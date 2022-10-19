Things are going well down in Macon, Georgia, as the Mercer Bears are off to an impressive 6-1 start. What's been the secret for their success? Balance. Mercer is playing great complementary football. Its offense is dynamic, averaging 41 points and more than 460 yards per game, while the defense is smothering, allowing just 3.1 yards per carry and 5.5 yards per pass attempt. It's also a defense that has picked off opposing quarterbacks 15 times. With those added possessions, the offense is burying teams as a result.

This is the story so far of the 2022 Mercer Bears. However, their story leading up to this season is just as interesting.

The Bears haven't enjoyed this much success since they brought back football in 2013 -- their first season since 1941. Mercer finished 10-2 that year with a schedule consisting of NAIA, Division III and Pioneer League programs. They went an impressive 7-2 in their only season in the Pioneer League before moving to the Southern Conference.

What followed was a series of 6-5 and 5-6 records, never really breaking through until last year. Third-year coach Drew Cronic went 5-6 and 7-3 in his first two seasons, respectively, and is off to a 4-0 start in SoCon play along with a 6-1 record in 2022.

The challenge now for the Bears, which carry a high ranking in many polls and a much stronger belief from national pundits, is to show up against the SoCon's blue bloods and earn the first playoff berth in program history. They had their chance last year in the final week of the season, but took a 38-35 loss to East Tennessee State in a thriller.

They already got their revenge on ETSU last weekend, winning 55-33, and get their chance to embark on the rest of the journey this weekend against No. 14 Chattanooga. Here's how the rest of the FCS Power Rankings look heading into Week 8, which includes a new No. 1 team after South Dakota State upset North Dakota State in the Dakota Marker rivalry.

Biggest Riser: Idaho -- No. 18 (Last Week: 25)

Biggest Fallers: Montana -- No. 10 (LW: 1), Elon -- No. 16 (LW: 8)

On the Cusp: Penn (5-0), New Hampshire (5-2), Campbell (4-2), North Carolina Central (5-1)

Dropped out: Monmouth