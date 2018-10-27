Drive Chart
Morgan, Minnesota top Indiana 38-31 on late 67-yard TD pass

  • Oct 27, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Tanner Morgan was undeterred by the rough fourth quarter for Minnesota that featured 22 straight points by Indiana to tie the game.

If losing the quarterback competition in fall camp didn't faze him, this tight situation wasn't going to.

Morgan passed for 302 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start, including the tiebreaking 67-yard scoring toss to Rashod Bateman with 1:34 remaining that gave the Gophers a 38-31 victory over the Hoosiers on a rainy Friday night.

''We just continue to respond each and every time,'' Morgan said. ''Obviously in the second half there's things that we didn't do so hot, didn't do so well, but we found a way to finish.''

Morgan, a redshirt freshman who replaced injured true freshman Zack Annexstad, completed 17 of 24 attempts for the Gophers (4-4, 1-4 Big Ten).

After Peyton Ramsey capped a third fourth-quarter touchdown drive for the Hoosiers (4-5, 1-5) with a 2-point conversion pass to Donavan Hale, the teams traded punts.

When Minnesota regained possession the second time, Morgan dropped back on the first play and hit Bateman in stride after the true freshman used a double move to turn a slant pattern into a go route up the hash. Morgan had thrived on crisply thrown slants and posts all game, and Hoosiers redshirt freshman safety Juwan Burgess bit on the fake slant before watching Bateman blow by him.

''I felt good about the call, to be able to just sit there and take away what they'd hurt us on up to that point,'' Hoosiers coach Tom Allen said.

Then Ramsey lost a fumble on a sack by Carter Coughlin on the first play after that for Indiana, and Minnesota ran out the clock.

''I'm very proud of the way the guys played,'' said Gophers linebacker Blake Cashman, whose stop in the backfield of Scott on third-and-1 forced a punt right before the winning score. ''We know that in those situations we need to be able to keep our foot on the gas and finish the game out in a better way.''

Ramsey went 29 for 44 for 232 yards, two scores and two interceptions. He ran eight times for 57 yards, and Stevie Scott had 18 carries for 96 yards and a touchdown. Ramsey hit Hale for a 43-yard score and Ty Fryfogle for a 37-yard touchdown plus the 2-point conversion during the surge.

With Annexstad held out with ankle and abdominal injuries, Morgan looked like a seasoned senior while leading the Gophers on first-half touchdown drives of 77, 75 and 99 yards. Tyler Johnson caught two scoring passes and finished with 102 yards on five receptions, before departing in the fourth quarter with an injury.

''I'm really proud of this performance,'' coach P.J. Fleck said. ''Zack's not healthy. I want healthy people out there that can run our offense, and that's one reason why we didn't play him today. They're both capable.''

BROOKS IS BACK

Lost a little in the shuffle of the wild finish was the season debut for Minnesota running back Shannon Brooks, who tore his ACL in a winter workout. Brooks, who had 154 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries before hobbling off with an injury to his other leg, was about to cross the goal line again with the Gophers leading 31-9 late in the third quarter after true freshman Jordan Howden picked off Ramsey.

But Brooks lost his second fumble of the game, one of four Minnesota turnovers, and the Hoosiers recovered it at the 2. While Ramsey and Scott helped spark the Indiana rally, Morgan lost his touch over a series of six possessions that ended in three punts, two fumbles and an interception to give Indiana time to tie it.

Brooks was suspended for the previous game after an arrest on suspicion of assault that has yet to produce any charges. Fleck's plan is to limit him to four games this season to preserve his redshirt. Joining Rodney Smith, Bryce Williams and Mohamed Ibrahim, Brooks became the fourth different running back with a 100-yard game this season to set a program record.

THE TAKEAWAY

Indiana: For a program that has only one winning finish and three bowl game appearances in the last 23 years, this was simply the kind of contest they needed to win. Heck, they were even slight favorites on the road, by 2 1/2 points. Now, postseason play has become an improbable goal with a trip to fifth-ranked Michigan looming on Nov. 17 and the finale against surging rival Purdue.

''We don't have a lot of margin for error. We have to play at a fever pitch every time we take the field,'' Allen said. ''If we don't, it shows.''

Minnesota: Setting aside the sudden lapse that turned a romp into a touch-and-go finish, the Gophers emerged with an important feel-good, confidence-building win after a series of troubling performances in conference play. The remaining two victories needed for bowl-game eligibility are attainable with a trip to struggling Illinois followed by consecutive home games against Purdue and Northwestern.

''These are baby steps, infant steps, kid steps,'' Fleck said, ''but I'm really proud of the gutsy performance they had.''

