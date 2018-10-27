Drive Chart
Mississippi State upsets No. 16 Texas A&M, 28-13

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 27, 2018

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) One week after arguably the worst game of his college career, Nick Fitzgerald made throws that had a little extra zip to them. The decisions were a little quicker. The running had more purpose.

In short, Mississippi State's quarterback had his mojo back.

And the Bulldogs responded with an impressive upset win.

Fitzgerald threw for 241 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more scores to lead the Bulldogs over No. 16 Texas A&M 28-13 on Saturday night.

The victory by Mississippi State (5-3, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) can be attributed largely to an unexpected boost from its passing game, which was among the least productive in the SEC coming into the night. One game after throwing four interceptions in a miserable loss to LSU, Fitzgerald completed 14 of 22 passes, including several big gains that swung the game in favor of the Bulldogs.

''I'm happy for every single person in our program, but I'm most happy for that kid, because he deserves it,'' Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead said. ''That's the way we expect Fitzgerald to play.''

The biggest offensive moment was an 84-yard strike to Stephen Guidry on third-and-21 that set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Fitzgerald and gave the Bulldogs a 21-13 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Moorhead and Fitzgerald said the passing game's revival was something that had to happen if the Bulldogs were going to remain competitive in the SEC. The LSU loss might have looked hideous, but there was no sense in letting the same game beat the program twice.

''We had to take responsibility,'' Fitzgerald said. ''We had to actively do something different in practice to improve it. We had to actively try our hardest to improve the passing game and improve the relationship between me and the receivers.''

At least for one week, mission accomplished.

Mississippi State's defense was excellent as it's been all season, and Erroll Thompson's interception in the end zone with 2:36 remaining - along with Fitzgerald's 76-yard touchdown run on the ensuing drive - sealed the victory.

Texas A&M (5-3, 3-2) had its three-game winning streak snapped. Kellen Mond completed 23 of 46 passes for 232 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Aggies had just 61 yards rushing.

Mississippi State's surprising ability to throw the ball started on the opening drive. Fitzgerald completed 6 of 7 passes for 59 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown to Stephen Guidry for a 7-0 lead. It was the team's first passing touchdown in more than four SEC games.

Texas A&M rallied to take a 10-7 lead into halftime but didn't score a touchdown in the second half. The Aggies might have had more success in the first half, but several dropped passes hurt promising drives.

''We had anywhere from seven to 10 drops off the top of my head and you just can't do that,'' Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. ''It changes the whole dynamic of what you can do. It has a cumulative effect.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas A&M had some good moments but was rarely able to hit on the big plays that could have turned the momentum. Mond missed on a few long throws and the receivers had several drops. Trayveon Williams, who came into the game with 798 yards rushing, had just 26 yards on the ground. The Aggies' defense played OK but couldn't get off the field on third down.

''We gave up a lot of big plays,'' Fisher said. ''And a lot of them were on third down.''

It was a huge game for Mississippi State's offense, which looked completely overmatched against LSU. If the Bulldogs are able to pass like this the rest of the season, there could be several more wins remaining on the schedule.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

There's no doubt Texas A&M's loss will send it tumbling in the polls. The Aggies' first two losses - to No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson - were certainly understandable. Losing by more than two touchdowns to Mississippi State is a little more of an eye-opener.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M travels to face Auburn next Saturday.

Mississippi State hosts Louisiana Tech next Saturday.

---

Follow David Brandt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/davidbrandtAP .

---

More AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:17
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
28
Touchdown 2:17
7-N.Fitzgerald runs 76 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
80
yds
00:24
pos
13
27
Point After TD 13:53
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
21
Touchdown 13:57
7-N.Fitzgerald runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
01:23
pos
13
20
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:51
47-S.Small 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
10
yds
01:51
pos
13
14
Point After TD 11:17
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 11:25
7-N.Fitzgerald complete to 87-O.Mitchell. 87-O.Mitchell runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
10
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:14
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 0:24
11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
94
yds
00:30
pos
9
7
Field Goal 4:55
47-S.Small 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
45
yds
05:25
pos
3
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:19
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 7:26
7-N.Fitzgerald complete to 1-S.Guidry. 1-S.Guidry runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
79
yds
06:44
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 15
Rushing 4 7
Passing 10 7
Penalty 5 1
3rd Down Conv 4-14 7-12
4th Down Conv 0-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 264 363
Total Plays 68 53
Avg Gain 3.9 6.8
Net Yards Rushing 61 143
Rush Attempts 22 31
Avg Rush Yards 2.8 4.6
Net Yards Passing 203 220
Comp. - Att. 23-46 14-22
Yards Per Pass 4.4 10.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-29 2-21
Penalties - Yards 7-40 10-95
Touchdowns 1 4
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 4-38.8 4-36.8
Return Yards 83 -1
Punts - Returns 1-33 1--1
Kickoffs - Returns 3-50 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 3/4 4/5
Extra Points 1/1 4/4
Field Goals 2/3 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
16 Texas A&M 5-3 0103013
Miss. State 5-3 7071428
O/U 42.5, MISSST -1.5
Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field Starkville, MS
 203 PASS YDS 220
61 RUSH YDS 143
264 TOTAL YDS 363
Texas A&M
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 232 1 1 95.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.6% 2032 11 6 134.6
K. Mond 23/46 232 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 202 1
J. Corbin 3 33 0 28
T. Williams 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
149 824 8
T. Williams 10 26 0 12
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
92 257 4
K. Mond 9 2 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Q. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 59 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 369 3
Q. Davis 6 59 1 34
H. Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 126 0
H. Jones 5 51 0 18
T. Williams 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 182 0
T. Williams 4 45 0 38
C. Buckley 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 359 0
C. Buckley 3 30 0 12
K. Rogers 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 225 2
K. Rogers 1 21 0 21
J. Sternberger 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 509 6
J. Sternberger 2 13 0 8
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 69 0
J. Corbin 2 13 0 11
Defense T-A SACK INT
O. Alaka 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
O. Alaka 7-2 0.0 0
T. Dodson 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
T. Dodson 5-2 0.0 0
Bu. Johnson 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
Bu. Johnson 5-1 0.0 0
D. Renfro 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Renfro 5-0 0.0 0
D. Mack 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Mack 3-1 0.0 0
D. Capers-Smith 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Capers-Smith 3-1 0.0 0
L. Durham 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
L. Durham 2-2 1.0 0
L. Pryor 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
L. Pryor 2-0 0.0 0
J. Madubuike 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
J. Madubuike 2-1 0.5 0
J. Peevy 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
J. Peevy 1-1 1.0 0
C. Oliver 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
C. Oliver 1-0 0.0 0
B. Miles 49 FB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Miles 1-0 0.0 0
A. Frey 45 LS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Frey 1-0 0.0 0
K. Keke 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.5
K. Keke 1-4 0.5 0
Br. Johnson 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Br. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Johnson 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Johnson 0-1 0.0 0
D. Tucker 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. Tucker 0-2 0.0 0
D. Wilson 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
D. Wilson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Small 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 1/1
SEASON FG XP
12/17 16/16
S. Small 2/3 41 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Mann 34 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 38.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
31 52.5 1
B. Mann 4 38.8 1 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 16.7 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 33.0 21 1
J. Corbin 3 16.7 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Paul 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 33.0 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 9.7 33 0
R. Paul 1 33.0 33 0
Miss. State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Fitzgerald 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 241 2 0 185.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
49.1% 1009 6 7 102.7
N. Fitzgerald 14/22 241 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Fitzgerald 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 88 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
137 732 9
N. Fitzgerald 16 88 2 76
Ae. Williams 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 264 1
Ae. Williams 9 35 0 17
N. Gibson 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 65 0
N. Gibson 4 22 0 8
K. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 162 3
K. Thompson 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Guidry 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 130 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 326 2
S. Guidry 3 130 1 84
O. Mitchell 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 96 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 347 3
O. Mitchell 6 96 1 38
Ae. Williams 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 49 1
Ae. Williams 1 10 0 10
D. Thomas 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 122 0
D. Thomas 2 4 0 4
Je. Jackson 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 15 0
Je. Jackson 2 1 0 3
F. Green 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 50 0
F. Green 0 0 0 0
D. Jason 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 0
D. Jason 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Thompson 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 2 0.0
E. Thompson 7-0 0.0 1
J. Landrews 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 2.0
J. Landrews 5-2 2.0 0
C. Dantzler 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
C. Dantzler 4-0 0.0 0
L. Lewis 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
L. Lewis 4-0 0.0 0
C. Rayford 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Rayford 2-0 0.0 0
F. Adams 43 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
F. Adams 2-0 0.0 0
C. Thomas 34 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
C. Thomas 2-1 1.0 0
J. Peters 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Peters 2-1 0.0 0
L. Autry 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Autry 2-0 0.0 0
J. Simmons 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Simmons 2-1 0.0 0
G. Green 4 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
G. Green 1-1 0.0 0
Ko. Jones 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Ko. Jones 1-1 0.0 0
M. Sweat 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Sweat 1-1 0.0 0
M. McLaurin 41 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
M. McLaurin 1-2 0.0 0
M. Smitherman 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Smitherman 1-0 0.0 0
W. Gay Jr. 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
W. Gay Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
M. Murphy 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Murphy 1-0 0.0 0
T. Brown 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Brown 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Christmann 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
7/10 25/25
J. Christmann 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Day 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 36.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
24 38.0 1
T. Day 3 36.3 1 41
K. Schexnayder 27 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 38.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 36.1 0
K. Schexnayder 1 38.0 0 38
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Thomas 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 1.5 0 0
D. Thomas 1 -1.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MISSST 35 0:44 5 -1 Punt
7:19 MISSST 35 5:11 11 43 FG Miss
0:17 TXAM 1 0:08 8 42 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:20 TXAM 44 5:25 9 66 FG
0:54 TXAM 36 0:30 6 64 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:17 MISSST 35 5:15 11 51 Punt
3:42 MISSST 28 1:51 5 5 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:53 MISSST 35 3:13 7 3 Punt
7:45 TXAM 38 4:57 11 51 INT
2:17 MISSST 20 1:34 11 43 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:10 MISSST 21 6:44 14 79 TD
2:02 MISSST 32 1:22 4 26 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:48 MISSST 26 1:45 6 21 Punt
4:46 TXAM 35 3:07 8 29 Downs
0:14 TXAM 35 0:00 2 -8 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:14 TXAM 35 0:00 8 65 TD
5:26 MISSST 11 1:02 3 9 Punt
1:45 TXAM 35 1:23 8 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:35 MISSST 20 2:46 6 4 Punt
2:41 MISSST 20 0:24 3 80 TD
0:36 MISSST 25 0:00 1 -4
