Oliver, Yellow Jackets run all over Hokies 49-28

  • Oct 25, 2018

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Backup quarterback Tobias Oliver ran for 215 yards and three touchdowns and Georgia Tech ran all over Virginia Tech for a 49-28 victory on Thursday night.

The Yellow Jackets (4-4, 2-3 ACC), playing without starter TaQuon Marshall, finished with 465 yards - all on the ground. Jordan Mason also scored three times as Georgia Tech won its third straight against the Hokies and third straight in Lane Stadium - without completing a pass.

Virginia Tech (4-3, 3-1), which led 21-14, faded after its defense forced a punt and Sean Savoy muffed it, setting the Yellow Jackets up for a tying 12-yard touchdown drive. The Yellow Jackets had a 20:34 to 9:26 time of possession advantage in the first half and an overwhelming 42:18-17:42 edge for the game.

''That was huge,'' said Jalen Johnson, who recovered the fumble. ''The offense was rolling and we got the ball back.''

Hokies coach Justin Fuente said the play wasn't the only issue, but it was a big one.

''It certainly was a big play, no question, but I don't feel it was the only play,'' he said.

Defensive coordinator Bud Foster's team gave up its most rushing yards since SMU got 500 in 1973.

''They did a great job blocking us. It's not just our front four. It's our front seven, our linebackers. They manhandled us tonight when it's all said and done.''

Georgia Tech scored the next 35 points and became the third team to score at least 45 against Virginia Tech this season. Old Dominion (49) and Notre Dame (45) are the others. Virginia Tech hadn't given up at least 40 points to three teams since 1991 when Miami (43), Rutgers (50) and Virginia (41) did it.

Virginia Tech talked all week of keeping the Yellow Jackets from dominating the time of possession.

The Hokies' first drive lasted 1:34, ending with Ryan Willis' 46-yard pass to Tre Turner, and their second took 58 seconds, ending with Damon Hazleton's 41-yard catch.

In between, the Yellow Jackets went 75 yards in 12 plays and followed Virginia Tech's second TD with an 11-play, 75-yard march to tie it at 14. Oliver kept the first drive alive with a 15-yard scramble, and Qua Searcy gained nine on a fourth-and-1 from the Yellow Jackets' 34 on the second drive.

The loss also cost the Hokies their grip on first place in the Coastal Division as they dropped into a tie with Virginia for the lead.

THE TAKEAWAYS

Georgia Tech: Oliver (7 yards per carry coming in vs. Marshall's 4.7) routinely spun away from contact to gain additional yards against the Hokies. But Marshall connected on 60- and 80-yard scoring throws to beat Virginia Tech last season, and Oliver's lone attempt - just his 10th attempt of the season - was miserably short of his target, leading to their first punt, which proved to be the turning point.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies' young defense again got burned by a backup quarterback. In a 49-35 loss at Old Dominion early in the season, drop-back passer Blake LaRussa replaced dual-threat Steven Williams and threw for 494 yards and four touchdowns for the previously winless Monarchs. TaQuon Marshall had started all seven games for coach Paul Johnson heading into the game, but sat out Thursday night with an undisclosed ''upper body'' injury.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets are back on the road, playing at North Carolina next Saturday.

Virginia Tech continues a stretch of four home games in its last five, hosting Boston College next Saturday.

---

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:48
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
49
28
Touchdown 3:51
13-J.Holston runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
4
plays
31
yds
0:35
pos
49
27
Point After TD 6:23
38-W.Wells extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
49
21
Touchdown 6:26
24-J.Mason runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
28
yds
03:43
pos
48
21
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:02
38-A.Kerr extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
21
Touchdown 3:08
24-J.Mason runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
64
yds
04:41
pos
41
21
Point After TD 9:14
38-W.Wells extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
21
Touchdown 9:20
8-T.Oliver runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
80
yds
00:00
pos
34
21
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:27
38-W.Wells extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
21
Touchdown 1:30
8-T.Oliver runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
72
yds
04:15
pos
27
21
Point After TD 6:57
38-W.Wells extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
21
Touchdown 7:05
24-J.Mason runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
3:06
pos
20
21
Point After TD 10:30
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 10:34
5-R.Willis runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
15
plays
60
yds
00:05
pos
14
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:15
38-W.Wells extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 0:20
8-T.Oliver runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
65
yds
05:32
pos
13
14
Point After TD 5:52
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 5:56
5-R.Willis complete to 14-D.Hazelton. 14-D.Hazelton runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
70
yds
0:00
pos
7
13
Point After TD 6:56
38-W.Wells extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 6:59
15-J.Howard runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
70
yds
06:27
pos
6
7
Point After TD 13:26
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:35
5-R.Willis complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
01:25
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 35 16
Rushing 31 7
Passing 0 8
Penalty 4 1
3rd Down Conv 5-9 2-8
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 460 314
Total Plays 79 47
Avg Gain 5.8 6.7
Net Yards Rushing 465 122
Rush Attempts 78 25
Avg Rush Yards 6.0 4.9
Net Yards Passing -5 192
Comp. - Att. 0-1 15-22
Yards Per Pass -5.0 8.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-5 1-9
Penalties - Yards 6-50 8-87
Touchdowns 7 4
Rushing TDs 7 2
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 2-42.5 4-41.5
Return Yards 0 140
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-3
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 6-137
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 7/7 4/4
Extra Points 7/7 4/4
Field Goals 0/0 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Georgia Tech 4-4 141414749
Virginia Tech 4-3 1470728
O/U 59, VATECH -3
Lane Stadium Blacksburg, VA
 -5 PASS YDS 192
465 RUSH YDS 122
460 TOTAL YDS 314
Georgia Tech
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Oliver 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 62 1 0 125.1
T. Oliver 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Oliver 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
40 215 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
104 660 10
T. Oliver 40 215 3 16
J. Mason 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 82 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 564 7
J. Mason 12 82 3 14
J. Howard 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 76 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 333 4
J. Howard 12 76 1 15
C. Malloy 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 27 0
C. Malloy 4 27 0 10
J. Graham 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 29 0
J. Graham 2 25 0 13
N. Cottrell 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 152 2
N. Cottrell 3 21 0 10
Q. Searcy 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 255 2
Q. Searcy 2 15 0 9
K. Oliver 40 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
K. Oliver 1 12 0 12
C. Lynch 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 133 1
C. Lynch 2 3 0 4
X. Gantt 46 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
X. Gantt 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Stewart 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 146 1
B. Stewart 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Thomas 45 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
C. Thomas 6-1 1.0 0
J. Johnson 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Johnson 4-1 0.0 0
M. Rivera 36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 2 0.0
M. Rivera 3-1 0.0 0
D. Curry 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
D. Curry 3-0 0.0 0
T. Carpenter 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
T. Carpenter 3-0 0.0 0
Z. Walton 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Z. Walton 2-0 0.0 0
A. Saint-Amour 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
A. Saint-Amour 2-1 0.0 0
L. Simmons 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
L. Simmons 2-1 0.0 0
B. Jordan-Swilling 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Jordan-Swilling 2-0 0.0 0
A. Owens 89 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Owens 1-0 0.0 0
K. Cerge-Henderson 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Cerge-Henderson 1-1 0.0 0
J. Askew 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Askew 1-0 0.0 0
B. Mitchell 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Mitchell 1-0 0.0 0
Q. Jackson 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Q. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
B. Adams 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Adams 1-0 0.0 0
D. Branch 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
D. Branch 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
W. Wells 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 7/7
SEASON FG XP
1/1 27/27
W. Wells 0/0 0 7/7 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Harvin III 27 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 42.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
20 45.0 1
P. Harvin III 2 42.5 1 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Virginia Tech
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Willis 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 201 2 0 174.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.3% 1258 10 3 141.2
R. Willis 15/22 201 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Peoples 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
84 458 5
S. Peoples 6 51 0 24
J. Holston 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 29 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 98 1
J. Holston 5 29 1 18
R. Willis 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 22 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 168 3
R. Willis 8 22 1 12
H. Grimsley 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 39 0
H. Grimsley 2 13 0 7
D. Hazelton 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Hazelton 1 4 0 4
D. McClease 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 264 1
D. McClease 3 3 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Hazelton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 81 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 596 6
D. Hazelton 6 81 1 41
T. Turner 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 62 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 195 1
T. Turner 2 62 1 46
D. Keene 29 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 133 2
D. Keene 3 27 0 12
S. Peoples 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 116 0
S. Peoples 1 13 0 13
H. Grimsley 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 215 0
H. Grimsley 1 11 0 11
E. Kumah 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 322 2
E. Kumah 1 5 0 5
S. Savoy 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 155 2
S. Savoy 1 2 0 2
P. Patterson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 73 1
P. Patterson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Ladler 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 0.0
K. Ladler 11-0 0.0 0
R. Ashby 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 1.0
R. Ashby 8-3 1.0 0
R. Walker 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
R. Walker 7-1 0.0 0
D. Hollifield 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
D. Hollifield 5-2 0.0 0
R. Kearney 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
R. Kearney 5-0 0.0 0
D. Deablo 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
D. Deablo 5-3 0.0 0
J. Quillen 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Quillen 4-0 0.0 0
V. Mihota 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
V. Mihota 4-0 0.0 0
C. Conner 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Conner 3-0 0.0 0
R. Floyd 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 2 0.0
R. Floyd 3-1 0.0 0
R. Porcher IV 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
R. Porcher IV 3-1 0.0 0
J. Hewitt 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Hewitt 2-1 0.0 0
H. Gaines 11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
H. Gaines 2-1 0.0 0
B. Watts 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Watts 1-0 0.0 0
E. Belmar 40 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Belmar 1-1 0.0 0
C. Farley 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
C. Farley 1-0 0.0 0
I. Seisay 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
I. Seisay 1-1 0.0 0
X. Burke 43 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
X. Burke 1-0 0.0 0
N. Proctor 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Proctor 1-0 0.0 0
P. Kearns 50 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
P. Kearns 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Johnson 93 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
7/9 26/26
B. Johnson 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. Bradburn 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 41.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
37 42.6 1
O. Bradburn 4 41.5 1 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. McClease 33 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 24.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 22.0 28 0
D. McClease 4 24.0 28 0
S. Peoples 32 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 20.5 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 20.5 24 0
S. Peoples 2 20.5 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Hazelton 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 4.3 0 0
D. Hazelton 1 0.0 0 0
S. Savoy 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
S. Savoy 1 3.0 3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:26 VATECH 35 6:27 14 75 TD
5:52 VATECH 35 5:32 12 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:30 VATECH 35 3:25 10 75 TD
5:45 GATECH 28 4:15 9 72 TD
0:54 GATECH 14 0:08 2 13 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:40 VATECH 35 0:00 12 75 TD
7:49 GATECH 36 4:41 8 64 TD
0:24 GATECH 25 0:07 6 11 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:09 VATECH 28 3:43 6 28 TD
3:48 VATECH 35 2:15 7 31
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GATECH 35 1:25 6 65 TD
6:56 GATECH 35 1:00 4 70 TD
0:15 GATECH 35 0:05 15 73 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:57 GATECH 35 1:00 4 -1 Punt
1:27 GATECH 35 0:28 5 5 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:14 GATECH 35 0:56 4 -6 Punt
3:02 GATECH 35 2:07 7 8 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:38 VATECH 21 0:48 4 7 Downs
6:23 GATECH 35 2:32 12 65 TD
NCAA FB Scores