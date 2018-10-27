|
|
|UTAH
|UCLA
No. 23 Utah rolls over UCLA 41-10 behind Moss' career night
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) Zack Moss rushed for a career-high 211 yards and scored three touchdowns, helping No. 23 Utah beat UCLA 41-10 on Friday night.
Britain Covey had 132 all-purpose yards and threw a touchdown pass for the Utes (6-2, 4-2 Pac-12), who won their fourth consecutive game. Armand Shyne ran for a touchdown and Matt Gay kicked two field goals.
''We got back to playing Utah football and we've been able to do a lot of good things,'' Moss said.
Joshua Kelley ran for 90 yards and a touchdown, but the Bruins (2-6, 2-3) were unable to get their third straight win. Wilton Speight was 20 of 40 for 164 yards passing.
Utah scored 28 straight points after falling behind 7-3 in the first quarter. Covey threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cole Fotheringham off a reverse to make it 10-7 midway through the second quarter, and Moss had 1-yard touchdown runs in the second and third quarter.
''Some of those runs Zack made were sheer toughness and willpower,'' Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. ''He's like a sledgehammer in between the tackles.''
Shyne's 2-yard touchdown run made it 31-7 after Julian Blackmon picked off Speight, who started for the first time since sustaining a back injury in the season opener against Cincinnati.
Utah scored 40 points in four consecutive conference games for the first time since 2004, when the undefeated team coached by Urban Meyer closed out the regular season with five such games as a member of the Mountain West.
''Everyone is just flowing in the right direction and we need to, especially at the back end of the year,'' Moss said. ''It's like we're fresh and everyone else is dead right now because we've worked so hard.''
Kelley had a 25-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-inches in the first quarter to give UCLA an early lead, but the Bruins defense could not keep Moss and Utah's rushing offense in check. Utah finished with 325 yards on the ground and averaged 6.5 yards per carry.
''We didn't tackle well in the first half, we didn't tackle well in the second half,'' UCLA coach Chip Kelly said.
Utah safety Marquise Blair was ejected for targeting in the third quarter and will miss the first half at Arizona State. Blair made helmet-to-helmet contact with Speight when he was sliding at the end of an 11-yard run.
THE TAKEAWAY
Utah: The Utes avoided the letdown that has kept them from winning the Pac-12 South in previous seasons. Utah had followed home wins over Southern California in 2014 and 2016 with road losses, but there was no such slip-up this season. If Utah can maintain dominant play on both sides of the line of scrimmage for three more conference games, coach Kyle Whittingham will finally reach the Pac-12 title game for the first time on Nov. 30.
UCLA: The Bruins still have work to do. Consecutive wins might have created the impression UCLA had turned the corner in Kelly's first season, but there were too many drops, penalties and missed tackles to take advantage when Utah appeared vulnerable early on.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
With a fourth straight impressive win, Utah will be in the Top 25 for the second straight week. A resume that includes narrow losses to No. 15 Washington and No. 14 Washington State might also get a closer examination from voters.
UP NEXT
Utah: At Arizona State on Saturday, Nov. 3.
UCLA: At Oregon on Saturday, Nov. 3.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|17
|Rushing
|17
|9
|Passing
|9
|7
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-12
|5-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|466
|291
|Total Plays
|72
|66
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|325
|127
|Rush Attempts
|50
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.5
|4.9
|Net Yards Passing
|141
|164
|Comp. - Att.
|14-22
|20-40
|Yards Per Pass
|6.4
|4.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-4
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|5-40
|Touchdowns
|5
|1
|Rushing TDs
|4
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|2-47.5
|5-45.8
|Return Yards
|73
|2
|Punts - Returns
|2-66
|2-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-7
|1-0
|Kicking
|7/7
|2/3
|Extra Points
|5/5
|1/1
|Field Goals
|2/2
|1/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|141
|PASS YDS
|164
|
|
|325
|RUSH YDS
|127
|
|
|466
|TOTAL YDS
|291
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Huntley 1 QB
|T. Huntley
|13/21
|138
|0
|1
|
B. Covey 18 WR
|B. Covey
|1/1
|7
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Moss 2 RB
|Z. Moss
|26
|211
|3
|60
|
T. Green 4 RB
|T. Green
|5
|32
|0
|12
|
T. Huntley 1 QB
|T. Huntley
|8
|22
|0
|9
|
A. Shyne 6 RB
|A. Shyne
|6
|22
|1
|10
|
B. Covey 18 WR
|B. Covey
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
J. Shelley 15 QB
|J. Shelley
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
J. Wood 32 RB
|J. Wood
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Woodward 27 RB
|M. Woodward
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Covey 18 WR
|B. Covey
|5
|47
|0
|17
|
J. Dixon 25 WR
|J. Dixon
|2
|24
|0
|19
|
D. Simpkins 7 WR
|D. Simpkins
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
S. Nacua 45 WR
|S. Nacua
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
Z. Moss 2 RB
|Z. Moss
|2
|14
|0
|11
|
Br. Kuithe 80 TE
|Br. Kuithe
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Fotheringham 89 TE
|C. Fotheringham
|1
|7
|1
|7
|
J. Jackson 44 TE
|J. Jackson
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
S. Enis 21 WR
|S. Enis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Barton 30 LB
|C. Barton
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|
B. Anae 6 DE
|B. Anae
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Guidry 28 DB
|J. Guidry
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ballard 15 DB
|C. Ballard
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blackmon 23 DB
|J. Blackmon
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lewis 5 DB
|T. Lewis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Blair 13 DB
|M. Blair
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hansen 22 LB
|C. Hansen
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
H. Pututau 41 DT
|H. Pututau
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tupai 92 DE
|M. Tupai
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Fotu 99 DT
|L. Fotu
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Do. Thompson 3 LB
|Do. Thompson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Burgess 26 DB
|T. Burgess
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 1 DB
|J. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Penisini 52 DT
|J. Penisini
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Afia 2 DB
|P. Afia
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Bernard 36 LB
|F. Bernard
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Tafua 42 DE
|M. Tafua
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Gay 97 K
|M. Gay
|2/2
|49
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Wishnowsky 33 P
|M. Wishnowsky
|2
|47.5
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Covey 18 WR
|B. Covey
|2
|33.0
|36
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Speight 3 QB
|W. Speight
|20/40
|164
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Kelley 27 RB
|J. Kelley
|16
|90
|1
|25
|
W. Speight 3 QB
|W. Speight
|8
|30
|0
|11
|
C. Wilson 81 TE
|C. Wilson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Allen 19 RB
|K. Allen
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Wilson 81 TE
|C. Wilson
|5
|62
|0
|27
|
T. Howard 14 WR
|T. Howard
|6
|51
|0
|24
|
D. Felton 10 WR
|D. Felton
|4
|28
|0
|9
|
D. Lee 9 WR
|D. Lee
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
J. Kelley 27 RB
|J. Kelley
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
K. Allen 19 RB
|K. Allen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Pabico 17 WR
|C. Pabico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Asiasi 86 TE
|D. Asiasi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Hurt 29 WR
|D. Hurt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Thompson 25 LB
|T. Thompson
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
Le. Toailoa 26 LB
|Le. Toailoa
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pickett 6 DB
|A. Pickett
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Lake 37 DB
|Q. Lake
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Barnes 14 LB
|K. Barnes
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mafi 56 DL
|A. Mafi
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Ogbonnia 91 DL
|O. Ogbonnia
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Wade 99 LB
|E. Wade
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Manoa 50 DL
|T. Manoa
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Odighizuwa 92 DL
|O. Odighizuwa
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
O. Isibor 97 DL
|O. Isibor
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wade 90 DL
|R. Wade
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Andrus, Jr. 44 DL
|M. Andrus, Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Holmes 1 DB
|D. Holmes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Shaw 24 DB
|J. Shaw
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Lo. Toailoa 52 LB
|Lo. Toailoa
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gates 9 DB
|E. Gates
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blaylock 4 DB
|S. Blaylock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lucier-South 11 LB
|K. Lucier-South
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Nnoruka 93 DL
|C. Nnoruka
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Meadors 22 DB
|N. Meadors
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Molson 17 K
|J. Molson
|1/2
|27
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Flintoft 20 P
|S. Flintoft
|5
|45.8
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Pickett 6 DB
|A. Pickett
|2
|1.0
|6
|0
