|
|
|VANDY
|ARK
Vaughn's 3 touchdowns spark Vandy past Arkansas, 45-31
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason had some fun this week at the expense of running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn, jokingly calling the junior ''fat man'' as he returned to practice after missing 10 days with an injury.
Mason might want to consider poking his bear of a running back more in the future after his performance on Saturday.
Led by a refreshed Vaughn, the Commodores earned their first Southeastern Conference victory of the season with a 45-31 win over Arkansas. The 5-foot-10, 222-pound Vaughn did much of the damage, rushing 26 times for 172 yards and three touchdowns in leading Vanderbilt (4-5, 1-4) to its first SEC win since a victory over Tennessee to end last season.
Vaughn's effort came a week after he missed the Commodores sluggish loss against Kentucky, and it was just in time for a team that had lost three in a row and five of its last six.
''It was just a good feeling being back out there on the team,'' Vaughn said.
Kyle Shurmur added a pair of touchdown passes to Jared Pinkney for the Commodores. Schumur finished 13-of-19 passing for 192 yards, and Pinkney had five catches for 93 yards and the two scores.
But it was Vaughn who set the tone in his return, breaking free for a 63-yard touchdown on for Vanderbilt's first score. He finished just short of his career-best of 180 yards rushing, set as a freshman with Illinois in 2015.
''We kept kidding (Vaughn), `Do you need some oxygen,' in practice all week,'' Mason said. ''He'd make a five-yard run and be huffing and puffing ... It was about getting that guy his touches and trying to get him in shape.''
Rakeem Boyd ran 19 times for 113 yards for the Razorbacks (2-7, 0-5), the third time in four games the sophomore has topped the 100-yard mark in rushing.
After missing last week's game with a concussion, Arkansas quarterback Ty Storey returned and completed 23 of 36 passes for 240 yards. He also threw two touchdowns and two interceptions.
The Razorbacks have lost seven of their last eight games under first-year coach Chad Morris.
''At some point, we've got to make a step and do something to get us out of that rut,'' Morris said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Four of Vanderbilt's five losses this season are to teams ranked in the top 15. The Commodores certainly looked battle-tested while rushing for 250 yards as a team - thanks in large part to the return of Vaughn - and kept their bowl hopes alive with games remaining against Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee. ''For us, we needed that in the worst way,'' Mason said.
LONG-DISTANCE LIMPERT
Arkansas kicker Connor Limpert had his streak of 10 straight made field goals come to an end when he came up short on a 60-yard attempt at the end of the first half. The junior atoned for the miss, however, with a career-best 55-yard make in the third quarter. Limpert has now made 16 of 20 field goals this season, with five of his makes coming from 40 yards or more.
PSYCH
Vanderbilt defensive lineman Michael Owusu hit Storey during a pass rush in the third quarter, sending the quarterback to the ground. After the play, Owusu extended his arm - appearing to offer to help Storey to his feet - before quickly pulling his arm back and walking away after Storey reached up for help. ''That's just football, it's talking some trash,'' Storey said.
UP NEXT
Vanderbilt has a bye next week before traveling to Missouri on Nov. 10
The Razorbacks host No. 4 LSU on Nov. 10.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|21
|Rushing
|15
|8
|Passing
|8
|12
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-10
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|425
|442
|Total Plays
|68
|65
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|250
|207
|Rush Attempts
|49
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|7.1
|Net Yards Passing
|175
|235
|Comp. - Att.
|13-19
|23-36
|Yards Per Pass
|9.2
|6.5
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-17
|2-5
|Penalties - Yards
|7-60
|6-46
|Touchdowns
|6
|4
|Rushing TDs
|4
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-46.3
|4-43.5
|Return Yards
|50
|34
|Punts - Returns
|2-15
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-27
|2-34
|Int. - Returns
|2-8
|0-0
|Kicking
|7/7
|5/6
|Extra Points
|6/6
|4/4
|Field Goals
|1/1
|1/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|175
|PASS YDS
|235
|
|
|250
|RUSH YDS
|207
|
|
|425
|TOTAL YDS
|442
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Shurmur 14 QB
|K. Shurmur
|13/19
|192
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Vaughn 5 RB
|K. Vaughn
|26
|172
|3
|63
|
K. Blasingame 23 RB
|K. Blasingame
|10
|46
|1
|10
|
J. Marlow 3 RB
|J. Marlow
|2
|22
|0
|18
|
J. Wakefield 32 RB
|J. Wakefield
|3
|22
|0
|20
|
M. Hasan 18 QB
|M. Hasan
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
K. Lipscomb 16 WR
|K. Lipscomb
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
K. Shurmur 14 QB
|K. Shurmur
|4
|-22
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Pinkney 80 TE
|J. Pinkney
|5
|93
|2
|40
|
K. Lipscomb 16 WR
|K. Lipscomb
|4
|44
|0
|17
|
K. Blasingame 23 RB
|K. Blasingame
|2
|42
|0
|23
|
C. Bolar 83 WR
|C. Bolar
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Pierce 19 WR
|C. Pierce
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Vaughn 5 RB
|K. Vaughn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Vecchio 29 DL
|L. Vecchio
|1-0
|1.0
|1
|
C. Tidd 90 DL
|C. Tidd
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Williams 8 DB
|J. Williams
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
Da. Odeyingbo 10 DL
|Da. Odeyingbo
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Guay 98 K
|R. Guay
|1/1
|36
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Thome 93 P
|P. Thome
|4
|46.3
|2
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Lipscomb 16 WR
|K. Lipscomb
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Wakefield 32 RB
|J. Wakefield
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|
J. Marlow 3 RB
|J. Marlow
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Ellis 36 WR
|T. Ellis
|2
|7.5
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Storey 4 QB
|T. Storey
|23/36
|240
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. O'Grady 85 TE
|C. O'Grady
|6
|83
|1
|25
|
L. Pettway 16 WR
|L. Pettway
|2
|51
|0
|40
|
M. Woods 8 WR
|M. Woods
|3
|33
|0
|28
|
D. Stewart 3 WR
|D. Stewart
|2
|23
|0
|17
|
T. Morris 19 WR
|T. Morris
|3
|19
|1
|11
|
C. Hayden 2 RB
|C. Hayden
|5
|17
|0
|7
|
Jo. Jones 10 WR
|Jo. Jones
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
A. Cantrell 44 TE
|A. Cantrell
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
G. Gunter 89 TE
|G. Gunter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Ramsey 10 DL
|R. Ramsey
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Agim 3 DL
|M. Agim
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
A. Watts 90 DL
|A. Watts
|0-2
|1.0
|0
|
B. Guidry 7 DL
|B. Guidry
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Limpert 19 K
|C. Limpert
|1/2
|55
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bauer 28 P
|R. Bauer
|3
|42.3
|0
|47
|
M. Phillips 80 P
|M. Phillips
|1
|47.0
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Warren 9 WR
|D. Warren
|2
|17.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stewart 3 WR
|D. Stewart
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
-
TCU
KANSAS
17
14
3rd 4:15 FS1
-
OREGST
COLO
10
31
3rd 8:13 PACN
-
MTSU
ODU
31
10
3rd 14:47 ESP+
-
DUKE
PITT
28
17
3rd 11:40
-
NILL
BYU
7
3
3rd 8:48 ESPU
-
CINCY
SMU
7
7
3rd 14:22 CBSSN
-
12UK
MIZZOU
3
13
2nd 0:54 SECN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
3
49
2nd 4:00 FBOOK
-
21SFLA
HOU
21
28
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
18IOWA
17PSU
17
17
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
KSTATE
8OKLA
7
34
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
ARIZST
USC
24
14
2nd 0:00 ESP2
-
9FLA
7UGA
7
13
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
ILL
MD
9
28
2nd 0:00 BTN
-
RICE
NTEXAS
10
17
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
TROY
SALA
38
17
Final ESPN2
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
51
24
Final ESPN2
-
BALLST
OHIO
14
52
Final CBSSN
-
BAYLOR
13WVU
14
58
Final FS1
-
GATECH
VATECH
49
28
Final ESPN
-
25APLST
GAS
14
34
Final ESPNU
-
LATECH
FAU
21
13
Final CBSSN
-
MIAMI
BC
14
27
Final ESPN
-
IND
MINN
31
38
Final FS1
-
WYO
COLOST
34
21
Final CBSSN
-
23UTAH
UCLA
41
10
Final ESPN
-
WAKE
LVILLE
56
35
Final
-
20WISC
NWEST
17
31
Final FOX
-
VANDY
ARK
45
31
Final SECN
-
BTHN
NEB
9
45
Final BTN
-
TXTECH
IOWAST
31
40
Final ESPN2
-
ARMY
EMICH
37
22
Final CBSSN
-
CMICH
AKRON
10
17
Final ESP3
-
PURDUE
MICHST
13
23
Final ESPN
-
MA
UCONN
22
17
Final ESPU
-
2CLEM
FSU
59
10
Final ABC
-
UNC
UVA
21
31
Final
-
USM
CHARLO
17
20
Final ESP3
-
CSTCAR
GAST
37
34
Final ESP+
-
UNLV
SJST
0
057.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 6:30pm ATSN
-
15WASH
CAL
0
046 O/U
+12
Sat 6:30pm FS1
-
14WASHST
24STNFRD
0
055.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm PACN
-
TULANE
TULSA
0
048.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
BOISE
AF
0
058 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
22NCST
CUSE
0
066 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN2
-
NMEXST
TXSTSM
0
054.5 O/U
+1
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
ARKST
LALAF
0
069.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
16TXAM
MISSST
0
042.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
FIU
WKY
0
054 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm beIN
-
UAB
UTEP
0
050 O/U
+14.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
TENN
SC
0
053 O/U
-9
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
3ND
NAVY
0
054.5 O/U
+23.5
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
6TEXAS
OKLAST
0
060.5 O/U
+3
Sat 8:00pm ABC
-
SDGST
NEVADA
0
045.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPU
-
19OREG
ARIZ
0
065 O/U
+9.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
0
059.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:30pm ESP2