Fromm throws 3 TDs, No. 7 Georgia beats No. 9 Florida 36-17

  • Oct 27, 2018

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Jeremiah Holloman, Terry Godwin and Mecole Hardman were among the first wave of Georgia players to jump into the stands.

They screamed, danced and posed for pictures, frolicking in the aftermath of a second straight victory against rival Florida in the ''World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.''

Their Jacksonville leap was a huge turnaround after their Baton Rouge flop.

Jake Fromm threw three touchdown passes, ending speculation about freshman Justin Fields supplanting him in the starting lineup, and No. 7 Georgia beat ninth-ranked Florida 36-17 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (7-1, 5-1 Southeastern Conference) took advantage of Florida's three turnovers and an injury to cornerback C.J. Henderson to bounce back from a 20-point loss at LSU and beat the Gators for the fifth time in the last eight years.

''There's no other way to say it. We had to get better all around, including myself,'' Fromm said. ''We wanted to come out and make a statement. We had to win this football game. Our backs were kind of against the wall, and we had to win to keep every goal we want.''

Georgia now can repeat as SEC East champions with a victory at 12th-ranked Kentucky next week.

The Bulldogs can only hope to be as efficient on third down as they were against Florida. They scored all four touchdowns on the all-important down, gut-punching the Gators (6-2, 4-2) time and time again.

''That's seven plays on the day that's going to make a rough day for you,'' Florida coach Dan Mullen said, lumping the turnovers in with the third-down lapses.

Fromm completed 17 of 24 passes for 240 yards, none bigger than the two TD throws to Holloman. There had been talk that Georgia coach Kirby Smart would get highly touted freshman Fields more snaps following the loss to LSU. Fromm smashed those rumors.

''Jake is a high-quality kid who works his tail off every day,'' Smart said. ''I'm sure he felt and heard the noise. He just continues to work and get better.''

D'Andre Swift delivered the knockout blow with a 33-yard TD run with 4:39 remaining, sending Florida fans scrambling for the exits.

''It feels more special,'' Fromm said, comparing this victory to last season's 42-7 romp. ''This year it was a fight. We were able to enjoy it and respect it a lot more.''

Holloman beat C.J. McWilliams twice in the same corner of the same end zone. The Bulldogs clearly picked on the sophomore after he replaced Henderson (back) on the first series. Fromm seemed to search for him on third down.

''When you can't get off the field, you get the results we got today,'' Florida defensive end CeCe Jefferson said.

Florida took a one-point lead early in the third quarter - Feleipe Franks threw a perfect, 36-yard touchdown pass to Freddie Swain - but Georgia answered with another Fromm-to-Holloman connection and then pulled away late.

The Gators failed to get a stop when they needed it in the fourth.

Turnovers were the Gators' real undoing. Jordan Scarlett fumbled on the team's opening possession, and Fromm found Holloman three plays later. Franks threw an interception on the next series. But the dagger was his fumble near the goal line.

THE TAKEAWAY

Florida: Despite another lopsided loss to Georgia, the Gators still have a chance to win 10 games this season. It's been a significant turnaround from Jim McElwain's final season.

Georgia: After stewing the last two weeks over the drubbing in Baton Rouge, the Bulldogs responded in a big way.

GOAL-LINE STAND

Franks fumbled trying to get the ball out of the shadow of his goal line late in the third and gave the Bulldogs the ball at the 1. Georgia ran six plays from inside the 2 and had to settle for a field goal and a 23-14 lead. The scoring drive: six plays, no yards and took 3 minutes, 58 seconds.

''That has to be a record,'' Jefferson said. ''That just speaks volumes about my defense and the will and the hunger that have to not drop the rope and draw a line. ... I'm pretty sure they were tired, but you could look at them and they just looked like the `300' warriors, ready for the next play.''

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Florida will fall out of the top 10. Georgia probably won't have room to move much up, especially with top-ranked Alabama and No. 4 LSU on byes.

RUNNING STREAK

Georgia finished with 189 yards rushing, including 80 in the fourth quarter. Florida had 170 on the ground. It's the 13th consecutive year that the team with more rushing yards won the game.

HUGE LOSS

Losing Henderson was big because the Gators were already without fellow sophomore Marco Wilson, who injured his left knee in a loss to Kentucky in early September. The Gators already were thin in the secondary because of injuries to Brian Edwards and Quincy Lenton, plus the loss of Randy Russell (heart condition) and Justin Watkins (dismissed).

