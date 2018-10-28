|
|
|TEXAS
|OKLAST
Cornelius leads Oklahoma State past No. 6 Texas, 38-35
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Taylor Cornelius threw three touchdown passes and ran for two scores, the last with 5:44 remaining to help Oklahoma State beat No. 6 Texas 38-35 on Saturday night.
Cornelius completed 23 of 34 passes for 321 yards, and his scoring run on third-and-10 gave Oklahoma State (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) a 38-28 lead after its 31-14 halftime advantage had been whittled down to just three points.
Tylan Wallace had 10 receptions for 222 yards and two touchdowns. The Cowboys snapped a two-game losing streak.
For Texas (6-2, 4-1), Sam Ehlinger returned from a shoulder injury suffered in the previous game. After struggling a bit in the first half, Ehlinger completed 17 of 27 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns in the second half.
Tre Watson's 1-yard touchdown run with 1:46 remaining pulled Texas to 38-35, but Dillon Stoner recovered the ensuing onsides kick for Oklahoma State. The Cowboys were then able to run out the clock after Cornelius gained a first down on third-and-4 with an 8-yard rush.
TAKEAWAY
Texas: After a lot of speculation all week about whether Ehlinger would play coming off a shoulder injury to his throwing arm in Texas' last game, a 23-17 win over Baylor on Oct. 13, the sophomore quarterback did start, but struggled early. He completed just 2 of his first 8 passes for 29 yards through the first quarter-plus of the game, missing open receivers several times, and was just 5 of 15 for 108 yards in the first half, as Texas dug itself a 31-14 hole by halftime. Ehlinger was much better in the second half, sparking the Longhorn comeback attempt.
Oklahoma State: The Cowboys once again got off to a strong start (they led at some point early in each of their three losses this season) and demonstrated some uncharacteristic aggressiveness on offense. Two of Cornelius' touchdown passes, of 17 and 36 yards, came on 4th-and-1 situations, and another time on 4th-and-1, a fake punt threat resulted in a Texas offside penalty and a first down. While the Cowboys again had trouble offensively in the second half, scoring fewer than 10 points after the break for the fourth time this year, they were able to pull it out in the end. Two missed field goals by Matt Ammendola (from makeable distances of 41 and 38 yards) also hurt.
UP NEXT
Texas: The Longhorns return home to take on No. 13 West Virginia in a game that could wind up being a preview of the Big 12 Championship Game.
Oklahoma State: The Cowboys go on the road to face Baylor, which has lost two straight.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|27
|Rushing
|8
|10
|Passing
|13
|14
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|10-20
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|398
|471
|Total Plays
|72
|85
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|119
|181
|Rush Attempts
|30
|51
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|3.5
|Net Yards Passing
|279
|290
|Comp. - Att.
|22-42
|23-34
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|8.5
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-4
|3-31
|Penalties - Yards
|11-86
|4-52
|Touchdowns
|5
|5
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-43.7
|4-45.0
|Return Yards
|26
|52
|Punts - Returns
|3-13
|3-22
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-13
|2-30
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|5/7
|6/8
|Extra Points
|5/5
|5/5
|Field Goals
|0/2
|1/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|22/42
|283
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Ingram 26 RB
|K. Ingram
|11
|52
|0
|15
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|10
|47
|2
|10
|
De. Duvernay 6 WR
|De. Duvernay
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Watson 5 RB
|T. Watson
|5
|6
|1
|3
|
D. Young 32 RB
|D. Young
|2
|2
|0
|1
|
L. Humphrey 84 WR
|L. Humphrey
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Humphrey 84 WR
|L. Humphrey
|4
|69
|0
|34
|
C. Johnson 9 WR
|C. Johnson
|5
|65
|0
|27
|
A. Beck 47 TE
|A. Beck
|3
|51
|1
|36
|
De. Duvernay 6 WR
|De. Duvernay
|3
|49
|0
|24
|
K. Ingram 26 RB
|K. Ingram
|3
|30
|1
|22
|
T. Watson 5 RB
|T. Watson
|3
|20
|0
|9
|
J. Heard 13 WR
|J. Heard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Young 32 RB
|D. Young
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|
M. Roach 32 DL
|M. Roach
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Johnson 33 LB
|G. Johnson
|9-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Hager 44 DL
|B. Hager
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sterns 7 DB
|C. Sterns
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Locke III 11 DB
|P. Locke III
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Omenihu 90 DL
|C. Omenihu
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Wheeler 45 LB
|A. Wheeler
|5-4
|1.0
|0
|
B. Foster 25 DB
|B. Foster
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Boyd 2 DB
|K. Boyd
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 29 DB
|J. Thompson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Nelson 97 DL
|C. Nelson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jones 19 DB
|B. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brown 15 DB
|C. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Boyce 38 DB
|K. Boyce
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wilbon 94 DL
|G. Wilbon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cook 4 DB
|A. Cook
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dicker 17 K
|C. Dicker
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bujcevski 8 P
|R. Bujcevski
|7
|43.7
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Jamison 17 DB
|D. Jamison
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Jones 19 DB
|B. Jones
|2
|4.5
|16
|0
|
D. Jamison 17 DB
|D. Jamison
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Cornelius 14 QB
|T. Cornelius
|23/34
|321
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hill 5 RB
|J. Hill
|23
|92
|0
|27
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
|C. Hubbard
|9
|80
|0
|21
|
T. Cornelius 14 QB
|T. Cornelius
|12
|23
|2
|15
|
J. King 27 RB
|J. King
|4
|1
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Ty. Wallace 2 WR
|Ty. Wallace
|10
|222
|2
|49
|
D. Stoner 17 WR
|D. Stoner
|4
|33
|0
|13
|
L. Wolf 88 WR
|L. Wolf
|2
|23
|0
|20
|
J. Woods 89 TE
|J. Woods
|1
|16
|1
|16
|
J. Hill 5 RB
|J. Hill
|3
|14
|0
|9
|
T. Johnson 13 WR
|T. Johnson
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Johnson 8 WR
|B. Johnson
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
|C. Hubbard
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. King 27 RB
|J. King
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Rodriguez 20 S
|M. Rodriguez
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips 19 LB
|J. Phillips
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Green 4 CB
|A. Green
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Edison-McGruder 3 S
|K. Edison-McGruder
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brailford 94 DE
|J. Brailford
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Bernard 24 S
|J. Bernard
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harper 16 LB
|D. Harper
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carter 99 DT
|T. Carter
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Smith, Jr. 56 DT
|E. Smith, Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Walterscheid 82 DE
|C. Walterscheid
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 8 CB
|R. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bundage 1 LB
|C. Bundage
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Owens 93 DE
|J. Owens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ammendola 49 K
|M. Ammendola
|1/3
|24
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Sinor 29 P
|Z. Sinor
|4
|45.0
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stoner 17 WR
|D. Stoner
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
|C. Hubbard
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stoner 17 WR
|D. Stoner
|3
|7.3
|10
|0
