Dillon carries for 149 yards and a TD in BC's 27-14 win

  • Oct 27, 2018

BOSTON (AP) AJ Dillon needed one play to let everyone know he was back.

The Atlantic Coast Conference's preseason player of the year broke around the left end for 25 yards.

From there, Boston College was on its way to an emotional victory in its annual Red Bandana game.

Dillon carried it 32 times for 149 yards and a touchdown, Anthony Brown threw for a score and ran for another and BC beat Miami 27-14 on Friday night.

''It definitely was a confidence booster,'' Dillon said of his first carry. ''I was thinking about the ankle on the first run, so it was definitely a great confidence booster. I was happy to be out there.''

It was only BC's fourth victory in its last 22 meetings against Miami.

''He far exceeded our expectations today,'' BC coach Steve Addazio said of Dillon. ''He gave us a great boost and was a catalyst today.''

Brown went 15 of 28 for 152 yards with an interception, and Jeff Smith had a TD catch for the Eagles (6-2, 3-1 ACC). BC has six wins in October for the first time since 2009.

''The bandana game is a special game for us,'' Addazio said. ''It's just a special atmosphere and a special game. How big is this game? We're at home, playing a great opponent and able to get our sixth win of the year.

''I think more importantly, for me, our team is playing with a great deal of confidence right now.''

When it was over, the students stormed the field.

Malik Rosier completed 18 of 35 passes for 149 yards and a TD, but was incepted twice, leading to 10 BC points. DeeJay Dallas added a TD run for Miami (5-3, 2-2).

''We can't let this loss, these last two losses really, just keep trickling over to the rest of the season,'' Rosier said. ''We've got to stop it. We've got to stop the bleeding. We've got to win at home.''

Miami lost 16-13 at Virginia two weeks ago and fell out of the AP Top 25.

''Everybody's got some ownership in this thing,'' Hurricanes coach Mark Richt said. ''All you can do is go back to the drawing board and the keep working hard and looking at the next opponent and get ready to play ball. That's all you can do at this point, but we're all disappointed.''

With 1984 Heisman Trophy winner Doug Flutie on hand as BC honored his 1983 team - along with the 1993 squad - the Eagles built a 27-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

They led 17-14 at halftime and made it 20-14 on Colton Lichtenberg's 23-yard field goal midway into the third after Hamp Cheevers' interception off a ball batted around deep in Miami territory.

Taj-Amir Torres picked off Rosier on the ensuing possession before Dillon ran 14 yards for his score on the next play, making it 27-14.

Sparked by Dillon's return from a left ankle injury that sidelined him for 2 1/2 games and an amped-up, louder-than-normal crowd, the Eagles scored on their first two possessions. They marched 88 yards in 10 plays, taking a 7-0 lead when Brown hit Smith for a 9-yard TD.

''It hurt a bit,'' he said. ''I knew I was at a level to play.''

Miami tied it on its first drive, when Darrell Langham caught a 13-yard score, before BC moved ahead 14-7 on Brown's 5-yard run.

THE TAKEAWAY

Miami: The Hurricanes hardly look like a team that opened the season ranked eighth in the AP Top 25. They sputtered on offense and gave up big yardage plays defensively.

Boston College: The Eagles' offense looks so much more explosive with Dillon in the backfield, making them a much tougher matchup if he remains healthy.

RED BANDANA

It was the Eagles' annual game in memory of Welles Crowther, a former BC lacrosse player who was credited with saving dozens of lives in the South Tower of the World Trade Center during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 before he lost his life. He used his bandana- that he carried with him in his playing days at BC - to guard against the smoke and dust.

BC's players wore uniforms with bandana accents on their helmets, gloves, socks and cleats. His parents were on the field early in the second quarter.

TRICK AND TREAT

The Eagles used two trick plays that led to the TDs on their initial two drives when QB-turned-receiver Smith completed two passes for 58 yards.

On the first drive, he hit Brown across the field for 27 yards. On the second, he went down the left sideline, connecting with running back Travis Levy for 31 yards.

UP NEXT

Miami: Hosts Duke next Saturday.

