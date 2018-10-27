Drive Chart
IOWA
PSU

No Text

No. 17 Penn State escapes No. 18 Iowa 30-24 with late stands

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 27, 2018

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Nick Scott intercepted a pass to thwart Iowa at the Penn State 2 with 3:18 left and the No. 17 Nittany Lions held on to avoid a third straight home loss with a 30-24 victory Saturday over the No. 18 Hawkeyes.

Penn State (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) needed one last defensive stand to hold off Iowa (6-2, 3-2), which drove to the Nittany Lions 44 with less than a minute left.

On fourth-and-10 with 7 seconds left, Penn State's pass rush swarmed Nate Stanley, who flipped backward to offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs. The 300-pounder rumbled 15 yards before being dragged down with no time left.

It was a fitting end to an odd game with little sustained offense on a chilly and rainy day. Iowa scored two safeties and a touchdown pass by punter Colten Rastetter to defensive tackle Sam Brincks on a faked field goal in the first half, and got a pick-six in the second half. Penn State played three series in the second quarter without starting quarterback Trace McSorley.

''Gutsy win,'' Penn State coach James Franklin said. ''It was a beautiful day in Happy Valley, I would describe it.''

McSorley was sandwiched by two Hawkeyes defenders as he tried to scramble and stayed down, grabbing his right leg. The Beaver Stadium crowd fell silent as athletic trainers attended to the senior. He got up with assistance and had help to take a few steps before walking off on his own with a limp. The 6-foot, 202-pound McSorley has started 35 straight games for Penn State since the start of the 2016 season.

Tommy Stevens played the next two series at quarterback for Penn State, scoring on a 3-yard run that was set up by John Reid's 41-yard interception return. Stevens led a short drive late in the first half to set up Jake Pinegar's career-best 45-yard field goal to make it 17-all at the break. Pinegar bested that with a 49-yarder in the third quarter and made a 44-yard in the fourth after being 0 for 3 from 40 and beyond coming into the game. McSorley went back in for one series in the first half and Penn State went three-and-out.

Franklin said he planned to start the second half with Stevens, but McSorley convinced the coach he was good to go.

''Trace has earned the right to tell us if he thinks he can go,'' Franklin said. ''I said: `Look I need to the whole package. I can't just have a pro-style quarterback. I got to have more than that.'''

McSorley delivered. On Penn State's first possession of the second half, he broke free for a 51-yard touchdown run to give the Nittany Lions their first lead, 24-17, with 12:10 left in the third quarter.

Penn State turnovers in the fourth quarter kept Iowa in the game, despite a poor day from Stanley, who was 18 for 49 for 205 yards and two interceptions.

Geno Stone intercepted McSorley's pass and returned it 24 yards for a touchdown to make it 27-24 with 10 minutes left in the fourth.

Trailing 30-24, Iowa and Stanley converted two third-and-longs to get to first-and-goal at the 3 with 3:30 left. But Stanley's next throw was a quick pass toward star tight end Noah Fant, who was not looking.

''I was just trying to change the play based on the look that they gave us,'' Stanley said. ''I just tried to rush it with the play clock running down. I just should have taken the timeout.''

Scott jumped up and made the interception.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa: The Hawkeyes have lost three straight years to Penn State and five straight overall in the series, but they are still very much in contention to win the Big Ten West.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions had lost their last two home games, to Ohio State and Michigan State, by blowing fourth-quarter leads. By hanging on, they dodged their first three-game home skid since 2015.

''One of the good things about today was we were able to come out on the positive end of one of these games,'' McSorley said.

NEXT UP

Iowa: The Hawkeyes go to Purdue.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions travel to No. 5 Michigan.

