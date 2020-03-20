Coronavirus: Texas coach Tom Herman releases PSA to fans amid COVID-19 pandemic
Herman is the latest high-profile coach to release a public service announcement about the outbreak
Several coaches have released pep talks or public service announcements regarding the COVID-19 outbreak that has gripped the world over the last two months, including LSU coach Ed Orgeron. Now you can add Texas coach Tom Herman to the list. The head coach of the Longhorns released a letter to Longhorn National in video form on Friday, urging fans to heed the advice of government officials and practice social distancing in an effort to "flatten the curve" and put and end to the dangerous outbreak.
"Be diligent, be mindful, be prepared and follow all of the guidelines set by the medical professionals," he said. "From washing your hands to social distancing ... EVERYTHING MATTERS. Now, more than ever, is the time to go 1-0 in everything that you do. Your teammates are counting on you."
Herman, like any football coach, also included a pep talk to fans not only in Longhorn Nation, but those around the college football world who are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
"These are unprecedented and trying times that we're in," he said. "We've been handed a challenge that none of us expected. We're dealing with great uncertainty and an opponent we all must defeat. To come away successful, it requires discipline, determination, commitment patience and perseverance. The message in response has been clear: we're in this together. And it's imperative that, like any great team, we unite come together and wage this fight as one."
Hopefully following the advice of those medical professionals and the pep talk from Herman will help in the fight against the COVID-19 virus.
