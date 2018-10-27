Drive Chart
PURDUE
MICHST

No Text

Michigan State halts Purdue's run, 23-13

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 27, 2018

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Rocky Lombardi made his first start at quarterback for Michigan State, and the Spartans didn't hold back.

Lombardi threw for 318 yards and two touchdowns, and the Spartans halted Purdue's four-game win streak, beating the Boilermakers 23-13 on Saturday. With Brian Lewerke out with a shoulder injury, Lombardi guided the offense, and the redshirt freshman attempted 46 passes.

''Forty-six attempts is a lot,'' Lombardi said. ''I'm happy that I got that many attempts and got to show what I did.

Matt Coghlin kicked three field goals, and the Spartans (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) held on defensively toward the end. Michigan State's Mike Panasiuk blocked a field goal with 3:42 remaining, and Jalen Nailor broke free for a 48-yard touchdown reception to put the Spartans up 23-13 with 1:58 to play.

David Blough threw for 277 yards for Purdue, but he was intercepted three times, including once while the Boilermakers (4-4, 3-2) were in field goal range in the fourth quarter.

Michigan State has won eight straight games in this series.

''They executed better than us. I thought they played harder than us and I thought they made fewer mistakes,'' Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. ''It's a good learning experience for our team. That's why we say it's a one-game season. We did not get ready to play this game, come out and do the things necessary in order to win.''

Purdue was coming off a 49-20 win over Ohio State, but the Boilermakers missed too many opportunities against the Spartans. On fourth-and-3 from the Michigan State 44 in the final quarter, Blough completed a pass to Rondale Moore, who was tackled short of the line to gain.

Later, Blough threw to Brycen Hopkins near the Michigan State 20, but Hopkins took a hard hit from Tyriq Thompson of the Spartans and lost the ball. Thompson grabbed it before it hit the ground for an interception with 10:02 to play.

Spencer Evans had a chance to tie it with a 41-yard kick, but Panasiuk got a piece of it.

''It was a very winnable game,'' Blough said. ''It was a close game all the way throughout and they were banged up. It feels bad because I didn't play very well and didn't do enough to help my team win.''

Lombardi's first touchdown pass came with 56 seconds left in the first half - an 11-yarder to Darrell Stewart. The Spartans led 16-6 before Terry Wright's 1-yard scoring run late in the third brought Purdue within three.

THE TAKEAWAY

Purdue: The Boilermakers were shut down for much of the first three quarters, but they certainly had their chances late. Their inability to come away with points in the fourth quarter on repeated trips into Michigan State territory made this loss a frustrating one.

Michigan State: The Spartans were coming off an emotional loss to rival Michigan, and their offense had its ups and downs with the backup quarterback in the game. But Michigan State remains a solid defensive team, and the Spartans were able to prevent Moore (11 catches for 74 yards) from breaking free for too many big plays.

''People took notice today,'' coach Mark Dantonio said. ''People all across the country took notice that the Spartans got up and played - against a good football team that just had a huge win last week.''

OPTIONS?

Lombardi's strong outing raised an obvious question: Would the Spartans have been better off going with him in last weekend's 21-7 loss to Michigan?

''We were second-guessing that a week ago today,'' said Dave Warner, Michigan State's co-offensive coordinator. ''Probably put (Lewerke) in a bad situation by playing him without practicing, without going full tilt all week.''

Dantonio was noncommittal about the quarterback situation going forward.

''Those decisions can be made at another time,'' he said. ''First thing we've got to do is get (Lewerke) healthy.''

MISS

In addition to the blocked kick in the fourth quarter, Evans missed a 57-yard kick at the end of the second. The attempt was pushed back to that distance when Purdue was called for a false start.

Coghlin had made a school-record 18 consecutive field goals until he had a kick blocked in the third quarter.

UP NEXT

Purdue: The Boilermakers host No. 18 Iowa next Saturday in a game that could have major implications in the Big Ten West race.

Michigan State: The Spartans play at Maryland next weekend.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:58
4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
23
Touchdown 1:58
12-R.Lombardi complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
01:44
pos
13
22
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:35
13-S.Evans extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
16
Touchdown 0:38
9-T.Wright runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
02:36
pos
12
16
Field Goal 3:14
4-M.Coghlin 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
34
yds
4:02
pos
6
16
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:56
4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
13
Touchdown 1:00
12-R.Lombardi complete to 25-D.Stewart. 25-D.Stewart runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
87
yds
01:35
pos
6
12
Field Goal 6:39
13-S.Evans 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
29
yds
4:42
pos
6
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:34
4-M.Coghlin 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
35
yds
04:41
pos
3
6
Field Goal 8:20
13-S.Evans 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
12
yds
02:53
pos
3
3
Field Goal 11:26
4-M.Coghlin 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
24
yds
01:51
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 26
Rushing 2 8
Passing 13 18
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 3-13 6-16
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 338 418
Total Plays 62 86
Avg Gain 5.5 4.9
Net Yards Rushing 62 108
Rush Attempts 13 40
Avg Rush Yards 4.8 2.7
Net Yards Passing 276 310
Comp. - Att. 29-49 26-46
Yards Per Pass 5.6 6.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-1 1-8
Penalties - Yards 4-30 6-61
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 3-1
Int. Thrown 3 0
Punts - Avg 4-47.5 4-38.5
Return Yards 130 23
Punts - Returns 2-8 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 6-122 1-21
Int. - Returns 0-0 3-2
Kicking 3/5 5/6
Extra Points 1/1 2/2
Field Goals 2/4 3/4
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Purdue 4-4 337013
Michigan State 5-3 673723
O/U 48.5, MICHST +1
Spartan Stadium East Lansing, MI
 276 PASS YDS 310
62 RUSH YDS 108
338 TOTAL YDS 418
Purdue
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Blough 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.2% 277 0 3 94.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.2% 2350 13 5 147.8
D. Blough 29/49 277 0 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Knox 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
110 719 8
D. Knox 7 51 0 36
D. Blough 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 55 2
D. Blough 3 12 0 8
T. Wright 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
T. Wright 1 1 1 1
M. Jones 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 306 2
M. Jones 2 -2 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Hopkins 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 80 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 469 2
B. Hopkins 4 80 0 30
R. Moore 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
11 74 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 74 0
R. Moore 11 74 0 18
I. Zico 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 495 3
I. Zico 2 46 0 39
D. Knox 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 103 0
D. Knox 5 32 0 10
T. Wright 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 200 2
T. Wright 3 30 0 15
C. Herdman 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 139 0
C. Herdman 2 10 0 7
J. Sparks 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 225 0
J. Sparks 1 4 0 4
M. Jones 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 49 1
M. Jones 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Blackmon 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 1 0.0
A. Blackmon 9-0 0.0 0
M. Bailey 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 1 0.0
M. Bailey 9-1 0.0 0
K. Major 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 3 0.0
K. Major 6-1 0.0 0
N. Mosley 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
N. Mosley 5-1 0.0 0
C. Jones 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Jones 4-0 0.0 0
L. Neal 9 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
L. Neal 3-3 0.0 0
B. Thieneman 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Thieneman 3-0 0.0 0
G. Reviere 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
G. Reviere 2-1 0.0 0
K. Higgins 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 2 0.0
K. Higgins 2-1 0.0 0
J. Alexander 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Alexander 2-1 0.0 0
K. Jones 50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
S. Smiley 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
S. Smiley 1-0 0.0 0
A. Watts 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 1 0.0
A. Watts 1-3 0.0 0
D. Barnes 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. Barnes 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Sp. Evans 13 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/4 1/1
SEASON FG XP
13/18 25/28
Sp. Evans 2/4 35 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Schopper 31 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 47.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
34 43.2 1
J. Schopper 4 47.5 1 74
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Moore 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 21.6 48 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 21.6 48 0
R. Moore 5 21.6 48 0
J. Anthrop 33 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 14.0 14 0
J. Anthrop 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Moore 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 4.0 6 0
R. Moore 2 4.0 6 0
Michigan State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Lombardi 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.5% 318 2 0 128.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.3% 327 2 0 127.2
R. Lombardi 26/46 318 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Scott 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 52 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 180 0
L. Scott 15 52 0 9
J. Nailor 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 119 1
J. Nailor 2 24 0 15
R. Lombardi 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 10 0
R. Lombardi 11 22 0 9
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 201 3
C. Heyward 2 7 0 5
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 22 0
D. Stewart Jr. 2 7 0 5
L. Jefferson 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 193 2
L. Jefferson 5 4 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Nailor 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 70 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 104 2
J. Nailor 3 70 1 48
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 60 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 226 1
D. Stewart Jr. 4 60 1 27
C. Chambers 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 210 0
C. Chambers 5 53 0 13
B. Sowards 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 177 0
B. Sowards 6 48 0 13
M. Dotson 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 100 1
M. Dotson 4 48 0 21
Ma. Sokol 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 58 0
Ma. Sokol 1 13 0 13
J. Layne 2 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Layne 1 11 0 11
L. Jefferson 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 20 0
L. Jefferson 1 8 0 8
L. Scott 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 95 0
L. Scott 1 7 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Person 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
T. Person 6-1 0.0 0
J. Layne 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
J. Layne 4-2 0.0 0
K. Willekes 48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Willekes 4-0 0.0 0
A. Dowell 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
A. Dowell 3-2 0.0 0
M. Morrissey 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
M. Morrissey 3-0 0.0 1
R. Williams 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
R. Williams 3-3 0.0 0
D. Dowell 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 2 0.0
D. Dowell 3-2 0.0 1
K. Willis 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
K. Willis 3-0 0.0 0
J. Panasiuk 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Panasiuk 3-1 0.0 0
J. Bachie 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 1 0.0
J. Bachie 2-4 0.0 0
J. Reschke 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Reschke 1-1 0.0 0
T. Thompson 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
T. Thompson 1-0 0.0 1
X. Henderson 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
X. Henderson 1-0 0.0 0
A. Simmons 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 1 0.0
A. Simmons 1-2 0.0 0
M. Panasiuk 72 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
M. Panasiuk 0-1 0.0 0
G. Owens 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
G. Owens 0-1 0.5 0
B. Bullough 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Bullough 0-1 0.0 0
N. Jones 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
N. Jones 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Coghlin 4 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/4 2/2
SEASON FG XP
11/12 20/20
M. Coghlin 3/4 48 2/2 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Baringer 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 38.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 37.0 1
B. Baringer 4 38.5 1 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 20.0 21 0
C. Heyward 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Sowards 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 6.9 0 0
B. Sowards 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MICHST 35 1:39 7 16 INT
11:13 MICHST 35 2:53 10 75 FG
3:28 MICHST 35 1:10 5 3 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:36 PURDUE 34 4:52 12 48 FG
3:02 PURDUE 7 0:21 3 6 Punt
0:56 MICHST 35 0:53 7 33 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:56 PURDUE 1 1:06 3 1 Punt
3:14 MICHST 35 2:36 8 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:25 PURDUE 38 1:41 7 18 Downs
11:40 PURDUE 20 1:30 5 52 INT
5:37 PURDUE 29 1:45 4 47 FG Miss
1:58 MICHST 20 0:00 2 70 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:17 PURDUE 49 1:51 6 24 FG
8:15 PURDUE 35 4:41 11 35 FG
1:39 MICHST 22 1:34 11 44 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:39 PURDUE 35 2:59 8 16 Punt
2:35 MICHST 13 1:35 9 87 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 PURDUE 35 0:00 13 47 FG Miss
7:58 MICHST 50 4:02 9 34 FG
0:35 PURDUE 35 0:09 5 -1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:38 MICHST 43 0:45 3 -8 Punt
10:02 MICHST 11 4:19 9 26 Punt
3:42 MICHST 25 1:44 7 24 TD
1:51 PURDUE 33 0:48 3 -9
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores