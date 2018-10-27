Drive Chart
UTAH
UCLA

No Text

No. 23 Utah rolls over UCLA 41-10 behind Moss' career night

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 27, 2018

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) Zack Moss rushed for a career-high 211 yards and scored three touchdowns, helping No. 23 Utah beat UCLA 41-10 on Friday night.

Britain Covey had 132 all-purpose yards and threw a touchdown pass for the Utes (6-2, 4-2 Pac-12), who won their fourth consecutive game. Armand Shyne ran for a touchdown and Matt Gay kicked two field goals.

''We got back to playing Utah football and we've been able to do a lot of good things,'' Moss said.

Joshua Kelley ran for 90 yards and a touchdown, but the Bruins (2-6, 2-3) were unable to get their third straight win. Wilton Speight was 20 of 40 for 164 yards passing.

Utah scored 28 straight points after falling behind 7-3 in the first quarter. Covey threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cole Fotheringham off a reverse to make it 10-7 midway through the second quarter, and Moss had 1-yard touchdown runs in the second and third quarter.

''Some of those runs Zack made were sheer toughness and willpower,'' Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. ''He's like a sledgehammer in between the tackles.''

Shyne's 2-yard touchdown run made it 31-7 after Julian Blackmon picked off Speight, who started for the first time since sustaining a back injury in the season opener against Cincinnati.

Utah scored 40 points in four consecutive conference games for the first time since 2004, when the undefeated team coached by Urban Meyer closed out the regular season with five such games as a member of the Mountain West.

''Everyone is just flowing in the right direction and we need to, especially at the back end of the year,'' Moss said. ''It's like we're fresh and everyone else is dead right now because we've worked so hard.''

Kelley had a 25-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-inches in the first quarter to give UCLA an early lead, but the Bruins defense could not keep Moss and Utah's rushing offense in check. Utah finished with 325 yards on the ground and averaged 6.5 yards per carry.

''We didn't tackle well in the first half, we didn't tackle well in the second half,'' UCLA coach Chip Kelly said.

Utah safety Marquise Blair was ejected for targeting in the third quarter and will miss the first half at Arizona State. Blair made helmet-to-helmet contact with Speight when he was sliding at the end of an 11-yard run.

THE TAKEAWAY

Utah: The Utes avoided the letdown that has kept them from winning the Pac-12 South in previous seasons. Utah had followed home wins over Southern California in 2014 and 2016 with road losses, but there was no such slip-up this season. If Utah can maintain dominant play on both sides of the line of scrimmage for three more conference games, coach Kyle Whittingham will finally reach the Pac-12 title game for the first time on Nov. 30.

UCLA: The Bruins still have work to do. Consecutive wins might have created the impression UCLA had turned the corner in Kelly's first season, but there were too many drops, penalties and missed tackles to take advantage when Utah appeared vulnerable early on.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With a fourth straight impressive win, Utah will be in the Top 25 for the second straight week. A resume that includes narrow losses to No. 15 Washington and No. 14 Washington State might also get a closer examination from voters.

UP NEXT

Utah: At Arizona State on Saturday, Nov. 3.

UCLA: At Oregon on Saturday, Nov. 3.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 10:49
97-M.Gay 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
17
yds
03:07
pos
41
10
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:19
97-M.Gay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
10
Touchdown 1:22
2-Z.Moss runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
04:03
pos
37
10
Field Goal 6:10
17-J.Molson 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
66
yds
03:34
pos
31
10
Point After TD 9:44
97-M.Gay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
7
Touchdown 9:49
6-A.Shyne runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
32
yds
01:20
pos
30
7
Point After TD 11:45
97-M.Gay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
7
Touchdown 11:52
2-Z.Moss runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
23
7
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:28
97-M.Gay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
7
Touchdown 4:33
2-Z.Moss runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
36
yds
03:01
pos
16
7
Point After TD 8:58
97-M.Gay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 9:06
18-B.Covey complete to 89-C.Fortheringham. 89-C.Fortheringham runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
88
yds
00:07
pos
9
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:15
17-J.Molson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 4:22
27-J.Kelley runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
65
yds
05:29
pos
3
6
Field Goal 9:55
97-M.Gay 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
17
yds
03:00
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 26 17
Rushing 17 9
Passing 9 7
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 7-12 5-16
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-2
Total Net Yards 466 291
Total Plays 72 66
Avg Gain 6.5 4.4
Net Yards Rushing 325 127
Rush Attempts 50 26
Avg Rush Yards 6.5 4.9
Net Yards Passing 141 164
Comp. - Att. 14-22 20-40
Yards Per Pass 6.4 4.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-4 0-0
Penalties - Yards 5-45 5-40
Touchdowns 5 1
Rushing TDs 4 1
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 2
Punts - Avg 2-47.5 5-45.8
Return Yards 73 2
Punts - Returns 2-66 2-2
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 2-7 1-0
Kicking 7/7 2/3
Extra Points 5/5 1/1
Field Goals 2/2 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
23 Utah 6-2 31421341
UCLA 2-6 703010
O/U 54.5, UCLA +10.5
Rose Bowl Pasadena, CA
 141 PASS YDS 164
325 RUSH YDS 127
466 TOTAL YDS 291
Utah
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.9% 138 0 1 107.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.3% 1700 11 4 143.4
T. Huntley 13/21 138 0 1
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 7 1 0 488.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 71 2 0 518.8
B. Covey 1/1 7 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 211 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
161 964 10
Z. Moss 26 211 3 60
T. Green 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 91 0
T. Green 5 32 0 12
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
99 262 4
T. Huntley 8 22 0 9
A. Shyne 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 22 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 153 2
A. Shyne 6 22 1 10
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 81 0
B. Covey 1 19 0 19
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 56 0
J. Shelley 2 11 0 8
J. Wood 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Wood 1 5 0 5
M. Woodward 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
M. Woodward 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
48 531 1
B. Covey 5 47 0 17
J. Dixon 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 250 0
J. Dixon 2 24 0 19
D. Simpkins 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 214 2
D. Simpkins 1 20 0 20
S. Nacua 45 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 238 2
S. Nacua 1 16 0 16
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 50 1
Z. Moss 2 14 0 11
Br. Kuithe 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 139 1
Br. Kuithe 1 11 0 11
C. Fotheringham 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 43 2
C. Fotheringham 1 7 1 7
J. Jackson 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 37 1
J. Jackson 1 6 0 6
S. Enis 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 85 1
S. Enis 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Barton 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
C. Barton 6-1 0.0 1
B. Anae 6 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
B. Anae 5-0 1.0 0
J. Guidry 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Guidry 4-1 0.0 0
C. Ballard 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
C. Ballard 4-0 0.0 0
J. Blackmon 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Blackmon 4-0 0.0 0
T. Lewis 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Lewis 3-0 0.0 0
M. Blair 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Blair 3-0 0.0 0
C. Hansen 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 2 0.0
C. Hansen 2-3 0.0 0
H. Pututau 41 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
H. Pututau 2-0 0.0 0
M. Tupai 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Tupai 2-0 0.0 0
L. Fotu 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
L. Fotu 2-1 0.0 0
Do. Thompson 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Do. Thompson 2-1 0.0 0
T. Burgess 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Burgess 1-1 0.0 0
J. Johnson 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
J. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Penisini 52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Penisini 1-1 0.0 0
P. Afia 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
P. Afia 0-1 0.0 0
F. Bernard 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
F. Bernard 0-0 0.0 1
M. Tafua 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Tafua 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Gay 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
12/15 31/31
M. Gay 2/2 49 5/5 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Wishnowsky 33 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 47.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
30 45.1 1
M. Wishnowsky 2 47.5 1 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 33.0 36 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
18 8.8 36 0
B. Covey 2 33.0 36 0
UCLA
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
W. Speight 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 164 0 2 74.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57% 413 2 3 101.6
W. Speight 20/40 164 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Kelley 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 90 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
120 659 6
J. Kelley 16 90 1 25
W. Speight 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 40 0
W. Speight 8 30 0 11
C. Wilson 81 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
C. Wilson 1 4 0 4
K. Allen 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
K. Allen 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Wilson 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 62 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 479 1
C. Wilson 5 62 0 27
T. Howard 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 422 2
T. Howard 6 51 0 24
D. Felton 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 167 1
D. Felton 4 28 0 9
D. Lee 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 61 0
D. Lee 2 12 0 8
J. Kelley 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 130 0
J. Kelley 2 11 0 7
K. Allen 19 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
K. Allen 1 0 0 0
C. Pabico 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 46 0
C. Pabico 0 0 0 0
D. Asiasi 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 1
D. Asiasi 0 0 0 0
D. Hurt 29 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Hurt 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Thompson 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
T. Thompson 9-2 0.0 0
Le. Toailoa 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
Le. Toailoa 6-2 0.0 0
A. Pickett 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 0.0
A. Pickett 5-2 0.0 0
Q. Lake 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 2 0.0
Q. Lake 5-0 0.0 1
K. Barnes 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
K. Barnes 4-0 0.0 0
A. Mafi 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Mafi 3-0 0.0 0
O. Ogbonnia 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
O. Ogbonnia 3-0 0.0 0
E. Wade 99 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
E. Wade 3-2 0.0 0
T. Manoa 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Manoa 3-1 0.0 0
O. Odighizuwa 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
O. Odighizuwa 3-1 1.0 0
O. Isibor 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
O. Isibor 2-1 0.0 0
R. Wade 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Wade 2-0 0.0 0
M. Andrus, Jr. 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Andrus, Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
D. Holmes 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
D. Holmes 2-0 0.0 0
J. Shaw 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Shaw 1-0 0.0 0
Lo. Toailoa 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
Lo. Toailoa 1-2 0.0 0
E. Gates 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 1 0.0
E. Gates 1-2 0.0 0
S. Blaylock 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Blaylock 1-0 0.0 0
K. Lucier-South 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 1 0.0
K. Lucier-South 1-4 0.0 0
C. Nnoruka 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Nnoruka 0-1 0.0 0
N. Meadors 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
N. Meadors 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Molson 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
10/12 20/20
J. Molson 1/2 27 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Flintoft 20 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 45.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
45 46.8 2
S. Flintoft 5 45.8 2 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Pickett 6 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 1.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 11.8 6 0
A. Pickett 2 1.0 6 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:55 UTAH 34 3:00 7 62 FG
4:15 UCLA 35 1:09 6 58 INT
0:21 UTAH 22 0:07 14 78 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:34 UCLA 36 3:01 7 36 TD
2:59 UTAH 18 1:01 3 9 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 UCLA 35 0:00 10 65 TD
11:09 UCLA 32 1:20 4 32 TD
5:25 UCLA 35 4:03 10 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:56 UCLA 48 3:07 6 17 FG
6:39 UTAH 20 5:50 10 53
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UTAH 35 1:24 5 9 Punt
9:51 UTAH 35 5:29 12 65 TD
2:49 UCLA 20 2:19 6 14 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:58 UTAH 35 1:24 6 -1 Punt
4:28 UTAH 35 1:21 7 1 Punt
1:47 UCLA 25 1:45 8 40 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:45 UTAH 35 0:03 4 33 INT
9:44 UTAH 35 3:34 10 65 FG
1:19 UTAH 35 0:53 9 9 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:05 UTAH 35 3:21 16 66 INT
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores