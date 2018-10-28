Drive Chart
Cornelius leads Oklahoma State past No. 6 Texas, 38-35

  • Oct 28, 2018

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Taylor Cornelius threw three touchdown passes and ran for two scores, the last with 5:44 remaining to help Oklahoma State beat No. 6 Texas 38-35 on Saturday night.

Cornelius completed 23 of 34 passes for 321 yards, and his scoring run on third-and-10 gave Oklahoma State (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) a 38-28 lead after its 31-14 halftime advantage had been whittled down to just three points.

Tylan Wallace had 10 receptions for 222 yards and two touchdowns. The Cowboys snapped a two-game losing streak.

For Texas (6-2, 4-1), Sam Ehlinger returned from a shoulder injury suffered in the previous game. After struggling a bit in the first half, Ehlinger completed 17 of 27 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns in the second half.

Tre Watson's 1-yard touchdown run with 1:46 remaining pulled Texas to 38-35, but Dillon Stoner recovered the ensuing onsides kick for Oklahoma State. The Cowboys were then able to run out the clock after Cornelius gained a first down on third-and-4 with an 8-yard rush.

TAKEAWAY

Texas: After a lot of speculation all week about whether Ehlinger would play coming off a shoulder injury to his throwing arm in Texas' last game, a 23-17 win over Baylor on Oct. 13, the sophomore quarterback did start, but struggled early. He completed just 2 of his first 8 passes for 29 yards through the first quarter-plus of the game, missing open receivers several times, and was just 5 of 15 for 108 yards in the first half, as Texas dug itself a 31-14 hole by halftime. Ehlinger was much better in the second half, sparking the Longhorn comeback attempt.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys once again got off to a strong start (they led at some point early in each of their three losses this season) and demonstrated some uncharacteristic aggressiveness on offense. Two of Cornelius' touchdown passes, of 17 and 36 yards, came on 4th-and-1 situations, and another time on 4th-and-1, a fake punt threat resulted in a Texas offside penalty and a first down. While the Cowboys again had trouble offensively in the second half, scoring fewer than 10 points after the break for the fourth time this year, they were able to pull it out in the end. Two missed field goals by Matt Ammendola (from makeable distances of 41 and 38 yards) also hurt.

UP NEXT

Texas: The Longhorns return home to take on No. 13 West Virginia in a game that could wind up being a preview of the Big 12 Championship Game.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys go on the road to face Baylor, which has lost two straight.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:46
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
38
Touchdown 1:49
5-T.Watson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
14
plays
65
yds
03:55
pos
34
38
Point After TD 5:44
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
38
Touchdown 5:50
14-T.Cornelius runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
40
yds
02:18
pos
28
37
Point After TD 11:47
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
31
Touchdown 11:52
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 47-A.Beck. 47-A.Beck runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
76
yds
00:00
pos
27
31
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:15
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
31
Touchdown 2:22
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 26-K.Ingram. 26-K.Ingram runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
78
yds
02:49
pos
20
31
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:17
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
31
Touchdown 1:24
14-T.Cornelius complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
70
yds
03:00
pos
14
30
Point After TD 8:48
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 8:51
11-S.Ehlinger runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
75
yds
0:53
pos
13
24
Point After TD 10:00
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
24
Touchdown 10:11
14-T.Cornelius runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
70
yds
03:24
pos
7
23
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:02
49-M.Ammendola 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
59
yds
1:42
pos
7
17
Point After TD 6:43
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 6:47
14-T.Cornelius complete to 89-J.Woods. 89-J.Woods runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
03:11
pos
7
13
Point After TD 9:58
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 10:04
11-S.Ehlinger runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
90
yds
03:08
pos
6
7
Point After TD 13:12
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:20
14-T.Cornelius complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
53
yds
1:10
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 27
Rushing 8 10
Passing 13 14
Penalty 3 3
3rd Down Conv 5-12 10-20
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-2
Total Net Yards 398 471
Total Plays 72 85
Avg Gain 5.5 5.5
Net Yards Rushing 119 181
Rush Attempts 30 51
Avg Rush Yards 4.0 3.5
Net Yards Passing 279 290
Comp. - Att. 22-42 23-34
Yards Per Pass 6.6 8.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-4 3-31
Penalties - Yards 11-86 4-52
Touchdowns 5 5
Rushing TDs 3 2
Passing TDs 2 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 7-43.7 4-45.0
Return Yards 26 52
Punts - Returns 3-13 3-22
Kickoffs - Returns 1-13 2-30
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 5/7 6/8
Extra Points 5/5 5/5
Field Goals 0/2 1/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
6 Texas 6-2 7771435
Oklahoma State 5-3 17140738
O/U 60.5, OKLAST +3
Boone Pickens Stadium Stillwater, OK
 279 PASS YDS 290
119 RUSH YDS 181
398 TOTAL YDS 471
Texas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.4% 283 2 0 124.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.5% 1817 13 2 140.4
S. Ehlinger 22/42 283 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 52 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
77 455 2
K. Ingram 11 52 0 15
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 47 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
86 277 8
S. Ehlinger 10 47 2 10
De. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
De. Duvernay 1 10 0 10
T. Watson 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 6 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
94 346 2
T. Watson 5 6 1 3
D. Young 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 134 0
D. Young 2 2 0 1
L. Humphrey 84 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 25 1
L. Humphrey 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Humphrey 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 69 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 645 4
L. Humphrey 4 69 0 34
C. Johnson 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 65 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 628 5
C. Johnson 5 65 0 27
A. Beck 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 51 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 183 1
A. Beck 3 51 1 36
De. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 237 1
De. Duvernay 3 49 0 24
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 30 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 71 1
K. Ingram 3 30 1 22
T. Watson 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 81 2
T. Watson 3 20 0 9
J. Heard 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 0
J. Heard 0 0 0 0
D. Young 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Young 0 0 0 -1
M. Roach 32 DL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
M. Roach 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Johnson 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 1.0
G. Johnson 9-1 1.0 0
B. Hager 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
B. Hager 8-1 0.0 0
C. Sterns 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 4 0.0
C. Sterns 6-1 0.0 0
P. Locke III 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
P. Locke III 6-0 0.0 0
C. Omenihu 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
C. Omenihu 5-1 1.0 0
A. Wheeler 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 1.0
A. Wheeler 5-4 1.0 0
B. Foster 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
B. Foster 5-1 0.0 0
K. Boyd 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
K. Boyd 4-0 0.0 0
J. Thompson 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Thompson 3-1 0.0 0
C. Nelson 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Nelson 3-0 0.0 0
B. Jones 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
B. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
C. Brown 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
K. Boyce 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Boyce 1-0 0.0 0
G. Wilbon 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Wilbon 1-0 0.0 0
A. Cook 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Cook 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dicker 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/5
SEASON FG XP
0/0 5/5
C. Dicker 0/0 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Bujcevski 8 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 43.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
40 39.5 1
R. Bujcevski 7 43.7 1 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Jamison 17 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 20.2 13 0
D. Jamison 1 13.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Jones 19 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.5 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 13.0 16 0
B. Jones 2 4.5 16 0
D. Jamison 17 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 11.7 4 1
D. Jamison 1 4.0 4 0
Oklahoma State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Cornelius 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.6% 321 3 0 176.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.2% 2335 19 8 153.2
T. Cornelius 23/34 321 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Hill 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 92 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
135 776 7
J. Hill 23 92 0 27
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 80 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 264 2
C. Hubbard 9 80 0 21
T. Cornelius 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 23 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 213 6
T. Cornelius 12 23 2 15
J. King 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 136 0
J. King 4 1 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Ty. Wallace 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 222 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
50 940 6
Ty. Wallace 10 222 2 49
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 248 1
D. Stoner 4 33 0 13
L. Wolf 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 243 2
L. Wolf 2 23 0 20
J. Woods 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 105 2
J. Woods 1 16 1 16
J. Hill 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 56 0
J. Hill 3 14 0 9
T. Johnson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 405 3
T. Johnson 1 6 0 6
B. Johnson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
B. Johnson 1 6 0 6
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 101 1
C. Hubbard 1 1 0 1
J. King 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 92 2
J. King 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Rodriguez 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
M. Rodriguez 8-1 0.0 0
J. Phillips 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
J. Phillips 7-1 0.0 0
A. Green 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
A. Green 6-0 0.0 0
K. Edison-McGruder 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Edison-McGruder 4-0 0.0 0
J. Brailford 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
J. Brailford 4-0 1.0 0
J. Bernard 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
J. Bernard 3-0 0.0 0
D. Harper 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
D. Harper 2-1 0.0 0
T. Carter 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Carter 2-0 0.0 0
E. Smith, Jr. 56 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Smith, Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
C. Walterscheid 82 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Walterscheid 1-0 0.0 0
R. Williams 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
R. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
C. Bundage 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Bundage 1-1 0.0 0
J. Owens 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Owens 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Ammendola 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/3 5/5
SEASON FG XP
12/15 38/39
M. Ammendola 1/3 24 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Sinor 29 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 45.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
23 44.2 1
Z. Sinor 4 45.0 1 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
D. Stoner 1 0.0 0 0
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 30.0 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 22.5 30 0
C. Hubbard 1 30.0 30 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 7.3 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 7.6 10 0
D. Stoner 3 7.3 10 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:12 OKLAST 35 3:08 10 65 TD
6:43 OKLAST 35 0:50 7 10 Punt
4:02 OKLAST 35 1:08 4 -5 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:34 TEXAS 24 0:55 3 7 Punt
10:00 OKLAST 35 1:09 5 65 TD
5:28 TEXAS 25 0:56 3 2 Punt
1:17 OKLAST 35 0:46 8 28 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:21 OKLAST 35 0:00 9 5 Punt
8:40 TEXAS 31 0:47 4 -10 Punt
5:11 TEXAS 22 2:49 6 78 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 TEXAS 41 0:00 10 59 TD
9:35 TEXAS 2 1:20 4 0 Punt
5:44 OKLAST 35 3:55 14 65 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TEXAS 35 1:40 5 53 TD
9:58 TEXAS 35 3:11 10 65 TD
5:49 OKLAST 34 1:42 7 59 FG
2:49 OKLAST 18 2:30 8 58 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:35 OKLAST 36 3:24 11 64 TD
8:48 TEXAS 35 2:47 6 4 Fumble
4:24 OKLAST 30 3:00 12 70 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:05 OKLAST 22 3:19 10 25 Punt
7:46 OKLAST 25 2:31 5 54 FG Miss
2:15 TEXAS 35 1:39 5 -1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:47 TEXAS 35 1:19 4 -1 Punt
8:08 TEXAS 35 2:18 7 35 TD
1:46 TEXAS 35 1:03 8 27
