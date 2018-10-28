|
|
|BOISE
|AF
Rypien slices Air Force in Boise State's 48-38 win
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) Just as Brett Rypien released his fourth touchdown pass of the night late in the second quarter, the Boise State quarterback took a shot to the chin from a defender, opening a cut that required stitches to close.
Sewn up at halftime, Rypien didn't miss a beat, finishing with five touchdown passes - three to John Hightower - and Boise State pulled away in the late going to beat Air Force 48-38 on Saturday night.
''I don't like the getting hit part, and I think that comes a little bit with the situation,'' said Boise State coach Bryan Harsin. ''He got his chin taken care of. That's not what you want from your quarterback but at the same time he's standing in there and delivering the ball. The number one requirement for a quarterback is toughness, and he's been displaying it all year long.''
Rypien completed 20 of 34 passes for 399 yards with touchdowns of 61, 44 and 18 yards to Hightower, 21 yards to A.J. Richardson and 35 yards to C.T. Thomas. It was his fifth 300-yard passing game of the season and 20th of his career, most in school history.
Rypien didn't have much of a chance to see Thomas' catch because of the immediate hit he took after releasing the throw.
''That last play we scored (at the end of the half) I got one under the chin, but we scored so it made it feel a little bit better,'' Rypien said.
And the one after that, too.
''We'd never won here'' at Air Force, Rypien said. ''It was something that was a huge motivating factor for us. It means a lot.''
Hightower finished with eight catches for 182 yards and Sean Modster had six receptions for 101 yards for Boise State (6-2, 4-1 Mountain West), which won for the first time in three trips to Air Force (3-5, 1-4). Boise State's Alexander Mattison ran 22 times for 136 yards and a touchdown.
Isaiah Sanders was 10 of 15 for 210 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 97 yards and another score for the Falcons.
Haden Hoggarth's second field goal, a 47-yarder with 12:14 remaining, restored a 10-point lead for the Broncos. But Air Force again came back, driving nearly the length of the field before Sanders shoveled a 5-yard pass to Kadin Remsberg for a touchdown, pulling the Falcons to within three points with 5:24 remaining.
It didn't take long for Boise State to answer. Hightower shot past cornerback Zane Lewis' press coverage near the line of scrimmage and sprinted into the clear along the right sideline. Rypien spotted him, threw downfield and Hightower caught it on the run to complete the 61-yard score with 3:21 left.
''It came down to the O-line blocking and Brett making a wonderful pass and me trying to do what I can,'' Hightower said.
Air Force failed to convert a fourth down near midfield and Boise State ran out the clock to secure the victory.
Falcons coach Troy Calhoun said his squad went toe-to-toe offensively with the Broncos in the first half but couldn't sustain the pace.
''We've got to convert; we've got to have a little more manageable third downs, especially in the second half,'' Calhoun said.
The Broncos took a 38-31 lead into the fourth quarter, getting a 30-yard field goal from Hoggarth and a 1-yard touchdown run by Mattison that was set up by Avery Williams' 67-yard punt return to the Falcons' 5-yard line. Air Force squeezed in a 30-yard field goal by Jake Koehnke.
Rypien threw his fourth touchdown pass of the game to Thomas with five seconds left in the second quarter, allowing the Broncos to pull into a 28-all tie in a wild first half that saw the teams taking turns zipping down the field.
The Broncos broke on top with two quick first-quarter scoring strikes from Rypien to Hightower around Air Force's first touchdown, a 17-yard burst up the middle by fullback Cole Fagan.
The teams traded scores to start the second quarter with Sanders and Marcus Bennett teaming up for a 20-yard touchdown pass and Rypien connecting with Richardson.
The Falcons finished off a 21-point second quarter with Sanders' 5-yard touchdown run and halfback Joseph Saucier's 32-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Andrew Smith that pushed Air Force briefly in front 28-21.
THE TAKEAWAY
Boise State: With the victory, Boise State became bowl eligible. Rypien matched his career high with five touchdown passes and the Broncos fleet wide receivers were able beat the Falcons secondary at key moments to come out on top in a shootout for a third consecutive win.
