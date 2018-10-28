Drive Chart
BOISE
AF

No Text

Rypien slices Air Force in Boise State's 48-38 win

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 28, 2018

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) Just as Brett Rypien released his fourth touchdown pass of the night late in the second quarter, the Boise State quarterback took a shot to the chin from a defender, opening a cut that required stitches to close.

Sewn up at halftime, Rypien didn't miss a beat, finishing with five touchdown passes - three to John Hightower - and Boise State pulled away in the late going to beat Air Force 48-38 on Saturday night.

''I don't like the getting hit part, and I think that comes a little bit with the situation,'' said Boise State coach Bryan Harsin. ''He got his chin taken care of. That's not what you want from your quarterback but at the same time he's standing in there and delivering the ball. The number one requirement for a quarterback is toughness, and he's been displaying it all year long.''

Rypien completed 20 of 34 passes for 399 yards with touchdowns of 61, 44 and 18 yards to Hightower, 21 yards to A.J. Richardson and 35 yards to C.T. Thomas. It was his fifth 300-yard passing game of the season and 20th of his career, most in school history.

Rypien didn't have much of a chance to see Thomas' catch because of the immediate hit he took after releasing the throw.

''That last play we scored (at the end of the half) I got one under the chin, but we scored so it made it feel a little bit better,'' Rypien said.

And the one after that, too.

''We'd never won here'' at Air Force, Rypien said. ''It was something that was a huge motivating factor for us. It means a lot.''

Hightower finished with eight catches for 182 yards and Sean Modster had six receptions for 101 yards for Boise State (6-2, 4-1 Mountain West), which won for the first time in three trips to Air Force (3-5, 1-4). Boise State's Alexander Mattison ran 22 times for 136 yards and a touchdown.

Isaiah Sanders was 10 of 15 for 210 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 97 yards and another score for the Falcons.

Haden Hoggarth's second field goal, a 47-yarder with 12:14 remaining, restored a 10-point lead for the Broncos. But Air Force again came back, driving nearly the length of the field before Sanders shoveled a 5-yard pass to Kadin Remsberg for a touchdown, pulling the Falcons to within three points with 5:24 remaining.

It didn't take long for Boise State to answer. Hightower shot past cornerback Zane Lewis' press coverage near the line of scrimmage and sprinted into the clear along the right sideline. Rypien spotted him, threw downfield and Hightower caught it on the run to complete the 61-yard score with 3:21 left.

''It came down to the O-line blocking and Brett making a wonderful pass and me trying to do what I can,'' Hightower said.

Air Force failed to convert a fourth down near midfield and Boise State ran out the clock to secure the victory.

Falcons coach Troy Calhoun said his squad went toe-to-toe offensively with the Broncos in the first half but couldn't sustain the pace.

''We've got to convert; we've got to have a little more manageable third downs, especially in the second half,'' Calhoun said.

The Broncos took a 38-31 lead into the fourth quarter, getting a 30-yard field goal from Hoggarth and a 1-yard touchdown run by Mattison that was set up by Avery Williams' 67-yard punt return to the Falcons' 5-yard line. Air Force squeezed in a 30-yard field goal by Jake Koehnke.

Rypien threw his fourth touchdown pass of the game to Thomas with five seconds left in the second quarter, allowing the Broncos to pull into a 28-all tie in a wild first half that saw the teams taking turns zipping down the field.

The Broncos broke on top with two quick first-quarter scoring strikes from Rypien to Hightower around Air Force's first touchdown, a 17-yard burst up the middle by fullback Cole Fagan.

The teams traded scores to start the second quarter with Sanders and Marcus Bennett teaming up for a 20-yard touchdown pass and Rypien connecting with Richardson.

The Falcons finished off a 21-point second quarter with Sanders' 5-yard touchdown run and halfback Joseph Saucier's 32-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Andrew Smith that pushed Air Force briefly in front 28-21.

THE TAKEAWAY

Boise State: With the victory, Boise State became bowl eligible. Rypien matched his career high with five touchdown passes and the Broncos fleet wide receivers were able beat the Falcons secondary at key moments to come out on top in a shootout for a third consecutive win.

Air Force: The Falcons were denied in a bid for their first back to back wins of the season. They managed to trade blows offensively with the high-powered Broncos but in the end just couldn't contain Boise State's passing game.

UP NEXT

Boise State: Returns home to host Brigham Young on Saturday night.

Air Force: Plays at Army on Saturday with the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy on the line.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:21
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
48
38
Touchdown 3:30
4-B.Rypien complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
01:54
pos
47
38
Point After TD 5:24
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
38
Touchdown 5:33
4-I.Sanders complete to 24-K.Remsberg. 24-K.Remsberg runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
65
yds
06:47
pos
41
37
Field Goal 12:54
96-H.Hoggarth 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
35
yds
00:09
pos
41
31
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:01
92-J.Koehnke 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
45
yds
05:03
pos
38
31
Point After TD 6:04
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
28
Touchdown 6:07
22-A.Mattison runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
2
plays
5
yds
00:55
pos
37
28
Field Goal 9:02
96-H.Hoggarth 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
67
yds
03:44
pos
31
28
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:05
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
28
Touchdown 0:12
4-B.Rypien complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
65
yds
01:05
pos
27
28
Point After TD 1:12
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
28
Touchdown 1:17
28-J.Saucier complete to 10-A.Smith. 10-A.Smith runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
60
yds
01:26
pos
21
27
Point After TD 9:30
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
21
Touchdown 9:34
4-I.Sanders runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
02:04
pos
21
20
Point After TD 11:38
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 11:47
4-B.Rypien complete to 7-A.Richardson. 7-A.Richardson runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
03:09
pos
20
14
Point After TD 14:56
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 15:00
4-I.Sanders complete to 8-M.Bennett. 8-M.Bennett runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
70
yds
05:21
pos
14
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:56
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 6:02
4-B.Rypien complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
60
yds
03:55
pos
13
7
Point After TD 9:57
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 10:01
34-C.Fagan runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
02:51
pos
7
6
Point After TD 12:52
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 12:58
4-B.Rypien complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
02:02
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 26 23
Rushing 9 13
Passing 16 9
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 7-12 6-13
4th Down Conv 1-2 2-3
Total Net Yards 512 424
Total Plays 69 67
Avg Gain 7.4 6.3
Net Yards Rushing 121 201
Rush Attempts 33 51
Avg Rush Yards 3.7 3.9
Net Yards Passing 391 223
Comp. - Att. 22-36 11-16
Yards Per Pass 10.9 13.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-18 2-19
Penalties - Yards 1-15 4-25
Touchdowns 6 5
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 5 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 1-46.0 3-48.3
Return Yards 142 0
Punts - Returns 2-68 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 4-74 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 8/8 6/6
Extra Points 6/6 5/5
Field Goals 2/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Boise State 6-2 1414101048
Air Force 3-5 7213738
O/U 58, AF +10
Falcon Stadium U.S. Air Force Academy, CO
 391 PASS YDS 223
121 RUSH YDS 201
512 TOTAL YDS 424
Boise State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Rypien 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.8% 399 5 0 205.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.9% 2565 23 5 163.9
B. Rypien 20/34 399 5 0
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 10 0 0 142.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 10 0 0 142.0
K. Shakir 2/2 10 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Mattison 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 136 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
150 637 8
A. Mattison 22 136 1 18
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 87 0
R. Mahone 2 12 0 7
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 65 1
K. Shakir 2 4 0 3
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 27 0
C. Thomas 1 -2 0 -2
B. Rypien 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 -21 0
B. Rypien 3 -19 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 182 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 488 6
J. Hightower 8 182 3 61
S. Modster 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 101 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 642 4
S. Modster 6 101 0 34
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 53 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 356 3
C. Thomas 3 53 1 35
A. Richardson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 33 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 600 7
A. Richardson 2 33 1 21
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 96 0
K. Shakir 1 27 0 27
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 54 0
R. Mahone 1 10 0 10
J. Bates 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 76 1
J. Bates 1 3 0 3
A. Butler 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 153 2
A. Butler 0 0 0 0
C. Blakley 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 49 1
C. Blakley 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Whimpey 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-3 0 1.0
R. Whimpey 10-3 1.0 0
T. Jones 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
T. Jones 8-3 0.0 0
K. Nawahine 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
K. Nawahine 6-2 0.0 0
J. Frazier 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
J. Frazier 6-2 1.0 0
D. Williams 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Williams 4-0 0.0 0
T. Horton 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
T. Horton 4-2 0.0 0
T. Maeva 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
T. Maeva 3-2 0.0 0
E. Noa 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
E. Noa 3-1 0.0 0
K. Rufai 45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
K. Rufai 2-2 0.0 0
M. Locher 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Locher 2-0 0.0 0
C. Weaver 99 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Weaver 1-1 0.0 0
J. Watson 40 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Watson 1-0 0.0 0
A. Williams 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
A. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
C. Hatada 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Hatada 1-1 0.0 0
S. Igiehon 90 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Igiehon 1-1 0.0 0
B. Wickersham 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Wickersham 1-0 0.0 0
N. Pitman 50 LS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Pitman 0-1 0.0 0
E. Fesili 57 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
E. Fesili 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
H. Hoggarth 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 6/6
SEASON FG XP
7/10 41/41
H. Hoggarth 2/2 47 6/6 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Q. Skillin 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 46.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
24 38.3 0
Q. Skillin 1 46.0 0 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Butler 81 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 17.7 17 0
A. Butler 2 16.5 17 0
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 20.5 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 22.0 21 0
J. Hightower 2 20.5 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Williams 26 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 34.0 67 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 12.1 67 0
A. Williams 2 34.0 67 0
Air Force
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
I. Sanders 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 210 2 0 228.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.6% 767 4 2 164.3
I. Sanders 10/15 210 2 0
J. Saucier 28 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 32 1 0 698.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 32 1 0 698.8
J. Saucier 1/1 32 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Sanders 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
28 97 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
115 445 6
I. Sanders 28 97 1 13
C. Fagan 34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 67 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
107 486 4
C. Fagan 14 67 1 17
K. Remsberg 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 309 1
K. Remsberg 3 22 0 19
T. Birdow 33 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 118 1
T. Birdow 5 17 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Saucier 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 77 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 109 0
J. Saucier 2 77 0 51
A. Smith 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 57 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 101 1
A. Smith 3 57 1 32
K. Waguespack 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 84 1
K. Waguespack 1 37 0 37
M. Bennett 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 302 2
M. Bennett 1 20 1 20
G. Sanders 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 181 0
G. Sanders 1 13 0 13
K. Remsberg 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 11 1
K. Remsberg 2 10 1 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Fejedelem 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-3 2 0.0
J. Fejedelem 10-3 0.0 0
K. Floyd 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
K. Floyd 5-2 1.0 0
M. Fifita 99 G
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
M. Fifita 5-1 1.0 0
R. Connors 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
R. Connors 4-3 0.0 0
Z. Lewis 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
Z. Lewis 3-1 0.0 0
D. Sutton 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
D. Sutton 3-3 0.0 0
J. Jackson 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Jackson 2-2 0.0 0
B. Bagnall 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
B. Bagnall 2-2 0.0 0
M. Capra 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Capra 2-0 0.0 0
B. Dailey 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Dailey 1-0 0.0 0
C. Gessler 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Gessler 1-0 0.0 0
K. Johnson 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
K. Johnson 1-1 0.0 0
J. Ksiazek 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ksiazek 1-0 0.0 0
G. Donaldson 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Donaldson 1-0 0.0 0
M. Bugg III 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Bugg III 1-0 0.0 0
L. Wills 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Wills 0-1 0.0 0
D. Meeks 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Meeks 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Koehnke 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
5/7 20/20
J. Koehnke 1/1 38 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Koehnke 92 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 48.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 42.4 0
J. Koehnke 3 48.3 0 52
C. Scott 15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 50.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
27 39.4 0
C. Scott 1 50.0 0 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 AF 35 2:02 6 65 TD
9:57 AF 35 3:55 11 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 AF 35 3:09 9 79 TD
9:30 AF 35 1:33 7 35 Punt
5:48 BOISE 43 3:05 9 25 Downs
1:17 AF 35 1:05 12 65 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:46 BOISE 20 3:44 9 67 FG
7:02 AF 5 0:55 2 5 TD
0:24 AF 35 0:09 7 35 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:24 AF 35 1:54 6 65 TD
1:17 BOISE 50 0:06 2 -2 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:52 BOISE 35 2:51 7 65 TD
5:56 BOISE 35 5:21 13 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:38 BOISE 35 2:04 6 65 TD
7:22 AF 20 0:50 3 -10 Punt
2:43 AF 40 1:26 4 60 TD
0:05 BOISE 35 0:00 2 -12 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 BOISE 35 0:00 5 23 Punt
8:26 BOISE 35 0:47 4 -8 Punt
6:04 BOISE 35 5:03 11 45 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:20 BOISE 35 6:47 14 65 TD
3:21 BOISE 35 1:28 8 21 Downs
NCAA FB Scores