No Text

Safety, Butler TD push Iowa State past Texas Tech 40-31

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 27, 2018

AMES, Iowa (AP) This used to be the time of the year when Iowa State would start to fade - if it hadn't already.

Coach Matt Campbell and the Cyclones have instead finished their second straight October unbeaten, and they're peaking heading into the sport's most crucial month.

Texas Tech's Alex Bowman was forced into a safety with 4:39 left, Hakeem Butler added a 48-yard TD catch from Brock Purdy just over two minutes later and Iowa State rallied to beat the Red Raiders 40-31 on Saturday.

Bowman's two-point blunder was the break the Cyclones (4-3, 3-2 Big 12) needed to clinch their third straight win behind Purdy, their star freshman, after a 1-3 start.

''You work 10 months to get to November to be in it and to play meaningful games,'' Campbell said. ''We've worked really hard to shed that image that you can't do that here.''

With the game tied at 31, Bowman fumbled the snap, retrieved the ball and flung it away with his foot in the end zone as a hard-charging JaQuan Bailey approached. Bowman, who was supposed to run a naked bootleg and find an open receiver, failed to get the ball back to the line of scrimmage, putting Iowa State ahead 33-31.

''That's not good enough. It's on me,'' Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury said. ''We've got to get better quick.''

Butler, who had four catches for 148 yards, then corralled a beautiful pass from an inconsistent Purdy to put a weird and wild game out of reach.

Purdy threw for 250 yards and a pair of touchdowns and David Montgomery added 125 yards rushing.

Bowman had 323 yards passing for Texas Tech (5-3, 3-2), but he also had three picks. Iowa State linebacker Marcel Spears had two of those interceptions, and he brought one back for a touchdown.

''We're grinding our way through it, and your back is against the wall when you start 1-3,'' Campbell said. ''Who are we? What are we about?''

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa State: At times, the Cyclones looked more like that team that started 1-3 than the one on a winning streak. But Iowa State's defense made a number of big plays, none bigger than its third safety in as many weeks. The Cyclones could be favored in four of their final five games - and the second spot in the Big 12 title game remains an unlikely but somehow realistic goal.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders blew a massive opportunity to take charge in the Big 12 standings with home games against Oklahoma and Texas. Tech wasted an early 10-0 lead, committed 10 penalties and rushed for just 30 yards. The Red Raiders have allowed a staggering 106 points in their last two trips to Ames. ''We didn't finish. We've been preaching on finish throughout the summer, but we came up short. It was really tough,'' linebacker Riko Jeffers said.

WHERE'S ZEB

Purdy's emergence might have come with a cost. Campbell said after the game that Zeb Noland, a sophomore whose job Purdy took in a 48-42 win at Oklahoma State, took a personal leave of absence this week. ''I don't know where that is right now. But he did nothing wrong,'' Campbell said, noting that he's hoping to have something more definitive next week.

TECH'S DEFENSE

The Red Raiders defense, which has been much improved this season, also made its fair share of plays. Texas Tech tied the game at 31 with 12:50 to go when Jeffers stripped Purdy in the end zone and Dakota Allen recovered the fumble for a touchdown. Tech held Purdy to his lowest yardage total since taking over three games ago, and Montgomery needed 33 carries to reach those 125 yards.

ETXRA POINTS

Antoine Wesley had eight catches for 119 yards, including a gorgeous 31-yard TD grab to tie the game at 24-all after Iowa State had scored 10 points in the first four minutes of the second half. ...Tech opened the scoring by blocking a punt that Thomas Leggett fell on in the end zone. ...Iowa State was 7 of 16 on third downs. The Red Raiders entered play ranked second in the Big 12 in third down defense.

