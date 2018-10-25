|
Oliver, Yellow Jackets run all over Hokies 49-28
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Backup quarterback Tobias Oliver ran for 215 yards and three touchdowns and Georgia Tech ran all over Virginia Tech for a 49-28 victory on Thursday night.
The Yellow Jackets (4-4, 2-3 ACC), playing without starter TaQuon Marshall, finished with 465 yards - all on the ground. Jordan Mason also scored three times as Georgia Tech won its third straight against the Hokies and third straight in Lane Stadium - without completing a pass.
Virginia Tech (4-3, 3-1), which led 21-14, faded after its defense forced a punt and Sean Savoy muffed it, setting the Yellow Jackets up for a tying 12-yard touchdown drive. The Yellow Jackets had a 20:34 to 9:26 time of possession advantage in the first half and an overwhelming 42:18-17:42 edge for the game.
''That was huge,'' said Jalen Johnson, who recovered the fumble. ''The offense was rolling and we got the ball back.''
Hokies coach Justin Fuente said the play wasn't the only issue, but it was a big one.
''It certainly was a big play, no question, but I don't feel it was the only play,'' he said.
Defensive coordinator Bud Foster's team gave up its most rushing yards since SMU got 500 in 1973.
''They did a great job blocking us. It's not just our front four. It's our front seven, our linebackers. They manhandled us tonight when it's all said and done.''
Georgia Tech scored the next 35 points and became the third team to score at least 45 against Virginia Tech this season. Old Dominion (49) and Notre Dame (45) are the others. Virginia Tech hadn't given up at least 40 points to three teams since 1991 when Miami (43), Rutgers (50) and Virginia (41) did it.
Virginia Tech talked all week of keeping the Yellow Jackets from dominating the time of possession.
The Hokies' first drive lasted 1:34, ending with Ryan Willis' 46-yard pass to Tre Turner, and their second took 58 seconds, ending with Damon Hazleton's 41-yard catch.
In between, the Yellow Jackets went 75 yards in 12 plays and followed Virginia Tech's second TD with an 11-play, 75-yard march to tie it at 14. Oliver kept the first drive alive with a 15-yard scramble, and Qua Searcy gained nine on a fourth-and-1 from the Yellow Jackets' 34 on the second drive.
The loss also cost the Hokies their grip on first place in the Coastal Division as they dropped into a tie with Virginia for the lead.
THE TAKEAWAYS
Georgia Tech: Oliver (7 yards per carry coming in vs. Marshall's 4.7) routinely spun away from contact to gain additional yards against the Hokies. But Marshall connected on 60- and 80-yard scoring throws to beat Virginia Tech last season, and Oliver's lone attempt - just his 10th attempt of the season - was miserably short of his target, leading to their first punt, which proved to be the turning point.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies' young defense again got burned by a backup quarterback. In a 49-35 loss at Old Dominion early in the season, drop-back passer Blake LaRussa replaced dual-threat Steven Williams and threw for 494 yards and four touchdowns for the previously winless Monarchs. TaQuon Marshall had started all seven games for coach Paul Johnson heading into the game, but sat out Thursday night with an undisclosed ''upper body'' injury.
UP NEXT
The Yellow Jackets are back on the road, playing at North Carolina next Saturday.
Virginia Tech continues a stretch of four home games in its last five, hosting Boston College next Saturday.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|35
|16
|Rushing
|31
|7
|Passing
|0
|8
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-9
|2-8
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|460
|314
|Total Plays
|79
|47
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|465
|122
|Rush Attempts
|78
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.0
|4.9
|Net Yards Passing
|-5
|192
|Comp. - Att.
|0-1
|15-22
|Yards Per Pass
|-5.0
|8.7
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-5
|1-9
|Penalties - Yards
|6-50
|8-87
|Touchdowns
|7
|4
|Rushing TDs
|7
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-42.5
|4-41.5
|Return Yards
|0
|140
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|6-137
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|7/7
|4/4
|Extra Points
|7/7
|4/4
|Field Goals
|0/0
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|-5
|PASS YDS
|192
|
|
|465
|RUSH YDS
|122
|
|
|460
|TOTAL YDS
|314
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Oliver 8 QB
|T. Oliver
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Oliver 8 QB
|T. Oliver
|40
|215
|3
|16
|
J. Mason 24 RB
|J. Mason
|12
|82
|3
|14
|
J. Howard 15 RB
|J. Howard
|12
|76
|1
|15
|
C. Malloy 11 RB
|C. Malloy
|4
|27
|0
|10
|
J. Graham 4 QB
|J. Graham
|2
|25
|0
|13
|
N. Cottrell 31 RB
|N. Cottrell
|3
|21
|0
|10
|
Q. Searcy 1 RB
|Q. Searcy
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
K. Oliver 40 DB
|K. Oliver
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Lynch 22 RB
|C. Lynch
|2
|3
|0
|4
|
X. Gantt 46 RB
|X. Gantt
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Stewart 83 WR
|B. Stewart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Thomas 45 DB
|C. Thomas
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 23 DB
|J. Johnson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rivera 36 DB
|M. Rivera
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Curry 32 LB
|D. Curry
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carpenter 29 DB
|T. Carpenter
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Walton 21 DB
|Z. Walton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Saint-Amour 94 DL
|A. Saint-Amour
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Simmons 6 DB
|L. Simmons
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jordan-Swilling 12 LB
|B. Jordan-Swilling
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Owens 89 DL
|A. Owens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cerge-Henderson 54 DL
|K. Cerge-Henderson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Askew 33 DB
|J. Askew
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mitchell 51 LB
|B. Mitchell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Jackson 44 LB
|Q. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Adams 90 DL
|B. Adams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Branch 99 DL
|D. Branch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Wells 38 K
|W. Wells
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Harvin III 27 P
|P. Harvin III
|2
|42.5
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Willis 5 QB
|R. Willis
|15/22
|201
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Peoples 32 RB
|S. Peoples
|6
|51
|0
|24
|
J. Holston 13 RB
|J. Holston
|5
|29
|1
|18
|
R. Willis 5 QB
|R. Willis
|8
|22
|1
|12
|
H. Grimsley 6 WR
|H. Grimsley
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
D. Hazelton 14 WR
|D. Hazelton
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. McClease 33 RB
|D. McClease
|3
|3
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hazelton 14 WR
|D. Hazelton
|6
|81
|1
|41
|
T. Turner 11 WR
|T. Turner
|2
|62
|1
|46
|
D. Keene 29 TE
|D. Keene
|3
|27
|0
|12
|
S. Peoples 32 RB
|S. Peoples
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
H. Grimsley 6 WR
|H. Grimsley
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
E. Kumah 83 WR
|E. Kumah
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
S. Savoy 15 WR
|S. Savoy
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
P. Patterson 8 WR
|P. Patterson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Ladler 9 DB
|K. Ladler
|11-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ashby 23 LB
|R. Ashby
|8-3
|1.0
|0
|
R. Walker 8 DL
|R. Walker
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hollifield 4 LB
|D. Hollifield
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Kearney 38 LB
|R. Kearney
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Deablo 17 DB
|D. Deablo
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Quillen 26 DB
|J. Quillen
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Mihota 99 DL
|V. Mihota
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Conner 22 DB
|C. Conner
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Floyd 21 DB
|R. Floyd
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Porcher IV 98 DL
|R. Porcher IV
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hewitt 55 DL
|J. Hewitt
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Gaines 11 DL
|H. Gaines
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Watts 5 DB
|B. Watts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Belmar 40 DL
|E. Belmar
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Farley 3 DB
|C. Farley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Seisay 29 DB
|I. Seisay
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Burke 43 DL
|X. Burke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Proctor 58 DL
|N. Proctor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Kearns 50 OL
|P. Kearns
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Johnson 93 K
|B. Johnson
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Bradburn 91 P
|O. Bradburn
|4
|41.5
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. McClease 33 RB
|D. McClease
|4
|24.0
|28
|0
|
S. Peoples 32 RB
|S. Peoples
|2
|20.5
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Hazelton 14 WR
|D. Hazelton
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Savoy 15 WR
|S. Savoy
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
