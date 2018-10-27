|
|
|TXAM
|MISSST
Mississippi State upsets No. 16 Texas A&M, 28-13
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) One week after arguably the worst game of his college career, Nick Fitzgerald made throws that had a little extra zip to them. The decisions were a little quicker. The running had more purpose.
In short, Mississippi State's quarterback had his mojo back.
And the Bulldogs responded with an impressive upset win.
Fitzgerald threw for 241 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more scores to lead the Bulldogs over No. 16 Texas A&M 28-13 on Saturday night.
The victory by Mississippi State (5-3, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) can be attributed largely to an unexpected boost from its passing game, which was among the least productive in the SEC coming into the night. One game after throwing four interceptions in a miserable loss to LSU, Fitzgerald completed 14 of 22 passes, including several big gains that swung the game in favor of the Bulldogs.
''I'm happy for every single person in our program, but I'm most happy for that kid, because he deserves it,'' Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead said. ''That's the way we expect Fitzgerald to play.''
The biggest offensive moment was an 84-yard strike to Stephen Guidry on third-and-21 that set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Fitzgerald and gave the Bulldogs a 21-13 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Moorhead and Fitzgerald said the passing game's revival was something that had to happen if the Bulldogs were going to remain competitive in the SEC. The LSU loss might have looked hideous, but there was no sense in letting the same game beat the program twice.
''We had to take responsibility,'' Fitzgerald said. ''We had to actively do something different in practice to improve it. We had to actively try our hardest to improve the passing game and improve the relationship between me and the receivers.''
At least for one week, mission accomplished.
Mississippi State's defense was excellent as it's been all season, and Erroll Thompson's interception in the end zone with 2:36 remaining - along with Fitzgerald's 76-yard touchdown run on the ensuing drive - sealed the victory.
Texas A&M (5-3, 3-2) had its three-game winning streak snapped. Kellen Mond completed 23 of 46 passes for 232 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Aggies had just 61 yards rushing.
Mississippi State's surprising ability to throw the ball started on the opening drive. Fitzgerald completed 6 of 7 passes for 59 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown to Stephen Guidry for a 7-0 lead. It was the team's first passing touchdown in more than four SEC games.
Texas A&M rallied to take a 10-7 lead into halftime but didn't score a touchdown in the second half. The Aggies might have had more success in the first half, but several dropped passes hurt promising drives.
''We had anywhere from seven to 10 drops off the top of my head and you just can't do that,'' Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. ''It changes the whole dynamic of what you can do. It has a cumulative effect.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Texas A&M had some good moments but was rarely able to hit on the big plays that could have turned the momentum. Mond missed on a few long throws and the receivers had several drops. Trayveon Williams, who came into the game with 798 yards rushing, had just 26 yards on the ground. The Aggies' defense played OK but couldn't get off the field on third down.
''We gave up a lot of big plays,'' Fisher said. ''And a lot of them were on third down.''
It was a huge game for Mississippi State's offense, which looked completely overmatched against LSU. If the Bulldogs are able to pass like this the rest of the season, there could be several more wins remaining on the schedule.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
There's no doubt Texas A&M's loss will send it tumbling in the polls. The Aggies' first two losses - to No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson - were certainly understandable. Losing by more than two touchdowns to Mississippi State is a little more of an eye-opener.
UP NEXT
Texas A&M travels to face Auburn next Saturday.
Mississippi State hosts Louisiana Tech next Saturday.
---
Follow David Brandt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/davidbrandtAP .
---
More AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|15
|Rushing
|4
|7
|Passing
|10
|7
|Penalty
|5
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|7-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|264
|363
|Total Plays
|68
|53
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|61
|143
|Rush Attempts
|22
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|4.6
|Net Yards Passing
|203
|220
|Comp. - Att.
|23-46
|14-22
|Yards Per Pass
|4.4
|10.0
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-29
|2-21
|Penalties - Yards
|7-40
|10-95
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-38.8
|4-36.8
|Return Yards
|83
|-1
|Punts - Returns
|1-33
|1--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-50
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kicking
|3/4
|4/5
|Extra Points
|1/1
|4/4
|Field Goals
|2/3
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|203
|PASS YDS
|220
|
|
|61
|RUSH YDS
|143
|
|
|264
|TOTAL YDS
|363
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Mond 11 QB
|K. Mond
|23/46
|232
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Corbin 7 RB
|J. Corbin
|3
|33
|0
|28
|
T. Williams 5 RB
|T. Williams
|10
|26
|0
|12
|
K. Mond 11 QB
|K. Mond
|9
|2
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Davis 1 WR
|Q. Davis
|6
|59
|1
|34
|
H. Jones 9 WR
|H. Jones
|5
|51
|0
|18
|
T. Williams 5 RB
|T. Williams
|4
|45
|0
|38
|
C. Buckley 14 WR
|C. Buckley
|3
|30
|0
|12
|
K. Rogers 13 WR
