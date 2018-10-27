|
|
|UK
|MIZZOU
No. 12 Kentucky scores on last play, beats Missouri 15-14
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) Terry Wilson threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Conrad on the final play to give No. 12 Kentucky a 15-14 victory over Missouri on Saturday.
Kentucky took over on its own 19 with 1:24 left. With 4 seconds left, Wilson threw toward Ahmad Wagner in the back left corner of the end zone. Wagner caught the ball out of bounds, but Missouri cornerback DeMarkus Acy was called for pass interference, giving Kentucky an untimed down that it turned into the winning score.
''Amazing victory by our team,'' Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. ''Just could not be more proud of this group, the way we just stuck together, played as a complete football team.''
Lynn Bowden Jr. returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown with 5:18 left to pull the Wildcats (7-1, 5-1 Southeastern Conference) to 14-9.
Kentucky held Missouri (4-4, 0-4) without a first down on eight second-half possessions.
''There's anger, there's hurt, there's sadness - about every emotion on that side of things that you can feel,'' Missouri coach Barry Odom said. ''That's what we have.''
Wilson, who was replaced by backup Gunnar Hoak for part of the second half, completed 22 of 31 passes for 267 yards. Bowden had 13 catches for 166 yards. Benny Snell, who entered the game as the nation's fourth-leading rusher, gained just 67 yards on 19 carries.
Missouri opened a 14-3 halftime lead with two 10-play touchdown drives. Damarea Crockett scored on a 2-yard run early in the second quarter, and Larry Rountree added a 1-yard TD run just before halftime.
Missouri's Drew Lock completed 15 of 27 passes for 165 yards.
Kentucky appeared to have squandered its last chance to get back in the game when A.J. Rose was stuffed on a fourth-and-goal run from the 2-yard line with 7:31 left. It was the third failed fourth-down conversion of the game for the Wildcats. But a few minutes later, Bowden returned the punt for a touchdown and the comeback was on.
THE TAKEAWAY
Kentucky: The Wildcats keep finding ways to win despite scoring little. Kentucky's defense has held six opponents under 20 points this season. The Wildcats held the Tigers to just 249 total yards.
Missouri: Barry Odom is 0-7 against ranked opponents in three years as head coach. Lock is 0-9 against Top 25 teams in his four years as a starting quarterback.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Kentucky, which was a seven-point underdog to unranked Missouri, is sure to rise in the rankings.
UP NEXT
Kentucky: The Wildcats return home to face seventh-ranked Georgia.
Missouri: The Tigers travel to ninth-ranked Florida.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|13
|Rushing
|5
|3
|Passing
|13
|7
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-14
|5-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|369
|232
|Total Plays
|74
|62
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|3.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|91
|84
|Rush Attempts
|35
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|2.4
|Net Yards Passing
|278
|148
|Comp. - Att.
|25-39
|15-27
|Yards Per Pass
|7.1
|5.5
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-16
|2-17
|Penalties - Yards
|5-31
|8-69
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-35.4
|9-48.4
|Return Yards
|63
|44
|Punts - Returns
|2-63
|1-16
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-38
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1--10
|Kicking
|1/1
|2/3
|Extra Points
|0/0
|2/2
|Field Goals
|1/1
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|278
|PASS YDS
|148
|
|
|91
|RUSH YDS
|84
|
|
|369
|TOTAL YDS
|232
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Snell 26 RB
|B. Snell
|19
|67
|0
|15
|
T. Wilson 3 QB
|T. Wilson
|10
|11
|0
|9
|
A. Rose 10 RB
|A. Rose
|5
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Clark 8 QB
|D. Clark
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Bowden 1 WR
|L. Bowden
|13
|166
|0
|45
|
D. Bouvier 33 WR
|D. Bouvier
|2
|43
|0
|27
|
B. Snell 26 RB
|B. Snell
|2
|28
|0
|28
|
J. Ali 82 WR
|J. Ali
|2
|22
|0
|13
|
C. Conrad 87 TE
|C. Conrad
|2
|12
|1
|10
|
T. Richardson 11 WR
|T. Richardson
|2
|8
|0
|7
|
D. Baker 2 WR
|D. Baker
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Rigg 83 TE
|J. Rigg
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
I. Epps 81 WR
|I. Epps
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Hughes 13 WR
|Z. Hughes
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Allen 41 LB
|J. Allen
|11-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Jones 34 LB
|J. Jones
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. West 25 S
|D. West
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Edwards 7 S
|M. Edwards
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ka. Daniel 56 LB
|Ka. Daniel
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Square 43 LB
|D. Square
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Baity 8 CB
|D. Baity
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Hoskins 92 DL
|P. Hoskins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bohanna 95 NT
|Q. Bohanna
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Middleton 99 DT
|A. Middleton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 9 S
|D. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 6 CB
|L. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Westry 21 CB
|C. Westry
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Poore 12 K
|C. Poore
|1/1
|31
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Duffy 93 P
|M. Duffy
|5
|35.4
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Bowden 1 WR
|L. Bowden
|2
|31.5
|67
|1
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Lock 3 QB
|D. Lock
|15/27
|165
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Crockett 16 RB
|D. Crockett
|11
|46
|1
|20
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|14
|45
|1
|14
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|5
|14
|0
|8
|
J. Knox 9 WR
|J. Knox
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|
D. Lock 3 QB
|D. Lock
|4
|-14
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Johnson 12 WR
|J. Johnson
|4
|71
|0
|29
|
K. Scott 13 WR
|K. Scott
|1
|32
|0
|32
|
D. Crockett 16 RB
|D. Crockett
|3
|20
|0
|9
|
A. Okwuegbunam 81 TE
|A. Okwuegbunam
|2
|20
|0
|15
|
J. Knox 9 WR
|J. Knox
|3
|12
|0
|5
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Scales 89 TE
|B. Scales
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
R. Floyd 17 WR
|R. Floyd
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Garrett 47 LB
|C. Garrett
|10-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hall 24 LB
|T. Hall
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Sparks 14 DB
|A. Sparks
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gillespie 9 S
|T. Gillespie
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hilton 7 S
|C. Hilton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Miller 4 RB
|I. Miller
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bledsoe 18 S
|J. Bledsoe
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Beckner, Jr. 5 DL
|T. Beckner, Jr.
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Byers 97 DL
|A. Byers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Holmes 21 DB
|C. Holmes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 20 DB
|K. Oliver
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Brandon 13 DL
|R. Brandon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Turner 39 DL
|C. Turner
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 93 DL
|T. Williams
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
E. Hall 84 WR
|E. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Perkins 3 S
|R. Perkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Whiteside 78 DL
|K. Whiteside
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Miller, Jr. 22 LB
|A. Miller, Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Palmore 99 DL
|W. Palmore
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jeffcoat 15 DL
|T. Jeffcoat
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Acy 2 DB
|D. Acy
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. McCann 19 K
|T. McCann
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Fatony 26 P
|C. Fatony
|9
|48.4
|5
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|1
|38.0
|38
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Johnson 12 WR
|J. Johnson
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
