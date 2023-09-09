The Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-1) travel to take on the No. 22 Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) on Saturday afternoon in one of the most-anticipated games on the Week 2 college football schedule. The Buffaloes look to win back-to-back games as they play their first home contest of the Coach Prime era. In Week 1, Colorado went on the road and defeated TCU 45-42 as a 21-point underdog. On Aug. 31, Nebraska fell to Minnesota 13-10 in its Big Ten opener.

Kickoff from Folsom Field in Boulder is set for noon ET The Buffaloes are 2.5-point favorites in Nebraska vs. Colorado odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 58. Before making any Colorado vs. Nebraska picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. The proprietary computer model is off to a fast 4-2 start on all-top rated college football picks this season. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of more than $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Colorado vs. Nebraska and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's CFB picks. Here are several college football odds and trends for Nebraska vs. Colorado:

Colorado vs. Nebraska spread: Buffaloes -2.5

Colorado vs. Nebraska over/under: 58 points

Colorado vs. Nebraska money line: Buffaloes -145, Cornhuskers +122

COLO: Won outright as a 21-point underdog in Week 1

NEB: 6-7 ATS since the beginning of the 2022 season

Colorado vs. Nebraska picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Colorado can cover

The Buffaloes have a bunch of difference-makers offensively. This unit can attack a defense in so many different ways and that was showcased in Week 1. Colorado racked up 565 total yards of offense. Freshman running back Dylan Edwards is a weapon coming out of the backfield. Edwards has solid short-area quickness with impressive elusiveness.

In Week 1, the Kansas native led the team in receiving yards (135) on five receptions with three touchdowns. Junior receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. has blazing speed and agility. The USF transfer has reliable hands and looks to have a good rapport with quarterback Shedeur Sanders. On Sept. 2 versus TCU, Horn Jr. had 11 receptions, 117 yards and one score. See which team to pick here.

Why Nebraska can cover

Junior Jeff Sims is an athletic signal caller for the Cornhuskers. The Georgia Tech transfer put up 114 passing yards with one score in the opener against Minnesota. He also led the team with 14 carries for 91 yards. He did throw three interceptions as well but throughout his career he usually takes care of the ball, throwing just 10 interceptions over the last two seasons.

Sophomore receiver Alex Bullock was the leading weapon in Week 1. Bullock has good size (6-foot-2) with strong hands at the catch point. The Nebraska native supplied three receptions with a team-high 56 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown grab. Nebraska was able to establish the ground game against Minnesota, racking up 181 yards on 4.9 yards per carry. Sophomore running back Gabe Ervin Jr. flashed his quickness and burst. He had seven carries with 55 yards. See which team to pick here.

How to make Nebraska vs. Colorado picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 49 points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Colorado vs. Nebraska, and which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has notched a profit of almost $2,500 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.