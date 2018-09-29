Duke quarterback recovering from broken clavicle to start vs. Virginia Tech

In a stunning development prior to one of its biggest games of the year, Duke announced Saturday morning that redshirt junior Daniel Jones would return to the starting lineup for its primetime game against Virginia Tech.

Jones suffered a broken left clavicle against Northwestern on Sept. 8, underwent surgery the following the day and returned to football-playing activities 10 days later. This week, he shared practice reps with Quentin Harris, who guided the offense effectively in his absence and led the Blue Devils to wins against Baylor and North Carolina Central, with hopes to play if he was medically cleared.

Now cleared, Jones returns to the starting lineup of a nationally-ranked and 4-0 Duke team that's set to make a run at its second ACC Coastal Division title under David Cutcliffe. That run starts with a great opportunity, favored against Virginia Tech at home on national television, and the odds of capitalizing on that opportunity have significantly increased with Jones back in the starting lineup.