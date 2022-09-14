I am willing to bet the Mountain West will conveniently lose the phone number of a few of these FCS programs after going 1-2 against Division I's lower level last weekend. Weber State and Incarnate Word looked more like FBS teams in wins over Utah State and Nevada, respectively. Overall, the FCS won four games in Week 2 against FBS foes.
Holy Cross had their prayers answered on a walk-off Hail Mary against Buffalo. Coach Bob Chesney is an outstanding recruiter and developer of talent. He's gunning for his fourth straight Patriot League title and FCS playoff appearance, neither of which has been done before in the storied history of the program. The two-time NE10 Coach of the Year and Patriot League Coach of the Year is one of the best coaches in all of college football.
Week 2 was an extremely wild week as noted above, but I had the pleasure of being the color analyst for the Fordham-Monmouth game, which saw more than 1,400 yards of total offense, a third-string running back rush for 299 yards on 12 carries, and two quarterbacks who combined for eight touchdown passes. Fordham won the game 52-49, spoiling the home opener for the Hawks.
Here's how the FCS Power Poll looks going into Week 3.
Biggest Riser: Eastern Kentucky -- No. 16 (Last week: 23)
New this Week: Youngstown State, North Carolina Central
Dropped Out: East Tennessee State, Stephen F. Austin, Eastern Washington, Southeastern Louisiana, UC Davis
|Team
|Rank
|Record
|Breakdown
|1. North Dakota State
|2-0
|The Bison made quick work of North Carolina A&T and now get ready for a matchup vs. Arizona in a game where they may actually be favored.
|2. Montana
|2-0
|Last year, the Grizzlies were dominant defensively. That's still the case this year, but at least we're seeing a much smoother offensive attack as well.
|3. Missouri State
|2-0
|I really enjoy watching the job coach Bobby Petrino is doing at Missouri State. This Bears team is dangerous on both sides of the ball and has, in my opinion, the early favorite for the Walter Payton Award in QB Jason Shelley.
|4. Montana State
|2-0
|The Bobcats have a big-time test this week against Oregon State in what might be the most physical game of the weekend.
|5. South Dakota State
|1-1
|I'm starting to worry about the Jackrabbits offense. This week's game vs. Butler could be exactly what that unit needs to get on track.
|6. Villanova
|2-0
|The Wildcats have another opportunity on a big stage to show their worth as they take on Army. Their last win over an FBS squad came in 2018 against Temple.
|7. Delaware
|2-0
|There was no post-upset hangover for the Blue Hens as they took care of business against in-state rival Delaware State.
|8. Sacramento State
|1-0
|Coming off an early bye week, the Hornets should be more than ready for their trip to Northern Iowa.
|9. Holy Cross
|2-0
|A Hail Mary lifted the Crusaders over Buffalo. There isn't a lot of time to celebrate, though, as a strong Yale team is next on the schedule.
|10. Jackson State
|2-0
|Coach Prime's Tigers were tested last weekend by Tennessee State. The offensive line and special teams, both of which were question marks last year, came up huge in that game.
|11. Incarnate Word
|2-0
|The Cardinals pulled off the FBS upset last week against Nevada and looked more like an FBS squad than the Wolf Pack. QB Lindsey Scott Jr. is must-see TV.
|12. Chattanooga
|2-0
|The Mocs defense did a great job of closing out both halves vs. Eastern Illinois. Playing great when it counts is going to be key for them moving forward.
|13. Weber State
|2-0
|In another FCS-over-FBS victory last week, Weber State took control of the game early vs. Utah State and didn't look back. This was a bad weekend for the Mountain West against FCS teams.
|14. William & Mary
|2-0
|What a great game plan on both sides of the ball for the Tribe. They kept Campbell sputtering offensively and without answers defensively all game long.
|15. Rhode Island
|2-0
|My early vote for the FCS Game of the Week might be these Rams against Delaware. Hard to argue about the strength of the CAA this season.
|16. Eastern Kentucky
|1-1
|After showing tremendous fight in their first game of the season against Eastern Michigan, the Colonels went back to the MAC and knocked off Bowling Green in seven overtimes. I like how this EKU team is built.
|17. Richmond
|1-1
|The Spiders have a good QB in Reece Udinski. However, they needed a pick six by CB Aaron Banks, who had two interceptions on the day, to close the door on St. Francis last weekend.
|18. Fordham
|2-0
|My All-Emory Hunt Team already has one player on it: Rams WR Fotis Kokosioulis. He was outstanding against Monmouth.
|19. UT Martin
|1-1
|The Skyhawks battled valiantly against Missouri State last weekend, losing 35-30, but they need to have a short memory with Boise State coming up Saturday.
|20. New Hampshire
|2-0
|First-year head coach Ricky Santos is a New Hampshire legend. He was a three-time All-American and Walter Payton Award winner as a QB for the Wildcats back in the day, and he is off to a great start as a coach with two impressive wins.
|21. Austin Peay
|2-1
|The Governors have posted back-to-back shutouts since losing in a shootout in Week 0 vs Western Kentucky. Can they make it three this weekend as they travel to Huntsville to tangle with Alabama A&M?
|22. Youngstown State
|2-0
|It's not about the opponents the Penguins have faced, it's more about the way they've looked. RB Jaleel McLaughlin is off to a fantastic start to the season.
|23. Campbell
|1-1
|The Camels took a tough loss to William & Mary last weekend, and their schedule doesn't get any easier. The next two games are against East Carolina and North Carolina Central.
|24. Samford
|1-1
|The Georgia Bulldogs were a little bit bigger than the Samford Bulldogs last weekend. You can't really move them out of the Top 25 because of that game. Now, if they let last week's loss carry over into this week's game vs. Tennessee Tech, then that's another story.
|25. North Carolina Central
|2-0
|I like the job coach Trei Oliver is doing in Durham. This program has gotten better each year under his coaching and is ready to contend for the MEAC title.