kyler Murray said. ''I did see him on the other sideline when we played UCLA, so it's nice that he came to show love.''

STEADY LAMB

Lamb caught a touchdown pass for the seventh straight game. He has nine touchdown receptions in that span. For the season, he has 34 receptions for 674 yards.

UP NEXT

Kansas State plays at TCU on Saturday.

Oklahoma plays at Texas Tech on Saturday.

---

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:54
10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
51
Touchdown 9:58
32-J.Silmon runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
80
yds
03:03
pos
13
51
Field Goal 13:43
43-A.Seibert 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
84
yds
05:40
pos
7
51
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:20
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
48
Touchdown 8:31
1-K.Murray complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
73
yds
02:33
pos
7
47
Point After TD 12:29
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
41
Touchdown 12:43
26-K.Brooks runs 86 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
91
yds
00:43
pos
7
40
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:31
43-A.Seibert 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
12
yds
01:44
pos
7
34
Point After TD 2:15
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
31
Touchdown 2:20
1-K.Murray runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
90
yds
03:05
pos
7
30
Point After TD 7:29
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
24
Touchdown 7:34
26-K.Brooks runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
01:57
pos
7
23
Point After TD 10:03
10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 9:31
10-S.Thompson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
17
plays
84
yds
01:30
pos
6
17
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:35
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
Touchdown 1:46
1-K.Murray complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb runs 82 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
81
yds
00:39
pos
0
16
Field Goal 7:45
43-A.Seibert 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
59
yds
03:38
pos
0
10
Point After TD 12:56
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:00
1-K.Murray complete to 80-G.Calcaterra. 80-G.Calcaterra runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
69
yds
1:35
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 13 32
Rushing 6 15
Passing 5 15
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 4-12 6-10
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 245 702
Total Plays 53 68
Avg Gain 4.6 10.3
Net Yards Rushing 137 322
Rush Attempts 32 39
Avg Rush Yards 4.3 8.3
Net Yards Passing 108 380
Comp. - Att. 13-21 22-29
Yards Per Pass 5.1 13.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties - Yards 4-50 5-69
Touchdowns 2 6
Rushing TDs 2 3
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 2-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 7-46.9 1-36.0
Return Yards 41 37
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-10
Kickoffs - Returns 2-41 1-27
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 2/2 9/9
Extra Points 2/2 6/6
Field Goals 0/0 3/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Kansas State 3-5 070714
8 Oklahoma 7-1 171714351
O/U 65, OKLA -24.5
Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Norman, OK
 108 PASS YDS 380
137 RUSH YDS 322
245 TOTAL YDS 702
Kansas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.9% 108 0 0 105.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.2% 988 5 3 117.3
S. Thompson 13/21 108 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 54 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
80 359 4
S. Thompson 7 54 1 24
J. Silmon 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 51 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 69 1
J. Silmon 8 51 1 23
A. Barnes 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
151 816 9
A. Barnes 13 28 0 5
D. Warmack 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 95 0
D. Warmack 3 6 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Schoen 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 338 2
D. Schoen 4 47 0 22
M. Knowles 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
M. Knowles 3 25 0 14
I. Zuber 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 496 3
I. Zuber 2 18 0 9
A. Harter 80 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
A. Harter 1 11 0 11
W. Gill 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
W. Gill 1 7 0 7
Z. Reuter 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 99 0
Z. Reuter 1 6 0 6
B. Gammon 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 35 0
B. Gammon 0 0 0 0
J. Silmon 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -6 0
J. Silmon 1 -6 0 -6
Defense T-A SACK INT
W. Neil, Jr. 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
W. Neil, Jr. 8-1 0.0 0
D. Patton 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
D. Patton 6-2 0.0 0
K. Ball 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
K. Ball 5-2 0.0 0
T. Dishon 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Dishon 4-0 0.0 0
D. Goolsby 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Goolsby 3-1 0.0 0
E. Walker 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
E. Walker 3-2 0.0 0
J. McPherson 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
J. McPherson 3-1 0.0 0
W. Hubert 56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
W. Hubert 3-0 0.0 0
A. Parker 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
A. Parker 3-0 0.0 0
R. Walker 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Walker 2-0 0.0 0
K. McGee 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. McGee 2-1 0.0 0
K. Adams 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
K. Adams 2-2 0.0 0
J. Mittie 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Mittie 1-0 0.0 0
C. Johnston 13 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Johnston 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hughes 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Hughes 1-2 0.0 0
J. Durham 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. Durham 1-0 0.0 0
L. Robinson 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Robinson 1-1 0.0 0
L. Weber 12 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Weber 1-0 0.0 0
