UK
MIZZOU

No. 12 Kentucky scores on last play, beats Missouri 15-14

  • Oct 27, 2018

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) Terry Wilson threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Conrad on the final play to give No. 12 Kentucky a 15-14 victory over Missouri on Saturday.

Kentucky took over on its own 19 with 1:24 left. With 4 seconds left, Wilson threw toward Ahmad Wagner in the back left corner of the end zone. Wagner caught the ball out of bounds, but Missouri cornerback DeMarkus Acy was called for pass interference, giving Kentucky an untimed down that it turned into the winning score.

''Amazing victory by our team,'' Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. ''Just could not be more proud of this group, the way we just stuck together, played as a complete football team.''

Lynn Bowden Jr. returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown with 5:18 left to pull the Wildcats (7-1, 5-1 Southeastern Conference) to 14-9.

Kentucky held Missouri (4-4, 0-4) without a first down on eight second-half possessions.

''There's anger, there's hurt, there's sadness - about every emotion on that side of things that you can feel,'' Missouri coach Barry Odom said. ''That's what we have.''

Wilson, who was replaced by backup Gunnar Hoak for part of the second half, completed 22 of 31 passes for 267 yards. Bowden had 13 catches for 166 yards. Benny Snell, who entered the game as the nation's fourth-leading rusher, gained just 67 yards on 19 carries.

Missouri opened a 14-3 halftime lead with two 10-play touchdown drives. Damarea Crockett scored on a 2-yard run early in the second quarter, and Larry Rountree added a 1-yard TD run just before halftime.

Missouri's Drew Lock completed 15 of 27 passes for 165 yards.

Kentucky appeared to have squandered its last chance to get back in the game when A.J. Rose was stuffed on a fourth-and-goal run from the 2-yard line with 7:31 left. It was the third failed fourth-down conversion of the game for the Wildcats. But a few minutes later, Bowden returned the punt for a touchdown and the comeback was on.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kentucky: The Wildcats keep finding ways to win despite scoring little. Kentucky's defense has held six opponents under 20 points this season. The Wildcats held the Tigers to just 249 total yards.

Missouri: Barry Odom is 0-7 against ranked opponents in three years as head coach. Lock is 0-9 against Top 25 teams in his four years as a starting quarterback.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kentucky, which was a seven-point underdog to unranked Missouri, is sure to rise in the rankings.

UP NEXT

Kentucky: The Wildcats return home to face seventh-ranked Georgia.

Missouri: The Tigers travel to ninth-ranked Florida.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 0:04
3-T.Wilson complete to 87-C.Conrad. 87-C.Conrad runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
89
yds
01:32
pos
15
14
Missed Two Point Conversion 5:18
1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Richardson. Team penalty on KEN Illegal formation declined.
plays
yds
pos
9
14
Touchdown 6:11
26-C.Fatony punts 57 yards from MIZ 10. 1-L.Bowden runs 67 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
7
yds
01:25
pos
9
14
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:49
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 0:54
34-L.Rountree runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
49
yds
03:15
pos
3
13
Point After TD 14:01
19-T.McCann extra point is good. Team penalty on KEN Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 14:05
16-D.Crockett runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
77
yds
02:25
pos
3
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 12:00
12-C.Poore 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
52
yds
03:00
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 13
Rushing 5 3
Passing 13 7
Penalty 3 3
3rd Down Conv 3-14 5-16
4th Down Conv 0-3 0-0
Total Net Yards 369 232
Total Plays 74 62
Avg Gain 5.0 3.7
Net Yards Rushing 91 84
Rush Attempts 35 35
Avg Rush Yards 2.6 2.4
Net Yards Passing 278 148
Comp. - Att. 25-39 15-27
Yards Per Pass 7.1 5.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-16 2-17
Penalties - Yards 5-31 8-69
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 5-35.4 9-48.4
Return Yards 63 44
Punts - Returns 2-63 1-16
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-38
Int. - Returns 0-0 1--10
Kicking 1/1 2/3
Extra Points 0/0 2/2
Field Goals 1/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
12 Kentucky 7-1 3001215
Missouri 4-4 0140014
O/U 55, MIZZOU -7
Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium Columbia, MO
 278 PASS YDS 148
91 RUSH YDS 84
369 TOTAL YDS 232
Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71% 267 1 1 147.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.4% 988 5 6 122.5
T. Wilson 22/31 267 1 1
G. Hoak 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37.5% 27 0 0 65.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 154 2 0 138.8
G. Hoak 3/8 27 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Snell 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 67 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
179 935 9
B. Snell 19 67 0 15
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
88 406 3
T. Wilson 10 11 0 9
A. Rose 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 265 4
A. Rose 5 11 0 11
D. Clark 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 1
D. Clark 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Bowden 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
13 166 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 457 3
L. Bowden 13 166 0 45
D. Bouvier 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 155 2
D. Bouvier 2 43 0 27
B. Snell 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 75 0
B. Snell 2 28 0 28
J. Ali 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 56 0
J. Ali 2 22 0 13
C. Conrad 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 126 1
C. Conrad 2 12 1 10
T. Richardson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 31 0
T. Richardson 2 8 0 7
D. Baker 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 108 0
D. Baker 1 8 0 8
J. Rigg 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
J. Rigg 1 7 0 7
I. Epps 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
I. Epps 0 0 0 0
Z. Hughes 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Z. Hughes 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Allen 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 2.0
J. Allen 11-0 2.0 0
J. Jones 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
J. Jones 9-1 0.0 0
D. West 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 3 0.0
D. West 7-0 0.0 0
M. Edwards 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
M. Edwards 4-0 0.0 0
Ka. Daniel 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Ka. Daniel 3-0 0.0 0
D. Square 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Square 2-0 0.0 0
D. Baity 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
D. Baity 2-0 0.0 0
P. Hoskins 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
P. Hoskins 2-0 0.0 0
Q. Bohanna 95 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Q. Bohanna 2-0 0.0 0
A. Middleton 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Middleton 1-0 0.0 0
D. Robinson 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Robinson 1-0 0.0 0
L. Johnson 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
C. Westry 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Westry 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Poore 12 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
C. Poore 1/1 31 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Duffy 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 35.4 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
38 44.8 2
M. Duffy 5 35.4 2 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Bowden 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 31.5 67 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 31.5 67 1
L. Bowden 2 31.5 67 1
Missouri
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Lock 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 165 0 0 106.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.6% 2144 16 6 139.7
D. Lock 15/27 165 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Crockett 16 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 46 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
101 463 5
D. Crockett 11 46 1 20
L. Rountree III 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 45 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
108 594 8
L. Rountree III 14 45 1 14
T. Badie 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 330 1
T. Badie 5 14 0 8
J. Knox 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
J. Knox 1 -7 0 -7
D. Lock 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 71 3
D. Lock 4 -14 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Johnson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 71 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 366 3
J. Johnson 4 71 0 29
K. Scott 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 121 1
K. Scott 1 32 0 32
D. Crockett 16 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 73 0
D. Crockett 3 20 0 9
A. Okwuegbunam 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 420 5
A. Okwuegbunam 2 20 0 15
J. Knox 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 396 3
J. Knox 3 12 0 5
T. Badie 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 89 0
T. Badie 1 9 0 9
B. Scales 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
B. Scales 1 1 0 1
R. Floyd 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
R. Floyd 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Garrett 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-3 0 0.0
C. Garrett 10-3 0.0 0
T. Hall 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
T. Hall 5-1 1.0 0
A. Sparks 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
A. Sparks 5-0 0.0 0
T. Gillespie 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Gillespie 5-0 0.0 0
C. Hilton 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
C. Hilton 4-0 0.0 0
I. Miller 4 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
I. Miller 4-0 0.0 0
J. Bledsoe 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Bledsoe 3-1 0.0 0
T. Beckner, Jr. 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
T. Beckner, Jr. 3-0 1.0 0
A. Byers 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Byers 2-0 0.0 0
C. Holmes 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
C. Holmes 2-0 0.0 0
K. Oliver 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Oliver 2-0 0.0 0
R. Brandon 13 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Brandon 2-0 0.0 0
C. Turner 39 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
C. Turner 2-2 0.0 0
T. Williams 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 1.0
T. Williams 1-3 1.0 0
E. Hall 84 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Hall 1-0 0.0 0
R. Perkins 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Perkins 1-0 0.0 0
K. Whiteside 78 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Whiteside 1-0 0.0 0
A. Miller, Jr. 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Miller, Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
W. Palmore 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
W. Palmore 1-1 0.0 0
T. Jeffcoat 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Jeffcoat 1-0 0.0 0
D. Acy 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Acy 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. McCann 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
15/22 30/31
T. McCann 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Fatony 26 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 48.4 5
SEASON NO AVG IN20
30 45.1 5
C. Fatony 9 48.4 5 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Badie 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 38.0 38 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 23.8 38 0
T. Badie 1 38.0 38 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Johnson 12 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 1.4 16 0
J. Johnson 1 16.0 16 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MIZZOU 35 3:00 7 52 FG
7:28 UK 41 3:45 8 31 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:01 MIZZOU 35 2:39 9 30 Punt
7:32 UK 17 2:34 7 34 Downs
0:49 MIZZOU 35 0:22 4 -3 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:28 UK 4 3:30 10 39 Punt
8:37 UK 29 0:20 3 0 Punt
6:41 UK 16 3:42 8 50 Punt
0:18 UK 24 0:08 4 -13 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:59 UK 20 3:38 10 77 Downs
4:23 UK 6 0:43 3 9 INT
1:36 UK 19 1:32 9 81 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:15 UK 35 3:05 10 50 FG Miss
3:07 MIZZOU 27 2:25 12 73 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:18 MIZZOU 5 3:40 10 35 Punt
4:09 MIZZOU 49 3:15 11 51 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:20 UK 35 0:00 4 8 Punt
9:53 MIZZOU 14 1:10 3 8 Punt
8:12 UK 45 0:47 3 -6 Punt
2:17 MIZZOU 20 1:09 4 9 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:18 UK 39 1:38 4 -2 Punt
7:36 MIZZOU 3 1:25 3 7 TD
5:18 UK 35 0:10 5 4 Punt
2:55 MIZZOU 18 1:14 3 8 Punt
