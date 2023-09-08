The No. 22 Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-1) in their 2023 home opener on Saturday afternoon. The Buffaloes soar into this matchup with their confidence sky-high. In Week 1, Colorado upset TCU 45-42 to open the season with a road win in the debut for head coach Deion Sanders. On the flip side, Nebraska was beaten 13-10 by the Minnesota Golden Gophers. This will be the first home game in the Coach Prime era.

Colorado vs. Nebraska spread: Buffaloes -3

Colorado vs. Nebraska over/under: 59 points

Colorado vs. Nebraska money line: Buffaloes -146, Cornhuskers +124

COLO: Won outright as a 21-point underdog in Week 1

NEB: 6-7 ATS since the beginning of the 2022 season

Why Colorado can cover

Colorado is ready to roll in front of its home crowd for the first time in the 2023 season and the stadium will be rocking. The Buffaloes' offense is littered with playmakers, headlined by junior quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Sanders has terrific pocket presence with the arm strength to push the ball anywhere downfield. The Texas native remains poises under center and that flashed last week.

On Sept. 2, Sanders went 38 of 47 with a school-record 510 yards and four passing touchdowns. Sophomore Travis Hunter is a remarkable athlete, who plays on both offense and defense. Hunter has outstanding ball skills with the capability to high-point the football in traffic. The Georgia native recorded 11 receptions with 119 yards as a receiver. Defensively, he racked up three tackles, one pass breakup and one interception. See which team to pick here.

Why Nebraska can cover

Junior Jeff Sims is an athletic signal caller for the Cornhuskers. The Georgia Tech transfer put up 114 passing yards with one score in the opener against Minnesota. He also led the team with 14 carries for 91 yards. He did throw three interceptions as well but throughout his career he usually takes care of the ball, throwing just 10 interceptions over the last two seasons.

Sophomore receiver Alex Bullock was the leading weapon in Week 1. Bullock has good size (6-foot-2) with strong hands at the catch point. The Nebraska native supplied three receptions with a team-high 56 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown grab. Nebraska was able to establish the ground game against Minnesota, racking up 181 yards on 4.9 yards per carry. Sophomore running back Gabe Ervin Jr. flashed his quickness and burst. He had seven carries with 55 yards. See which team to pick here.