B. Massie 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Massie 0-1 0.0 0
J. Silmon 32 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Silmon 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Lynch 10 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
9/11 9/9
B. Lynch 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Anctil 21 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 46.9 5
SEASON NO AVG IN20
10 45.7 5
D. Anctil 7 46.9 5 65
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Zuber 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 20.5 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 16.0 22 0
I. Zuber 2 20.5 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Oklahoma
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Ky. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
79.2% 352 3 0 243.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.2% 2329 28 3 227.3
Ky. Murray 19/24 352 3 0
A. Kendall 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 28 0 0 133.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.6% 122 1 0 150.3
A. Kendall 3/4 28 0 0
N. Basquine 83 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
N. Basquine 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 94 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 454 6
K. Brooks 5 94 2 86
T. Pledger 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 91 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 179 0
T. Pledger 13 91 0 21
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 58 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
89 516 5
T. Sermon 8 58 0 28
Ky. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 46 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 474 6
Ky. Murray 5 46 1 23
M. Sutton 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 152 2
M. Sutton 3 18 0 12
A. Kendall 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 21 0
A. Kendall 3 17 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 160 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 674 9
C. Lamb 4 160 2 82
G. Calcaterra 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 57 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 224 2
G. Calcaterra 2 57 1 35
N. Basquine 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 0
N. Basquine 2 30 0 24
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 145 0
T. Sermon 4 27 0 10
M. Brown 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 738 7
M. Brown 2 22 0 11
C. Rambo 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
C. Rambo 1 17 0 17
C. Meier 45 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 94 2
C. Meier 1 16 0 16
R. Turner 28 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
R. Turner 1 16 0 16
M. Tease 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 58 1
M. Tease 1 12 0 12
L. Morris 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 252 6
L. Morris 2 11 0 6
A. Miller 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 75 2
A. Miller 1 10 0 10
J. Hall 27 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Hall 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Bolton 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
C. Bolton 6-0 0.0 0
P. Motley 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 3 0.0
P. Motley 5-0 0.0 0
Ke. Murray 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
Ke. Murray 5-2 0.0 0
J. Redmond 31 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Redmond 4-1 0.0 0
A. Bledsoe 72 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Bledsoe 3-0 0.0 0
K. Mann 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
K. Mann 2-1 0.0 0
C. Kelly 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Kelly 2-1 0.0 0
K. Haughton 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Haughton 2-0 0.0 0
J. Parker 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Parker 2-0 0.0 0
R. Barnes 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
R. Barnes 2-2 0.0 0
T. Norwood 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Norwood 2-1 0.0 0
M. Edwards 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Edwards 1-1 0.0 0
M. Overton 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Overton 1-1 0.0 0
R. Jones 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Jones 1-1 0.0 0
N. Gallimore 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Gallimore 1-1 0.0 0
D. White 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. White 1-2 0.0 0
J. Broiles 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Broiles 1-0 0.0 0
B. Radley-Hiles 44 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Radley-Hiles 1-0 0.0 0
R. Perkins 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Perkins 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Seibert 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 6/6
SEASON FG XP
9/11 51/51
A. Seibert 3/3 32 6/6 15
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Seibert 43 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 36.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
20 42.6 1
A. Seibert 1 36.0 1 36
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Brown 6 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 28.7 27 0
T. Brown 1 27.0 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 5.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 10.5 10 0
C. Lamb 2 5.0 10 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:56 OKLA 35 0:41 4 -2 Punt
7:35 OKLA 35 5:05 10 13 Punt
1:35 OKLA 35 1:30 17 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:29 OKLA 35 1:59 5 0 Punt
2:15 OKLA 35 0:00 1 43
0:27 OKLA 35 0:05 2 -18 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:17 OKLA 35 0:00 4 -10 Punt
12:29 OKLA 35 1:21 4 -1 Punt
8:20 OKLA 35 1:38 6 10 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:01 OKLA 35 3:03 8 75 TD
8:05 KSTATE 7 2:05 7 47 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KSTATE 35 2:00 10 69 TD
11:23 OKLA 26 3:38 8 59 FG
2:25 OKLA 19 0:39 2 81 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:31 KSTATE 35 1:57 8 65 TD
5:25 OKLA 10 3:05 8 90 TD
2:15 KSTATE 22 1:44 4 12 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:26 OKLA 9 0:43 2 91 TD
11:04 OKLA 27 2:33 5 73 TD
6:02 OKLA 11 5:40 15 84 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:54 KSTATE 35 1:45 5 22 Punt
5:18 OKLA 7 4:03 8 46
NCAA FB Scores