Boston College: At Virginia Tech next Saturday.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:31
99-C.Lichtenberg extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
27
Touchdown 6:31
2-A.Dillon runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
14
yds
00:09
pos
14
26
Field Goal 8:15
99-C.Lichtenberg 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
9
yds
01:58
pos
14
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:34
21-B.Baxa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 4:40
13-D.Dallas runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
65
yds
04:28
pos
13
17
Field Goal 9:10
99-C.Lichtenberg 21 yards Field Goal is Good. Penalty on MFL 56-M.Pinckney Offside declined.
21
plays
114
yds
00:56
pos
7
17
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:50
99-C.Lichtenberg extra point is good. Team penalty on MFL Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 2:55
13-A.Brown runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
65
yds
03:08
pos
7
13
Point After TD 6:03
21-B.Baxa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 6:08
12-M.Rosier complete to 81-D.Langham. 81-D.Langham runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
70
yds
02:49
pos
6
7
Point After TD 8:57
99-C.Lichtenberg extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:01
13-A.Brown complete to 6-J.Smith. 6-J.Smith runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
93
yds
03:37
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 22
Rushing 10 11
Passing 8 10
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 8-17 6-18
4th Down Conv 0-3 3-3
Total Net Yards 293 428
Total Plays 75 83
Avg Gain 3.9 5.2
Net Yards Rushing 155 223
Rush Attempts 36 53
Avg Rush Yards 4.3 4.2
Net Yards Passing 138 205
Comp. - Att. 19-39 17-30
Yards Per Pass 3.5 6.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-12 1-5
Penalties - Yards 6-28 8-70
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 4-35.8 4-36.0
Return Yards 135 80
Punts - Returns 1--3 1-2
Kickoffs - Returns 5-138 2-49
Int. - Returns 1-0 2-29
Kicking 2/3 5/6
Extra Points 2/2 3/3
Field Goals 0/1 2/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Miami (FL) 5-3 770014
Boston College 6-2 14310027
O/U 49, BC +3.5
Alumni Stadium Chestnut Hill, MA
 138 PASS YDS 205
155 RUSH YDS 223
293 TOTAL YDS 428
Miami (FL)
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Rosier 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.8% 150 1 2 85.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.3% 931 6 5 118.9
M. Rosier 19/36 150 1 2
D. Dallas 13 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
D. Dallas 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Rosier 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 71 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 178 6
M. Rosier 14 71 0 21
T. Homer 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
105 569 1
T. Homer 13 40 0 9
D. Dallas 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 30 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
77 423 3
D. Dallas 9 30 1 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Homer 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 114 0
T. Homer 4 46 0 18
B. Jordan 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 244 4
B. Jordan 8 36 0 10
J. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 432 3
J. Thomas 4 31 0 12
D. Langham 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 30 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 147 2
D. Langham 2 30 1 17
L. Cager 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 272 6
L. Cager 1 7 0 7
D. Ivey 8 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Ivey 0 0 0 0
M. Harley 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 173 0
M. Harley 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Bethel 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
P. Bethel 0-1 0.5 0
R. Finley 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
R. Finley 0-0 0.0 1
J. Garvin 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Garvin 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Baxa 21 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
6/8 34/35
B. Baxa 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Feagles 16 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 35.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
22 38.2 2
Z. Feagles 4 35.8 2 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Dallas 13 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 27.6 53 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 26.8 53 0
D. Dallas 5 27.6 53 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -3.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 29.8 0 0
J. Thomas 1 -3.0 0 0
Boston College
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Brown 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.6% 152 1 1 103.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.9% 1390 15 5 143.3
A. Brown 15/28 152 1 1
J. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 58 0 0 343.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 67 1 0 397.6
J. Smith 2/2 58 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Dillon 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
32 149 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
138 801 7
A. Dillon 32 149 1 25
A. Brown 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 41 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 57 1
A. Brown 7 41 1 43
M. Walker 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 45 0
M. Walker 3 15 0 7
D. Bailey 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 230 2
D. Bailey 5 14 0 7
J. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 130 1
J. Smith 2 7 0 5
K. White 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
K. White 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 107 0
T. Levy 1 31 0 31
T. Sweeney 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 169 3
T. Sweeney 3 28 0 14
A. Brown 13 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 36 1
A. Brown 1 27 0 27
J. Burt 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 78 0
J. Burt 1 23 0 23
K. White 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 303 3
K. White 3 22 0 9
J. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 258 4
J. Smith 2 19 1 10
A. Dillon 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 43 1
A. Dillon 2 18 0 14
H. Long 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 103 2
H. Long 1 16 0 16
C. Garrison 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 30 0
C. Garrison 1 14 0 14
K. Idrizi 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 56 0
K. Idrizi 1 11 0 11
R. Marten 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 74 1
R. Marten 1 1 0 1
H. Cheevers 4 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
H. Cheevers 0 0 0 0
J. Galloway 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Galloway 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Z. Allen 2 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
Z. Allen 1-0 1.0 0
I. McDuffie 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. McDuffie 1-0 0.0 0
C. Strachan 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Strachan 1-0 1.0 0
H. Cheevers 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 5 0.0
H. Cheevers 0-0 0.0 1
W. Ray 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
W. Ray 0-1 0.5 0
M. Richardson 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
M. Richardson 0-1 0.5 0
T. Torres 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
T. Torres 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Lichtenberg 99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
4/5 18/18
C. Lichtenberg 2/3 23 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Carlson 95 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 36.0 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
40 39.1 4
G. Carlson 4 36.0 4 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Walker 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 24.5 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
27 25.8 26 0
M. Walker 2 24.5 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Walker 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 11.5 2 0
M. Walker 1 2.0 2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BC 35 1:50 6 9 Punt
8:57 BC 35 2:49 9 44 TD
2:50 BC 35 0:50 4 12 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:08 BC 35 4:28 11 65 TD
2:43 MIAMI 3 0:28 3 2 Punt
1:49 MIAMI 15 1:17 12 31 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:00 MIAMI 6 2:00 8 27 INT
7:52 BC 35 0:29 5 7 INT
6:31 BC 35 2:42 7 11 Punt
2:20 BC 50 2:10 9 47 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:33 MIAMI 27 0:24 5 14 Downs
3:20 MIAMI 17 1:29 7 14 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:38 BC 12 3:37 11 88 TD
6:03 MIAMI 35 3:08 11 65 TD
1:15 BC 17 0:56 21 79 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
4:34 MIAMI 35 1:51 8 14 Punt
2:11 MIAMI 45 0:22 3 6 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:16 MIAMI 35 0:00 6 23 Punt
10:13 MIAMI 14 1:58 6 9 FG
6:40 MIAMI 14 0:09 1 14 TD
3:07 BC 23 0:27 3 27 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:48 BC 3 6:30 13 70 FG Miss
5:04 MIAMI 46 0:37 4 -3 Punt
1:47 MIAMI 31 0:06 2 -4
NCAA FB Scores