UP NEXT

Indiana: Hosts Maryland on Nov. 10.

Minnesota: Plays at Illinois on Nov. 3.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:34
38-E.Carpenter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
38
Touchdown 1:45
2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman runs 67 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
67
yds
00:11
pos
31
37
Two Point Conversion 3:57
12-P.Ramsey complete to 6-D.Hale. 6-D.Hale to MIN End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
31
Touchdown 4:00
21-S.Scott runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
50
yds
03:14
pos
29
31
Two Point Conversion 10:04
12-P.Ramsey complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to MIN End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
31
Touchdown 10:12
12-P.Ramsey complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
63
yds
01:50
pos
21
31
Missed Two Point Conversion 13:24
12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
plays
yds
pos
15
31
Touchdown 13:30
12-P.Ramsey complete to 6-D.Hale. 6-D.Hale runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
47
yds
00:32
pos
15
31
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:33
38-E.Carpenter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
9
31
Touchdown 5:40
4-S.Brooks runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
28
yds
01:36
pos
9
30
Field Goal 8:38
38-E.Carpenter 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
71
yds
00:00
pos
9
24
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:35
38-E.Carpenter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
9
21
Touchdown 0:42
2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
99
yds
02:34
pos
9
20
Point After TD 6:19
38-E.Carpenter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
9
14
Touchdown 6:27
2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
65
yds
07:44
pos
9
13
Field Goal 14:54
82-L.Justus 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
11
yds
00:33
pos
9
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:23
82-L.Justus 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
59
yds
04:57
pos
6
7
Field Goal 1:23
82-L.Justus 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
59
yds
04:57
pos
6
7
Point After TD 6:20
38-E.Carpenter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 6:25
17-S.Green runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
03:08
pos
3
6
Field Goal 10:15
82-L.Justus 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
50
yds
04:45
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 22
Rushing 9 8
Passing 11 12
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 8-17 6-12
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 383 474
Total Plays 74 64
Avg Gain 5.2 7.4
Net Yards Rushing 153 180
Rush Attempts 30 40
Avg Rush Yards 5.1 4.5
Net Yards Passing 230 294
Comp. - Att. 29-44 17-24
Yards Per Pass 5.2 12.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-2 1-8
Penalties - Yards 5-37 3-20
Touchdowns 3 5
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 2 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 4
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 5-3
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 3-42.0 3-39.7
Return Yards 15 98
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-15 5-98
Int. - Returns 1-0 2-0
Kicking 3/3 6/6
Extra Points 0/0 5/5
Field Goals 3/3 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Indiana 4-5 6302231
Minnesota 4-4 71410738
O/U 54, MINN +2.5
TCF Bank Stadium Minneapolis, MN
 230 PASS YDS 294
153 RUSH YDS 180
383 TOTAL YDS 474
Indiana
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. Ramsey 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.9% 232 2 2 116.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 2092 15 10 129.8
P. Ramsey 29/44 232 2 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Scott 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 96 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
159 791 7
S. Scott 18 96 1 22
P. Ramsey 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 57 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
91 241 3
P. Ramsey 8 57 0 29
R. Walker Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 143 2
R. Walker Jr. 3 10 0 11
W. Philyor 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 68 0
W. Philyor 1 -10 0 -10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Hale 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 51 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 333 5
D. Hale 4 51 1 43
L. Timian 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 279 0
L. Timian 7 48 0 12
T. Fryfogle 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 41 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 304 2
T. Fryfogle 2 41 1 37
J. Harris II 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 295 2
J. Harris II 5 34 0 9
N. Westbrook 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 340 2
N. Westbrook 2 18 0 12
M. Majette 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 81 1
M. Majette 4 16 0 6
W. Philyor 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 235 1
W. Philyor 1 14 0 14
S. Scott 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 72 1
S. Scott 2 6 0 6
R. Taylor 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 136 0
R. Taylor 2 4 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Layne 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
R. Layne 6-0 0.0 0
J. Crawford 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
J. Crawford 5-1 0.0 0
D. Willis Jr. 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
D. Willis Jr. 5-1 1.0 0
N. Sykes 35 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. Sykes 3-0 0.0 0
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 3 0.0
B. Fitzgerald 3-0 0.0 1
K. Bryant 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
K. Bryant 3-0 0.0 0
G. Everett 69 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
G. Everett 3-1 0.0 0
R. Jones 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
R. Jones 3-3 0.0 0
J. Burgess 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Burgess 2-1 0.0 0
Ca. Jones 77 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Ca. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
T. Allen 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
T. Allen 2-1 0.0 0
A. Brown Jr. 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Brown Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
M. Ball 42 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
M. Ball 1-2 0.0 0
A. Stallings IV 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Stallings IV 1-0 0.0 0
M. Barwick 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Barwick 1-1 0.0 0
A. Riggins 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Riggins 1-1 0.0 0
J. Bowen 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bowen 1-0 0.0 0
B. Wilson 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Wilson 1-0 0.0 0
Je. Johnson 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Je. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
M. Mcfadden 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Mcfadden 1-1 0.0 0
Ca. Jones 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
Ca. Jones 1-1 0.0 0
D. Matthews 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
D. Matthews 1-0 0.0 0
J. Williams 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Williams 0-1 0.0 0
A. Bryant 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
A. Bryant 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Justus 82 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 0/0
SEASON FG XP
11/13 23/24
L. Justus 3/3 0 0/0 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
H. Whitehead 94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 42.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
38 40.7 2
H. Whitehead 3 42.0 2 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Majette 24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 16.8 15 0
M. Majette 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Minnesota
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Morgan 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.8% 302 3 1 209.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.2% 551 3 3 174.3
T. Morgan 17/24 302 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Brooks 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 154 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 154 1
S. Brooks 22 154 1 27
B. Williams 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
93 353 1
B. Williams 7 17 0 5
S. Green 17 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 16 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 146 7
S. Green 6 16 1 9
T. Morgan 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 15 1
T. Morgan 2 -2 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Bateman 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 108 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 403 4
R. Bateman 4 108 1 67
T. Johnson 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 102 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
52 807 8
T. Johnson 5 102 2 52
D. Douglas 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 78 1
D. Douglas 3 43 0 17
C. Autman-Bell 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 318 0
C. Autman-Bell 2 23 0 25
B. Williams 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 64 0
B. Williams 1 15 0 15
S. Brooks 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
S. Brooks 2 11 0 7
J. Paulson 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Paulson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Cashman 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
B. Cashman 10-0 0.0 0
C. Durr 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
C. Durr 6-0 0.0 0
J. Howden 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
J. Howden 6-1 0.0 1
Ja. Huff 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 2 0.0
Ja. Huff 6-1 0.0 1
C. Coughlin 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
C. Coughlin 5-1 1.0 0
G. Moore 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
G. Moore 5-0 0.0 0
T. Barber 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 1 0.0
T. Barber 4-3 0.0 0
K. Martin 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Martin 4-0 0.0 0
T. Smith 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
T. Smith 3-0 0.0 0
W. DeLattiboudere 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
W. DeLattiboudere 2-0 0.0 0
R. Silver 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Silver 1-0 0.0 0
C. Williamson 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Williamson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Devers 12 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Devers 1-0 0.0 0
D. Anderson 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Anderson 1-0 0.0 0
E. Otomewo 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Otomewo 1-0 0.0 0
S. Renner 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Renner 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Carpenter 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
9/12 24/24
E. Carpenter 1/1 37 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Herbers 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 39.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
37 41.5 0
J. Herbers 3 39.7 0 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Douglas 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 19.6 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 24.9 27 0
D. Douglas 5 19.6 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Douglas 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 6.3 0 0
D. Douglas 1 0.0 0 0
J. Harris 26 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Harris 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MINN 35 4:45 13 50 FG
6:20 MINN 35 4:57 13 59 FG
1:07 MINN 34 0:33 5 11 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:19 MINN 35 2:53 7 19 Punt
0:35 MINN 35 0:00 2 -16 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:02 MINN 35 0:40 4 -7 Punt
5:33 MINN 35 0:00 2 75 INT
4:54 IND 2 3:59 11 42 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:02 MINN 47 0:32 2 47 TD
12:02 IND 37 1:50 6 63 TD
9:59 MINN 34 0:30 3 -54 INT
7:14 IND 45 3:14 11 55 TD
3:38 IND 24 1:01 3 6 Fumble
1:34 MINN 35 0:00 3 57 Fumble
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:33 IND 35 3:08 7 65 TD
1:17 IND 35 0:04 2 -1 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:11 IND 35 7:44 15 67 TD
3:16 MINN 1 2:34 8 81 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:30 IND 35 0:00 13 53 FG
7:16 IND 28 1:36 3 28 TD
5:33 IND 34 0:07 2 32 Fumble
0:22 MINN 11 0:06 3 9 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:24 IND 35 0:57 5 28 Fumble
10:04 IND 35 0:00 2 76 INT
9:22 MINN 12 1:27 3 2 Punt
3:57 IND 35 0:14 4 -10 Punt
1:56 MINN 33 0:11 1 67 TD
1:34 IND 18 0:46 6 6
