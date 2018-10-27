|
Michigan State halts Purdue's run, 23-13
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Rocky Lombardi made his first start at quarterback for Michigan State, and the Spartans didn't hold back.
Lombardi threw for 318 yards and two touchdowns, and the Spartans halted Purdue's four-game win streak, beating the Boilermakers 23-13 on Saturday. With Brian Lewerke out with a shoulder injury, Lombardi guided the offense, and the redshirt freshman attempted 46 passes.
''Forty-six attempts is a lot,'' Lombardi said. ''I'm happy that I got that many attempts and got to show what I did.
Matt Coghlin kicked three field goals, and the Spartans (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) held on defensively toward the end. Michigan State's Mike Panasiuk blocked a field goal with 3:42 remaining, and Jalen Nailor broke free for a 48-yard touchdown reception to put the Spartans up 23-13 with 1:58 to play.
David Blough threw for 277 yards for Purdue, but he was intercepted three times, including once while the Boilermakers (4-4, 3-2) were in field goal range in the fourth quarter.
Michigan State has won eight straight games in this series.
''They executed better than us. I thought they played harder than us and I thought they made fewer mistakes,'' Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. ''It's a good learning experience for our team. That's why we say it's a one-game season. We did not get ready to play this game, come out and do the things necessary in order to win.''
Purdue was coming off a 49-20 win over Ohio State, but the Boilermakers missed too many opportunities against the Spartans. On fourth-and-3 from the Michigan State 44 in the final quarter, Blough completed a pass to Rondale Moore, who was tackled short of the line to gain.
Later, Blough threw to Brycen Hopkins near the Michigan State 20, but Hopkins took a hard hit from Tyriq Thompson of the Spartans and lost the ball. Thompson grabbed it before it hit the ground for an interception with 10:02 to play.
Spencer Evans had a chance to tie it with a 41-yard kick, but Panasiuk got a piece of it.
''It was a very winnable game,'' Blough said. ''It was a close game all the way throughout and they were banged up. It feels bad because I didn't play very well and didn't do enough to help my team win.''
Lombardi's first touchdown pass came with 56 seconds left in the first half - an 11-yarder to Darrell Stewart. The Spartans led 16-6 before Terry Wright's 1-yard scoring run late in the third brought Purdue within three.
THE TAKEAWAY
Purdue: The Boilermakers were shut down for much of the first three quarters, but they certainly had their chances late. Their inability to come away with points in the fourth quarter on repeated trips into Michigan State territory made this loss a frustrating one.
Michigan State: The Spartans were coming off an emotional loss to rival Michigan, and their offense had its ups and downs with the backup quarterback in the game. But Michigan State remains a solid defensive team, and the Spartans were able to prevent Moore (11 catches for 74 yards) from breaking free for too many big plays.
''People took notice today,'' coach Mark Dantonio said. ''People all across the country took notice that the Spartans got up and played - against a good football team that just had a huge win last week.''
OPTIONS?
Lombardi's strong outing raised an obvious question: Would the Spartans have been better off going with him in last weekend's 21-7 loss to Michigan?
''We were second-guessing that a week ago today,'' said Dave Warner, Michigan State's co-offensive coordinator. ''Probably put (Lewerke) in a bad situation by playing him without practicing, without going full tilt all week.''
Dantonio was noncommittal about the quarterback situation going forward.
''Those decisions can be made at another time,'' he said. ''First thing we've got to do is get (Lewerke) healthy.''
MISS
In addition to the blocked kick in the fourth quarter, Evans missed a 57-yard kick at the end of the second. The attempt was pushed back to that distance when Purdue was called for a false start.
Coghlin had made a school-record 18 consecutive field goals until he had a kick blocked in the third quarter.
UP NEXT
Purdue: The Boilermakers host No. 18 Iowa next Saturday in a game that could have major implications in the Big Ten West race.
Michigan State: The Spartans play at Maryland next weekend.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|26
|Rushing
|2
|8
|Passing
|13
|18
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-13
|6-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|338
|418
|Total Plays
|62
|86
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|62
|108
|Rush Attempts
|13
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|2.7
|Net Yards Passing
|276
|310
|Comp. - Att.
|29-49
|26-46
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|6.7
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-1
|1-8
|Penalties - Yards
|4-30
|6-61
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-47.5
|4-38.5
|Return Yards
|130
|23
|Punts - Returns
|2-8
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|6-122
|1-21
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-2
|Kicking
|3/5
|5/6
|Extra Points
|1/1
|2/2
|Field Goals
|2/4
|3/4
|Safeties
|0
|0
|276
|PASS YDS
|310
|62
|RUSH YDS
|108
|338
|TOTAL YDS
|418
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
D. Blough 11 QB
|D. Blough
|29/49
|277
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Knox 1 RB
|D. Knox
|7
|51
|0
|36
D. Blough 11 QB
|D. Blough
|3
|12
|0
|8
T. Wright 9 WR
|T. Wright
|1
|1
|1
|1
M. Jones 8 RB
|M. Jones
|2
|-2
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
B. Hopkins 89 TE
|B. Hopkins
|4
|80
|0
|30
R. Moore 4 WR
|R. Moore
|11
|74
|0
|18
I. Zico 7 WR
|I. Zico
|2
|46
|0
|39
D. Knox 1 RB
|D. Knox
|5
|32
|0
|10
T. Wright 9 WR
|T. Wright
|3
|30
|0
|15
C. Herdman 88 TE
|C. Herdman
|2
|10
|0
|7
J. Sparks 12 WR
|J. Sparks
|1
|4
|0
|4
M. Jones 8 RB
|M. Jones
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
A. Blackmon 14 CB
|A. Blackmon
|9-0
|0.0
|0
M. Bailey 21 LB
|M. Bailey
|9-1
|0.0
|0
K. Major 2 CB
|K. Major
|6-1
|0.0
|0
N. Mosley 27 S
|N. Mosley
|5-1
|0.0
|0
C. Jones 46 LB
|C. Jones
|4-0
|0.0
|0
L. Neal 9 DT
|L. Neal
|3-3
|0.0
|0
B. Thieneman 38 S
|B. Thieneman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
G. Reviere 92 DE
|G. Reviere
|2-1
|0.0
|0
K. Higgins 98 DE
|K. Higgins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
J. Alexander 36 LB
|J. Alexander
|2-1
|0.0
|0
K. Jones 50 DT
|K. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
S. Smiley 29 CB
|S. Smiley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
A. Watts 44 DT
|A. Watts
|1-3
|0.0
|0
D. Barnes 55 LB
|D. Barnes
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
Sp. Evans 13 K
|Sp. Evans
|2/4
|35
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Schopper 31 P
|J. Schopper
|4
|47.5
|1
|74
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
R. Moore 4 WR
|R. Moore
|5
|21.6
|48
|0
J. Anthrop 33 WR
|J. Anthrop
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
R. Moore 4 WR
|R. Moore
|2
|4.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
R. Lombardi 12 QB
|R. Lombardi
|26/46
|318
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
L. Scott 3 RB
|L. Scott
|15
|52
|0
|9
J. Nailor 8 WR
|J. Nailor
|2
|24
|0
|15
R. Lombardi 12 QB
|R. Lombardi
|11
|22
|0
|9
C. Heyward 11 RB
|C. Heyward
|2
|7
|0
|5
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
|D. Stewart Jr.
|2
|7
|0
|5
L. Jefferson 15 RB
|L. Jefferson
|5
|4
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Nailor 8 WR
|J. Nailor
|3
|70
|1
|48
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
|D. Stewart Jr.
|4
|60
|1
|27
C. Chambers 21 WR
|C. Chambers
|5
|53
|0
|13
B. Sowards 16 WR
|B. Sowards
|6
|48
|0
|13
M. Dotson 89 TE
|M. Dotson
|4
|48
|0
|21
Ma. Sokol 81 TE
|Ma. Sokol
|1
|13
|0
|13
J. Layne 2 CB
|J. Layne
|1
|11
|0
|11
L. Jefferson 15 RB
|L. Jefferson
|1
|8
|0
|8
L. Scott 3 RB
|L. Scott
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
T. Person 24 S
|T. Person
|6-1
|0.0
|0
J. Layne 2 CB
|J. Layne
|4-2
|0.0
|0
K. Willekes 48 DE
|K. Willekes
|4-0
|0.0
|0
A. Dowell 5 LB
|A. Dowell
|3-2
|0.0
|0
M. Morrissey 10 S
|M. Morrissey
|3-0
|0.0
|1
R. Williams 99 DT
|R. Williams
|3-3
|0.0
|0
D. Dowell 6 S
|D. Dowell
|3-2
|0.0
|1
K. Willis 27 S
|K. Willis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
J. Panasiuk 96 DE
|J. Panasiuk
|3-1
|0.0
|0
J. Bachie 35 LB
|J. Bachie
|2-4
|0.0
|0
J. Reschke 28 LB
|J. Reschke
|1-1
|0.0
|0
T. Thompson 17 LB
|T. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|1
X. Henderson 3 DB
|X. Henderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
A. Simmons 34 LB
|A. Simmons
|1-2
|0.0
|0
M. Panasiuk 72 DT
|M. Panasiuk
|0-1
|0.0
|0
G. Owens 41 DL
|G. Owens
|0-1
|0.5
|0
B. Bullough 38 LB
|B. Bullough
|0-1
|0.0
|0
N. Jones 93 DT
|N. Jones
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
M. Coghlin 4 K
|M. Coghlin
|3/4
|48
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
B. Baringer 99 P
|B. Baringer
|4
|38.5
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
C. Heyward 11 RB
|C. Heyward
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
B. Sowards 16 WR
|B. Sowards
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
-
TCU
KANSAS
17
14
3rd 4:15 FS1
-
OREGST
COLO
10
31
3rd 8:13 PACN
-
MTSU
ODU
31
10
3rd 14:47 ESP+
-
DUKE
PITT
28
17
3rd 11:40
-
NILL
BYU
7
3
3rd 8:48 ESPU
-
CINCY
SMU
7
7
3rd 14:22 CBSSN
-
12UK
MIZZOU
3
13
2nd 0:54 SECN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
3
49
2nd 4:00 FBOOK
-
21SFLA
HOU
21
28
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
18IOWA
17PSU
17
17
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
KSTATE
8OKLA
7
34
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
ARIZST
USC
24
14
2nd 0:00 ESP2
-
9FLA
7UGA
7
13
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
ILL
MD
9
28
2nd 0:00 BTN
-
RICE
NTEXAS
10
17
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
TROY
SALA
38
17
Final ESPN2
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
51
24
Final ESPN2
-
BALLST
OHIO
14
52
Final CBSSN
-
BAYLOR
13WVU
14
58
Final FS1
-
GATECH
VATECH
49
28
Final ESPN
-
25APLST
GAS
14
34
Final ESPNU
-
LATECH
FAU
21
13
Final CBSSN
-
MIAMI
BC
14
27
Final ESPN
-
IND
MINN
31
38
Final FS1
-
WYO
COLOST
34
21
Final CBSSN
-
23UTAH
UCLA
41
10
Final ESPN
-
WAKE
LVILLE
56
35
Final
-
20WISC
NWEST
17
31
Final FOX
-
VANDY
ARK
45
31
Final SECN
-
BTHN
NEB
9
45
Final BTN
-
TXTECH
IOWAST
31
40
Final ESPN2
-
ARMY
EMICH
37
22
Final CBSSN
-
CMICH
AKRON
10
17
Final ESP3
-
PURDUE
MICHST
13
23
Final ESPN
-
MA
UCONN
22
17
Final ESPU
-
2CLEM
FSU
59
10
Final ABC
-
UNC
UVA
21
31
Final
-
USM
CHARLO
17
20
Final ESP3
-
CSTCAR
GAST
37
34
Final ESP+
-
UNLV
SJST
0
057.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 6:30pm ATSN
-
15WASH
CAL
0
046 O/U
+12
Sat 6:30pm FS1
-
14WASHST
24STNFRD
0
055.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm PACN
-
TULANE
TULSA
0
048.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
BOISE
AF
0
058 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
22NCST
CUSE
0
066 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN2
-
NMEXST
TXSTSM
0
054.5 O/U
+1
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
ARKST
LALAF
0
069.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
16TXAM
MISSST
0
042.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
FIU
WKY
0
054 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm beIN
-
UAB
UTEP
0
050 O/U
+14.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
TENN
SC
0
053 O/U
-9
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
3ND
NAVY
0
054.5 O/U
+23.5
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
6TEXAS
OKLAST
0
060.5 O/U
+3
Sat 8:00pm ABC
-
SDGST
NEVADA
0
045.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPU
-
19OREG
ARIZ
0
065 O/U
+9.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
0
059.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:30pm ESP2