|K. Rogers
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
J. Sternberger 81 TE
|J. Sternberger
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
J. Corbin 7 RB
|J. Corbin
|2
|13
|0
|11
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Alaka 42 LB
|O. Alaka
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dodson 25 LB
|T. Dodson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
Bu. Johnson 1 LB
|Bu. Johnson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Renfro 29 DB
|D. Renfro
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mack 34 DL
|D. Mack
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Capers-Smith 26 DB
|D. Capers-Smith
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Durham 46 DL
|L. Durham
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
L. Pryor 11 DB
|L. Pryor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Madubuike 52 DL
|J. Madubuike
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Peevy 92 DL
|J. Peevy
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Oliver 21 DB
|C. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Miles 49 FB
|B. Miles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Frey 45 LS
|A. Frey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Keke 8 DL
|K. Keke
|1-4
|0.5
|0
|
Br. Johnson 16 LB
|Br. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 3 DL
|T. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tucker 4 DB
|D. Tucker
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilson 6 DB
|D. Wilson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Small 47 K
|S. Small
|2/3
|41
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 34 P
|B. Mann
|4
|38.8
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Corbin 7 RB
|J. Corbin
|3
|16.7
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Paul 6 WR
|R. Paul
|1
|33.0
|33
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Fitzgerald 7 QB
|N. Fitzgerald
|14/22
|241
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Fitzgerald 7 QB
|N. Fitzgerald
|16
|88
|2
|76
|
Ae. Williams 26 RB
|Ae. Williams
|9
|35
|0
|17
|
N. Gibson 21 RB
|N. Gibson
|4
|22
|0
|8
|
K. Thompson 10 QB
|K. Thompson
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Guidry 1 WR
|S. Guidry
|3
|130
|1
|84
|
O. Mitchell 87 WR
|O. Mitchell
|6
|96
|1
|38
|
Ae. Williams 26 RB
|Ae. Williams
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Thomas 2 WR
|D. Thomas
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
Je. Jackson 86 WR
|Je. Jackson
|2
|1
|0
|3
|
F. Green 82 TE
|F. Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Jason 3 WR
|D. Jason
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Thompson 40 LB
|E. Thompson
|7-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Landrews 11 S
|J. Landrews
|5-2
|2.0
|0
|
C. Dantzler 3 CB
|C. Dantzler
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Lewis 10 LB
|L. Lewis
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rayford 24 CB
|C. Rayford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Adams 43 DE
|F. Adams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 34 DT
|C. Thomas
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Peters 2 CB
|J. Peters
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Autry 97 DT
|L. Autry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Simmons 94 DT
|J. Simmons
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Green 4 DE
|G. Green
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ko. Jones 52 DE
|Ko. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sweat 9 DE
|M. Sweat
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. McLaurin 41 S
|M. McLaurin
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Smitherman 8 CB
|M. Smitherman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Gay Jr. 6 LB
|W. Gay Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 7 S
|M. Murphy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 96 DT
|T. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Christmann 47 K
|J. Christmann
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Day 42 P
|T. Day
|3
|36.3
|1
|41
|
K. Schexnayder 27 P
|K. Schexnayder
|1
|38.0
|0
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Thomas 2 WR
|D. Thomas
|1
|-1.0
|0
|0
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
13
37
3rd 12:37 ESP2
-
19OREG
ARIZ
8
30
3rd 6:40 ESPN
-
SDGST
NEVADA
24
25
3rd 0:00 ESPU
-
TROY
SALA
38
17
Final ESPN2
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
51
24
Final ESPN2
-
BALLST
OHIO
14
52
Final CBSSN
-
BAYLOR
13WVU
14
58
Final FS1
-
GATECH
VATECH
49
28
Final ESPN
-
25APLST
GAS
14
34
Final ESPNU
-
LATECH
FAU
21
13
Final CBSSN
-
MIAMI
BC
14
27
Final ESPN
-
IND
MINN
31
38
Final FS1
-
WYO
COLOST
34
21
Final CBSSN
-
23UTAH
UCLA
41
10
Final ESPN
-
20WISC
NWEST
17
31
Final FOX
-
TXTECH
IOWAST
31
40
Final ESPN2
-
VANDY
ARK
45
31
Final SECN
-
BTHN
NEB
9
45
Final BTN
-
WAKE
LVILLE
56
35
Final
-
ARMY
EMICH
37
22
Final CBSSN
-
MA
UCONN
22
17
Final ESPU
-
2CLEM
FSU
59
10
Final ABC
-
CMICH
AKRON
10
17
Final ESP3
-
PURDUE
MICHST
13
23
Final ESPN
-
UNC
UVA
21
31
Final
-
USM
CHARLO
17
20
Final ESP3
-
CSTCAR
GAST
37
34
Final ESP+
-
OREGST
COLO
41
34
Final/OT PACN
-
TCU
KANSAS
26
27
Final FS1
-
CINCY
SMU
26
20
Final/OT CBSSN
-
NILL
BYU
7
6
Final ESPU
-
KSTATE
8OKLA
14
51
Final FOX
-
ARIZST
USC
38
35
Final ESP2
-
DUKE
PITT
45
54
Final
-
9FLA
7UGA
17
36
Final CBS
-
21SFLA
HOU
36
57
Final ABC
-
ILL
MD
33
63
Final BTN
-
18IOWA
17PSU
24
30
Final ESPN
-
MTSU
ODU
51
17
Final ESP+
-
NMEX
UTAHST
19
61
Final FBOOK
-
12UK
MIZZOU
15
14
Final SECN
-
RICE
NTEXAS
17
41
Final ESP+
-
UNLV
SJST
37
50
Final ATSN
-
15WASH
CAL
10
12
Final FS1
-
14WASHST
24STNFRD
41
38
Final PACN
-
BOISE
AF
48
38
Final CBSSN
-
TULANE
TULSA
24
17
Final ESPU
-
22NCST
CUSE
41
51
Final ESPN2
-
ARKST
LALAF
43
47
Final ESP+
-
16TXAM
MISSST
13
28
Final ESPN
-
NMEXST
TXSTSM
20
27
Final ESP3
-
FIU
WKY
38
17
Final beIN
-
TENN
SC
24
27
Final SECN
-
UAB
UTEP
19
0
Final ESP+
-
6TEXAS
OKLAST
35
38
Final ABC
-
3ND
NAVY
44
22
Final CBS