HE SAID IT

''At halftime he told us that we had to go out and play the way that we know how to play. We're either going to be pretenders or contenders, and that's all he had to say. We're not pretenders, so it had to be the other one. So we had to boss our stuff up,'' Spears said about Campbell's halftime speech.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:25
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
40
Touchdown 2:33
15-B.Purdy complete to 18-H.Butler. 18-H.Butler runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
80
yds
02:12
pos
31
39
Safety 4:45
10-A.Bowman sacked at TT End Zone for -15 yards to TT End Zone for no gain safety (3-J.Bailey).
plays
yds
pos
31
33
Point After TD 12:50
96-C.Hatfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
31
Touchdown 12:59
15-B.Purdy sacked at ISU End Zone for -6 yards FUMBLES (6-R.Jeffers). 40-D.Allen runs no gain for a touchdown.
0
plays
96
yds
0:07
pos
30
31
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:41
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
31
Touchdown 4:43
32-D.Montgomery runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
03:38
pos
24
30
Point After TD 8:21
96-C.Hatfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
24
Touchdown 8:27
10-A.Bowman complete to 4-A.Wesley. 4-A.Wesley runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
02:36
pos
23
24
Point After TD 11:03
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
24
Touchdown 11:12
10-A.Bowman incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 42-M.Spears at TT 41. 42-M.Spears runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
41
yds
0:00
pos
17
23
Field Goal 12:29
96-C.Assalley 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
33
yds
1:45
pos
17
17
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:10
96-C.Hatfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
14
Touchdown 0:11
10-A.Bowman runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
65
yds
04:24
pos
16
14
Point After TD 4:35
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 4:39
15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar runs 9 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on TT 10-J.Bonney Holding declined.
8
plays
104
yds
03:14
pos
10
13
Point After TD 13:35
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 13:38
32-D.Montgomery runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
80
yds
01:12
pos
10
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:31
96-C.Hatfield 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
34
yds
02:52
pos
10
0
Point After TD 11:44
96-C.Hatfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:50
punts 0 yards from ISU 17 blocked by 16-T.Leggett. 16-T.Leggett runs no gain for a touchdown.
1
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 24
Rushing 4 10
Passing 20 9
Penalty 0 5
3rd Down Conv 6-16 7-16
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 348 403
Total Plays 81 78
Avg Gain 4.3 5.2
Net Yards Rushing 30 172
Rush Attempts 24 51
Avg Rush Yards 1.3 3.4
Net Yards Passing 318 231
Comp. - Att. 33-57 13-27
Yards Per Pass 5.6 8.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-15 3-19
Penalties - Yards 10-105 4-25
Touchdowns 4 5
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 2 1
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 3 0
Punts - Avg 7-43.1 6-37.5
Return Yards 108 148
Punts - Returns 2-25 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 4-83 2-58
Int. - Returns 0-0 3-90
Kicking 5/5 6/7
Extra Points 4/4 5/5
Field Goals 1/1 1/2
Safeties 0 1
1234T
Texas Tech 5-3 1077731
Iowa State 4-3 01417940
O/U 56, IOWAST -5.5
Jack Trice Stadium Ames, IA
 318 PASS YDS 231
30 RUSH YDS 172
348 TOTAL YDS 403
Texas Tech
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Bowman 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 323 1 3 100.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.4% 2411 15 7 147.5
A. Bowman 32/56 323 1 3
S. Collins 22 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 10 0 0 184.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 10 0 0 184.0
S. Collins 1/1 10 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Ward 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 138 2
D. Ward 10 16 0 7
T. Henry 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 346 8
T. Henry 4 10 0 7
A. Bowman 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 4 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 -29 1
A. Bowman 9 4 1 12
D. Felton 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 250 5
D. Felton 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Wesley 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 119 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
58 977 7
A. Wesley 8 119 1 31
J. High 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 70 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 608 3
J. High 6 70 0 17
T. Vasher 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 428 4
T. Vasher 5 66 0 20
D. Ward 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 46 0
D. Ward 7 33 0 9
Z. Austin 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 139 0
Z. Austin 1 14 0 14
T. Henry 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 129 0
T. Henry 3 13 0 9
A. Bowman 10 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
A. Bowman 1 10 0 10
S. Collins 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 192 1
S. Collins 1 6 0 6
K. Carter 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 235 1
K. Carter 1 2 0 2
D. Felton 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 14 0
D. Felton 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Wallace 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Wallace 1-0 1.0 0
J. Parker 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Parker 1-0 1.0 0
R. Jeffers 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
R. Jeffers 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Hatfield 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
10/11 44/44
C. Hatfield 1/1 28 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Panazzolo 85 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 43.1 6
SEASON NO AVG IN20
40 41.7 6
D. Panazzolo 7 43.1 6 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Bowman 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 20.8 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
18 24.8 26 0
D. Bowman 4 20.8 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Bowman 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 7.2 8 0
D. Bowman 1 8.0 8 0
T. Leggett 16 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 0 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 0 1
T. Leggett 1 17.0 0 1
Iowa State
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.1% 250 2 0 150.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.3% 822 9 2 191.7
B. Purdy 13/27 250 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Montgomery 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
33 125 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
144 648 6
D. Montgomery 33 125 2 25
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 169 1
B. Purdy 14 47 0 22
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 93 0
K. Nwangwu 3 5 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Butler 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 148 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 627 6
H. Butler 4 148 1 48
T. Milton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 89 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 288 1
T. Milton 7 89 0 22
C. Kolar 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 48 3
C. Kolar 1 9 1 9
D. Jones 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 232 2
D. Jones 1 4 0 4
M. Eaton 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 158 1
M. Eaton 0 0 0 0
L. Akers 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 142 0
L. Akers 0 0 0 0
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
K. Nwangwu 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Ja. Bailey 3 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
Ja. Bailey 1-0 1.0 0
W. Harvey 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
W. Harvey 1-0 1.0 0
G. Eisworth 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
G. Eisworth 0-0 0.0 1
M. Spears Jr. 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
M. Spears Jr. 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Assalley 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
9/12 19/20
C. Assalley 1/2 27 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Dunn 13 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 37.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
36 38.9 2
C. Dunn 6 37.5 2 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 58.0 58 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 35.1 58 0
K. Nwangwu 1 58.0 58 0
D. Soehner 89 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
D. Soehner 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 IOWAST 35 1:13 4 3 Punt
7:21 TXTECH 20 1:21 7 30 Punt
4:23 IOWAST 43 2:52 7 34 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:35 IOWAST 35 3:38 12 25 Punt
8:42 TXTECH 45 0:43 3 -1 Punt
4:35 IOWAST 35 4:24 13 65 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:29 IOWAST 35 0:38 6 63 INT
11:03 IOWAST 35 2:36 9 65 TD
4:41 IOWAST 35 1:51 6 25 Punt
0:09 TXTECH 35 0:07 7 31 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:17 TXTECH 21 1:28 7 31 INT
6:59 TXTECH 11 0:39 3 0 Punt
4:52 TXTECH 15 0:00 1 5 Safety
2:25 IOWAST 35 0:30 4 33 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:12 IOWAST 18 1:18 3 -1 TD
11:44 TXTECH 35 4:17 13 56 FG Miss
5:54 IOWAST 9 1:27 3 -1 Punt
1:28 TXTECH 35 1:12 12 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:57 IOWAST 8 1:12 3 5 Punt
7:53 IOWAST 11 3:14 8 89 TD
0:10 TXTECH 35 0:00 2 -5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:10 TXTECH 35 0:00 6 33 FG
8:21 TXTECH 35 3:38 8 65 TD
2:44 IOWAST 9 2:33 5 16 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:44 IOWAST 4 0:07 2 96 TD
12:50 TXTECH 35 1:29 8 15 Punt
9:43 TXTECH 48 2:44 8 10 Punt
6:15 IOWAST 45 1:20 3 6 Punt
4:45 TXTECH 20 2:12 6 80 TD
1:51 TXTECH 32 0:39 3 23