---

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://www.podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 8:36
92-J.Pinegar 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
39
yds
01:24
pos
24
30
Point After TD 10:00
91-M.Recinos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
27
Touchdown 10:11
9-T.McSorley incomplete. Intended for 10-B.Polk INTERCEPTED by 9-G.Stone at PSU 24. 9-G.Stone runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
24
yds
0:00
pos
23
27
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:00
92-J.Pinegar 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
24
yds
01:03
pos
17
27
Point After TD 12:10
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
24
Touchdown 12:18
9-T.McSorley runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
77
yds
01:14
pos
17
23
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:13
92-J.Pinegar 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
31
yds
00:31
pos
17
17
Field Goal 4:40
91-M.Recinos 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
34
yds
02:05
pos
17
14
Point After TD 6:45
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 6:49
2-T.Stevens runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
3
yds
00:15
pos
14
13
Safety 13:43
to PSU End Zone FUMBLES. out of bounds at the PSU End Zone. to PSU End Zone for no gain safety.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:27
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
12
7
Touchdown 0:34
9-T.McSorley complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
65
yds
04:48
pos
12
6
Point After TD 5:22
91-M.Recinos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
12
0
Touchdown 5:27
7-C.Rastetter complete to 90-S.Brincks. 90-S.Brincks runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
37
yds
2:43
pos
11
0
Field Goal 10:12
91-M.Recinos 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
86
yds
04:03
pos
5
0
Safety 14:15
93-B.Gillikin punts 0 yards from PSU 26 blocked by 23-D.Dafney. out of bounds at the PSU 26. to PSU 26 for no gain safety.
plays
yds
pos
2
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 16
Rushing 8 6
Passing 13 10
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 7-20 4-14
4th Down Conv 2-3 1-2
Total Net Yards 332 300
Total Plays 88 64
Avg Gain 3.8 4.7
Net Yards Rushing 135 118
Rush Attempts 38 35
Avg Rush Yards 3.6 3.4
Net Yards Passing 197 182
Comp. - Att. 19-50 13-29
Yards Per Pass 3.9 6.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-18 3-12
Penalties - Yards 6-25 6-47
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 1 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 3-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 7-37.0 5-41.8
Return Yards 159 143
Punts - Returns 3-32 4-10
Kickoffs - Returns 3-103 2-82
Int. - Returns 1-24 2-51
Kicking 4/4 6/6
Extra Points 2/2 3/3
Field Goals 2/2 3/3
Safeties 2 0
1234T
18 Iowa 6-2 1250724
17 Penn State 6-2 71010330
O/U 51, PSU -5.5
Beaver Stadium University Park, PA
 197 PASS YDS 182
135 RUSH YDS 118
332 TOTAL YDS 300
Iowa
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
36.7% 205 0 2 63.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.1% 1764 16 8 132.0
N. Stanley 18/49 205 0 2
C. Rastetter 7 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 10 1 0 514.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 10 1 0 514.0
C. Rastetter 1/1 10 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 91 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
89 388 4
M. Sargent 16 91 0 23
T. Young 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
89 421 2
T. Young 7 18 0 9
T. Wirfs 74 OL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 15 0
T. Wirfs 1 15 0 15
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
79 293 1
I. Kelly-Martin 5 14 0 5
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 56 0
I. Smith-Marsette 2 9 0 5
P. Mansell 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 24 1
P. Mansell 1 0 0 0
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 10 0
N. Stanley 4 -7 0 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Hockenson 38 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 63 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 487 3
T. Hockenson 3 63 0 32
N. Fant 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 368 6
N. Fant 5 56 0 22
B. Smith 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 241 1
B. Smith 4 42 0 14
N. Easley 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 264 3
N. Easley 4 25 0 11
T. Wirfs 74 OL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
T. Wirfs 1 16 0 16
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 90 0
M. Sargent 1 15 0 15
S. Brincks 90 DE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 1
S. Brincks 1 10 1 10
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 222 1
I. Smith-Marsette 1 4 0 4
K. Groeneweg 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
K. Groeneweg 0 0 0 0
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 45 0
I. Kelly-Martin 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Nelson 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.5
A. Nelson 5-2 1.5 0
A. Hooker 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 2 0.0
A. Hooker 5-0 0.0 0
R. Moss 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 2 0.0
R. Moss 4-1 0.0 0
P. Hesse 40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
P. Hesse 4-0 1.0 0
G. Stone 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 3 0.0
G. Stone 4-0 0.0 1
J. Gervase 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
J. Gervase 3-2 0.0 0
J. Brents 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
J. Brents 3-0 0.0 0
D. Colbert 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Colbert 2-0 0.0 0
J. Hockaday 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Hockaday 2-2 0.0 0
K. Welch 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Welch 2-0 0.0 0
C. Lattimore 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Lattimore 1-1 0.0 0
A. Epenesa 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Epenesa 1-0 0.0 0
M. Nelson 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
M. Nelson 1-3 0.0 0
S. Brincks 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Brincks 1-0 0.0 0
C. Golston 57 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
C. Golston 1-2 0.5 0
B. Reiff 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Reiff 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Recinos 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
12/15 28/28
M. Recinos 2/2 49 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Rastetter 7 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 37.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
28 42.0 3
C. Rastetter 7 37.0 3 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 34.3 49 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 33.7 49 0
I. Smith-Marsette 3 34.3 49 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Groeneweg 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 3.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 6.7 5 0
K. Groeneweg 2 3.0 5 0
D. Dafney 23 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 26.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 26.0 0 0
D. Dafney 1 26.0 0 0
Penn State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. McSorley 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44% 167 1 1 105.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.8% 1628 12 4 125.7
T. McSorley 11/25 167 1 1
T. Stevens 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 27 0 0 106.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 50 1 0 210.0
T. Stevens 2/4 27 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. McSorley 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 63 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
110 617 9
T. McSorley 12 63 1 51
M. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 62 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
136 834 8
M. Sanders 17 62 0 16
T. Stevens 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 18 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 6 1
T. Stevens 5 18 1 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 96 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 497 5
K. Hamler 5 96 0 39
D. Thompkins 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 183 1
D. Thompkins 5 59 0 15
J. Dotson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
J. Dotson 2 21 0 15
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 171 4
P. Freiermuth 1 18 1 18
B. Polk 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 162 2
B. Polk 0 0 0 0
M. Hippenhammer 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 103 1
M. Hippenhammer 0 0 0 0
Ju. Johnson 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 293 1
Ju. Johnson 0 0 0 0
M. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 112 0
M. Sanders 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Y. Gross-Matos 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 2.0
Y. Gross-Matos 8-1 2.0 0
C. Brown 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
C. Brown 6-0 0.0 0
A. Oruwariye 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 2 0.0
A. Oruwariye 5-1 0.0 0
M. Parsons 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
M. Parsons 5-1 0.0 0
K. Farmer 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
K. Farmer 5-1 0.0 0
G. Taylor 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 2 0.0
G. Taylor 4-2 0.0 0
E. Brooks 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
E. Brooks 3-0 0.0 0
S. Miller 48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Miller 2-0 0.0 0
A. Monroe 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Monroe 2-0 0.0 0
N. Scott 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 2 0.0
N. Scott 2-3 0.0 1
R. Windsor 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
R. Windsor 2-0 1.0 0
Ja. Johnson 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
Ja. Johnson 2-2 0.0 0
S. Simmons 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Simmons 1-0 0.0 0
J. Sutherland 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Sutherland 1-0 0.0 0
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Castro-Fields 1-0 0.0 0
A. Shelton 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Shelton 0-1 0.0 0
J. Reid 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Reid 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Pinegar 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
3/3 3/3
J. Pinegar 3/3 49 3/3 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Gillikin 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 41.8 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
40 42.3 0
B. Gillikin 5 41.8 0 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 41.0 67 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 28.4 67 0
K. Hamler 2 41.0 67 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 3.3 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 9.3 6 0
K. Hamler 3 3.3 6 0
D. Thompkins 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
17 10.1 0 1
D. Thompkins 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:15 PSU 20 4:03 10 47 FG
8:25 PSU 42 2:58 10 42 TD
0:27 PSU 35 0:00 4 -11 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:49 PSU 20 2:31 9 6 Punt
7:52 IOWA 31 0:08 2 66 INT
6:45 PSU 35 2:05 5 34 FG
3:59 IOWA 35 3:09 10 26 Downs
0:07 PSU 35 0:04 2 -12 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 PSU 35 0:00 6 9 Punt
12:10 PSU 35 2:36 6 17 Punt
8:08 IOWA 29 1:20 3 -5 Punt
4:15 PSU 35 2:41 7 7 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:02 IOWA 10 1:58 7 41 Punt
8:29 PSU 35 4:22 15 72 INT
1:33 IOWA 23 1:20 12 67
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 IOWA 35 0:40 4 -9 Safety
10:13 IOWA 35 1:03 5 -1 Punt
5:22 IOWA 35 4:48 11 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:47 PSU 27 0:49 4 -27 Safety
10:40 PSU 15 2:43 6 14 Punt
7:04 IOWA 3 0:15 1 3 TD
4:37 IOWA 35 0:34 4 -3 Punt
0:44 PSU 42 0:31 3 31 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:32 PSU 23 1:14 4 77 TD
9:31 PSU 14 1:17 3 3 Punt
6:03 PSU 45 1:03 5 24 FG
1:30 PSU 23 0:44 9 67 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:57 PSU 8 0:09 2 90 INT
10:00 IOWA 35 1:24 4 39 FG
3:23 PSU 9 1:02 5 24 Punt
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores