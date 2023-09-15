The 92nd installment of the Rocky Mountain Showdown will occur on Saturday as the No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes host the Colorado State Rams. Deion Sanders has Colorado off to a 2-0 start after it went just 1-11 last season. Meanwhile, Colorado State has played only one game so far, losing to Washington State on Sept. 2. The Rams went 3-9 last season and have lost their last five meetings with Colorado.

Kickoff is at 10 p.m. ET from Folsom Field. The Buffaloes are favored by 23.5 points in the latest Colorado vs. Colorado State odds, and the over/under is 61 points. Before entering any Colorado vs. Colorado State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Colorado vs. Colorado State spread: Colorado -23.5

Colorado vs. Colorado State over/under: 61 points

Colorado vs. Colorado State money line: Colorado: -2459, Colorado State: +1116

What you need to know about Colorado

Last Saturday, Colorado made easy work of Nebraska and carried off a 36-14 victory. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Colorado had established a 16-point advantage. Colorado got its win on the backs of several key players, but it was quarterback Shedeur Sanders out in front who threw for 393 yards and two touchdowns. It was a true group effort though, as the team also got help from wide receiver Xavier Weaver, who scored a touchdown off 170 receiving yards.

Sanders leads the Pac-12 and ranks second nationally with 903 passing yards on the season. He also ranks second in the conference in completion percentage, with two-way star Travis Hunter reeling in 14 of his passes for 192 yards. The wide receiver/cornerback plays nearly every snap and has also contributed seven tackles, one interception and two passes defensed on the other side of the ball.

What you need to know about Colorado State

Meanwhile, Colorado State couldn't capitalize on its home-field advantage in its season opener. The Rams ended up on the wrong side of a painful 50-24 walloping at Washington State's hands in Week 1. Despite the defeat, CSU had strong showings from WR Justus Ross-Simmons, who scored a touchdown off of 123 receiving yards, and QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, who threw for 210 yards and two touchdowns. Ross-Simmons made the highlight reel thanks to a 75-yard TD reception, while TE Dallin Holker also helped with a receiving touchdown.

The strength of the Rams is their defense which got discernibly better as the season went on in 2022. After allowing 41 points per game thru their first four games, the Rams gave up just 19.8 PPG over their last eight games. Defensive end Mohamed Kamara finished in the top four in the Mountain West in both sacks (8.5) and tackles for loss (16) last season, and he tallied one of each in the season opener. See which team to pick here.

