College football traditions: Kentucky fans get spicy on gamedays at Kroger Field
The Kentucky Wildcats are all about the nachos at Kroger Field
Kentucky football is an SEC affair, which means that food is one of the most important aspects of tailgating. At Kroger Field, fans prepare nachos, spicy chicken sandwiches and pulled pork sandwiches to eat before games. Add a little heat, and you've got a Wildcat dish.
Whether it's nachos topped with queso, ham, chicken, tomatoes and bacon bits; a spicy chicken and sriracha burger with coleslaw and pickles; or pulled pork on a pretzel bun, Kentucky fans know how to prepare their food. And for it to be a Kentucky dish, it needs to have a little bit of kick.
Kentucky's next home game will be an in-state rivalry game against Louisville on Nov. 25. Prior to that, Kentucky travels to Athens to play against a Georgia Bulldogs team that is coming off its first loss of the season.
