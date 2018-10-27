|
|
|ARMY
|EMICH
Army bowl eligible again, tops E Michigan 37-22
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) After battling through a 2-10 season as a freshman, Jordan Asberry knows the depth of where the Army football program was when coach Jeff Monken took over in 2014.
Now bowl eligible after Saturday's rainy 37-22 win at Eastern Michigan, the senior running back should close his career in the postseason for a third straight year.
''Coach Monken and the staff have turned this program around,'' said Asberry, who caught a touchdown and ran for another. ''We worked real hard, but we didn't really see the fruit of our labor (in 2015).
''That sets the stage for finishing this year strong, but also the next season for the guys that are going to be playing next year.''
The streak of three bowl-eligible seasons is the longest in program history for Army, who controlled the clock against Eastern Michigan by outgaining the Eagles 289-34 on the ground, earning its fourth straight win.
Army (6-2), which led the nation averaging 39 minutes of possession per game, had the ball for 45 minutes, 42 seconds on Saturday.
Eastern Michigan (4-5) did not have a first down in the first half of its homecoming game, going three-and-out on its first four possessions and running one play on its fifth before halftime.
''That's definitely our game plan, that's definitely what we do,'' said quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr., who missed last week's double-overtime win against Miami (Ohio) with a hip injury. ''But we couldn't finish drives early, which kind of hurt us.''
Army took a 16-0 lead at halftime on three field goals by John Abercrombie and Asberry's first score, a 3-yard touchdown run with 18 seconds left in the half.
Eastern Michigan closed the deficit to 16-14 on touchdown passes from Tyler Wiegers to Mathew Sexton and Blake Banham in the third quarter. Wiegers finished 19-of-29 passing for 201 yards.
Asberry's 26-yard touchdown reception from Hopkins, and a Kell Walker 2-yard touchdown catch put Army up 30-14.
After Army took a 23-14 lead on Asberry's second touchdown, the Black Knights got the only turnover of the game, as Chandler Ramirez recovered a Wiegers fumble that was forced by James Nachtigal.
Hopkins was 7-of-8 passing for 126 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed 23 times for 105 yards.
Banham added a 1-yard touchdown for Eastern Michigan, which was outgained 415-235 in total offense.
Army's Darnell Woolfolk had a 9-yard touchdown run in the game's final minute. He had 89 yards on 24 carries.
Army had 27 first downs compared with 10 for Eastern Michigan.
''We made it a football game, but in the end, just didn't have enough,'' Eastern Michigan coach Chris Creighton said. ''Offensively we couldn't get a first down.''
MAC CHAMPS?
The win gives Army a 3-0 record against Mid-American Conference teams this season. The Black Knights have won five straight games against MAC teams.
STILL PERFECT
Abercrombie, a senior from Phoenix, is perfect during his career, going 5 for 5 on his field goals and 26 for 26 on extra points.
FOURTH-DOWN FUN
Army was 4 for 4 on fourth down and are now 26 of 29 (89.7 percent) on the season.
HARD HOMECOMING
Eastern Michigan has not won on homecoming since 2014.
QUOTEABLE
''In that locker room in there is a bunch of soldiers,'' Monken said. ''Soldiers don't care what the weather is, they don't care what the conditions are, they are trained to fight. And I think that's what our guys do. No matter what, they show up and they fight. They're soldiers. I think it's just one of those things that, maybe other people assume that when it's wet and rainy that somehow our attitude is going to change, our effort is going to change. But that's not going to change for the American soldier.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Army: Army is playing typical Black Knights football headed into Air Force week. The Dec. 8 game against Navy also looms.
Eastern Michigan: Creighton should have his team's attention as three winnable Mid-American Conference games remain. Two wins would make the Eagles eligible for a bowl game. The Eagles have played in two bowls since joining Division I in 1976.
UP NEXT
Army: Hosts Air Force next Saturday in the first of a three-game home stand. Army has a 10-game home win streak and will defend the Commander In Chief's trophy.
Eastern Michigan: Hosts Central Michigan next Saturday in the second of a three-game home stand. Central Michigan has won seven of the last nine rivalry matchups.
----
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|10
|Rushing
|18
|1
|Passing
|4
|7
|Penalty
|5
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|10-19
|1-7
|4th Down Conv
|4-4
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|415
|229
|Total Plays
|81
|40
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|289
|34
|Rush Attempts
|73
|11
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|3.1
|Net Yards Passing
|126
|195
|Comp. - Att.
|7-8
|19-29
|Yards Per Pass
|15.8
|6.7
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|1-6
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|8-73
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-20.0
|4-50.3
|Return Yards
|8
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-8
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|7/7
|0/0
|Extra Points
|4/4
|0/0
|Field Goals
|3/3
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|126
|PASS YDS
|195
|
|
|289
|RUSH YDS
|34
|
|
|415
|TOTAL YDS
|229
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
|K. Hopkins Jr.
|7/8
|126
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
|K. Hopkins Jr.
|23
|100
|0
|13
|
D. Woolfolk 33 RB
|D. Woolfolk
|24
|89
|1
|13
|
A. Davidson 40 RB
|A. Davidson
|13
|45
|0
|7
|
M. Hancock 16 RB
|M. Hancock
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
J. Asberry 3 RB
|J. Asberry
|7
|20
|1
|10
|
K. Walker 5 RB
|K. Walker
|3
|8
|0
|4
|
C. Slomka 25 RB
|C. Slomka
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Asberry 3 RB
|J. Asberry
|2
|57
|1
|31
|
C. Hayes 86 WR
|C. Hayes
|2
|45
|0
|39
|
Q. Parker 85 TE
|Q. Parker
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
K. Cline 82 WR
|K. Cline
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Walker 5 RB
|K. Walker
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
A. Davidson 40 RB
|A. Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Harrison 88 WR
|C. Harrison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Gibson 2 DB
|J. Gibson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Christansen 54 LB
|C. Christansen
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Nachtigal 19 LB
|J. Nachtigal
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Riley 23 DB
|E. Riley
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ramirez 29 LB
|C. Ramirez
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wright 77 DL
|R. Wright
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bourdeau 8 DB
|J. Bourdeau
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. West 52 LB
|A. West
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McClinton 7 DB
|J. McClinton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cameron 46 TE
|C. Cameron
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Abercrombie 96 K
|J. Abercrombie
|3/3
|27
|4/4
|13
|
W. Hetzinger 96 P
|W. Hetzinger
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Schrage 38 K
|N. Schrage
|2
|20.0
|0
|26
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Riley 23 DB
|E. Riley
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Wiegers 12 QB
|T. Wiegers
|19/29
|201
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Wiegers 12 QB
|T. Wiegers
|5
|26
|0
|17
|
S. Vann 5 RB
|S. Vann
|3
|7
|0
|4
|
W. Parker 26 RB
|W. Parker
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Banham 2 WR
|B. Banham
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
B. Turner 33 RB
|B. Turner
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Banham 2 WR
|B. Banham
|7
|104
|1
|58
|
L. Latu 8 WR
|L. Latu
|4
|52
|0
|25
|
D. Drummond 80 WR
|D. Drummond
|4
|28
|0
|12
|
G. Oakes 82 TE
|G. Oakes
|2
|17
|0
|14
|
M. Sexton 87 WR
|M. Sexton
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
B. Turner 33 RB
|B. Turner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Jackson III 89 WR
|A. Jackson III
|1
|-4
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Rachwal 51 LB
|K. Rachwal
|10-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Crosby 92 DL
|M. Crosby
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 90 DL
|J. Harris
|7-5
|0.0
|0
|
V. Calhoun 3 DB
|V. Calhoun
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Beltram 10 LB
|K. Beltram
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. LaBarbera 96 DL
|T. LaBarbera
|5-6
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hoying 24 DB
|B. Hoying
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Holford 91 DL
|C. Holford
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Neal 42 LB
|T. Neal
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Calderon 7 DB
|I. Calderon
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Eddington 77 DL
|T. Eddington
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
K. McGill 4 DB
|K. McGill
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pickett 6 LB
|J. Pickett
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Myrick 32 LB
|T. Myrick
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Smith Jr. 57 OL
|M. Smith Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Valasti 55 DL
|V. Valasti
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Scott 98 DL
|M. Scott
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Williams 36 DB
|E. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 14 DB
|R. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Andrews 94 DL
|H. Andrews
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moody 13 DB
|J. Moody
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Julien 31 P
|J. Julien
|4
|50.3
|0
|71
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
