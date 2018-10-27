Drive Chart
King totals 7 TDs, Houston beats No. 21 USF 57-36

  • Oct 27, 2018

HOUSTON (AP) Houston coach Major Applewhite said quarterback D'Eriq King was everything the Cougars thought he could be and more.

King showed that Saturday.

King had a hand in a career-high seven touchdowns, throwing for 419 yards and five scores and running for 134 yards and two more touchdowns in Houston's 57-36 victory over No. 21 South Florida.

King threw touchdown passes of 15, 38, 30, 52 and 27 yards and had scoring runs of 47 and 36 yards. He finished 28 of 41 passing.

''If you don't have a tough quarterback, you're going to struggle as a football team, and he's very tough,'' Applewhite said. ''He's one of the best competitors, if not the best competitor, that I've ever been around. He plays his butt off. I mean, he jumps over people, he tries to run through people. He does whatever he needs to do.''

Marquez Stevenson caught six passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns, Jeremy Singleton had five receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown and Courtney Lark caught four passes for 85 yards before exiting early in the fourth quarter with an injury. Houston (7-1, 4-0 American) won its fifth straight, totaling a season-high 684 yards of offense.

Johnny Ford rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns, and Jordan Cronkrite rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown to lead USF (7-1, 3-1), which saw its eight-game winning streak snapped. Blake Barnett finished 26 of 39 for 263 yards and a touchdown.

''When you lose a game the way we just lost, it was just totally embarrassing,'' USF coach Charlie Strong said. ''We are a better football team than we showed today. You can't give up five touchdown throws.''

After a safety on King for intentional grounding in the end zone, USF cut the lead to 28-26 on a 23-yard field goal by Coby Weiss with 10:47 remaining in the third quarter, but the Bulls would not get any closer.

''Offensively, for the most part, we played our most complete game besides the turnovers and the two field goals,'' Barnett said. ''If we were more efficient in the red zone, that would have helped us a lot.''

King responded by breaking four tackles up the middle, spinning out of the final tackle, on a 4th and 7 for the 36-yard touchdown run to give Houston a 35-26 lead with 8:25 remaining in the third.

''The whole time in my head I'm thinking, `Man, I've got to make a play right here,''' King said. ''The offensive line made some great blocks, and I just made a couple of guys miss, and the rest is history.''

After USF cut the lead to six with a field goal, King hit Jeremy Singleton for a 52-yard touchdown pass before converting on a two-point conversion pass from Bryson Smith to Singleton to up the lead to 43-29 with 2:43 left in the third.

USF cut the lead in half with a 39-yard touchdown pass from Barnett to Deangelo Antoine with 36 seconds left in the third, but Mulbah Car rushed for an 11-yard touchdown a minute into the fourth to up the lead back to 14.

King found Raelon Singleton for a 27-yard touchdown pass with eight minutes left to up the lead to 21.

THE TAKEAWAY

USF: The Bulls rebounded from another sluggish start to tie the game twice in the second quarter but were unable to stop King. USF rushed for 176 yards in the first half, but were held to 28 yards in the second half.

''When you play on the road and play a really good football team, you have to get turnovers and you can't turn the ball over,'' Strong said. ''It's hard to match scores and it's hard to just play catch up, and that's all we did.''

Houston: The Cougars' offense led by King was able to beat USF both in the air and on the ground. Houston had six rushers total 265 yards. The defense forced two fourth quarter turnovers to seal the win.

OLIVER OUT

Houston All-American defensive tackle Ed Oliver missed the first game of his career Saturday with a bruised right knee. Oliver, who has 51 tackles, 13 1/2 tackles for loss and three sacks this season, saw his streak of 32 straight starts end. Applewhite said there was no decision on whether Oliver would play next week.

''We all love Ed, and we want Ed to play, but I thought this was a huge win for our team from a morale standpoint, a confidence standpoint,'' Applewhite said.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With the loss, South Florida will likely drop out of the Top 25. Houston, which received votes in the poll this week, should receive more votes and could possibly sneak in.

UP NEXT

USF: Hosts Tulane on Saturday.

Houston: At SMU on Saturday.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:05
47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
36
57
Touchdown 8:12
4-D.King complete to 15-R.Singleton. 15-R.Singleton runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
80
yds
03:58
pos
36
56
Point After TD 13:47
47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
36
50
Touchdown 13:53
34-M.Car runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
00:11
pos
36
49
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:36
24-C.Weiss extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
36
43
Touchdown 0:43
11-B.Barnett complete to 6-D.Antoine. 6-D.Antoine runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
117
yds
02:00
pos
35
43
Two Point Conversion 2:43
1-B.Smith complete to 10-J.Singleton. 10-J.Singleton to USF End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
29
43
Touchdown 2:53
4-D.King complete to 10-J.Singleton. 10-J.Singleton runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
01:22
pos
29
41
Field Goal 4:15
24-C.Weiss 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
10
yds
1:49
pos
29
35
Point After TD 5:00
47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
26
35
Touchdown 8:34
4-D.King runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
50
yds
02:16
pos
26
34
Field Goal 10:50
24-C.Weiss 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
21
yds
1:42
pos
26
28
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:06
47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
28
Touchdown 1:11
4-D.King complete to 9-C.Lark. 9-C.Lark runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
02:39
pos
21
27
Point After TD 3:50
24-C.Weiss extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
21
Touchdown 3:59
20-J.Ford runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
70
yds
04:43
pos
20
21
Point After TD 8:42
47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 8:49
4-D.King complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
01:31
pos
14
20
Point After TD 10:20
24-C.Weiss extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 10:28
20-J.Ford runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
32
yds
00:05
pos
13
14
Point After TD 10:33
24-C.Weiss extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 10:37
2-J.Cronkrite runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
15
plays
79
yds
00:32
pos
6
14
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:38
47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 9:45
4-D.King complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
89
yds
02:36
pos
0
13
Point After TD 13:07
47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:20
4-D.King runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
01:40
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 29 35
Rushing 13 16
Passing 14 16
Penalty 2 3
3rd Down Conv 9-16 13-18
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-2
Total Net Yards 457 682
Total Plays 81 89
Avg Gain 5.6 7.7
Net Yards Rushing 204 263
Rush Attempts 42 49
Avg Rush Yards 4.9 5.4
Net Yards Passing 253 419
Comp. - Att. 26-39 28-40
Yards Per Pass 6.5 10.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-10 0-0
Penalties - Yards 8-85 4-50
Touchdowns 4 8
Rushing TDs 3 3
Passing TDs 1 5
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 2
Punts - Avg 5-47.2 2-46.0
Return Yards 215 6
Punts - Returns 1-1 1-2
Kickoffs - Returns 8-214 1-4
Int. - Returns 2-0 1-0
Kicking 6/6 7/7
Extra Points 4/4 7/7
Field Goals 2/2 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
21 South Florida 7-1 02115036
Houston 7-1 1414151457
O/U 75, HOU -9.5
TDECU Stadium Houston, TX
 253 PASS YDS 419
204 RUSH YDS 263
457 TOTAL YDS 682
South Florida
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Barnett 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 263 1 1 126.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.7% 2078 11 8 139.2
B. Barnett 26/39 263 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Ford 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 106 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 462 7
J. Ford 16 106 2 32
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 73 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
130 933 7
J. Cronkrite 20 73 1 12
B. Barnett 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 247 7
B. Barnett 6 25 0 16
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Bronson 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 102 0
R. Bronson 5 52 0 26
D. Salomon 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 380 4
D. Salomon 5 43 0 11
S. Clerveaux 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 85 0
S. Clerveaux 5 42 0 12
D. Antoine 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 40 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 68 1
D. Antoine 3 40 1 39
Z. Roland 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 39 0
Z. Roland 3 39 0 17
M. Wilcox 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 378 1
M. Wilcox 2 24 0 18
T. McCants 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 458 2
T. McCants 2 18 0 14
J. Phillips 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 60 0
J. Phillips 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Thomas 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Thomas 0-0 0.0 1
M. LaPointe 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. LaPointe 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Weiss 24 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
9/12 28/30
C. Weiss 2/2 25 4/4 10
J. Vivonetto 42 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
3/3 4/4
J. Vivonetto 1/1 0 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Schneider 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 47.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
37 43.8 2
T. Schneider 5 47.2 2 62
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Sanders 20 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 29.8 41 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 27.7 41 0
B. Sanders 5 29.8 41 0
J. Phillips 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 30.5 17 0
J. Phillips 2 16.0 17 0
J. Ford 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 33.0 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 24.5 33 0
J. Ford 1 33.0 33 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Sanders 20 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 41.0 41 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 41.0 41 0
B. Sanders 1 41.0 41 0
J. Ford 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 4.0 1 0
J. Ford 1 1.0 1 0
Houston
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. King 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.3% 419 5 2 184.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 2403 28 5 172.3
D. King 28/41 419 5 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. King 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 134 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 415 11
D. King 11 134 2 47
P. Carr 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 68 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
81 475 2
P. Carr 16 68 0 10
T. Williams 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 218 1
T. Williams 11 35 0 11
M. Car 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 28 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 264 2
M. Car 7 28 1 11
K. Corbin 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
K. Corbin 1 2 0 2
B. Smith 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 47 0
B. Smith 2 -2 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Singleton 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 125 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 207 1
J. Singleton 5 125 1 52
M. Stevenson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 106 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 719 8
M. Stevenson 6 106 2 45
C. Lark 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 85 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 509 5
C. Lark 4 85 1 30
R. Brooker 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 230 4
R. Brooker 5 46 0 18
R. Singleton 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 36 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 77 2
R. Singleton 2 36 1 27
K. Corbin 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 509 7
K. Corbin 1 11 0 11
T. Williams 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
T. Williams 1 3 0 3
B. Smith 1 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 -5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 133 1
B. Smith 4 -5 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Anenih 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Anenih 1-0 1.0 0
A. Robinson 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Robinson 1-0 0.0 0
E. Egbule 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 1.0
E. Egbule 1-0 1.0 0
N. Watkins 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
N. Watkins 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Witherspoon 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 7/7
SEASON FG XP
3/5 49/49
D. Witherspoon 0/0 0 7/7 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Roy 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 46.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
32 42.0 0
D. Roy 2 46.0 0 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Smith 1 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
B. Smith 1 4.0 4 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Smith 1 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 8.6 2 0
B. Smith 1 2.0 2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:07 HOU 35 0:39 4 -10 Punt
9:38 HOU 35 2:30 8 18 Punt
4:46 SFLA 29 2:01 10 26 Punt
0:54 SFLA 21 0:32 15 79 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:33 HOU 32 0:05 1 32 TD
8:42 HOU 35 4:43 15 83 TD
1:06 HOU 35 0:25 4 -9 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 HOU 35 0:00 4 2 Punt
13:02 HOU 10 1:42 5 21 FG
8:25 HOU 35 3:25 14 67 FG
2:43 HOU 35 2:00 9 85 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:47 HOU 35 1:17 6 -15 INT
8:05 HOU 35 0:45 6 -5 Fumble
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SFLA 35 1:40 8 65 TD
12:21 HOU 26 2:36 9 74 TD
6:09 HOU 20 0:29 3 2 Punt
2:05 HOU 15 1:07 4 19 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:33 SFLA 35 0:00 2 75 INT
10:20 SFLA 35 1:31 6 65 TD
3:50 SFLA 35 2:39 9 65 TD
0:36 HOU 30 0:26 5 32 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:38 HOU 1 0:36 3 9
10:50 SFLA 35 2:16 10 75 TD
4:15 SFLA 35 1:22 7 65 TD
0:36 SFLA 35 0:11 9 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:10 HOU 20 3:58 13 80 TD
7:20 HOU 36 6:24 12 49
