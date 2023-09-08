A longtime college football rivalry is set to renew on Saturday when Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) host Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-1) in Boulder, Colo.. This year's CU vs. Nebraska matchup is arguably the most highly-anticipated home game in program history for the Buffs, and will serve as the Folsom Field debut for Coach Prime and Heisman Trophy candidates Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. The Buffs shocked the college football world by upsetting TCU 45-42 in Week 1. The Huskers are looking to bounce back from a hard fought 13-10 loss to Minnesota in Rhule's first game leading the program.

Kickoff at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo. is set for noon ET. The Buffs are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Nebraska vs. Colorado odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 59.5. Before making any Colorado vs. Nebraska picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine football expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Colorado vs. Nebraska spread: Buffaloes -3

Colorado vs. Nebraska over/under: 58.5 points

Colorado vs. Nebraska moneyline: Colorado -149, Nebraska +125



CU: CB/WR Travis Hunter played 129 snaps against TCU

NEB: The Huskers have lost four straight non-conference road games

Why Colorado can cover

The Buffs were nearly unstoppable on offense in their season opener against TCU. Junior quarterback Shedeur Sanders broke nine school records in his Colorado debut, and inserted himself in the Heisman Trophy conversation. Against the Horned Frogs, Sanders completed 38 of 47 passes for 510 yards, 4 touchdowns, zero interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 200.1.

Colorado had four wide receivers go over 100 yards against TCU led by two-way sensation Travis Hunter and explosive freshman running back Dylan Edwards. Hunter caught 11 passes for 119 yards and also recorded a game-changing interception from his cornerback role. Edwards notched 5 receptions for 135 yards and 3 TDs, including a 75-yard touchdown catch early in the second half. Edwards also rushed for 24 yards and a score in his debut. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why Nebraska can cover

First-year Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has proven to be one of the most effective coaches in the country. His team put forth an underwhelming effort on offense in their season opening loss to Minnesota, but faces a Colorado defense that gave up 42 points and 541 total yards (262 rushing, 279 passing) against TCU. Nebraska shot themselves in the foot with four turnovers and seven penalties.

For as disappointing as their offensive performance was against Minnesota, the Huskers were equally as impressive on the other side of the ball. Nebraska held the Golden Gophers to 13 points and 251 total yards, while notching 3 sacks and an interception. Huskers defensive back Omar Brown led the team with seven tackles and an interception. See who to back at SportsLine.

