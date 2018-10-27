Drive Chart
Army bowl eligible again, tops E Michigan 37-22

  Oct 27, 2018

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) After battling through a 2-10 season as a freshman, Jordan Asberry knows the depth of where the Army football program was when coach Jeff Monken took over in 2014.

Now bowl eligible after Saturday's rainy 37-22 win at Eastern Michigan, the senior running back should close his career in the postseason for a third straight year.

''Coach Monken and the staff have turned this program around,'' said Asberry, who caught a touchdown and ran for another. ''We worked real hard, but we didn't really see the fruit of our labor (in 2015).

''That sets the stage for finishing this year strong, but also the next season for the guys that are going to be playing next year.''

The streak of three bowl-eligible seasons is the longest in program history for Army, who controlled the clock against Eastern Michigan by outgaining the Eagles 289-34 on the ground, earning its fourth straight win.

Army (6-2), which led the nation averaging 39 minutes of possession per game, had the ball for 45 minutes, 42 seconds on Saturday.

Eastern Michigan (4-5) did not have a first down in the first half of its homecoming game, going three-and-out on its first four possessions and running one play on its fifth before halftime.

''That's definitely our game plan, that's definitely what we do,'' said quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr., who missed last week's double-overtime win against Miami (Ohio) with a hip injury. ''But we couldn't finish drives early, which kind of hurt us.''

Army took a 16-0 lead at halftime on three field goals by John Abercrombie and Asberry's first score, a 3-yard touchdown run with 18 seconds left in the half.

Eastern Michigan closed the deficit to 16-14 on touchdown passes from Tyler Wiegers to Mathew Sexton and Blake Banham in the third quarter. Wiegers finished 19-of-29 passing for 201 yards.

Asberry's 26-yard touchdown reception from Hopkins, and a Kell Walker 2-yard touchdown catch put Army up 30-14.

After Army took a 23-14 lead on Asberry's second touchdown, the Black Knights got the only turnover of the game, as Chandler Ramirez recovered a Wiegers fumble that was forced by James Nachtigal.

Hopkins was 7-of-8 passing for 126 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed 23 times for 105 yards.

Banham added a 1-yard touchdown for Eastern Michigan, which was outgained 415-235 in total offense.

Army's Darnell Woolfolk had a 9-yard touchdown run in the game's final minute. He had 89 yards on 24 carries.

Army had 27 first downs compared with 10 for Eastern Michigan.

''We made it a football game, but in the end, just didn't have enough,'' Eastern Michigan coach Chris Creighton said. ''Offensively we couldn't get a first down.''

MAC CHAMPS?

The win gives Army a 3-0 record against Mid-American Conference teams this season. The Black Knights have won five straight games against MAC teams.

STILL PERFECT

Abercrombie, a senior from Phoenix, is perfect during his career, going 5 for 5 on his field goals and 26 for 26 on extra points.

FOURTH-DOWN FUN

Army was 4 for 4 on fourth down and are now 26 of 29 (89.7 percent) on the season.

HARD HOMECOMING

Eastern Michigan has not won on homecoming since 2014.

QUOTEABLE

''In that locker room in there is a bunch of soldiers,'' Monken said. ''Soldiers don't care what the weather is, they don't care what the conditions are, they are trained to fight. And I think that's what our guys do. No matter what, they show up and they fight. They're soldiers. I think it's just one of those things that, maybe other people assume that when it's wet and rainy that somehow our attitude is going to change, our effort is going to change. But that's not going to change for the American soldier.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Army: Army is playing typical Black Knights football headed into Air Force week. The Dec. 8 game against Navy also looms.

Eastern Michigan: Creighton should have his team's attention as three winnable Mid-American Conference games remain. Two wins would make the Eagles eligible for a bowl game. The Eagles have played in two bowls since joining Division I in 1976.

UP NEXT

Army: Hosts Air Force next Saturday in the first of a three-game home stand. Army has a 10-game home win streak and will defend the Commander In Chief's trophy.

Eastern Michigan: Hosts Central Michigan next Saturday in the second of a three-game home stand. Central Michigan has won seven of the last nine rivalry matchups.

----

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:45
96-W.Hetzinger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
37
22
Touchdown 0:50
33-D.Woolfolk runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
36
22
Two Point Conversion 7:03
12-T.Wiegers complete to 2-B.Banham. 2-B.Banham to ARM End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
30
22
Touchdown 7:08
2-B.Banham runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
70
yds
04:18
pos
30
20
Point After TD 11:26
96-W.Hetzinger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
30
14
Touchdown 11:30
8-K.Hopkins complete to 5-K.Walker. 5-K.Walker runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
47
yds
02:39
pos
29
14
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:40
31-J.Abercrombie extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
14
Touchdown 3:46
8-K.Hopkins complete to 3-J.Asberry. 3-J.Asberry runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
70
yds
05:14
pos
22
14
Missed Two Point Conversion 9:00
12-T.Wiegers incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Sexton.
plays
yds
pos
16
14
Touchdown 9:11
12-T.Wiegers complete to 2-B.Banham. 2-B.Banham runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
58
yds
00:17
pos
16
14
Two Point Conversion 11:20
11-I.Holder complete to 12-T.Wiegers. 12-T.Wiegers to ARM End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
8
Touchdown 11:26
12-T.Wiegers complete to 87-M.Sexton. 87-M.Sexton runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
46
yds
01:49
pos
16
6
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:18
31-J.Abercrombie extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
0
Touchdown 0:25
3-J.Asberry runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
66
yds
01:20
pos
15
0
Field Goal 3:10
31-J.Abercrombie 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
48
yds
04:05
pos
9
0
Field Goal 8:46
31-J.Abercrombie 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
79
yds
00:10
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:33
31-J.Abercrombie 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
18
plays
63
yds
10:04
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 27 10
Rushing 18 1
Passing 4 7
Penalty 5 2
3rd Down Conv 10-19 1-7
4th Down Conv 4-4 1-2
Total Net Yards 415 229
Total Plays 81 40
Avg Gain 5.1 5.7
Net Yards Rushing 289 34
Rush Attempts 73 11
Avg Rush Yards 4.0 3.1
Net Yards Passing 126 195
Comp. - Att. 7-8 19-29
Yards Per Pass 15.8 6.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 1-6
Penalties - Yards 3-25 8-73
Touchdowns 4 3
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 2-20.0 4-50.3
Return Yards 8 0
Punts - Returns 1-8 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 7/7 0/0
Extra Points 4/4 0/0
Field Goals 3/3 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Army 6-2 31371437
E. Michigan 4-5 0014822
O/U 47.5, EMICH +1.5
Rynearson Stadium Ypsilanti, MI
 126 PASS YDS 195
289 RUSH YDS 34
415 TOTAL YDS 229
Army
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
87.5% 126 2 0 302.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.1% 731 6 3 170.6
K. Hopkins Jr. 7/8 126 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 100 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
133 596 7
K. Hopkins Jr. 23 100 0 13
D. Woolfolk 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 89 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
138 548 8
D. Woolfolk 24 89 1 13
A. Davidson 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 45 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 146 2
A. Davidson 13 45 0 7
M. Hancock 16 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 37 0
M. Hancock 1 29 0 29
J. Asberry 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 20 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 92 1
J. Asberry 7 20 1 10
K. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 225 0
K. Walker 3 8 0 4
C. Slomka 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 239 4
C. Slomka 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Asberry 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 57 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 145 3
J. Asberry 2 57 1 31
C. Hayes 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 132 1
C. Hayes 2 45 0 39
Q. Parker 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
Q. Parker 1 14 0 14
K. Cline 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
K. Cline 1 8 0 8
K. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 132 1
K. Walker 1 2 1 2
A. Davidson 40 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Davidson 0 0 0 0
C. Harrison 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 129 1
C. Harrison 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Gibson 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
J. Gibson 6-0 0.0 0
C. Christansen 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
C. Christansen 5-1 1.0 0
J. Nachtigal 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Nachtigal 4-1 0.0 0
E. Riley 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
E. Riley 4-1 0.0 0
C. Ramirez 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Ramirez 2-0 0.0 0
R. Wright 77 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Wright 1-1 0.0 0
J. Bourdeau 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bourdeau 1-0 0.0 0
A. West 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. West 1-1 0.0 0
J. McClinton 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
J. McClinton 1-1 0.0 0
C. Cameron 46 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Cameron 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Abercrombie 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
5/5 24/24
J. Abercrombie 3/3 27 4/4 13
W. Hetzinger 96 P
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
W. Hetzinger 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Schrage 38 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 20.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
13 43.1 0
N. Schrage 2 20.0 0 26
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Riley 23 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
E. Riley 1 8.0 8 0
E. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Wiegers 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.5% 201 2 0 146.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66% 1469 10 1 146.8
T. Wiegers 19/29 201 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Wiegers 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 56 1
T. Wiegers 5 26 0 17
S. Vann 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
117 462 4
S. Vann 3 7 0 4
W. Parker 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 109 1
W. Parker 1 2 0 2
B. Banham 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 22 1
B. Banham 1 1 1 1
B. Turner 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 74 1
B. Turner 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Banham 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 104 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 583 4
B. Banham 7 104 1 58
L. Latu 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 364 3
L. Latu 4 52 0 25
D. Drummond 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 193 1
D. Drummond 4 28 0 12
G. Oakes 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 143 1
G. Oakes 2 17 0 14
M. Sexton 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 267 3
M. Sexton 1 4 1 4
B. Turner 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 52 0
B. Turner 0 0 0 0
A. Jackson III 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 465 3
A. Jackson III 1 -4 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Rachwal 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-4 2 0.0
K. Rachwal 10-4 0.0 0
M. Crosby 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
M. Crosby 7-2 0.0 0
J. Harris 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-5 1 0.0
J. Harris 7-5 0.0 0
V. Calhoun 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
V. Calhoun 6-2 0.0 0
K. Beltram 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
K. Beltram 6-1 0.0 0
T. LaBarbera 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-6 0 0.0
T. LaBarbera 5-6 0.0 0
B. Hoying 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
B. Hoying 5-3 0.0 0
C. Holford 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
C. Holford 5-1 0.0 0
T. Neal 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
T. Neal 5-1 0.0 0
I. Calderon 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
I. Calderon 4-2 0.0 0
T. Eddington 77 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 0.0
T. Eddington 3-5 0.0 0
K. McGill 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
K. McGill 3-0 0.0 0
J. Pickett 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
J. Pickett 3-2 0.0 0
T. Myrick 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Myrick 2-0 0.0 0
M. Smith Jr. 57 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Smith Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
V. Valasti 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
V. Valasti 1-0 0.0 0
M. Scott 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Scott 1-1 0.0 0
E. Williams 36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
R. Williams 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Williams 0-1 0.0 0
H. Andrews 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
H. Andrews 0-3 0.0 0
J. Moody 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Moody 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Julien 31 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 50.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
46 44.8 0
J. Julien 4 50.3 0 71
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:37 ARMY 30 10:04 18 64 FG
0:30 ARMY 20 0:10 12 74 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:15 ARMY 42 4:05 7 48 FG
1:45 ARMY 38 1:20 8 62 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:18 EMICH 35 0:00 4 -3 Punt
11:20 EMICH 35 1:14 4 -3 Punt
9:00 EMICH 35 5:14 12 75 TD
3:25 EMICH 47 2:39 11 47 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:03 EMICH 35 6:13 14 84 TD
0:15 ARMY 39 0:00 1 -2
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARMY 35 1:18 4 -6 Punt
2:59 ARMY 35 2:09 5 4 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:41 ARMY 35 0:10 4 -14 Punt
2:27 ARMY 35 0:37 5 -7 Punt
0:25 ARMY 35 0:07 2 -8 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:15 ARMY 46 1:49 6 46 TD
9:28 EMICH 42 0:17 3 58 TD
3:40 ARMY 35 0:00 3 62 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:26 ARMY 35 4:18 13 75 TD
0:45 ARMY 35 0:21 6 26 Downs
