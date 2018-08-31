Danny Kanell can relate to Kyler Murray and the pressure of replacing a Heisman Trophy-winning QB

Oklahoma has a lot of expectations heading into this season, and quite a few of those expectations rest squarely on the shoulders of new quarterback Kyler Murray. When you take the reigns at quarterback for a blue-blood school, there's always pressure to do well. That pressure doubles when you're taking over for Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield.

With Mayfield in the NFL, all eyes in Norman are on Murray. He may not throw for over 4,500 yards or 43 touchdowns, but the Texas A&M transfer has already shown some glimpses of what he can do. He had touches against UTEP and Tulane, and he started against Kansas when Mayfield was out for disciplinary reasons. Lucky for Murray, he has a bit of a primer Saturday against Florida Atlantic -- although Lane Kiffin may have some surprises for Oklahoma in that matchup.

On Friday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talked about the pressures of following a Heisman Trophy winner. Kanell knows the feeling well, having taken the offense at Florida State in 1994 the season after Charlie Ward's Heisman year. They also talk about the expectations for the Seminoles then, and what we can expect from the Sooners now heading into this season.

Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn