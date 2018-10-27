Drive Chart
VANDY
ARK

Vaughn's 3 touchdowns spark Vandy past Arkansas, 45-31

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 27, 2018

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason had some fun this week at the expense of running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn, jokingly calling the junior ''fat man'' as he returned to practice after missing 10 days with an injury.

Mason might want to consider poking his bear of a running back more in the future after his performance on Saturday.

Led by a refreshed Vaughn, the Commodores earned their first Southeastern Conference victory of the season with a 45-31 win over Arkansas. The 5-foot-10, 222-pound Vaughn did much of the damage, rushing 26 times for 172 yards and three touchdowns in leading Vanderbilt (4-5, 1-4) to its first SEC win since a victory over Tennessee to end last season.

Vaughn's effort came a week after he missed the Commodores sluggish loss against Kentucky, and it was just in time for a team that had lost three in a row and five of its last six.

''It was just a good feeling being back out there on the team,'' Vaughn said.

Kyle Shurmur added a pair of touchdown passes to Jared Pinkney for the Commodores. Schumur finished 13-of-19 passing for 192 yards, and Pinkney had five catches for 93 yards and the two scores.

But it was Vaughn who set the tone in his return, breaking free for a 63-yard touchdown on for Vanderbilt's first score. He finished just short of his career-best of 180 yards rushing, set as a freshman with Illinois in 2015.

''We kept kidding (Vaughn), `Do you need some oxygen,' in practice all week,'' Mason said. ''He'd make a five-yard run and be huffing and puffing ... It was about getting that guy his touches and trying to get him in shape.''

Rakeem Boyd ran 19 times for 113 yards for the Razorbacks (2-7, 0-5), the third time in four games the sophomore has topped the 100-yard mark in rushing.

After missing last week's game with a concussion, Arkansas quarterback Ty Storey returned and completed 23 of 36 passes for 240 yards. He also threw two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Razorbacks have lost seven of their last eight games under first-year coach Chad Morris.

''At some point, we've got to make a step and do something to get us out of that rut,'' Morris said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Four of Vanderbilt's five losses this season are to teams ranked in the top 15. The Commodores certainly looked battle-tested while rushing for 250 yards as a team - thanks in large part to the return of Vaughn - and kept their bowl hopes alive with games remaining against Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee. ''For us, we needed that in the worst way,'' Mason said.

LONG-DISTANCE LIMPERT

Arkansas kicker Connor Limpert had his streak of 10 straight made field goals come to an end when he came up short on a 60-yard attempt at the end of the first half. The junior atoned for the miss, however, with a career-best 55-yard make in the third quarter. Limpert has now made 16 of 20 field goals this season, with five of his makes coming from 40 yards or more.

PSYCH

Vanderbilt defensive lineman Michael Owusu hit Storey during a pass rush in the third quarter, sending the quarterback to the ground. After the play, Owusu extended his arm - appearing to offer to help Storey to his feet - before quickly pulling his arm back and walking away after Storey reached up for help. ''That's just football, it's talking some trash,'' Storey said.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt has a bye next week before traveling to Missouri on Nov. 10

The Razorbacks host No. 4 LSU on Nov. 10.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:14
19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
31
Touchdown 0:22
4-T.Storey complete to 85-C.O'Grady. 85-C.O'Grady runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
00:58
pos
45
30
Point After TD 1:20
98-R.Guay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
24
Touchdown 1:31
23-K.Blasingame runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
29
yds
02:32
pos
44
24
Point After TD 4:40
98-R.Guay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
24
Touchdown 4:44
5-K.Vaughn runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
04:41
pos
37
24
Point After TD 9:25
19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
24
Touchdown 9:32
4-T.Storey complete to 19-T.Morris. 19-T.Morris runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
01:59
pos
31
23
Point After TD 11:31
98-R.Guay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
17
Touchdown 11:35
5-K.Vaughn runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
86
yds
00:10
pos
30
17
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:26
98-R.Guay 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
17
plays
73
yds
07:18
pos
24
17
Field Goal 8:44
19-C.Limpert 55 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
35
yds
2:55
pos
21
17
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:14
98-R.Guay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 5:25
14-K.Shurmur complete to 80-J.Pinkney. 80-J.Pinkney runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
65
yds
01:20
pos
20
14
Point After TD 6:45
19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 6:54
2-C.Hayden runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
92
yds
03:44
pos
14
13
Point After TD 13:46
98-R.Guay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 13:52
14-K.Shurmur complete to 80-J.Pinkney. 80-J.Pinkney runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
42
yds
01:21
pos
13
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:02
98-R.Guay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 8:14
5-K.Vaughn runs 63 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
70
yds
03:41
pos
6
7
Point After TD 11:55
19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:01
5-R.Boyd runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
02:59
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 21
Rushing 15 8
Passing 8 12
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 5-10 6-12
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 425 442
Total Plays 68 65
Avg Gain 6.3 6.8
Net Yards Rushing 250 207
Rush Attempts 49 29
Avg Rush Yards 5.1 7.1
Net Yards Passing 175 235
Comp. - Att. 13-19 23-36
Yards Per Pass 9.2 6.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-17 2-5
Penalties - Yards 7-60 6-46
Touchdowns 6 4
Rushing TDs 4 2
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 4-46.3 4-43.5
Return Yards 50 34
Punts - Returns 2-15 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-27 2-34
Int. - Returns 2-8 0-0
Kicking 7/7 5/6
Extra Points 6/6 4/4
Field Goals 1/1 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Vanderbilt 4-5 71432145
Arkansas 2-7 7731431
O/U 52.5, ARK +1
Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium Fayetteville, AR
 175 PASS YDS 235
250 RUSH YDS 207
425 TOTAL YDS 442
Vanderbilt
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Shurmur 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.4% 192 2 0 188.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 2037 14 5 138.2
K. Shurmur 13/19 192 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Vaughn 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 172 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
98 667 8
K. Vaughn 26 172 3 63
K. Blasingame 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 46 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 303 2
K. Blasingame 10 46 1 10
J. Marlow 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 46 0
J. Marlow 2 22 0 18
J. Wakefield 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
72 333 2
J. Wakefield 3 22 0 20
M. Hasan 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 36 0
M. Hasan 2 11 0 6
K. Lipscomb 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 41 0
K. Lipscomb 1 1 0 1
K. Shurmur 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 -84 0
K. Shurmur 4 -22 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Pinkney 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 93 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 485 5
J. Pinkney 5 93 2 40
K. Lipscomb 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
58 632 6
K. Lipscomb 4 44 0 17
K. Blasingame 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 149 0
K. Blasingame 2 42 0 23
C. Bolar 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
C. Bolar 1 8 0 8
C. Pierce 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 94 1
C. Pierce 1 5 0 5
K. Vaughn 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 131 1
K. Vaughn 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Vecchio 29 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
L. Vecchio 1-0 1.0 1
C. Tidd 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
C. Tidd 0-1 0.5 0
J. Williams 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
J. Williams 0-0 0.0 1
Da. Odeyingbo 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
Da. Odeyingbo 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Guay 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
9/15 29/29
R. Guay 1/1 36 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Thome 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 46.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
38 44.6 2
P. Thome 4 46.3 2 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Lipscomb 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
K. Lipscomb 1 0.0 0 0
J. Wakefield 32 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
18 21.2 17 0
J. Wakefield 1 17.0 17 0
J. Marlow 3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
J. Marlow 1 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Ellis 36 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 7.5 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 10.1 13 0
T. Ellis 2 7.5 13 0
Arkansas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Storey 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.9% 240 2 2 127.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.4% 1223 9 7 125.0
T. Storey 23/36 240 2 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Boyd 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 113 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
94 615 2
R. Boyd 19 113 1 27
C. Hayden 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 70 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 252 1
C. Hayden 5 70 1 38
T. Storey 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 201 1
T. Storey 5 24 0 16
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. O'Grady 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 83 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 284 4
C. O'Grady 6 83 1 25
L. Pettway 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 354 4
L. Pettway 2 51 0 40
M. Woods 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 177 1
M. Woods 3 33 0 28
D. Stewart 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 142 0
D. Stewart 2 23 0 17
T. Morris 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 19 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 30 1
T. Morris 3 19 1 11
C. Hayden 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 61 0
C. Hayden 5 17 0 7
Jo. Jones 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 191 1
Jo. Jones 1 8 0 8
A. Cantrell 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 119 1
A. Cantrell 1 6 0 6
G. Gunter 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 1
G. Gunter 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Ramsey 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
R. Ramsey 1-0 1.0 0
M. Agim 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
M. Agim 0-1 0.5 0
A. Watts 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 1.0
A. Watts 0-2 1.0 0
B. Guidry 7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
B. Guidry 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Limpert 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
16/20 27/27
C. Limpert 1/2 55 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Bauer 28 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 42.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
38 38.6 0
R. Bauer 3 42.3 0 47
M. Phillips 80 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 47.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 42.7 0
M. Phillips 1 47.0 0 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Warren 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 25.9 24 0
D. Warren 2 17.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Stewart 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 14.7 0 0
D. Stewart 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:55 ARK 35 3:41 9 89 TD
4:15 VANDY 20 0:57 3 -4 Punt
1:34 ARK 42 1:21 6 42 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:15 ARK 44 1:33 3 4 Punt
6:45 ARK 35 1:20 4 65 TD
4:01 VANDY 21 2:47 7 12 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 ARK 35 0:00 5 -11 Punt
8:44 ARK 35 7:18 17 57 FG
0:22 VANDY 24 0:10 8 76 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:25 ARK 35 4:41 10 65 TD
4:03 ARK 29 2:32 7 29 TD
0:14 ARK 35 0:00 1 -19
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 VANDY 35 2:59 10 65 TD
8:02 VANDY 35 3:43 9 31 Punt
2:32 ARK 39 0:50 3 19 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:46 VANDY 35 0:47 5 0 Punt
10:38 ARK 8 3:44 8 92 TD
5:14 VANDY 35 1:09 4 -3 Punt
1:07 ARK 16 1:01 8 42 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:28 ARK 28 2:55 8 35 FG
1:20 VANDY 35 0:53 4 -4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:31 VANDY 35 1:59 7 65 TD
4:40 VANDY 35 0:05 3 36 INT
1:20 VANDY 35 0:58 8 65 TD
