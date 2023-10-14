Who's Playing

North Carolina State Wolfpack @ No. 17 Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: North Carolina State 4-2, Duke 4-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

What to Know

The Duke Blue Devils will be playing in front of their home fans against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium.

It was a good run, but Duke finally witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak dating back to last season two Saturdays ago. They took a 21-14 hit to the loss column at the hands of Notre Dame.

Meanwhile, the matchup between North Carolina State and Marshall on Saturday hardly resembled the 13-10 effort from their previous meeting. North Carolina State walked away with a 48-41 win over Marshall. With that win, North Carolina State brought their scoring average up to 29.2 points per game.

North Carolina State's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Kevin Concepcion, who picked up 102 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Trent Pennix did his part for the team as well, scoring a TD off of 99 receiving yards.

North Carolina State's win bumped their season record to 4-2 while Duke's defeat dropped theirs to 4-1.

Looking ahead, Duke is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points.

Odds

Duke is a 3.5-point favorite against North Carolina State, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 46.5 points.

Series History

North Carolina State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.