Drive Chart
ND
NAVY

No Text

Book, Williams lead No. 3 Notre Dame over Navy, 44-22

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 28, 2018

SAN DIEGO (AP) No. 3 Notre Dame got off to an inauspicious start against Navy when top receiver Miles Boykin fumbled after a catch on the first play from scrimmage.

Turns out that was merely a hiccup.

''There's no point in thinking about what happened when you have the whole game ahead of you,'' said quarterback Ian Book, who was remarkably efficient in leading the Fighting Irish to a 44-22 win that kept them undefeated and in the playoff picture.

Book threw for 330 yards and two touchdowns, and Dexter Williams ran for 142 yards and three scores.

Notre Dame is 8-0 for the first time since 2012, when it remained undefeated until being routed by Alabama in the BCS national title game.

Notre Dame had 584 yards of total offense as it extended its dominance in the oldest continual intersectional rivalry to 78-13-1.

Playing in San Diego for the first time, Notre Dame used its superior size and talent to take a 27-0 lead just before halftime. While the defense kept Navy's triple option in check, Book kept the Midshipmen off-balance with lots of play-action. He completed 27 of 33 passes, to 10 receivers. He threw one interception.

Book, from El Dorado Hills near Sacramento, improved to 5-0 since replacing Brandon Wimbush as the starter. Book threw touchdown passes of 4 and 22 yards to Boykin to in the second half.

The opening-play fumble didn't hurt because Notre Dame held Navy to a three-and-out.

''We needed to do something and we couldn't,'' coach Ken Niumatalolo said. ''A lot of it had to do with them. They are a good team.''

Book said the Fighting Irish just needed to have ''the next play mindset. I know Miles is mentally strong. It was the first play. Takes a little bit of momentum away. We come back as an offense, I know we're strong. That's football. Stuff like that happens. It's how you bounce back.''

Notre Dame did that by scoring on four of its next five possessions. JaFar Armstrong had a 1-yard scoring run, and Williams then had touchdown runs of 12, 9 and 2 yards. Williams carried 23 times.

''We played it very, very well,'' coach Brian Kelly said of the first half. ''We liked our plan. We thought it was comprehensive in what we wanted to do. ... Glad to get out of here with a victory, with a lot of good things to build off of going into the last month.''

Navy (2-6), which lost its fifth straight, finally broke through thanks to some big plays that led to Zach Abey scoring two 1-yard touchdowns in the third quarter. Book was intercepted early in the fourth quarter, setting up a 33-yard touchdown run by Mike Martin.

''I'm glad this game's over,'' Kelly said. ''Any time we play Navy, it is a chore for preparation. They're very difficult to prepare for because you're dealing with the most efficient and effective operation relative to the triple option in all of football. I just don't like this week, preparing for Ken's teams. I'm just excited to move on to the next week with a victory.

Niumatalolo knew the Midshipmen had to play perfect to pull off an upset, and they didn't.

''They are ranked No, 3 for a reason,'' Niumatalolo said. ''Just a really solid, focused group. We have played coach Kelly's teams before and this is one of his better teams.''

Navy came in third in the nation with 309.4 yards rushing per game and had 292 against Notre Dame. Malcolm Perry had 133 yards on 12 carries.

The game, which drew a crowd of 63,626 to SDCCU Stadium, was promoted by the San Diego Bowl Game Association.

THE TAKEAWAY

Notre Dame: After rallying to beat Pitt and save their season, the Fighting Irish had a week off to prepare for Navy's triple option. It showed, as the Midshipmen weren't able to get anything going until the second half, when they were way behind.

Navy: The Midshipmen dropped to 3-5 in San Diego. This was the first time they played an opponent of Notre Dame's caliber here. The Midshipmen were 1-0 in the Holiday Bowl, 2-2 in the now-defunct Poinsettia Bowl and 0-2 against San Diego State.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame visits Northwestern on Saturday.

Navy returns to American Athletic Conference play Saturday at Cincinnati.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:29
39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
44
22
Touchdown 8:35
12-I.Book complete to 81-M.Boykin. 81-M.Boykin runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
43
22
Two Point Conversion 12:42
9-Z.Abey complete to 86-O.David. 86-O.David to ND End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
37
22
Touchdown 12:49
34-M.Martin runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
39
yds
0:08
pos
37
20
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:04
39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
37
14
Touchdown 1:09
12-I.Book complete to 81-M.Boykin. 81-M.Boykin runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
68
yds
03:54
pos
36
14
Point After TD 5:03
16-B.Moehring extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
30
14
Touchdown 5:07
9-Z.Abey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
03:39
pos
30
13
Field Goal 8:51
39-J.Doerer 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
67
yds
04:05
pos
30
7
Point After TD 12:56
16-B.Moehring extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
7
Touchdown 13:02
9-Z.Abey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
27
6
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:04
39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
0
Touchdown 1:08
2-D.Williams runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
86
yds
04:12
pos
26
0
Point After TD 7:07
39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
0
Touchdown 7:13
2-D.Williams runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
67
yds
05:33
pos
19
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:51
39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
0
Touchdown 4:56
2-D.Williams runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
80
yds
03:34
pos
12
0
Missed Point After Touchdown 9:38
39-J.Doerer extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
6
0
Touchdown 9:43
8-J.Armstrong runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
73
yds
03:06
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 28 14
Rushing 13 11
Passing 14 2
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 7-15 2-12
4th Down Conv 3-3 2-3
Total Net Yards 584 340
Total Plays 76 60
Avg Gain 7.7 5.7
Net Yards Rushing 254 292
Rush Attempts 43 48
Avg Rush Yards 5.9 6.1
Net Yards Passing 330 48
Comp. - Att. 27-33 4-12
Yards Per Pass 10.0 4.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 1-4
Penalties - Yards 3-40 4-16
Touchdowns 6 3
Rushing TDs 4 3
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 2-1
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 3-39.7 5-37.8
Return Yards 62 24
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-41 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-21 1-24
Kicking 6/7 2/2
Extra Points 5/6 2/2
Field Goals 1/1 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
3 Notre Dame 8-0 131410744
Navy 2-6 0014822
O/U 54.5, NAVY +23.5
SDCCU Stadium San Diego, CA
 330 PASS YDS 48
254 RUSH YDS 292
584 TOTAL YDS 340
Notre Dame
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
81.8% 330 2 1 179.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.5% 1481 13 4 170.2
I. Book 27/33 330 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Williams 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 142 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 512 7
D. Williams 23 142 3 33
J. Armstrong 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 52 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
56 297 6
J. Armstrong 9 52 1 18
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 50 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 162 3
I. Book 6 50 0 21
T. Jones Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 326 3
T. Jones Jr. 3 12 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Armstrong 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 64 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 151 0
J. Armstrong 5 64 0 27
M. Boykin 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 58 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 570 6
M. Boykin 4 58 2 22
C. Claypool 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 318 3
C. Claypool 5 57 0 18
K. Austin 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 90 0
K. Austin 1 38 0 38
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 338 1
C. Finke 2 33 0 26
C. Kmet 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 93 0
C. Kmet 4 31 0 24
D. Williams 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 28 0
D. Williams 3 27 0 16
M. Young 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 78 0
M. Young 1 12 0 12
A. Mack 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 250 1
A. Mack 2 10 0 8
T. Jones Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 88 0
T. Jones Jr. 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Coney 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-1 1 0.0
T. Coney 12-1 0.0 0
A. Gilman 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
A. Gilman 7-0 0.0 0
J. Elliott 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 3 0.0
J. Elliott 5-2 0.0 1
J. Okwara 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 1.0
J. Okwara 5-0 1.0 0
D. White 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. White 3-2 0.0 0
J. Tillery 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Tillery 3-1 0.0 0
D. Hayes 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Hayes 3-0 0.0 0
K. Kareem 53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Kareem 2-1 0.0 0
J. Love 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
J. Love 2-0 0.0 0
J. Bonner 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Bonner 1-2 0.0 0
Jo. Jones 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Jo. Jones 1-1 0.0 0
A. Bilal 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Bilal 1-0 0.0 0
Ja. Jones 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ja. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
K. Austin 4 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Austin 1-0 0.0 0
S. Mustipher 53 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Mustipher 1-0 0.0 0
Ja. Ademilola 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ja. Ademilola 1-0 0.0 0
D. Tranquill 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Tranquill 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Doerer 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/6
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/6
J. Doerer 1/1 40 5/6 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Newsome 85 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 39.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
32 45.7 1
T. Newsome 3 39.7 1 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Young 87 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 20.5 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 23.2 21 0
M. Young 2 20.5 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Navy
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Lewis 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
36.4% 52 0 1 57.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.9% 398 2 2 105.0
G. Lewis 4/11 52 0 1
Z. Abey 9 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 17 0 0 80.9
Z. Abey 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Perry 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 133 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
139 862 7
M. Perry 12 133 0 58
M. Martin 34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 56 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 147 1
M. Martin 10 56 1 33
T. Maloy 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 140 1
T. Maloy 3 33 0 23
A. Gargiulo 38 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 200 0
A. Gargiulo 2 24 0 22
T. Walker 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 173 0
T. Walker 2 19 0 13
G. Lewis 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
80 252 4
G. Lewis 11 13 0 6
N. Smith 43 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 314 1
N. Smith 2 7 0 6
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 149 1
C. Williams 1 6 0 6
Z. Abey 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 3 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 45 10
Z. Abey 4 3 2 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Cooper 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 96 1
M. Cooper 1 34 0 34
M. Perry 10 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 44 0
M. Perry 3 18 0 12
T. Walker 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 1
T. Walker 0 0 0 0
R. Mitchell 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 0
R. Mitchell 0 0 0 0
Z. Abey 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Z. Abey 0 0 0 0
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 148 0
C. Williams 0 0 0 0
J. Van Dunk 58 G
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Van Dunk 0 0 0 0
T. Jackson 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 198 1
T. Jackson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Heflin 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.0
T. Heflin 11-2 0.0 0
S. Williams 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 1 0.0
S. Williams 10-0 0.0 0
J. Polu 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Polu 5-0 0.0 0
E. Nash 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
E. Nash 4-0 0.0 0
J. Pittman 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Pittman 4-0 0.0 0
J. Hailey 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Hailey 3-0 0.0 0
H. Sullivan 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
H. Sullivan 3-3 0.0 0
M. Farrar 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Farrar 3-1 0.0 0
J. Springer 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
J. Springer 3-0 0.0 1
A. Villalobos 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Villalobos 2-1 0.0 0
J. Ryan 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 3 0.0
J. Ryan 2-0 0.0 0
P. Tanuvasa 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
P. Tanuvasa 2-1 0.0 0
M. McMorris 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. McMorris 2-0 0.0 0
J. Gillis 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Gillis 1-0 0.0 0
M. Nash 70 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Nash 1-0 0.0 0
E. Fochtman 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Fochtman 1-1 0.0 0
N. Cromartie 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
N. Cromartie 1-2 0.0 0
D. Tolentino 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Tolentino 0-1 0.0 0
D. Fagot 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Fagot 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Moehring 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
6/7 24/24
B. Moehring 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. White 4 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 37.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
36 40.7 2
O. White 5 37.8 2 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NAVY 35 0:00 2 1 Fumble
12:49 ND 27 3:06 8 73 TD
8:30 ND 20 3:34 4 80 TD
0:59 ND 11 0:36 3 2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:46 ND 33 5:33 13 67 TD
5:20 ND 17 4:12 11 83 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:56 NAVY 35 4:05 12 61 FG
5:03 NAVY 35 3:54 11 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ND 30 1:00 4 31 INT
12:42 NAVY 35 4:07 10 75 TD
6:27 ND 26 0:44 3 9 Punt
2:00 ND 23 1:00 3 2 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 ND 36 1:22 4 9 Downs
9:38 ND 35 2:33 6 10 Punt
4:51 ND 35 3:43 8 25 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 ND 47 2:10 4 -4 Punt
7:07 ND 35 1:16 4 -3 Punt
1:04 ND 35 0:05 4 -5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:16 ND 35 0:00 5 65 TD
8:46 ND 35 3:39 8 65 TD
1:04 ND 35 0:43 4 -11 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:30 ND 39 0:41 2 39 TD
8:29 ND 35 1:31 7 48 Fumble
5:35 NAVY 15 3:30 13 8 INT
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores