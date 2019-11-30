D'Andre Swift injury: Georgia RB exits game vs. Georgia Tech with shoulder injury as LSU showdown looms

No. 4 Georgia didn't have any problems putting away rival Georgia Tech as it looks forward to the SEC Championship Game. However, the status of Bulldogs star running back D'Andre Swift will be a storyline to monitor moving forward. During the third quarter of Saturday's game, Swift had to be helped off the field with what the ABC broadcast called a left shoulder injury. It was later announced that he would not return to the game.

Swift suffered his injury when running around to his left near the goal line. He was stripped of the ball, which the Yellow Jackets recovered, and landed awkwardly on the tackle. He had 10 carries for 73 yards at the time of his injury. Since the Bulldogs won 52-7, there was no need to bring Swift back in. Afterward, coach Kirby Smart revealed that Swift had suffered a shoulder contusion.

It seems as though Swift will be able to play in the SEC title game, which is good. This would be a bad time to be down your top running back. The Bulldogs are already without top wide receiver Lawrence Cager, who sounds like he could miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

Swift led the Bulldogs with 1,130 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground coming into Saturday's game.