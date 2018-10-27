|
|IOWA
|PSU
No. 17 Penn State escapes No. 18 Iowa 30-24 with late stands
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Nick Scott intercepted a pass to thwart Iowa at the Penn State 2 with 3:18 left and the No. 17 Nittany Lions held on to avoid a third straight home loss with a 30-24 victory Saturday over the No. 18 Hawkeyes.
Penn State (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) needed one last defensive stand to hold off Iowa (6-2, 3-2), which drove to the Nittany Lions 44 with less than a minute left.
On fourth-and-10 with 7 seconds left, Penn State's pass rush swarmed Nate Stanley, who flipped backward to offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs. The 300-pounder rumbled 15 yards before being dragged down with no time left.
It was a fitting end to an odd game with little sustained offense on a chilly and rainy day. Iowa scored two safeties and a touchdown pass by punter Colten Rastetter to defensive tackle Sam Brincks on a faked field goal in the first half, and got a pick-six in the second half. Penn State played three series in the second quarter without starting quarterback Trace McSorley.
''Gutsy win,'' Penn State coach James Franklin said. ''It was a beautiful day in Happy Valley, I would describe it.''
McSorley was sandwiched by two Hawkeyes defenders as he tried to scramble and stayed down, grabbing his right leg. The Beaver Stadium crowd fell silent as athletic trainers attended to the senior. He got up with assistance and had help to take a few steps before walking off on his own with a limp. The 6-foot, 202-pound McSorley has started 35 straight games for Penn State since the start of the 2016 season.
Tommy Stevens played the next two series at quarterback for Penn State, scoring on a 3-yard run that was set up by John Reid's 41-yard interception return. Stevens led a short drive late in the first half to set up Jake Pinegar's career-best 45-yard field goal to make it 17-all at the break. Pinegar bested that with a 49-yarder in the third quarter and made a 44-yard in the fourth after being 0 for 3 from 40 and beyond coming into the game. McSorley went back in for one series in the first half and Penn State went three-and-out.
Franklin said he planned to start the second half with Stevens, but McSorley convinced the coach he was good to go.
''Trace has earned the right to tell us if he thinks he can go,'' Franklin said. ''I said: `Look I need to the whole package. I can't just have a pro-style quarterback. I got to have more than that.'''
McSorley delivered. On Penn State's first possession of the second half, he broke free for a 51-yard touchdown run to give the Nittany Lions their first lead, 24-17, with 12:10 left in the third quarter.
Penn State turnovers in the fourth quarter kept Iowa in the game, despite a poor day from Stanley, who was 18 for 49 for 205 yards and two interceptions.
Geno Stone intercepted McSorley's pass and returned it 24 yards for a touchdown to make it 27-24 with 10 minutes left in the fourth.
Trailing 30-24, Iowa and Stanley converted two third-and-longs to get to first-and-goal at the 3 with 3:30 left. But Stanley's next throw was a quick pass toward star tight end Noah Fant, who was not looking.
''I was just trying to change the play based on the look that they gave us,'' Stanley said. ''I just tried to rush it with the play clock running down. I just should have taken the timeout.''
Scott jumped up and made the interception.
THE TAKEAWAY
Iowa: The Hawkeyes have lost three straight years to Penn State and five straight overall in the series, but they are still very much in contention to win the Big Ten West.
Penn State: The Nittany Lions had lost their last two home games, to Ohio State and Michigan State, by blowing fourth-quarter leads. By hanging on, they dodged their first three-game home skid since 2015.
''One of the good things about today was we were able to come out on the positive end of one of these games,'' McSorley said.
NEXT UP
Iowa: The Hawkeyes go to Purdue.
Penn State: The Nittany Lions travel to No. 5 Michigan.
Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://www.podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|16
|Rushing
|8
|6
|Passing
|13
|10
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-20
|4-14
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|332
|300
|Total Plays
|88
|64
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|135
|118
|Rush Attempts
|38
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|3.4
|Net Yards Passing
|197
|182
|Comp. - Att.
|19-50
|13-29
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|6.3
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-18
|3-12
|Penalties - Yards
|6-25
|6-47
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-37.0
|5-41.8
|Return Yards
|159
|143
|Punts - Returns
|3-32
|4-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-103
|2-82
|Int. - Returns
|1-24
|2-51
|Kicking
|4/4
|6/6
|Extra Points
|2/2
|3/3
|Field Goals
|2/2
|3/3
|Safeties
|2
|0
|
|
|197
|PASS YDS
|182
|
|
|135
|RUSH YDS
|118
|
|
|332
|TOTAL YDS
|300
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Stanley 4 QB
|N. Stanley
|18/49
|205
|0
|2
|
C. Rastetter 7 P
|C. Rastetter
|1/1
|10
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Sargent 10 RB
|M. Sargent
|16
|91
|0
|23
|
T. Young 28 RB
|T. Young
|7
|18
|0
|9
|
T. Wirfs 74 OL
|T. Wirfs
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
|I. Kelly-Martin
|5
|14
|0
|5
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
P. Mansell 2 QB
|P. Mansell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Stanley 4 QB
|N. Stanley
|4
|-7
|0
|11
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Hockenson 38 TE
|T. Hockenson
|3
|63
|0
|32
|
N. Fant 87 TE
|N. Fant
|5
|56
|0
|22
|
B. Smith 12 WR
|B. Smith
|4
|42
|0
|14
|
N. Easley 84 WR
|N. Easley
|4
|25
|0
|11
|
T. Wirfs 74 OL
|T. Wirfs
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
M. Sargent 10 RB
|M. Sargent
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
S. Brincks 90 DE
|S. Brincks
|1
|10
|1
|10
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Groeneweg 14 WR
|K. Groeneweg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
|I. Kelly-Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Nelson 98 DE
|A. Nelson
|5-2
|1.5
|0
|
A. Hooker 27 DB
|A. Hooker
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Moss 33 DB
|R. Moss
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Hesse 40 DE
|P. Hesse
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Stone 9 DB
|G. Stone
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Gervase 30 DB
|J. Gervase
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brents 20 DB
|J. Brents
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Colbert 32 LB
|D. Colbert
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hockaday 48 LB
|J. Hockaday
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Welch 34 LB
|K. Welch
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lattimore 95 DL
|C. Lattimore
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Epenesa 94 DE
|A. Epenesa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Nelson 96 DE
|M. Nelson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brincks 90 DE
|S. Brincks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Golston 57 DE
|C. Golston
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
B. Reiff 91 DL
|B. Reiff
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Recinos 91 K
|M. Recinos
|2/2
|49
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Rastetter 7 P
|C. Rastetter
|7
|37.0
|3
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|3
|34.3
|49
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Groeneweg 14 WR
|K. Groeneweg
|2
|3.0
|5
|0
|
D. Dafney 23 WR
|D. Dafney
|1
|26.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. McSorley 9 QB
|T. McSorley
|11/25
|167
|1
|1
|
T. Stevens 2 QB
|T. Stevens
|2/4
|27
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. McSorley 9 QB
|T. McSorley
|12
|63
|1
|51
|
M. Sanders 24 RB
|M. Sanders
|17
|62
|0
|16
|
T. Stevens 2 QB
|T. Stevens
|5
|18
|1
|10
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
|K. Hamler
|5
|96
|0
|39
|
D. Thompkins 3 WR
|D. Thompkins
|5
|59
|0
|15
|
J. Dotson 5 WR
|J. Dotson
|2
|21
|0
|15
|
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
|P. Freiermuth
|1
|18
|1
|18
|
B. Polk 10 WR
|B. Polk
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Hippenhammer 12 WR
|M. Hippenhammer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Ju. Johnson 84 WR
|Ju. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Sanders 24 RB
|M. Sanders
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Y. Gross-Matos 99 DE
|Y. Gross-Matos
|8-1
|2.0
|0
|
C. Brown 6 LB
|C. Brown
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Oruwariye 21 CB
|A. Oruwariye
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Parsons 11 LB
|M. Parsons
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Farmer 7 LB
|K. Farmer
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Taylor 17 S
|G. Taylor
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brooks 13 LB
|E. Brooks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Miller 48 DE
|S. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Monroe 23 S
|A. Monroe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Scott 4 S
|N. Scott
|2-3
|0.0
|1
|
R. Windsor 54 DT
|R. Windsor
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
Ja. Johnson 36 LB
|Ja. Johnson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Simmons 34 DE
|S. Simmons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sutherland 26 S
|J. Sutherland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
|T. Castro-Fields
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Shelton 55 DT
|A. Shelton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reid 29 CB
|J. Reid
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Pinegar 92 K
|J. Pinegar
|3/3
|49
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Gillikin 93 P
|B. Gillikin
|5
|41.8
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
|K. Hamler
|2
|41.0
|67
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
|K. Hamler
|3
|3.3
|6
|0
|
D. Thompkins 3 WR
|D. Thompkins
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