UP NEXT

Florida begins a three-game home-stand against Missouri.

Georgia plays at Kentucky. The Bulldogs have won eight in a row in the series.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:29
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
36
Touchdown 4:38
7-D.Swift runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
66
yds
2:58
pos
17
35
Missed Two Point Conversion 8:39
11-J.Fromm complete to 25-A.Crumpton. 25-A.Crumpton to FLA 6 for -4 yards (99-J.Polite).
plays
yds
pos
17
29
Touchdown 9:04
11-J.Fromm complete to 5-T.Godwin. 5-T.Godwin runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
50
yds
02:08
pos
17
29
Field Goal 11:18
19-E.McPherson 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
55
yds
00:04
pos
17
23
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:11
98-R.Blankenship 18 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
1
yds
04:00
pos
14
23
Point After TD 10:33
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
20
Touchdown 10:38
11-J.Fromm complete to 9-J.Holloman. 9-J.Holloman runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
02:57
pos
14
19
Point After TD 13:35
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
13
Touchdown 13:43
13-F.Franks complete to 16-F.Swain. 16-F.Swain runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
48
yds
0:39
pos
13
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:06
98-R.Blankenship 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
75
yds
0:51
pos
7
13
Point After TD 9:57
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 10:01
13-F.Franks runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
16
plays
89
yds
01:52
pos
6
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:07
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 6:12
11-J.Fromm complete to 9-J.Holloman. 9-J.Holloman runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
13
yds
01:26
pos
0
9
Field Goal 8:57
98-R.Blankenship 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
56
yds
06:03
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 20
Rushing 9 8
Passing 5 10
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 4-12 8-14
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 269 424
Total Plays 58 65
Avg Gain 4.6 6.5
Net Yards Rushing 170 189
Rush Attempts 37 41
Avg Rush Yards 4.6 4.6
Net Yards Passing 99 235
Comp. - Att. 13-21 17-24
Yards Per Pass 4.7 9.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-6 1-5
Penalties - Yards 7-27 4-53
Touchdowns 2 4
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 4-49.8 4-43.0
Return Yards 54 79
Punts - Returns 1-3 1-26
Kickoffs - Returns 1-51 2-51
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-2
Kicking 3/3 6/6
Extra Points 2/2 3/3
Field Goals 1/1 3/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
9 Florida 6-2 077317
7 Georgia 7-1 103101336
O/U 52, UGA -6.5
TIAA Bank Field Jacksonville, FL
 99 PASS YDS 235
170 RUSH YDS 189
269 TOTAL YDS 424
Florida
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.9% 105 1 1 110.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 1511 16 6 139.8
F. Franks 13/21 105 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Perine 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 62 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
83 438 3
L. Perine 14 62 0 12
J. Scarlett 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 56 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
78 437 3
J. Scarlett 8 56 0 14
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 30 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 156 2
F. Franks 8 30 1 20
E. Jones 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 8 0
E. Jones 4 12 0 8
D. Pierce 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 305 2
D. Pierce 3 10 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
F. Swain 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 38 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 263 5
F. Swain 2 38 1 36
K. Toney 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 80 0
K. Toney 3 18 0 13
T. Grimes 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 147 1
T. Grimes 2 18 0 10
T. Cleveland 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 135 2
T. Cleveland 2 10 0 10
J. Hammond 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 183 1
J. Hammond 1 7 0 7
L. Krull 14 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 45 0
L. Krull 1 6 0 6
J. Scarlett 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 64 0
J. Scarlett 1 4 0 4
M. Stephens 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 106 3
M. Stephens 1 4 0 4
V. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 265 4
V. Jefferson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
V. Joseph 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-3 0 1.0
V. Joseph 9-3 1.0 0
C. Gardner-Johnson 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 1 0.0
C. Gardner-Johnson 8-1 0.0 0
D. Reese 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-6 0 0.0
D. Reese 5-6 0.0 0
Je. Taylor 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
Je. Taylor 5-3 0.0 0
J. Zuniga 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Zuniga 5-1 0.0 0
C. McWilliams 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
C. McWilliams 4-2 0.0 0
S. Davis 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
S. Davis 3-1 0.0 0
J. Polite 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Polite 3-0 0.0 0
A. Shuler 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Shuler 2-1 0.0 0
C. Jefferson 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Jefferson 2-0 0.0 0
L. Ancrum 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
L. Ancrum 1-0 0.0 0
J. Houston IV 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Houston IV 1-0 0.0 0
J. Moon 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Moon 1-0 0.0 0
C. Henderson 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
C. Henderson 1-0 0.0 0
D. Stiner 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
D. Stiner 1-1 0.0 0
T. Dean III 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Dean III 1-1 0.0 0
K. Campbell 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
K. Campbell 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. McPherson 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
12/13 27/27
E. McPherson 1/1 42 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Townsend 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 49.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
35 44.3 1
T. Townsend 4 49.8 1 71
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Toney 4 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 51.0 51 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 23.8 51 0
K. Toney 1 51.0 51 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
F. Swain 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 12.7 3 1
F. Swain 1 3.0 3 0
Georgia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.8% 240 3 0 196.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.4% 1649 16 4 174.0
J. Fromm 17/24 240 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 104 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
83 466 5
D. Swift 12 104 1 33
E. Holyfield 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 71 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
85 559 4
E. Holyfield 20 71 0 14
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 -28 0
J. Fromm 6 11 0 10
J. Cook 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 169 0
J. Cook 1 4 0 4
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 36 0
M. Hardman 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
I. Nauta 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 73 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 249 1
I. Nauta 5 73 0 27
J. Holloman 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 48 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 282 4
J. Holloman 4 48 2 16
R. Ridley 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 374 5
R. Ridley 2 37 0 22
C. Woerner 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 94 0
C. Woerner 1 35 0 35
T. Godwin 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 174 2
T. Godwin 1 24 1 24
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 143 1
D. Swift 2 13 0 9
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 368 4
M. Hardman 2 10 0 9
E. Holyfield 13 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 0
E. Holyfield 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Rice 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
M. Rice 8-3 0.0 0
J. Ledbetter 13 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
J. Ledbetter 5-2 0.0 0
T. Campbell 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Campbell 4-0 0.0 0
M. Herring 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Herring 4-0 0.0 0
T. Crowder 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
T. Crowder 4-1 0.0 0
J. Taylor 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Taylor 4-1 0.0 0
J. Reed 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
J. Reed 3-0 0.0 0
T. McGhee 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 1 0.0
T. McGhee 2-3 0.0 1
J. Rochester 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
J. Rochester 2-2 1.0 0
R. LeCounte 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
R. LeCounte 2-4 0.0 0
N. Patrick 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
N. Patrick 2-2 0.0 0
M. Barnett 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Barnett 1-1 0.0 0
D. Walker 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
D. Walker 1-4 0.0 0
W. Grant 84 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Grant 1-0 0.0 0
M. Webb 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Webb 1-0 0.0 0
J. Davis 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
B. Cox 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Cox 1-0 0.0 0
D. Baker 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
D. Baker 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Blankenship 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
13/15 36/36
R. Blankenship 3/3 22 3/3 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Camarda 90 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 43.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
28 42.1 1
J. Camarda 4 43.0 1 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 25.5 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 26.0 28 0
M. Hardman 2 25.5 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 26.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 22.4 26 1
M. Hardman 1 26.0 26 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:14 UGA 35 0:11 4 10 Fumble
6:07 UGA 35 1:58 7 -6 INT
2:22 FLA 24 1:52 16 76 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:14 FLA 31 3:13 6 18 Punt
4:14 FLA 15 3:13 5 14 Punt
0:06 UGA 35 0:00 1 -27 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 UGA 35 0:00 4 65 TD
10:33 UGA 35 2:12 6 3 Punt
4:19 FLA 1 0:00 1 0 Fumble
0:11 UGA 35 0:04 9 50 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:39 UGA 35 0:14 5 -5 Punt
4:29 UGA 35 1:58 7 20 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FLA 35 6:03 13 71 FG
7:38 FLA 13 1:26 3 13 TD
3:42 UGA 29 1:07 3 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:57 FLA 35 0:37 4 -4 Punt
5:56 UGA 11 1:05 3 9 Punt
1:00 UGA 20 0:51 6 75 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:35 FLA 35 2:57 8 65 TD
7:36 UGA 46 2:38 7 17 Punt
4:11 FLA 1 4:00 8 0 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:12 FLA 50 2:08 10 50 TD
8:21 UGA 34 3:43 6 66 TD
1:56 FLA 45 0:51 3 15