Air Force: The Falcons were denied in a bid for their first back to back wins of the season. They managed to trade blows offensively with the high-powered Broncos but in the end just couldn't contain Boise State's passing game.
UP NEXT
Boise State: Returns home to host Brigham Young on Saturday night.
Air Force: Plays at Army on Saturday with the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy on the line.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|23
|Rushing
|9
|13
|Passing
|16
|9
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-12
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|512
|424
|Total Plays
|69
|67
|Avg Gain
|7.4
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|121
|201
|Rush Attempts
|33
|51
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|3.9
|Net Yards Passing
|391
|223
|Comp. - Att.
|22-36
|11-16
|Yards Per Pass
|10.9
|13.9
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-18
|2-19
|Penalties - Yards
|1-15
|4-25
|Touchdowns
|6
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|5
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-46.0
|3-48.3
|Return Yards
|142
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-68
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-74
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|8/8
|6/6
|Extra Points
|6/6
|5/5
|Field Goals
|2/2
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|391
|PASS YDS
|223
|
|
|121
|RUSH YDS
|201
|
|
|512
|TOTAL YDS
|424
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Mattison 22 RB
|A. Mattison
|22
|136
|1
|18
|
R. Mahone 34 RB
|R. Mahone
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
C. Thomas 6 WR
|C. Thomas
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
B. Rypien 4 QB
|B. Rypien
|3
|-19
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hightower 16 WR
|J. Hightower
|8
|182
|3
|61
|
S. Modster 8 WR
|S. Modster
|6
|101
|0
|34
|
C. Thomas 6 WR
|C. Thomas
|3
|53
|1
|35
|
A. Richardson 7 WR
|A. Richardson
|2
|33
|1
|21
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
R. Mahone 34 RB
|R. Mahone
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Bates 85 TE
|J. Bates
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
A. Butler 81 WR
|A. Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Blakley 86 TE
|C. Blakley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Whimpey 44 LB
|R. Whimpey
|10-3
|1.0
|0
|
T. Jones 21 S
|T. Jones
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nawahine 10 S
|K. Nawahine
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Frazier 8 LB
|J. Frazier
|6-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Williams 9 LB
|D. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Horton 14 CB
|T. Horton
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Maeva 58 LB
|T. Maeva
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Noa 7 LB
|E. Noa
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Rufai 45 DE
|K. Rufai
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Locher 54 DT
|M. Locher
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Weaver 99 LB
|C. Weaver
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Watson 40 DT
|J. Watson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hatada 93 DE
|C. Hatada
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Igiehon 90 NT
|S. Igiehon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wickersham 25 LB
|B. Wickersham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pitman 50 LS
|N. Pitman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Fesili 57 NT
|E. Fesili
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Hoggarth 96 K
|H. Hoggarth
|2/2
|47
|6/6
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Q. Skillin 49 P
|Q. Skillin
|1
|46.0
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Butler 81 WR
|A. Butler
|2
|16.5
|17
|0
|
J. Hightower 16 WR
|J. Hightower
|2
|20.5
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|2
|34.0
|67
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
I. Sanders 4 QB
|I. Sanders
|10/15
|210
|2
|0
|
J. Saucier 28 RB
|J. Saucier
|1/1
|32
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Sanders 4 QB
|I. Sanders
|28
|97
|1
|13
|
C. Fagan 34 FB
|C. Fagan
|14
|67
|1
|17
|
K. Remsberg 24 RB
|K. Remsberg
|3
|22
|0
|19
|
T. Birdow 33 FB
|T. Birdow
|5
|17
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Saucier 28 RB
|J. Saucier
|2
|77
|0
|51
|
A. Smith 10 WR
|A. Smith
|3
|57
|1
|32
|
K. Waguespack 87 TE
|K. Waguespack
|1
|37
|0
|37
|
M. Bennett 8 WR
|M. Bennett
|1
|20
|1
|20
|
G. Sanders 7 WR
|G. Sanders
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
K. Remsberg 24 RB
|K. Remsberg
|2
|10
|1
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Fejedelem 2 DB
|J. Fejedelem
|10-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Floyd 29 LB
|K. Floyd
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Fifita 99 G
|M. Fifita
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Connors 31 DB
|R. Connors
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Lewis 6 DB
|Z. Lewis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sutton 5 DB
|D. Sutton
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 94 DL
|J. Jackson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bagnall 49 LB
|B. Bagnall
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Capra 90 DL
|M. Capra
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Dailey 42 LB
|B. Dailey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gessler 95 DL
|C. Gessler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 40 LB
|K. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ksiazek 48 LB
|J. Ksiazek
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Donaldson 30 LB
|G. Donaldson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bugg III 4 DB
|M. Bugg III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wills 8 LB
|L. Wills
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Meeks 38 LB
|D. Meeks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Koehnke 92 K
|J. Koehnke
|1/1
|38
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Koehnke 92 K
|J. Koehnke
|3
|48.3
|0
|52
|
C. Scott 15 P
|C. Scott
|1
|50.0
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
SDGST
NEVADA
24
25
3rd 2:19 ESPU
-
19OREG
ARIZ
8
30
3rd 8:42 ESPN
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
13
37
2nd 0:00 ESP2
-
TROY
SALA
38
17
Final ESPN2
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
51
24
Final ESPN2
-
BALLST
OHIO
14
52
Final CBSSN
-
BAYLOR
13WVU
14
58
Final FS1
-
GATECH
VATECH
49
28
Final ESPN
-
25APLST
GAS
14
34
Final ESPNU
-
LATECH
FAU
21
13
Final CBSSN
-
MIAMI
BC
14
27
Final ESPN
-
IND
MINN
31
38
Final FS1
-
WYO
COLOST
34
21
Final CBSSN
-
23UTAH
UCLA
41
10
Final ESPN
-
20WISC
NWEST
17
31
Final FOX
-
TXTECH
IOWAST
31
40
Final ESPN2
-
VANDY
ARK
45
31
Final SECN
-
BTHN
NEB
9
45
Final BTN
-
WAKE
LVILLE
56
35
Final
-
ARMY
EMICH
37
22
Final CBSSN
-
MA
UCONN
22
17
Final ESPU
-
2CLEM
FSU
59
10
Final ABC
-
CMICH
AKRON
10
17
Final ESP3
-
PURDUE
MICHST
13
23
Final ESPN
-
UNC
UVA
21
31
Final
-
USM
CHARLO
17
20
Final ESP3
-
CSTCAR
GAST
37
34
Final ESP+
-
OREGST
COLO
41
34
Final/OT PACN
-
TCU
KANSAS
26
27
Final FS1
-
CINCY
SMU
26
20
Final/OT CBSSN
-
NILL
BYU
7
6
Final ESPU
-
KSTATE
8OKLA
14
51
Final FOX
-
ARIZST
USC
38
35
Final ESP2
-
DUKE
PITT
45
54
Final
-
9FLA
7UGA
17
36
Final CBS
-
21SFLA
HOU
36
57
Final ABC
-
ILL
MD
33
63
Final BTN
-
18IOWA
17PSU
24
30
Final ESPN
-
MTSU
ODU
51
17
Final ESP+
-
NMEX
UTAHST
19
61
Final FBOOK
-
12UK
MIZZOU
15
14
Final SECN
-
RICE
NTEXAS
17
41
Final ESP+
-
UNLV
SJST
37
50
Final ATSN
-
15WASH
CAL
10
12
Final FS1
-
14WASHST
24STNFRD
41
38
Final PACN
-
BOISE
AF
48
38
Final CBSSN
-
TULANE
TULSA
24
17
Final ESPU
-
22NCST
CUSE
41
51
Final ESPN2
-
ARKST
LALAF
43
47
Final ESP+
-
16TXAM
MISSST
13
28
Final ESPN
-
NMEXST
TXSTSM
20
27
Final ESP3
-
FIU
WKY
38
17
Final beIN
-
TENN
SC
24
27
Final SECN
-
UAB
UTEP
19
0
Final ESP+
-
6TEXAS
OKLAST
35
38
Final ABC
-
3ND
NAVY
44
22
Final CBS